Tayf Aziz convoy on a mission to help families of autistic people

The Tayf Aziz convoy aims to assist families with members affected by ASD. (SPA)
The Tayf Aziz convoy aims to assist families with members affected by ASD. (SPA)
The Tayf Aziz convoy aims to assist families with members affected by ASD. (SPA)
  • Convoy assisted over 360 people in the Northern Borders region by promoting early detection and awareness
  • Convoy connects families with healthcare providers based on their location, ensuring that they have convenient access to vital consultations
JEDDAH: The Tayf Aziz convoy, a project by the Charitable Society of Autism Families, has reached the Northern Borders region as part of its Kingdom-wide journey.

Its primary objective is to offer aid and support to families with members affected by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral disorders.

In partnership with the Tayf Aziz Center for Autism Spectrum Disorder and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, the convoy will visit 53 cities, governorates, and villages in 13 regions across the Kingdom.

The goal of this partnership is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of autistic individuals and their families by providing them with the essential care and resources they need.

From June 28 to July 1, the convoy assisted more than 360 people in the Northern Borders region, specifically in Arar, Rafha, and Turaif. The convoy offered a total of over 180 consultations, accommodating both in-person and digital sessions.

Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz officially inaugurated the Tayf Aziz convoy in early June.

During that time, Prince Mohammed and Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Farhan, the chairman of the board of directors for the Charitable Society of Autism Families, inspected the convoy’s electronic services and equipment.

They also discussed the convoy’s objective of supporting families affected by autism, offering various resources for early detection and raising awareness about the disorder.

The convoy includes a custom-built bus equipped with cutting-edge technology. Its main objective is to enhance visitors’ understanding of autism by directly addressing their inquiries through an electronic platform. Additionally, it provides visitors with a virtual experience of what it is like to live with autism.

It also connects families with healthcare providers based on their location, ensuring that they have convenient access to vital consultations and enabling them to easily schedule appointments with doctors and specialists at the association’s clinic.

Additionally, the convoy aims to gather accurate statistical data on autism spectrum disorder in order to better understand it and its prevalence within communities.

The convoy will travel approximately 12,000 km across the Kingdom during its four-month journey.

Saudi Arabia announces execution of 5 men convicted over deadly attack on house of worship

Saudi Arabia has announced the execution of five people in the Eastern Province convicted over their part in a terror attack.
Saudi Arabia has announced the execution of five people in the Eastern Province convicted over their part in a terror attack.
Updated 56 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces execution of 5 men convicted over deadly attack on house of worship

Saudi Arabia has announced the execution of five people in the Eastern Province convicted over their part in a terror attack.
  • The men were tried over an incident that took place in Al-Ahsa governorate and left five people dead and several others injured
Updated 56 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday announced the execution of five people in the Eastern Province convicted over their part in an attack on a house of worship.

The men, four Saudis and an Egyptian national, were tried over the incident that took place in Al-Ahsa governorate and left five people dead and several others injured.

The Egyptian had been found guilty of targeting a house of worship, shooting at security guards, attempting to blow himself up, and belonging to a terrorist organization, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Three of the other four men were convicted of belonging to the organization and helping the Egyptian plan and execute the attack. The fourth was found guilty of belonging to the same terror group, failing to inform the authorities about the operation, and inciting another of the men to join the organization.

The executions were announced by the Saudi Ministry of Interior.

Topics: Saudi Arabia death penalty attack

Nurturing talent: Ithra announces summer youth initiative

Nurturing talent: Ithra announces summer youth initiative
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

Nurturing talent: Ithra announces summer youth initiative

Nurturing talent: Ithra announces summer youth initiative
  • Teenagers invited to apply for ‘Introduction to the Cultural Industry Program’
  • 20-day scheme includes field trips, workshops run by industry leaders
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

DHAHRAN: Teenagers interested in the cultural industry are invited to apply for Ithra’s summer youth program, which gets underway later this month.

Open to anyone aged 13 to 18, the scheme is run by experts from the center and held at its headquarters in Dhahran.

Those selected for the program will get hands-on experience of working in the cultural sector and gain invaluable insights from some of the leading names in the field.

According to Ithra, the “Introduction to the Cultural Industry Program” exposes young people to cultural and creative environments through a variety of experiences, including site visits, workshops, meetings with experts and shadowing. It also uses Ithra as a case study.

On completion of the program, six participants will be selected to contribute to and engage with a whole year of projects across various cultural fields.

The program is conducted in Arabic and runs for 20 days from July 24 to Aug. 19. Participants will be required to attend Ithra’s Knowledge Tower each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while all of the field trips will take place within the Eastern Province.

More information and application forms are available from ithra.com. The closing date for registration is July 13.

Topics: King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) Dhahran

Supermoon expected to sparkle Saudi skies

The supermoon will be sighted on Monday in Saudi skies for the first time this year. (SPA)
The supermoon will be sighted on Monday in Saudi skies for the first time this year. (SPA)
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

Supermoon expected to sparkle Saudi skies

The supermoon will be sighted on Monday in Saudi skies for the first time this year. (SPA)
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The supermoon will be sighted on Monday in Saudi skies for the first time this year, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Majid Abu Zahra, head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, said that the event, also known by the scientific designation “perihelion moon,” will see the moon at its closest distance to Earth in orbit — 361,934 km — and in full view.

Abu Zahra added that the moon will reach the moment of completion at an angle of 180 degrees from the sun at 2:38 p.m. Makkah time.

The moon will rise from the southeastern horizon during sunset, but will be shrouded in an orange color as a result of atmospheric dust.

On the horizon, the moon will appear in its usual silvery white color, and it will continue to decorate the sky all night until it sets with the sunrise on Tuesday.

Abu Zahra said that the supermoon will be 5.8 percent larger in apparent size and 12.8 percent higher in illumination compared to the normal full moon, though the difference in illumination can be veiled by clouds and street lights.

Topics: supermoon Saudi Arabia

60 employees help elderly, disabled pilgrims at Prophet’s Mosque

60 employees help elderly, disabled pilgrims at Prophet’s Mosque
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

60 employees help elderly, disabled pilgrims at Prophet’s Mosque

60 employees help elderly, disabled pilgrims at Prophet’s Mosque
  • Primary role is to assist elderly and disabled pilgrims in accessing the Prophet’s Mosque during prayer times and visits
  • Since the beginning of the Hajj season, the mobility services department has transported 700,000 people, among them elderly and disabled pilgrims
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

MADINAH: Sixty staff members of the mobility services department at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque are providing services to elderly and disabled pilgrims.

Their primary role is to assist these individuals in accessing the Prophet’s Mosque during prayer times and visits, ensuring their comfort.

They work round the clock, transporting elderly and disabled pilgrims through the courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque in electric carts that can accommodate several people.

The service is part of a series of humanitarian initiatives undertaken by government, health, security and volunteer agencies to ensure the comfort of pilgrims during Hajj.

Since the beginning of the Hajj season, the mobility services department has transported 700,000 people, among them elderly and disabled pilgrims, people taking part in funeral processions, and women visiting the exhibition at the Prophet’s Mosque.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Prophet’s Mosque

Saudi Arabia summons Swedish ambassador to express rejection of Qur’an burning incident

On June 28, Salwan Momika, 37, a refugee from Iraq, desecrated the Qur’an and set fire to its pages in front of a mosque.
On June 28, Salwan Momika, 37, a refugee from Iraq, desecrated the Qur’an and set fire to its pages in front of a mosque.
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia summons Swedish ambassador to express rejection of Qur’an burning incident

On June 28, Salwan Momika, 37, a refugee from Iraq, desecrated the Qur’an and set fire to its pages in front of a mosque.
  • Foreign ministry denounced burning of a copy of the holy book on June 29 and summoned Swedish envoy Petra Menander on Sunday
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry summoned on Sunday the Swedish ambassador to the Kingdom to inform her of its categorical rejection of the Qur’an burning incident that recently took place in Sweden.

On June 28, Salwan Momika, 37, a refugee from Iraq, desecrated the Qur’an and set fire to its pages in front of the Central Mosque in Stockholm, prompting widespread outrage and condemnation of the act across the Muslim and Arab world.

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry condemned and denounced the burning of a copy of the holy book on June 29 and summoned Swedish envoy Petra Menander on Sunday.

The ministry calls upon the Swedish government to stop all acts that directly contradict international efforts to spread the values of tolerance, moderation and rejection of extremism, and that undermine mutual respect necessary for relations between peoples and countries.

The executive committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation also held a meeting in Jeddah on Sunday to discuss the consequences arising from the incident.

The OIC firmly denounced the act, which it said undermines mutual respect among people and global efforts to foster tolerance and moderation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sweden Qur'an burning

