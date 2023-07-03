Tayf Aziz convoy on a mission to help families of autistic people

JEDDAH: The Tayf Aziz convoy, a project by the Charitable Society of Autism Families, has reached the Northern Borders region as part of its Kingdom-wide journey.

Its primary objective is to offer aid and support to families with members affected by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral disorders.

In partnership with the Tayf Aziz Center for Autism Spectrum Disorder and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, the convoy will visit 53 cities, governorates, and villages in 13 regions across the Kingdom.

The goal of this partnership is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of autistic individuals and their families by providing them with the essential care and resources they need.

From June 28 to July 1, the convoy assisted more than 360 people in the Northern Borders region, specifically in Arar, Rafha, and Turaif. The convoy offered a total of over 180 consultations, accommodating both in-person and digital sessions.

Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz officially inaugurated the Tayf Aziz convoy in early June.

During that time, Prince Mohammed and Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Farhan, the chairman of the board of directors for the Charitable Society of Autism Families, inspected the convoy’s electronic services and equipment.

They also discussed the convoy’s objective of supporting families affected by autism, offering various resources for early detection and raising awareness about the disorder.

The convoy includes a custom-built bus equipped with cutting-edge technology. Its main objective is to enhance visitors’ understanding of autism by directly addressing their inquiries through an electronic platform. Additionally, it provides visitors with a virtual experience of what it is like to live with autism.

It also connects families with healthcare providers based on their location, ensuring that they have convenient access to vital consultations and enabling them to easily schedule appointments with doctors and specialists at the association’s clinic.

Additionally, the convoy aims to gather accurate statistical data on autism spectrum disorder in order to better understand it and its prevalence within communities.

The convoy will travel approximately 12,000 km across the Kingdom during its four-month journey.