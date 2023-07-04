Yemen dismantles Houthi cell in Marib

AL-MUKALLA: Security authorities in Yemen’s central city of Marib have dismantled a Houthi cell responsible for plotting assaults against military and civilian facilities and assassinating security and military officers in the city, Yemen’s Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.
The cell was made up of eight people with ties to the Houthis, some of whom were caught placing improvised explosive devices along a road in Marib, targeting security and military officers, the ministry said in a statement.
Two members confessed in a five-minute video released by the ministry to planting IEDs inside an oil plant and blowing up another at a pickup driven by a military officer, claiming that Houthi figures trained them on how to plant and denote explosive devices and paid them SR2,000 ($533) for each mission.
The ministry said the confessions revealed that a Houthi leader named Ahmed Ali Al-Amer controls the cell and trains its members in using the explosives, while another Houthi figure named Majed Al-Deraq was responsible for transporting the explosives from Sanaa to Marib.
Abdul Razaq Hassan Dawood, a member of the cell, confessed to planting an IED in Marib to kill a military officer and claimed that the Houthis took advantage of his poverty to recruit him.
Dawood said he only carried out one mission for the Houthis after being instructed to plant an IED and was paid for it as “neither I nor my children could afford to purchase clothing.”
Yemeni officials have long accused Houthi cells of planting landmines and IEDs as well as carrying out drive-by shootings that have killed dozens of military and security personnel in Marib.
Moammer Al-Eryani, Yemen’s information minister, said the Houthi cell attempted to undermine security and stability in the city of Marib, which has been a safe haven for over 2 million people who have escaped fighting or Houthi repression.
In a tweet, Al-Eryani referred to the dismantling of the cell as “a security achievement” and “new evidence of the militia’s terrorism and bloodshed.”
Meanwhile, security forces in the eastern province of Mahra have announced the arrest of a Daesh intelligence official from Syria. The officer, identified as Obeid Al-Razaj (alias Abu Danieh Al-Suri), worked as a truck driver in the province under the pseudonym Ahmed Anwar Al-Akaf.
Iraq’s Fuad Hussein meets with British ministers Cleverly, Wallace during London meeting
The Strategic Dialogue builds on the signing of the UK-Iraq Strategic Partnership in Baghdad in June 2021
LONDON: The foreign ministers of the UK and Iraq met in London during the UK-Iraq Strategic Dialogue this week.
The meeting between James Cleverly and Fuad Hussein, who is also Iraqi deputy prime minister, reaffirmed the commitment of the two countries to work together and the two ministers agreed to develop and further co-operation on a wide range of sectors.
The Strategic Dialogue builds on the signing of the UK-Iraq Strategic Partnership in Baghdad in June 2021, which outlined UK’s commitment to the long-term security, stability and sovereignty of Iraq.
The meeting also followed the visit of the Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, Lord Ahmad, to Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, earlier in the year.
Cleverly and Hussein discussed the importance of “building a prosperous future for the Iraqi people and the UK’s commitment to supporting Iraq, including through the Iraq Economic Contact Group, as it undertakes the bold long-term reforms needed to put Iraq’s economy and society on a stable footing,” a British government statement said.
Both sides welcomed the Iraqi government’s ambitious economic reform agenda and agreed on the necessity of rapidly delivering non-oil growth, private sector job creation and improving access to finance.
With bilateral trade between the two countries increasing, Hussein also met leading UK businesses to identify new commercial opportunities, while both sides agreed their intention to finalise the UK-Iraq Partnership and Cooperation Agreement as soon as possible and put it to their respective parliaments this year.
Ahead of COP28 later this year, the ministers agreed to increase high level engagement over the rest of 2023, and both sides welcomed the UK’s support in further developing and strengthening Iraq’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).
On security, the UK and Iraq agreed on the importance of continuing to driving Daesh out of Iraqi territory and welcomed the commitment of both the UK and Iraq to support the Global Coalition Against Daesh, as well as the efforts by both sides on rehabilitation and reintegration of displaced Iraqi citizens including those returning from Al-Hol camp in North-East Syria.
“Recognizing modern threats posed by cyber, both sides agreed to deepen engagement on cyber security, including through the UK’s support of the newly established Cyber Security Directorate within the Iraqi Ministry of Defense,” the British government communique said.
The two ministers discussed the shared challenges that the UK and Iraq face in tackling serious organised crime and the drivers of migration. They reviewed areas for further cooperation to ensure safe and legal migration, including targeted programming to better understand and address the drivers of illegal migration and establish robust and trusted processes for migration cooperation, including reintegration packages.
“The UK will bolster its support to strengthen Iraq’s borders through mutually agreed programmes,” the statement added.
Sudanese paramilitaries shoot down army fighter jet
Artillery and machinegun fire rage across Khartoum amid new fighting in war-torn capital
JEDDAH: Heavy fighting raged across the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Tuesday as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces shot down a Sudanese army fighter jet and artillery and machinegun fire rocked the city.
“We saw pilots jumping with parachutes as the plane plunged to the ground,” said one resident of northern Khartoum.
The paramilitaries said they “arrested the pilot after he landed with a parachute,” and accused the regular army of “heinous massacres” in greater Khartoum.
Residents in Omdurman, across the river from Khartoum’s city center, saw “heavy clashes using various types of weapons.”
Others saw airstrikes in the area of the state television building, where the paramilitaries had launched an attack this week and fired anti-aircraft weapons on Tuesday.
The armed forces led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan have been fighting paramilitaries led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo since April 15, in a brutal conflict that has killed nearly 3,000 people and dis- placed millions, triggered ethnically motivated killings in the western region of Darfur, and threatened to become a protract- ed civil war.
The paramilitaries quickly took control of swaths of the capital and have brought in extra fight- ers from Darfur and Kordofan as the conflict deepened, transfer- ring them across bridges from Omdurman to Bahri and Khartoum, the other two cities that make up the wider capital across the confluence of the River Nile.
Medics warn the toll of dead and wounded is probably much higher than recorded figures, with many casualties unable to reach health facilities, two-thirds of which are out of service. About 2.2 million Sudanese have been displaced within the country and 645,000 have fled across borders.
Libyan strongman issues new threat over oil revenue
Speaking in Rajma near Benghazi, Haftar announced “a deadline at the end of August for this committee to complete its mission”
BENGHAZI: Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who backs the politically split country’s eastern administration, has threatened military action unless oil revenues are divided fairly by the end of August.
The country sits on Africa’s biggest oil reserves but the wedge between the eastern government and a UN-recognized administration in Tripoli has hampered Libya’s efforts to sharply ramp up output in response to a surge in European demand for non-Russian oil and gas.
In late June, Oussama Hamad, who heads the eastern administration, threatened to block oil and gas exports from territory under its control, claiming the Tripoli administration was wasting energy revenues.
In an address to his officers on Monday, Haftar said a committee must be established “to put in place financial arrangements with a view to fair management of public funds” and oil revenues.
Speaking in Rajma near Benghazi, Haftar announced “a deadline at the end of August for this committee to complete its mission.”
If it doesn’t, “the armed forces will be ready for orders when the time comes,” Haftar said without giving further details.
Crude is the main revenue source for Libya, which has been torn by more than a decade of stop-start conflict, involving foreign powers and a myriad of militias, since a NATO-backed revolt toppled strongman Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
Oil revenue is managed by Libya’s National Oil Corporation and central bank, both based in Tripoli.
Pro-Haftar forces have in the past blockaded Libyan oil fields, including between April and mid-July last year.
Groups close to the eastern camp disrupted operations at six oil fields and export terminals over demands for a more “equitable distribution” of hydrocarbon revenues.
Oil production fell to around 400,000 barrels of crude per day.
NOC chairman Farhat Bengdara said late last year that Libya aims to raise its oil output from around 1.2 million barrels per day to 2.0 million bpd by 2027.
Sudanese struggle with a medical meltdown as doctors flee and hospitals close
ICRC estimates just 20 percent of health facilities in Khartoum are still operational after weeks of fighting
Health centers have been occupied, medicines and supplies looted, and medical professionals driven out
CAIRO: Hospitals across Sudan have been bombed, looted and occupied by armed factions since fighting broke out more than two months ago between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group. As a result, millions of civilians are being denied vital healthcare.
Medical supplies rapidly dwindled after the conflict began on April 15, with shipments of medicines and other medical supplies stolen or undelivered. Meanwhile, scores of health professionals have been killed, wounded or forced to leave the country.
Dr. Adel Mohsen Badawi Abdelkadir Khalil, 65, is among the many medics who chose to flee with their families, abandoning the private clinic in the capital Khartoum he had managed for more than 15 years.
On April 21, fearing he would be conscripted by the RSF to treat the paramilitary group’s wounded, he made the painful decision to join the flood of refugees making the perilous journey north to the border with Egypt.
“I was inside my clinic preparing my tickets to go to Cairo when I saw attacks outside. People were yelling and weeping,” Mohsen told Arab News from an apartment in the Egyptian capital he shares with other displaced Sudanese families.
“I immediately locked all my doors and turned off the lights and hid there. If the RSF know you’re a doctor, they will take you to tend to their army.”
Mohsen said that when he and his family caught the bus to Egypt, he was careful not to tell officials or fellow passengers he was a health professional, instead concealing his 30 years of medical experience for his own safety.
The public-health sector has long been fragile in Sudan, where 65 percent of the population lives in poverty. With the departure of so many medical workers, aid agencies have warned that the nation is facing a major health emergency. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, only 20 percent of health facilities are still operational in Khartoum.
“We have been witnessing the near collapse of the health system in Sudan,” Alyona Synenko, the Africa region spokesperson for the organization, told Arab News.
Those unable or unwilling to flee Khartoum have been forced to hunker down in their homes with little or no access to clean water or electricity. According to several Sudanese refugees Arab News spoke to in Cairo, many of those who remained behind face the threat of dehydration and starvation, such is the scale of the need for aid in Khartoum and nearby cities.
The collapse of basic utilities and other public infrastructure is having an especially serious effect on hospitals by undermining their hygiene protocols, rendering vital medical equipment inoperative, and depriving chronically sick people of potentially life-sustaining treatment.
“Besides the departure of some of the medical personnel and the shortages of medical supplies, hospitals are suffering from a lack of food, clean water and electricity,” said Synenko.
The fighting has, for example, left 12,000 dialysis patients at mortal risk as hospitals have run out of the medications they need and the fuel to power generators, according to the trade union that represents the country’s doctors. It has also impeded the delivery of humanitarian aid that 25 million people — more than half the population — now desperately need.
In addition, there are fears that the summer rainy season will bring with it seasonal epidemics such as malaria, which wreaks havoc in Sudan every year, and a shortage of drinking water could cause a cholera outbreak.
“Sudanese health workers and the volunteers of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society have been accomplishing the impossible, working in such extreme conditions,” said Synenko.
“While we are working with the Ministry of Health to deliver urgent surgical supplies to hospitals, we are also calling on all actors to respect and protect medical facilities and personnel. This is not only an obligation under international humanitarian law, it is a moral imperative because numerous lives depend on their work.”
Dr. Atia Abdalla Atia, secretary-general of the Sudan Doctors trade union, told Arab News that he and his colleagues have documented the deaths of at least 14 medical professionals since the fighting began. The union has also confirmed the evacuation of 21 hospitals, the bombardment of 18, and one case of a doctor going missing, he added.
On Saturday, the trade union accused the RSF of raiding the Shuhada hospital, one of the few still operating in the violence-torn country, and killing a staff member. The RSF denied the accusation.
The targeting of health facilities and medical personnel during a conflict is considered a war crime under international humanitarian law. The RSF has reportedly seized control of several hospitals to use as bases of operation.
During a meeting of the UN Security Council on May 22, Volker Perthes, the UN’s special representative for Sudan, highlighted reports of such activities and said the “use of health facilities as military positions is unacceptable.”
In a report published by medical journal The Lancet, aid agency Doctors Without Borders said that health professionals at facilities across Sudan have been repeatedly confronted by fighters who steal medicines, other health supplies and vehicles.
Jean-Nicolas Armstrong Dangelser, the agency’s emergency preparedness coordinator in Port Sudan, told the journal that although some instances of looting are financially motivated, others appear callously calculated to deliberately deprive patients of care.
In Khartoum, for example, medical warehouses were raided several days in a row. When staff were able to return, they found fridges unplugged and medicines spilled on the floor.
“The entire cold chain was ruined so the medicines are spoiled and can’t be used to treat anyone. We are shaken and appalled by these deplorable attacks,” said Armstrong Dangelser.
“We are experiencing a violation of humanitarian principles and the space for humanitarians to work is shrinking on a scale I’ve rarely seen before … People are in a desperate situation and the need for healthcare is critical, but these attacks make it so much harder for healthcare workers to help.”
Clashes between the military and the RSF intensified on Sunday as the fighting in Khartoum and the western regions entered its 12th week, according to a Reuters news agency report.
Air and artillery strikes as well as small-arms fire could be heard, particularly in the city of Omdurman, as well as in Khartoum, the report said.
More than 2,000 people have been killed since fighting broke out on April 15, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, which collects data on conflicts and other violence worldwide.
The UN estimates that upwards of 1.2 million people have been displaced, out of whom at least 425,000 have fled abroad.
Last week, military chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan called on young men to join the fight against the RSF and, on Sunday, the army posted photos it said were of new recruits.
Saudi Arabia took the lead in efforts to evacuate thousands of foreigners from Sudan in the early days of the conflict. The Kingdom’s diplomats have also been working with their US counterparts to help broker a lasting ceasefire in the country.
A five-day extension of the last truce expired last month with little sign of a let-up in the violence. That ceasefire did, however, allow surgical supplies donated by the International Committee of the Red Cross to be distributed to seven hospitals in Khartoum by the Ministry of Health, including anesthetics, antibiotics, dressings, sutures and infusions.
But according to Atia, the doctors who chose to remain in Sudan are generally working with only the most basic of medical equipment and supplies, which is putting patients at risk, and many of the remaining medical staff are desperate to leave.
“Everyone is asking where they can go to escape this,” he said.
In many areas, field hospitals staffed by volunteers have been set up in schools and other public buildings in an attempt to make up for the lack of operational state institutions, and help treat the chronically sick and, increasingly, those who succumb to the effects of dehydration and malnutrition.
“Everything has been left in the hands of civilians and the few doctors and hospitals that are left,” said Atia.
“We are trying to focus on the chronic diseases (and) also at home where people are dying due to lack of water, food and no access to drugs.”
Qur’an burning in Sweden raises questions about its reliability as a possible NATO member, says Turkiye’s foreign minister
Turkiye has been holding off ratifying Sweden’s membership in the alliance, accusing the country of being too soft toward groups that Ankara regards as threats to its security, including Kurdish militants
ANKARA: Turkiye’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that Swedish authorities’ failure to prevent Qur’an-burning protests in the country is raising security concerns and questions about Sweden’s credentials for possible NATO membership.
But Hakan Fidan said Turkiye would still approve Sweden’s membership in the military alliance if Stockholm “completes its homework” and presses ahead with efforts to address Turkiye’s concerns.
“The fact that the Swedish security system is incapable of preventing provocations and is presenting an image of a (country) that brings problems to NATO — instead of more power — is making us think in terms of the strategic and security aspects,” Fidan said at a joint news conference with his Jordanian counterpart. “When it comes to Sweden’s membership in NATO, whether it will become a burden or a benefit has become more open to debate.”
Sweden and Finland abandoned their decades-long neutrality and applied to join NATO last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Turkiye has been holding off ratifying Sweden’s membership in the alliance, accusing the country of being too soft toward groups that Ankara regards as threats to its security, including Kurdish militants and members of a network that Ankara blames for a failed coup in 2016.
Ankara has also been angered by a series of demonstrations in Sweden by supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as well as Qur’an-burning protests, including one that took place last week that was condemned by Muslim countries.
The PKK has waged a 38-year insurgency against Turkiye that has left tens of thousands dead. It is designated a terrorist organization by the US and the EU.
NATO wants to bring Sweden into the fold by the time the alliance’s leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11 to 12, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has called a meeting of senior officials from Turkiye, Sweden and Finland for July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden’s membership.
NATO requires the unanimous approval of all existing members to expand. Turkiye and Hungary are the only countries that have not yet ratified Sweden’s bid.
Sweden has changed its anti-terror legislation after applying for membership. Fidan, Turkiye’s former intelligence chief who was appointed foreign minister last month, maintained that terror groups were able to continue to stage demonstrations, raise money and recruit members in Sweden.
”If Sweden continues with its efforts and does its homework, there are always alternatives, just as there was in the case of Finland,” Fidan said. He was referring to a memorandum that Sweden and Finland signed with Turkiye last year under which they agreed to address Ankara’s concerns.
Meanwhile, Pope Francis lamented last week’s Qur’an-burning protest outside a mosque in central Stockholm in an interview with the UAEs’ Al-Ittihad newspaper. Swedish police allowed it to take place, citing freedom of speech, after a court overturned a ban on a similar Qur’an-burning.
“Any book considered sacred by its authors must be respected out of respect for its believers, and freedom of expression must never be used as an excuse to despise others, and to allow this, must be rejected and condemned,” the pope was quoted as saying.
Ayman Safadi, the Jordanian foreign minister, also called for mutual respect of religious values and for the prevention of such protests.
A spokesperson for the UN Human Rights Council said that following a request by Pakistan, the council will discuss “the alarming rise” in acts of religious hatred such as the desecration of the Qur’an.