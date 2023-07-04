You are here

  • Home
  • UK anti-BDS bill gives Israel ‘protective shield’ over crimes, critics tell Arab News

UK anti-BDS bill gives Israel ‘protective shield’ over crimes, critics tell Arab News

Protesters gather in London in support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement for Palestinian rights. (Palestine Solidarity Campaign/File Photo)
Protesters gather in London in support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement for Palestinian rights. (Palestine Solidarity Campaign/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g6nk9

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

UK anti-BDS bill gives Israel ‘protective shield’ over crimes, critics tell Arab News

Protesters gather in London in support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement for Palestinian rights.
  • Legislation permits fining of public bodies that engage in boycotts of Israel
  • Minister claims Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement has led to ‘increase in antisemitic events’
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Palestinian rights organizations and NGOs have criticized the UK Parliament’s passing of a bill that aims to restrict the role of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement in Britain.

The House of Commons late on Monday backed the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill by 268 to 70 votes following hours of debate.

The bill permits the fining of public bodies in the UK that launch boycotts of, or campaign against, a particular territory, unless in line with the government’s own foreign policy.

But the new regulations are understood as targeting the pro-Palestinian BDS movement, which has received support from several major councils in Britain.

Michael Gove, the communities secretary, said the bill will ensure that foreign policy remains the undertaking of the UK government, as opposed to smaller public bodies.

He claimed that the BDS movement, which calls for economic pressure on Israel over its treatment of Palestinians in the Occupied Territories, has resulted in an “increase in antisemitic events.”

But Chris Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, told Arab News that the “dreadful” proposed legislation would curtail local democracy in the UK and strip the ability of public bodies to practice due diligence.

He said the bill represents a “major restriction on freedom of speech and conscience,” and would fail to achieve its goal of curtailing antisemitism.

Doyle added that the proposed legislation would also contradict the UK’s established legal positions toward Israel and the Occupied Territories, and would give the former a “protective shield” over its crimes.

The UK’s longstanding foreign policy toward Israel calls for an end to the military occupation of the Palestinian territories through a two-state solution.

As part of that stance, Israeli settlement expansion in the Occupied Territories is viewed as an illegal obstacle to peace under international law.

If the bill becomes UK policy, Israel would be the only country in the world that a local British public body cannot disinvest from, Doyle warned.

Peter Leary, campaigns officer at the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, told Arab News: “While Israel is unleashing some of its most extreme violence in decades against the Palestinian people, the British government has chosen to single it out by name in the anti-boycott bill, alongside the ‘occupied Palestinian territories’ and ‘occupied Golan Heights,’ as territories that the law explicitly protects from public sector boycotts.

“This bill will actively promote impunity for violations of international law and well-documented discrimination against Palestinians.

“Despite assertions that foreign policy remains unchanged, for the first time, a piece of British legislation will require Israel and the territories it illegally occupies to be treated in the same way, a departure from decades of international consensus on the illegality of settlements.”

MPs have also criticized the bill, including Alicia Kearns of the governing Conservative Party, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee.

She said the government should remove references to Israel and Palestine from the legislation’s text as it “essentially gives exceptional impunity to Israel.”

A UK government spokesperson said: “Public bodies should not be pursuing their own foreign policy agenda … The ban on boycotts does not apply to individuals, including publicly elected officials, when carrying out private acts that are protected by the Human Rights Act.”

Topics: UK Israel Palestine Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) BDS Movement

Related

Up to 50 MPs ‘plan to rebel’ against UK govt over anti-Israeli boycott bill
World
Up to 50 MPs ‘plan to rebel’ against UK govt over anti-Israeli boycott bill
Conservative MP Gove faces backlash from his own party over bill banning boycotts of Israeli goods
World
Conservative MP Gove faces backlash from his own party over bill banning boycotts of Israeli goods

Spanish police break up major human trafficking ring

Spanish police break up major human trafficking ring
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Spanish police break up major human trafficking ring

Spanish police break up major human trafficking ring
  • Gang operated from Spain transporting people from Syria via Sudan
  • Operation to crack group involved police from Germany, France, Norway
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Police in Spain say they have cracked a smuggling ring responsible for trafficking people from Syria to Europe via Sudan.

The Policia Nacional said the gang was based in Spain and run by a Syrian man, operating since 2017. It also dealt in smuggled items including guns and drugs.

Fifteen people have been arrested, 14 of them in Almeria and one in Malaga. Thirteen were remanded in custody.

Thirteen properties in the two cities were also searched, and police seized two speed boats, &euro;522,710 ($569,455) in cash, a pistol, an additional seven vehicles, mobile and satellite phones, computers, a tablet, documents and drugs.

The police said the gang smuggled 200 people via Khartoum, using operatives in Belgium and Germany to coordinate trips onward to Europe, at a round distance of over 8,000 km and which cost up to &euro;20,000 per person.

The operation to uncover the group lasted over a year and involved police from France, Germany, Norway and Europol.

In a statement, Europol said: “The criminal network used an unusually long and expensive route to smuggle irregular migrants from Syria into the EU; starting in Syria, irregular migrants were taken via Sudan or the UAE towards Libya. From Libya they were taken to Algeria before the journey into Europe via the Mediterranean.”

The Policia Nacional said fast boats were used to transport migrants to Spain from Algeria before people moved onward to their destinations.

Those who paid more could enjoy a “VIP service” including being picked up “in high-end vehicles and with tight security measures.”

The Policia Nacional added: “Teams were put in place on the beaches where the migrants were disembarked to keep a look out for police presence, patrols were sent out and vehicles with powerful engines were used to pick up the migrants.

“The gang also hid their boats on farms and in industrial units that were fitted with video surveillance.”

Topics: Spanish police human trafficking Syria Europe

Related

UK govt scraps new anti-human trafficking policy
World
UK govt scraps new anti-human trafficking policy
Andrew Tate to remain under house arrest in Romania as human trafficking case drags on
World
Andrew Tate to remain under house arrest in Romania as human trafficking case drags on

No new ‘Partygate’ probe against UK’s Johnson: police

No new ‘Partygate’ probe against UK’s Johnson: police
Updated 2 min 29 sec ago

No new ‘Partygate’ probe against UK’s Johnson: police

No new ‘Partygate’ probe against UK’s Johnson: police
  • Johnson, 59, and more than 120 government officials, previously received police fines for holding a series of gatherings at Downing Street during the pandemic
  • The revelations caused public outrage and contributed to his resignation last July — he insisted the latest accusations were false
Updated 2 min 29 sec ago
LONDON: Boris Johnson will not face another formal probe into allegations that he broke Covid lockdown laws at the UK prime minister’s country residence, police announced on Tuesday.
Officers said in May that they were looking into possible rule-breaking at Chequers involving Johnson, his family and friends, at a time when legal limits on social gatherings were in place.
Other “potential breaches” at Downing Street of the laws the government ordered the public to follow were also assessed.
But in a joint statement, Thames Valley Police and London’s Metropolitan Police said the events, alleged to have taken place between June 2020 and May 2021, “do not meet the retrospective criteria for opening an investigation.”
Johnson, 59, and more than 120 government officials, previously received police fines for holding a series of gatherings at Downing Street during the pandemic.
The revelations caused public outrage and contributed to his resignation last July. He insisted the latest accusations were false.
A parliamentary committee recently concluded that Johnson repeatedly lied to MPs, and was in contempt of parliament, ruling that he would have been suspended for 90 days had he not quit as a lawmaker.
The long-running “Partygate” affair is not fully over for the ruling Conservative party, as the Met said it was reopening an investigation into a Christmas party held at its party headquarters in December 2020.
Photos and videos published in the British media of the so-called “jingle and mingle” event showed Tory staffers drinking and dancing.
The Met said it was also opening an investigation into potential breaches of coronavirus regulations at parliament, also in December 2020.
That is thought to refer to a drinks event attended by a Tory member of the same parliamentary committee which ruled that Johnson repeatedly lied to parliament about “Partygate.”

Indonesia urges UN to implement Palestine resolutions in wake of Israeli attacks 

Indonesia urges UN to implement Palestine resolutions in wake of Israeli attacks 
Updated 34 min 13 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia urges UN to implement Palestine resolutions in wake of Israeli attacks 

Indonesia urges UN to implement Palestine resolutions in wake of Israeli attacks 
  • At least 9 Palestinians killed, 100 injured following Israeli attacks on Jenin
  • UNSC has passed more than 180 resolutions regarding Palestine since 1948 
Updated 34 min 13 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia called on the UN Security Council on Tuesday for the immediate implementation of all of its resolutions related to Palestine, as it condemned deadly Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank. 

At least nine Palestinians were killed and 100 injured after Israel launched a ground offensive and airstrikes on Jenin on Monday. Video footage showed bulldozers tearing up the Palestinian city and Israeli tanks outside it in an operation allegedly focused on militant targets. 

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, was among the latest to react to the Israeli violence, following widespread condemnation from the Arab and Muslim world. 

“Indonesia strongly condemns the Israeli military attack in Jenin, the West Bank, which left dozens of Palestinian civilians dead and injured. The military attack is unacceptable and only worsens the humanitarian situation in Palestine and complicates peace efforts,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. 

“Israeli action cannot be (met) with impunity. The United Nations Security Council must immediately take a firm stance to implement all UNSC resolutions consistently.” 

The UNSC has passed more than 180 resolutions regarding Palestine since 1948, including the most recent from 2016, which demanded that Israel stop building settlements in the Palestinian territories it has occupied since 1967. 

Indonesia has long been a staunch supporter of Palestine, advocating for a two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. 

The recent deadly violence in Jenin has also drawn condemnation from Indonesian civil society. 

“We call on Israel to stop the attacks and withdraw all of their troops. This is to prevent even more civilian casualties,” Medical Emergency Rescue Committee, an Indonesian nongovernmental organization that provides relief aid in Palestine, said in a statement. 

“The UN Security Council needs to send an observation team to oversee and make sure Israel pulls out their troops from Jenin camp and does not launch attacks anymore.” 

Topics: Indonesia Palestine Israel West Bank

Related

Israeli soldiers fire tear gas canisters from an armoured vehicle during an ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns continued Israeli escalation in West Bank
Palestinian attacker wounds 8 in Tel Aviv as Israel presses on with West Bank operation
Middle-East
Palestinian attacker wounds 8 in Tel Aviv as Israel presses on with West Bank operation

NATO head Stoltenberg’s mandate extended to 2024

NATO head Stoltenberg’s mandate extended to 2024
Updated 04 July 2023
AFP

NATO head Stoltenberg’s mandate extended to 2024

NATO head Stoltenberg’s mandate extended to 2024
Updated 04 July 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: NATO’s members on Tuesday extended the tenure of alliance head Jens Stoltenberg for one year, after struggling to find a replacement in the shadow of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The announcement comes one week ahead of a summit of NATO leaders in Lithuania that will be dominated by the Western military alliance’s response to the conflict and Ukraine’s push for membership.
“Honoured by NATO allies’ decision to extend my term as secretary general until 1 October 2024,” Stoltenberg, 64, said in a statement. “In a more dangerous world, our alliance is more important than ever.”
NATO’s 31 countries made the call to extend the tenure of the former Norwegian prime minister — at the helm of the alliance since 2014 — after failing to agree an obvious replacement.
Others seen as potential candidates for the post of NATO secretary general, including Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, had recently dropped out of contention.
Frederiksen appeared to meet the requirements of some European allies as a possible first female leader and by being from the European Union.
But NATO nations on the alliance’s eastern flank were pushing for someone from their region to take the reins, to underscore a tougher stance on Russia.
Britain’s Wallace put himself forward but numerous NATO allies wanted a former head of state or government in charge, and France insisted on someone from an EU country.
Stoltenberg — whose tenure was already extended for a year shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 — has the strong backing of the United States and other key allies.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the latest extension and said Stoltenberg has shown “strong leadership” in tough times.


The NATO secretary general has won plaudits for his cool-headed leadership of the alliance at a time when the biggest armed conflict since World War II has roiled Europe and reinvigorated NATO.
That has involved maintaining stalwart support for Kyiv while also making sure the war does not spill over into a potential nuclear conflict between NATO and Russia.
The summit in Vilnius will see Stoltenberg treading a fine line again as he seeks to bridge gaps between Ukraine’s demand to join NATO and the reluctance of dominant power the United States to offer a clear timeline for that process.
Leaders will sign off on new defense plans and spending goals as the alliance undergoes it biggest overhaul in a generation in the face of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
The NATO chief will also try to push Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to drop his objections to Sweden’s membership bid.
Stoltenberg had repeatedly insisted that he was not actively seeking to prolong his time in charge at NATO.
But he left the door open for the allies to ask him to stay.
The extension will see Stoltenberg remain in charge through to a July 2024 Washington summit marking the 75th anniversary of NATO’s founding.
Some countries were hesitant about granting him a one-year extension, for fear that choosing his successor will become intertwined with jostling for top EU jobs after European elections next June.
There are also worries that the run-up to the US elections in November 2024 could disrupt the search for a replacement.

Topics: NATO

Thousands of Afghans face homelessness ‘crisis’ over new UK hotel rules

Thousands of Afghans face homelessness ‘crisis’ over new UK hotel rules
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

Thousands of Afghans face homelessness ‘crisis’ over new UK hotel rules

Thousands of Afghans face homelessness ‘crisis’ over new UK hotel rules
  • August deadline means up to 8,000 Afghan asylum-seekers will be evicted, and expected to find and fund their own accommodation
  • Local Government Association warns councils struggling to find housing for families
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Thousands of Afghan asylum-seekers in the UK will face a homelessness “crisis” if the Home Office presses ahead with plans to evict them from hotels.

Earlier this year, the government said 8,000 Afghans would be forced to leave temporary accommodation across the country by August.

However, the deadline for removal of government financial support, as well as a shortage of houses, mean many of those could end up on the streets without the ability to support themselves.

The Local Government Association has warned that the timeframe for evicting Afghans from hotels is too short, and that local councils are struggling to find housing for them.

In May, councils were told they would receive £35 million to prevent asylum-seekers leaving hotels from becoming homeless, and £250 million was set aside by the government for homes for Afghans leaving temporary accommodation.

A Home Office spokesperson said hotels “were never designed to be suitable long-term accommodation” for “Afghans resettled in the UK.”

The spokesperson added: “Where available, the government will continue to make offers of suitable housing, which we strongly encourage Afghan families to accept. Where an offer cannot be made or is rejected, increased government support is available to help Afghans find their own homes and begin rebuilding their lives here.”

However, a group of 250 Afghan families in hotels in West Sussex received a notice in May telling them: “If possession (of their accommodation) is not delivered up by the Notice Expiry Date, you will be a trespasser, and the Secretary of State for the Home Department shall be at liberty to evict you from the Property.”

LGA Chairman Shaun Davies will address the association’s annual conference on Tuesday and will say: “Councils have a proud history of stepping up and supporting asylum-seekers and refugees to settle in the UK and rebuild their lives. But combined pressures from government asylum and resettlement schemes are growing on councils.

“We are at crisis point. We want to work with the government to get this right, not just in a way that best supports the people arriving in the UK, but also tackles the unsustainable pressures on our local services and on our communities.”

The LGA annual meeting will also discuss funding for Ukrainian refugees in the UK, as well as the effects of the government’s Illegal Migration Bill, which, among other things, will give authorities the power to deport anyone who arrives in the UK illegally regardless of their circumstances.

Last week, a key part of the new legislation, which would allow the government to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda to await the outcomes of their applications, was ruled unlawful by the Court of Appeal.

Topics: UK Afghans

Related

Only 2 Afghans in Pakistan limbo resettled in UK 
World
Only 2 Afghans in Pakistan limbo resettled in UK 
Charity slams EU’s ‘staggering neglect of Afghans’ after just 271 resettled in 2022
World
Charity slams EU’s ‘staggering neglect of Afghans’ after just 271 resettled in 2022

Latest updates

UK anti-BDS bill gives Israel ‘protective shield’ over crimes, critics tell Arab News
Protesters gather in London in support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement for Palestinian rights.
Spanish police break up major human trafficking ring
Spanish police break up major human trafficking ring
No new ‘Partygate’ probe against UK’s Johnson: police
No new ‘Partygate’ probe against UK’s Johnson: police
Saudi Arabia committed to helping UN efforts toward water, food security
Saudi Arabia committed to helping UN efforts toward water, food security
Indonesia urges UN to implement Palestine resolutions in wake of Israeli attacks 
Indonesia urges UN to implement Palestine resolutions in wake of Israeli attacks 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.