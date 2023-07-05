You are here

Al-Ahli will hope Firmino leads club to rightful place among Saudi's elite

John Duerden
Updated 41 sec ago

  • The Liverpool legend joins the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, N’Golo Kante and Reuben Neves as Premier League influx to SPL continues
A few months ago, the prospect of Roberto Firmino swapping the famous red shirt of Liverpool for the green of Al-Ahli would have been laughed off. After all, the Brazilian was, and is, a legend at Anfield.

His eight years at the six-time European champions saw 362 games, 111 goals and seven trophies, including the English Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. 

At the same time, Al-Ahli were in the second tier after a shock relegation.

Fortunately, the Jeddah giants bounced straight back and are now preparing for a hugely exciting return to the big time.

The club, still without a coach after the departure of Pitso Mosimane, now have Edouard Mendy in goal after the Senegalese shot-stopper arrived from Chelsea in the last week of June. And now they have the Brazilian, long affectionately known as “Bobby” by Liverpool fans. It is another major coup for the league and especially for Al-Ahli who really are now back in the big time.

Firmino, who has signed a three-year deal, is a skillful, wily player who creates goals and scores them. A hard worker who can play in a variety of positions in attack, he is a dream for any coach and for his teammates and surely he will be missed next season by a certain Mohamed Salah in England, though the Egyptian has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Liverpool fans will now be able to see Firmino in action as well as other Anfield legends Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler coaching in the country.

It is another example of top-class talent coming to Saudi Arabia from the English Premier League, regarded by most as the best in the world. Just a few weeks ago, he was scoring goals in front of the Kop and now he is preparing to take Al-Ahli back into the upper reaches of the top tier.

Following the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, Firmino is the first big-name South American to arrive in Saudi Arabia this summer. Fans back in Brazil will be keeping an eye or two on how he performs for his new club. There are not many high-profile Brazilians in the country at the moment.

Those watching back home should remember that this is not going to be an easy gig for Firmino.

For one, Al-Ahli are readjusting back to life in the big time. This is a big club and the players, much to the chagrin of Mosimane, did not celebrate upon winning promotion as they felt that such an achievement for a team that won the third of its Saudi Arabian championships as recently as 2016 was beneath them. Whether it was the right thing to do is a debate for a different time (Mosimane thought it wasn’t), but the club has been struggling for a while and while relegation was a surprise, it wasn’t a massive shock.

Now expectations are growing that they will return to what they see as their rightful place in the top three or four next season. That is not a given even with Mendy and Firmino. There are now 18 teams in the league and even those who are expected to be battling against relegation have firepower with forwards who can score given just half a chance. 

Firmino will see with his own eyes. Even the likes of Ronaldo don’t get it all their own way, but if the former Liverpool man can help Al-Ahli get off to a good start next season and can develop an understanding with his fellow forwards, then this newly promoted team, not content with mere survival, will be one for the rest to fear.

Firmino’s arrival shows that Al-Ahli are back in the big time.

From Elie Saab to Zuhair Murad, Arab glamor on show at Paris Haute Couture Week

From Elie Saab to Zuhair Murad, Arab glamor on show at Paris Haute Couture Week
From Elie Saab to Zuhair Murad, Arab glamor on show at Paris Haute Couture Week

From Elie Saab to Zuhair Murad, Arab glamor on show at Paris Haute Couture Week
  • Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair, who has been on a hot streak in recent weeks, also appeared at the Elie Saab show
PARIS: Lebanese designers showcased their latest collections at Paris Haute Couture Week, with Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad taking over the runway on the official calendar on Wednesday, after Georges Hobeika’s show earlier in the week. 

Designer-to-the-stars Elie Saab showed off the label’s haute couture autumn/winter 2023-24 collection – dubbed “A Glamor of Yore” – at Le Musee des Arts Decoratifs on Wednesday. On show were intricate textures lavishly woven into refined gowns boasting crystalized crepe and velvet dentelle.

Designer-to-the-stars Elie Saab showed off the label’s haute couture autumn/winter 2023-24 collectio, (Getty Images)

Jade green jostled with gold embellishment and darker shades on a runway that showed off Saab's penchant for dramatic glamor. Interestingly, hooded gowns made a comeback on the runway — proving some trends from last year may be here to stay. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair was on hand to show off the new collection and walked the runway in two elegant looks in neutral shades. 

A model presents a creation by Elie Saab during the Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week in Paris on July 5.(AFP)

Shown on Monday, Hobeika’s new couture collection was titled “Un Reve” (“A Dream”) and certainly delivered on the dreamlike glamor, with a heavy dose of lilac, deep purple and shots of lime green and soft pink. Al-Zuhair also took part in that showcase as Chinese actress Fan Bingbing lent a dose of star power to the runway while showing off a billowing, one-shouldered gown in baby blue — a color that seems to be popular with the Oscar red carpet regular.

The collection featured the celebrity-loved designer’s usual red carpet-worthy gowns as feathers, embellishments and high-sheen textiles floated down the runway.

“In Georges Hobeika's Fall 2023 Couture collection, imagination blossoms in a poetic tapestry of colors and silhouettes,” the label posted on Instagram. The designer took to the runway with his son and collaborator Jad as the show drew to a close. 

For his part, Murad showed off his signature glamor in a collection showcased on Wednesday night. 

Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi has joined the coveted lineup of designers at the event — alongside the likes of such luxury labels as Dior, Chanel and Valentino — and is showing his collection on Thursday morning, this marks the first time a Gulf designer has scored a spot on the official calendar. 

"This appointment is the highlight of my career,” Ashi said in a statement posted on Instagram when the announcement was made in June. “I will honor it in the memory of the great couturiers who came before me and whom I now join in the pursuit of this grand tradition of excellence in creativity and savoir-faire.”

Off the official calendar, Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali and Italian Lebanese designer Tony Ward launched their latest couture collections in Paris this week. 

While Al-Ali was inspired by celebrated French artist Henry Matisse’s organic graphic shapes and contrasting colors, Ward’s Fall/Winter 2023 couture collection was titled “Under My Skin” and featured the celebrity-loved designer’s hallmark glittering offerings. 

Saudi Arabia's agricultural GDP grew 38% to $26.6bn in 2022

Saudi Arabia’s agricultural GDP grew 38% to $26.6bn in 2022
Saudi Arabia’s agricultural GDP grew 38% to $26.6bn in 2022

Saudi Arabia’s agricultural GDP grew 38% to $26.6bn in 2022
RIYADH: Led by a boost in investment and a significant increase in measures to promote sustainable development, Saudi Arabia’s agricultural gross domestic product witnessed over 38 percent growth in 2022 to reach SR100 billion ($26.6 billion) from SR72.25 billion in 2021.  

During the 43rd session of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization General Conference, the Kingdom’s deputy minister of environment, water, and agriculture, Mansour Al-Mushaiti, stated that this marks the sector’s highest contribution to the GDP in its history, Al Arabiya reported.  

Thanks to integrated water management, Saudi Arabia has achieved high levels of self-sufficiency in various crops, especially those utilizing modern technology. As a result, water consumption in agriculture has reduced from 86 percent to 70 percent, he added.  

Al-Mushaiti emphasized that significant developments and investments made in the agricultural sector have positively impacted the GDP output.  

He pointed out that the Kingdom has adopted several strategies, initiatives and programs to promote sustainable agricultural development and improve water management to preserve natural and environmental resources.  

Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund has adopted several lending policies that support modern technologies, which provide loans covering over 70 percent of the capital costs of agricultural projects.

Al-Mushaiti confirmed that the lending ratio increased greatly from SR500 million in 2015 to over SR7 billion in 2022.  

These efforts align with UN FAO’s objectives of achieving global food security and combating hunger and poverty on a local, regional and international level.  

The rise of the agricultural GDP has been consistent for a couple of years, as it achieved 7.8 percent growth in 2021 compared to 2020.   

The jump is attributed to the Kingdom’s National Strategy for Agriculture 2030, which seeks to create a sustainable sector that achieves food and water security and economic, social and environmental developments.  

The strategy also aspires to use modern technologies and practices to conserve natural resources and improve agriculture productivity while leveraging strategic partnerships with cooperatives, the private sector and research centers.

Closing bell: TASI slips after 3 consecutive days of upswing

Closing bell: TASI slips after 3 consecutive days of upswing
Closing bell: TASI slips after 3 consecutive days of upswing

Closing bell: TASI slips after 3 consecutive days of upswing
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index ended its upward swing of three consecutive days on Wednesday, as it shed 27.17 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 11,591.55.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.48 billion ($2.26 billion) as 87 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 128 retreated.  

While the parallel market Nomu lost 539.05 points to close trading at 24,630.02, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped by 0.09 percent to 1,528.37. 

The best-performing stock of the day was the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. whose share price soared by 10 percent to SR12.32.  

Other top gainers include Saudi Advanced Industries Co. and Saudi Chemical Co. as their share prices surged by 5.98 percent and 5.84 percent respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Arabian Contracting Services Co., with its share price edging down by 5.91 percent to SR175.  

In Nomu, the share price of Future Care Trading Co. dipped by 13.24 percent to SR29.15.  

On the announcements front, TAM Development Co. revealed that it received a purchase order letter to execute the Youth Voice project for the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, also known as Misk.  

According to a statement to Tadawul, the purchase order letter is valued at SR5.82 million, and the project duration is nine months.  

The statement further noted that TAM Development Co. will provide the needed consulting services and digital solutions to execute the project.  

The financial impact of the deal will be reflected on the company’s results from the third quarter of 2023.  

Meanwhile, shareholders of Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. approved reducing the stock’s par value from SR10 to SR0.10. Upon approval, the number of shares rose from 29.7 million to 2.97 billion, according to a Tadawul statement.

Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issues e-visas for start of season

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the start of the Umrah season by beginning the issuance of electronic visas.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the start of the Umrah season by beginning the issuance of electronic visas.
Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issues e-visas for start of season

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the start of the Umrah season by beginning the issuance of electronic visas.
  • This allows Umrah and worshipers to start arriving in the Kingdom on the first day of Muharram — July 19
JEDDAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the start of the Umrah season by beginning the issuance of electronic visas.

This allows Umrah and worshipers to start arriving in the Kingdom on the first day of Muharram — July 19.

The ministry said that submitting applications for e-visa issuance would be through the Nusuk platform.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the aim is to improve the quality of services provided to worshipers and facilitate their access to the Kingdom.

The Nusuk platform, known for streamlining the process of welcoming Muslims to Makkah and Madinah, will be used by the ministry to submit electronic visa applications. Through this platform, individuals worldwide can easily apply for electronic visas and access a range of services, including accommodation, transportation and residency options.

Additionally, the platform offers informative resources and interactive maps in multiple languages, available at all times and presented in a user-friendly manner.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in collaboration with relevant authorities, has previously said that Muslims who hold visas for tourism from Cooperation Council Countries, as well as those with entry visas to Schengen countries, the US and the UK, have the opportunity before their arrival in the Kingdom to make reservations for Umrah and visit Al-Rawdah in Madinah through the Nusuk application.

The ministry is also extending its services to visa holders, including those with family visas and transit visas, by allowing them to perform Umrah rituals and using the Nusuk application.

The Umrah visa can now be obtained within 24 hours, and its duration has been extended from 30 days to 90 days. Additionally, there are no health requirements for obtaining the visa, and women are not required to be accompanied by a male guardian.

These changes have allowed visitors to move freely within the Kingdom, allowing them to enhance their religious and cultural experience.

Kuwaiti FM holds talks during official visit to Rome

Kuwaiti FM holds talks during official visit to Rome
Kuwaiti FM holds talks during official visit to Rome

Kuwaiti FM holds talks during official visit to Rome
  • Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with Italian counterpart, parliament speaker
  • Talks focus on Schengen Area visas, tax breaks for Kuwaiti oil investments, international affairs
LONDON: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, heading an official delegation to Italy, met his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Rome.

Sheikh Salem conveyed the greetings and best wishes of his government to Italy, and the pair discussed the close ties shared by their countries and ways to enhance them.

Also on the table was a proposal to exempt Kuwaiti travelers from the need to acquire Schengen Area visas. Tajani said Italy supports the move and will continue to pursue it in the European Parliament.

They also discussed security and international affairs, including the situations in Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine, and the repercussions each continues to have on the rest of the world.

The need for peaceful resolutions in these areas was addressed, as was the danger posed by climate change, and an agreement to share important relevant information on security issues.

A number of memorandums of understanding were signed, including on holding strategic dialogue and adopting the executive program for cultural cooperation from 2023 to 2025.

An MoU was also signed between the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation.

Sheikh Salem later met with Lorenzo Fontana, the speaker of Italy’s parliament, to whom he conveyed the greetings of his country’s political leadership to the Italian people.

They discussed ways to cement ties at a parliamentary level, and Fontana praised Kuwait’s desire to boost commercial relations and tourism.

Sheikh Salem again raised the issue of the Schengen Area visa, and discussed the need to reduce taxes on Kuwaiti oil investments in Italy. Fontana assured him that progress on both issues is of vital importance to Italian MPs.

There was also a meeting between the Kuwaiti delegation and members of the Italian parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, including its Chairman Giulio Tremonti.

The meeting included talks on improving economic, cultural, educational, security, political, diplomatic and parliamentary cooperation, as well as working together to combat terrorism and extremism.

The committee’s members expressed their happiness with Kuwait’s efforts regionally and internationally to promote humanitarianism and diplomacy.

Sheikh Salem also met with the head of the Italian-Kuwaiti Friendship Parliamentary Committee, Sen. Matteo Jamiti.

