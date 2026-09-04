RIYADH: Malaysian authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than 505 kg of ketamine thanks to intelligence information from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior.

Brig. Gen. Talal bin Abdulmohsen bin Shalhoub, a security spokesman for the ministry, said on Friday that the General Directorate of Narcotics Control sent information to its Malaysian counterpart as part of its ongoing monitoring of criminal networks involved in drug smuggling, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

That information was then used by the Malaysian Royal Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit to thwart the smuggling attempt, he said.

Bin Shalhoub commended the high level of security integration and coordination between the two countries in confronting transnational criminal networks.

He said that the Kingdom would continue to monitor and combat criminal activities to protect society and young people from the scourge of drugs.