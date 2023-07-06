Human Rights Watch urges France to tackle racism in policing after fatal teen shooting

You are here

Police officers stand outside a police station bearing the inscription “Justice for Nahel,” in the city of Lisieux, France, on July 6, 2023. (AFP)
  • HRW called on the French government to take urgent action to reform the system of police stops
  • It joined the UN and several international human rights organizations in calling on French authorities to address the policing issues
LONDON: Human Rights Watch has called on the French government to reform its policing policies to help eliminate racial profiling and other discriminatory practices following unrest in France sparked by an officer’s killing of a 17-year-old boy.

HRW said in a statement on Wednesday: “In addition to the particularly lax rules governing police use of their weapons during a traffic stop, the current dramatic situation in France has brought back into the public debate the all-too-often discriminatory nature of police interaction with a segment of the population. The government should take urgent action to reform the system of police stops.

“These practices are not only illegal under French and international human rights law, but they are above all violent, humiliating, and degrading, and make those who experience them feel like second-class citizens.”

HRW has joined the UN and several international human rights organizations in calling on French authorities to address the issues of police violence, ethnic profiling and discrimination in the country, saying it was a “well-documented, widespread problem.”

A 38-year-old motorbike traffic officer, named as Florian M., shot and killed Nahel Merzouk, a French youth of Algerian descent, just outside Paris on June 27. The incident has sparked widespread protests in around 500 cities and towns across France.

HRW said that in July 2021 six human rights associations filed a class action suit that is still pending with France’s highest administrative court to end racial profiling, “given the inaction of the French authorities on the issue, who have allowed these illegal and devastating practices to continue for too many years.”

 

 

It added: “Systemic racism in the police forces, and the widespread and persistent discriminatory practices, demonstrate a deeply rooted public policy.

“It is important to note that these practices are the product of a system that encourages them, and cannot be seen as the sole act of isolated officers who have abandoned their professional and ethical obligations.”

The New York-based organization said it is calling on the court to require the French authorities to reform identity checks, adopt specific measures for checks targeting children, modify police training, and create an independent and effective complaints mechanism.

HRW added: “An open letter signed by 84 associations, collectives, and trade unions stressed the urgent need ‘to put an end to this scourge’ and noted that the young people targeted by these discriminatory controls and their families live ‘in fear that a future control will be accompanied by violence and that their name will become the next hashtag in a ‘Justice and Truth’ campaign.’”

French President Emmanuel Macron has promised that his government will formulate a response to the riots in the country’s deprived, multi-ethnic suburbs once events have been properly analyzed.

“We all lived through an important moment in the life of our nation,” Macron said in the southern city of Pau on the edge of the Pyrenees.

He added that France now needs “order, calm, unity. And then to work on the deep causes of what happened.”

Zelensky to meet Erdogan Friday in Istanbul

Zelensky to meet Erdogan Friday in Istanbul
  • Analysts expect Zelensky to push Erdogan to give a green light for Sweden’s membership of NATO
  • Erdogan has tried to use his good working relations with both Zelensky and Putin to mediate an end to the war
ISTANBUL: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Turkiye on Friday for the first time since Russia’s invasion for talks with counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The Turkish presidency said the two leaders could stage a joint press conference after the talks in Istanbul.
The meeting is due to focus on an expiring deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea as well as next week’s NATO summit.
But analysts expect Zelensky to push Erdogan to give a green light for Sweden’s membership of NATO ahead of the July 11-12 alliance summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.
Turkiye is blocking Sweden’s candidacy because of a longstanding dispute about Stockholm’s perceived lax attitude toward alleged Kurdish militants living in the Nordic country.
Both Zelensky and Erdogan also want to extend a United Nations and Turkiye-brokered deal with Russia under which Ukraine has been allowed to ship grain to global markets during the war.
Erdogan has tried to use his good working relations with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to mediate an end to the war.
Turkiye staged two early rounds of peace negotiations and is pushing for more talks.
But Western governments worry about NATO member Turkiye’s growing economic ties with Russia and its resistance to the bloc’s expansion.

Bangladesh to support ICC prosecutor probing Myanmar’s crimes against Rohingya 

Bangladesh to support ICC prosecutor probing Myanmar’s crimes against Rohingya 
  • ICC top prosecutor Karim Khan is on 4-day visit to Bangladesh 
  • Full inquiry into Rohingya case was approved by ICC judges in 2019 
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is ready to support an International Criminal Court investigation on Myanmar’s possible crimes against the Rohingya, authorities said on Thursday as the court’s top prosecutor wrapped up his official visit to Cox’s Bazar. 

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday for a four-day visit to investigate possible crimes against humanity by the Myanmar military, which carried out a brutal crackdown in 2017 that forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya people into neighboring Bangladesh. 

“Today, he visited two camps and talked with several victims,” Bangladeshi Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman told Arab News. 

“He requested our coordination in the investigation process and of course, we will provide all our cooperation.” 

Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen met with Khan earlier this week and “assured (the) ICC prosecutor of Bangladesh’s support and cooperation concerning its investigation into (the) situation in Bangladesh/Myanmar,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said, referring to the Rohingya case. 

More than 1 million Rohingya people live in the squalid camps of Cox’s Bazar, after fleeing violence and persecution in Myanmar’s Rakhine State to neighboring Bangladesh almost six years ago. 

Although Myanmar is not a member of the ICC, the court ruled it has jurisdiction over some crimes related to the Rohingya because of their cross-border nature. 

“The world cannot forget about the Rohingya and the need for accountability,” Khan said in a tweet after his earlier meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

Members of the Rohingya community in Cox’s Bazar had hoped to meet with Khan to question the lack of progress on their ICC case. 

“We believe if we are able to meet with him, then we can ask him some of the questions and we can raise some concerns … related to (expediting) the process of the proceedings,” Maung Sawyeddollah, founder of community rights group Rohingya Students Network, told Arab News. 

The ICC issued an arrest warrant in March for President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine after Khan launched an investigation last year. 

On the other hand, a full inquiry of Myanmar’s alleged crimes, specifically the forced deportation of Rohingya from Rakhine State, had been approved by ICC judges in 2019. Khan’s trip this week is a follow-up to his first visit in February 2022. 

“The case of the Rohingya preceded that of Ukraine,” Sawyeddollah said. “What we are seeing is a result in the case of Ukraine, but still there is no end result for us in the case of Rohingya. So why did that happen?” 

In 2018, an independent UN fact-finding mission found that Myanmar’s military carried out mass killings and gang rapes of Rohingya Muslims with “genocidal intent.” 

“We are the victims of genocide,” Nurul Amin, who founded Rohingya Girls School and provided informal lessons to over 100 girls in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News. 

Though Amin wants the ICC to continue its investigation, she is unsure of how it will impact the Rohingya. 

“If they announce this is genocidal violence committed by Myanmar authorities, what will they (ICC) do? Can we go back to our homeland with rights and dignity?” 

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to soothe strained relations

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to soothe strained relations
  • Yellen follows Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met Xi Jinping last month in the highest-level US visit to Beijing in five years
BEIJING: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in Beijing on Thursday for meetings with Chinese leaders as part of efforts to revive relations that are strained by disputes about security, technology and other irritants.
Yellen planned to focus on stabilizing the global economy and challenging Chinese support of Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, Treasury officials in Washington told reporters ahead of the trip.
The secretary was due to meet with Chinese officials, American businesspeople and members of the public, according to Treasury officials. They gave no details, but said Yellen wouldn’t meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Yellen follows Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met Xi last month in the highest-level US visit to Beijing in five years. The two agreed to stabilize relations but failed to agree on improving communications between their militaries.
Yellen earlier warned against economic decoupling, or disconnecting US and Chinese industry and markets. Businesspeople have warned the world might split into separate markets, slowing innovation and economic growth, as both governments tighten controls on trade in technology and other goods deemed sensitive.
Yellen said earlier the two governments “can and need to find a way to live together” in spite of their strained relations over geopolitics and economic development.
The most recent flareup came after President Joe Biden referred to Xi as dictator. The Chinese protested, but Biden said his blunt statements about China are “just not something I’m going to change very much.”
Relations have been strained by disputes over technology, security, China’s assertive policy abroad and conflicting claims to the South China Sea and other territory.
Washington has tightened restrictions imposed by Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, on Chinese access to processor chips and other US technology on security grounds.
Ties became especially testy after a Chinese surveillance balloon flew over the United States in February and was shot down.
This week, Beijing responded to US technology controls by announced unspecified curbs on exports of gallium and germanium, two metals used in making semiconductors, solar panels, missiles and radar.

Where’s Wagner? Belarus president says Prigozhin is in Russia

Where’s Wagner? Belarus president says Prigozhin is in Russia
  • Belarusian president helped broker a deal for Yevgeny Prigozhin to his rebellion on June 24
  • Wagner troops’ uprising saw them quickly sweep over the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don
MINSK: Russia’s mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg and his Wagner troops have remained at the camps where they had stayed before an abortive mutiny, the president of Belarus said Thursday.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko helped broker a deal for Prigozhin to his rebellion on June 24 in exchange for security guarantees for himself and his soldiers and permission to move to Belarus.
After saying last week that Prigozhin was in Belarus, Lukashenko told international reporters Thursday that the mercenary chief is in St. Petersburg and Wagner troops still were at their camps.
He did not specify the location of the camps, but Prigozhin’s mercenaries fought alongside Russian forces in Ukraine before their revolt.
The rebellion saw them quickly sweep over the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and capture military headquarters there before marching on the Russian capital in what Prigozhin described as a “march of justice” to oust the Russian defense minister and the General Staff chief.
Prigozhin claimed his troops had come within 200 kilometers (124 miles) of Moscow when he ordered them to stop the advance under the deal brokered by Lukashenko.
The abortive rebellion represented the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power and exposed the Kremlin’s weakness.
Lukashenko’s statement followed Russian media reports that claimed that Prigozhin was spotted in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city. His presence was seen as part of agreements that allowed him to finalize his affairs there.

Burning of Qur’an torpedoes Sweden’s NATO bid

Salwan Momika protests outside a mosque in Stockholm on June 28, 2023, during the Eid Al-Adha holiday. (AFP)
  • Ankara has demanded a Swedish crackdown on Kurdish movements, such as the the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which it says is a terrorist group
  • Erdogan has continued to criticize Stockholm, and a protest last week that saw pages of the Qur'an burnt further stoked his ire
JEDDAH: Sweden failed on Thursday to convince Turkiye to lift its block on Stockholm’s membership of NATO in talks blighted by last week’s desecration and burning of the Qur’an in the Swedish capital.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan was furious with the Swedish government for allowing the “protest” outside the Stockholm central mosque to go ahead. “Those who permitted the crime” were as much to blame as the perpetrator, he said, and NATO membership was out of the question until Qur’an burning ceased.

Turkiye already opposes Sweden’s NATO membership because of its alleged harboring of PKK militants from the Kurdistan Workers Party.

Sweden says it has fulfilled the demands agreed on in negotiations with Turkiye, including the introduction of a bill that makes being a member of a terrorist organization illegal. The government is also looking at whether it could criminalize setting any holy book on fire. Such actions are currently protected by Sweden’s far-reaching laws on freedom of expression.

“We have to ask ourselves whether the current order is good or whether there is reason to reconsider it,” Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said on Thursday. “We can see that the Qur’an burning last week has generated threats to our internal security.”

Talks on Sweden’s NATO membership will continue on Monday before a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithania. “We are hoping and looking for a positive decision,” Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said.

