You are here

  • Home
  • Blast at explosives factory kills six in central Russia: Russian agencies

Blast at explosives factory kills six in central Russia: Russian agencies

Update Blast at explosives factory kills six in central Russia: Russian agencies
Above, the memorial Eternal flame in Russian-controlled Samara. A blast at an explosives factory in the central Russian region of Samara killed six people and injured two others. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r93zf

Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

Blast at explosives factory kills six in central Russia: Russian agencies

Blast at explosives factory kills six in central Russia: Russian agencies
  • Promsintez is one of the main manufacturers of industrial explosives in Russia and the former Soviet Union
  • Accidents at Russian factories are relatively common, with an often-lax approach to safety rules
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: A blast at an explosives factory in the central Russian region of Samara killed six people and injured two others, Russian news agencies reported Friday.

The explosion occurred at the Promsintez plant in the city of Chapayevsk. “Eight people were injured, six of whom died,” the RIA Novosti news agency cited emergency services as saying.

They said the blast occurred “as a result of the dismantling of equipment during repair work.”

Promsintez is one of the main manufacturers of industrial explosives in Russia and the former Soviet Union.

The company employs 1,300 people and supplies the mining and oil and gas sector, according to its website.

The company that owns the factory was created in 1997, but the plant dates back to pre-revolutionary Russia, founded by the country’s last tsar, Nicholas II, in 1911.

Accidents at Russian factories — including deadly ones — are relatively common, with an often-lax approach to safety rules.

Last month, four people were killed in an explosion at a gunpower factory in the Tambov region, southeast of Moscow.

Many factories have been running at full speed in Russia since the start of the offensive in Ukraine.

Topics: Russia

Related

13 dead in bus crash in Russia
World
13 dead in bus crash in Russia
Russia: Construction stopped at World Cup stadium
World
Russia: Construction stopped at World Cup stadium

Philippines writes off $1 billion in farmer debt to boost food production

Philippines writes off $1 billion in farmer debt to boost food production
Updated 58 min 6 sec ago
AFP

Philippines writes off $1 billion in farmer debt to boost food production

Philippines writes off $1 billion in farmer debt to boost food production
  • New Agrarian Emancipation Act waives all property-related debt owed by farmers who had been given land on 30-year payment terms under a 1988 land reform program, but had been unable to pay
Updated 58 min 6 sec ago
AFP

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday wrote off $1.04 billion in land-related debt owed by more than half a million farmers, a move aimed at boosting food production.
The “New Agrarian Emancipation Act” he signed into law waived all property-related debt owed by farmers who had been given land on 30-year payment terms under a 1988 land reform program, but had been unable to pay.
“We know these farmers do not have the means to pay this huge debt. So putting it under the government’s tab is the right thing to do,” Marcos said at a signing ceremony at the presidential palace.
The writing off of the loans, which were issued by government banks, meant “we are doing everything in order to feed our people,” he added.
Under a law passed in 1988, about 4.8 million hectares (11.9 million acres) of plots were distributed to almost three million landless farmers.
The total was equivalent to 16 percent of the country’s land area.
Congress passed the new legislation because nearly 1.2 million hectares of redistributed farmland had gone unpaid for, with the farm sector’s contribution to the country’s economic output shrinking.
The write-off will benefit more than 610,000 land reform beneficiaries but will cost the government $1.04 billion (57.65 billion pesos), Marcos said.
The government will spend another 206 million pesos to compensate landowners whose properties were transferred to tenants, he added.
“We need to revitalize the agriculture sector,” said Marcos, who is also the agriculture minister.
After his election last year, the archipelago nation was wracked with shortages and soaring prices of farm commodities, including onions and sugar, while imports of rice, a food staple, also surged.

Topics: Philippines Agriculture Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Related

Special Saudi Arabia, UAE sow seeds for agri-trade deals with Philippines
World
Saudi Arabia, UAE sow seeds for agri-trade deals with Philippines
Update Philippines’ Marcos Jr. vows farm and tax overhauls in address to nation
World
Philippines’ Marcos Jr. vows farm and tax overhauls in address to nation

EU seals ammunition production plan in rush to arm Ukraine

EU seals ammunition production plan in rush to arm Ukraine
Updated 07 July 2023
AFP

EU seals ammunition production plan in rush to arm Ukraine

EU seals ammunition production plan in rush to arm Ukraine
  • The $545 million Act in Support of Ammunition Production aimed at ramping up the manufacture of artillery shells and missiles
Updated 07 July 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: EU negotiators on Friday sealed a plan to boost ammunition production in the bloc, as part of a push to arm Ukraine and restock depleted arsenals.
The $545 million (500 million euros) Act in Support of Ammunition Production — or ASAP — is aimed at ramping up the manufacture of artillery shells and missiles.
“This is yet another proof of the EU’s unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine,” said Margarita Robles, the defense minister of Spain, which currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency.
Brussels says it hopes to boost production capacity in the bloc to a million shells a year within the next 12 months as European allies struggle to keep up supplies for Ukraine’s fight against Russia.
Negotiations between EU member states and lawmakers were pushed through at express speed to put the plan in place.
It now needs final approval from the European Parliament and capitals.
The program will provide money to firms looking to bolster their production capacity.
EU states have also implemented another two-billion-euro plan to send a million shells to Ukraine from their stocks over this year and purchase ammunition together for Kyiv.
So far the bloc is still far off its target of sending a million howitzer shells to Kyiv.
Ukrainian forces complain they are facing a shortage of ammunition as they seek to dislodge Moscow’s troops from occupied territories in a grueling counter-offensive.
The EU says that overall it has already supplied weaponry worth around 15 billion euros to Kyiv since Russia’s all-out invasion last February.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine EU

Related

EU’s Borrell urges long-range weapons for Ukraine
World
EU’s Borrell urges long-range weapons for Ukraine
EU leaders to discuss Ukraine war with UN chief, back ammunition plan
World
EU leaders to discuss Ukraine war with UN chief, back ammunition plan

Fire in Milan retirement home kills 6 people, injures around 80

Fire in Milan retirement home kills 6 people, injures around 80
Updated 07 July 2023
Reuters

Fire in Milan retirement home kills 6 people, injures around 80

Fire in Milan retirement home kills 6 people, injures around 80
  • Fire brigade says cause of the fire was not yet known
Updated 07 July 2023
Reuters

MILAN: An overnight fire in a retirement home in Milan killed six people and injured around 80, including three who are in a critical condition, Italian authorities said on Friday.

The fire started in a first-floor room of the facility. It was put out quickly and did not spread to the rest of the building, yet produced a vast quantity of toxic fumes.

Two residents burned to death in their room, while four others died from intoxication, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said, speaking to reporters on the scene.

“It could have been (even) worse. Having said that, six dead is a very heavy death toll,” Sala said, indicating that the facility housed 167 people.

Firefighters’ spokesman Luca Cari said the cause of the fire was under investigation, but added that it was likely accidental.

Firefighters intervened at the “Home of the Spouses” residential facility in the south-eastern Corvetto neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m.

They evacuated about 80 people, including many in wheelchairs, while another 80 or so were taken to hospital, local firefighters’ chief Nicola Miceli told RAI public television.

He described rescue operations as “particularly complicated” due to heavy smoke, which limited visibility, and the fact that many residents could not stand without aid.

Lucia, a local resident, said she saw some of them “gasping for air” at their windows, holding rags over their faces to protect themselves from the fumes.

She said rescuers “were wonderful” as they helped everybody. “Those who could walk, they walked them out, those who could not, I think they were carried out in their bed sheets.”

Topics: Italy

Related

Large fire in Italian city of Ancona
World
Large fire in Italian city of Ancona
Bus catches fire, explodes in heart of Rome
World
Bus catches fire, explodes in heart of Rome

Indian court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea to suspend defamation conviction

Indian court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea to suspend defamation conviction
Updated 07 July 2023
Reuters

Indian court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea to suspend defamation conviction

Indian court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea to suspend defamation conviction
  • Opposition leader can now take his appeal to a larger bench of the same high court and then to the Supreme Court, his last option
Updated 07 July 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: A high court in western India on Friday rejected an appeal by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to suspend his conviction in a defamation case, quashing for now his hope of returning to parliament and contesting national elections due next year.
Gandhi can now take his appeal to a larger bench of the same high court and then to the Supreme Court, his last option.
Gandhi was convicted in March in a case brought by a state lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after comments he made in 2019 were deemed to be insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other people surnamed Modi.
The 52-year-old scion of India’s Congress party was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment but the jail term was put on hold and he was given bail.

Topics: India Rahul Gandhi

Related

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi calls on US audience to stand up for ‘modern India’
World
Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi calls on US audience to stand up for ‘modern India’

Japan’s nuclear regulator approves Tepco’s release of Fukushima water

Japan’s nuclear regulator approves Tepco’s release of Fukushima water
Updated 07 July 2023
Reuters

Japan’s nuclear regulator approves Tepco’s release of Fukushima water

Japan’s nuclear regulator approves Tepco’s release of Fukushima water
  • Japanese regulator’s certificate is the final step the utility required to begin the process
Updated 07 July 2023
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s nuclear regulator granted approval on Friday for utility Tokyo Electric Power Co. (Tepco), which ran the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, to start releasing more than a million tons of radioactive water.
On Tuesday, the global watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said a two-year review showed Japan’s plan for the release would have negligible environmental impact.
The Japanese regulator’s certificate is the final step the utility required to begin the process.

Topics: Japan Fukushima Tepco

Related

South Korea shoppers buy up sea salt before Japan’s Fukushima water dump
World
South Korea shoppers buy up sea salt before Japan’s Fukushima water dump
Japan PM says Fukushima wastewater release cannot be delayed
World
Japan PM says Fukushima wastewater release cannot be delayed

Latest updates

Deputy Lebanon central bank governors’ threat to collectively resign ‘dangerous’ – minister
Deputy Lebanon central bank governors’ threat to collectively resign ‘dangerous’ – minister
Blast at explosives factory kills six in central Russia: Russian agencies
Blast at explosives factory kills six in central Russia: Russian agencies
Saudi filmmaker Khalid Fahad’s great ambition 
Saudi filmmaker Khalid Fahad’s great ambition 
Philippines writes off $1 billion in farmer debt to boost food production
Philippines writes off $1 billion in farmer debt to boost food production
Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in shootout in the occupied West Bank
Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in shootout in the occupied West Bank

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.