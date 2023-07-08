You are here

date 2023-07-08

US military: Russian fighter jets harass American drones over Syria
A Russian SU-35 flies near an MQ-9 Reaper drone on July 5, 2023 over Syria in this image grab from video released by the US Air Force. (US Air Force via AP)
US military: Russian fighter jets harass American drones over Syria
  • Tension between Russian and US troops is not uncommon in Syria as both countries conduct patrols on the ground as well as overflights
BEIRUT: Russian fighter jets have “harassed” American drones over Syria for the third day in a row this week, the US military said.
Tension between Russian and US troops is not uncommon in Syria as both countries conduct patrols on the ground as well as overflights. Syria’s 12-year conflict has left half a million people dead and over 1 million wounded.
The US military said in a statement that Friday’s encounter lasted for about two hours during which three MQ-9 drones were “once again harassed” by Russian fighter aircraft while flying over Syria.
“Russian aircraft flew 18 unprofessional close passes that caused the MQ-9s to react to avoid unsafe situations,” Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, head of US Air Forces Central Command, said in a statement.
Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, said earlier this week that the Russian and Syrian militaries have started a six-day joint training that ends Monday.
Gurinov added in comments carried by Syrian state media earlier this week that Moscow is concerned about the flights of drones by the US-led coalition over northern Syria, calling them “systematic violations of protocols” designed to avoid clashes between the two militaries.
The first friction occurred on Wednesday morning when Russian military aircraft “engaged in unsafe and unprofessional behavior” as three US MQ-9 drones were conducting a mission against the Daesh group, the US military said. On Thursday, the US military said Russian fighter aircraft flew “incredibly unsafe and unprofessionally” against both French and US aircraft over Syria.
The US and France are part of an international coalition fighting IS that once controlled largest parts of Syria and Iraq where the extremists declared a caliphate. Despite IS defeat in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria less than two years later, the extremists still carry out deadly attack in both countries.
On Friday, a drone attack by the US-led coalition killed a man in northern Syria who was riding a motorcycle. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the man was an IS militant.
Russia joined Syria’s conflict in September 2015 and has since helped tip the balance of power in favor of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces. Russian warplanes still carry out attacks against the last major rebel stronghold in Syria’s northwest.
On any given day there are at least 900 US forces in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of contractors, who partner with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
“We continue to encourage Russia to return to the established norms of a professional Air Force so we can all return our focus to ensuring the enduring defeat of Daesh,” Grynkewich said, using a term to refer to IS.
Gurinov, the Russian officer, warned that the increase of “uncoordinated flights” for the coalition’s drones leads to escalation and “Russia is not responsible for the safety of these flights.”

Egypt taps religious authorities to address family planning and addiction issues

Egypt taps religious authorities to address family planning and addiction issues
Egypt taps religious authorities to address family planning and addiction issues
  • The government’s engagement with religious advocacy bodies in social issues extends beyond birth control
CAIRO: The Egyptian government is deploying religious institutions to tackle population growth and substance addiction issues.

The recent collaboration with the Egyptian Dar Al-Iftaa aims to rectify religious misunderstandings surrounding family planning.

Dr. Abdel-Fattah El-Gendy, a scholar from Al-Azhar, commented on the initiative in a discussion with Arab News.

He asserted the religious acceptability of birth control, given the motive of spacing pregnancies for reasons such as protecting the mother’s health or allowing her to dedicate adequate time to raising her existing children.

He warned against the misuse of birth control to permanently cease childbirth, which contravenes religious teachings aimed at preserving procreation.

“Birth control is a concept not disregarded in the noble Sunnah, analogous to separation, a practise that was permissible during the time of the Prophet Muhammad,” he said.

“As noted in the narration by Imam Muslim in his Sahih, the Prophet’s companions practised separation with their wives and this practice was not forbidden by the Prophet.”

The government’s engagement with religious advocacy bodies in social issues extends beyond birth control.

The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that it was engaging with imams in the campaign “You Can Be Valued By Others” to encourage recovered addicts to spend their summer vacation away from environments that could potentially trigger relapses.

Dr. Menen Abdel-Maqsoud, secretary-general of the Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Authority, explained to Arab News: “The activities of the campaign include religious seminars presented by a group of imams in all affiliated hospitals and centers — in cooperation with the Ministry of Awqaf.”

He said the goal is to increase religious awareness among patients and support their recovery.

Abdel-Maqsoud added that the campaign fell within the framework of the “100 Days of Health” campaign.

It is initiated through the secretariat for 23 mental health and addiction treatment hospitals and centers, spread across 16 governorates.

The secretariat has also joined hands with cultural and sports clubs to organize various cultural, artistic, sports and religious activities inside and outside of the hospitals and centers.

 

 

GCC-Russia strategic dialogue meeting seeks to strengthen relations: GCC chief

GCC-Russia strategic dialogue meeting seeks to strengthen relations: GCC chief
GCC-Russia strategic dialogue meeting seeks to strengthen relations: GCC chief
  • Jassim Al-Budaiwi said the meeting will focus on increasing cooperation and providing an opportunity to exchange views
  • The meeting is set to be held on Monday in Moscow
RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassim Al-Budaiwi said the sixth joint ministerial meeting of strategic dialogue between the Gulf countries and Russia, scheduled to be held in Moscow on Monday, “seeks to strengthen relations and serve the interests of the two sides.”

In a statement on Saturday, Al-Budaiwi said various topics which will be discussed in order to increase cooperation and provide an opportunity to exchange views on a number of regional and international issues.

The secretary-general described relations between the GCC and Russia as “distinguished,” and said the two sides had signed a memorandum of understanding regarding strategic dialogue in November 2011, an indication of their “desire to move toward cementing their links and building strong ties.”

He added that the GCC, through the directives of the leaders of its member states, is “always working to cooperate and build relations with all countries and regional blocs, in an effort to increase and intensify the regional and international presence of the GCC by establishing strategic partnerships with multiple parties of the international community.”

‘Color festival’ draws tourists to Egypt’s Marsa Alam beaches

‘Color festival’ draws tourists to Egypt’s Marsa Alam beaches
'Color festival' draws tourists to Egypt's Marsa Alam beaches
  • A further surge is expected at the end of August following the end of exams and announcement of high school results
CAIRO: More than 6,000 tourists, many from European countries, joined in celebrations to launch a “color festival” on the beaches of Marsa Alam in Egypt.

Atef Othman, who organized the festival, told Arab News the event will encourage visitors to the landmark beaches and add to tourists’ enjoyment.

“The festival has been a grand success, with about 6,000 tourists participating from various European nationalities, notably Germany, Poland, Czechia and Italy,” he said.

Many visitors were keen to capture photographs and share them on social media.

Ahmed Tawfiq, a tour guide in the Red Sea governorate, said there was a visible increase in the number of foreign visitors to the destination.

Marsa Alam International Airport received 30 flights on Saturday, with a further 128 flights due to arrive in the coming week from 11 European countries, he said.

Flight arrivals on Saturday included nine from the Czech Republic, 10 from Poland, three from Germany, two from Italy, and one each from Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Tourism expert Abu Al-Hajjaj Al-Amari said that hotel occupancy rates are also high due to significant numbers of domestic tourists.

A further surge is expected at the end of August following the end of exams and announcement of high school results, he said.

Yemen oil tanker rescue operation 'progresses well,' UN says

Above, the FSO Safer oil tanker on June 19, 2020 off the port of Ras Isa. (Maxar Technologies/AFP)
Above, the FSO Safer oil tanker on June 19, 2020 off the port of Ras Isa. (Maxar Technologies/AFP)
Above, the FSO Safer oil tanker on June 19, 2020 off the port of Ras Isa. (Maxar Technologies/AFP)
  • Replacement vessel Nautica expected to sail from Djibouti to the Safer site soon
AL-MUKALLA: The UN said that the current operation to salvage the decaying Safer tanker is proceeding efficiently and that the long-awaited transfer of more than a million barrels of crude oil from the tanker to a new one will begin “soon.” 

“The work to prepare the FSO Safer for the offloading of its oil has progressed well,” Russell Geekie, communications advisor for UN Humanitarian Coordinator David Gressly, told Arab News.

“We expect the replacement vessel Nautica to sail from Djibouti to the Safer site very soon to take on the oil. Once it begins, the transfer operation will take about two weeks,” he said.

After years of resistance, the Iran-backed Houthis permitted international engineers to board the deteriorating FSO Safer tanker moored off Hodeidah in western Yemen.

Local and international environmentalists and officials have long warned of a massive environmental catastrophe in the Red Sea if the ship exploded or fell apart because it has not been subjected to normal maintenance since the Houthis took control of Hodeidah province in early 2015. 

Images of seawater flowing into the tanker’s rooms as rust eats away at the walls have grabbed international attention during the past three years.

The UN official said that even if the tanker was unloaded it would still pose a threat, pleading for additional donations to complete the mission, which includes recycling the tanker and attaching the new ship to the anchor leg. 

“Even after the oil transfer, the Safer will continue to pose a residual environmental threat. The aging tanker will still hold some viscous oil and remain at risk of breaking apart,” Geekie said.

“To finish the work the UN has started, an additional $28 million in funding is urgently required, including to tow the Safer to a green recycling yard and safely tether the replacement vessel to a catenary anchor leg mooring buoy to ensure safe storage of the oil.”

Officials from Yemen’s internationally recognized government said that they were informed by the UN that the first phase of the salvage operation had been completed, during which engineers tested the level of wall erosion and introduced inert gas to the ship to minimize oxygen content in an effort to prevent a fire.

“The tanker is now ready for unloading,” a Yemeni government official who spoke on condition of anonymity told Arab News, adding that the Yemeni government, in cooperation with the UN, had established three emergency rooms in Hodeidah, the Red Sea Mocha and Aden to monitor the transfer of the crude.

Rescue ship saves 47 migrants in Mediterranean off coast of Libya

Rescue ship saves 47 migrants in Mediterranean off coast of Libya
Rescue ship saves 47 migrants in Mediterranean off coast of Libya
  • Central Mediterranean most dangerous migration route in the world, experts say
TRIPOLI: The migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking saved 46 people in distress off the coast of Libya on Friday who were trying to reach Europe in a fiberglass boat, the humanitarian NGO said on Twitter.
Those rescued include four single women, a four-year-old girl traveling with her father and around ten unaccompanied minors, according to SOS Mediterranee.
The survivors are “now being cared for,” the group said, adding they were mostly from Eritrea, Ethiopia and Sudan.
The central Mediterranean is the most dangerous migration route in the world, according to the International Organization for Migration.
The UN agency has estimated that since the beginning of 2023, 1,728 migrants have disappeared there, compared to 1,417 for the whole of 2022.
Frontex, the EU’s border patrol agency, says boat crossings across the central Mediterranean constitute the principal route for irregular migrant entries to Europe.
Crossings leaving North African countries including Tunisia and going to EU nations Italy and Malta “more than doubled” between January and May this year, compared with the same period in 2022, it says.
In June an overcrowded fishing trawler carrying hundreds of migrants sank off the coast of Greece, in one of the worst such tragedies in years.
Some 104 people were rescued and 82 bodies were recovered, but as many as 560 others on board may have perished, by some estimates.

