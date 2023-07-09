You are here

MUFG appoints Yohsuke Takahashi as ME regional head

Yohsuke Takahashi, Regional head for ME, MUFG
Yohsuke Takahashi, Regional head for ME, MUFG
Updated 09 July 2023
Arab News

MUFG recently announced the appointment of Yohsuke Takahashi as regional head for Middle East. As part of MUFG’s focus on deepening relationships with clients across the Middle East and delivering leading financing solution for the region, Takahashi will be responsible for all operations from the Dubai International Financial Centre branch in Dubai. His appointment is effective from July 5 and will report into Hidefumi Yamamura, deputy regional executive, MUFG EMEA.

The Middle East continues to be an exciting place for innovation, sustainability and technology and I look forward to working with clients on effective and forward-thinking solutions.

Yohsuke Takahashi, Regional head for ME, MUFG

Takahashi replaces Masashi Sakai, who successfully led the operations within the Middle East region since August 2020.
Takahashi said: “I am excited to be leading the team in the Middle East and further growing our presence in the region. The Middle East continues to be an exciting place for innovation, sustainability and technology and I look forward to working with clients on effective and forward-thinking solutions.”

 

Updated 09 July 2023
Arab News

La Roche-Posay, Wareef Charity join forces to enhance dermatological care

La Roche-Posay, Wareef Charity join forces to enhance dermatological care
Updated 09 July 2023
Arab News

In a pivotal step towards elevating dermatological care in the region, La Roche-Posay, a global leader in skincare, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding  with King Faisal Specialist Hospital Foundation - Wareef Charity.  
The partnership falls under the umbrella of La Roche-Posay’s internationally renowned “Fight with Care” program, which has a decade-long record of furthering cancer supportive care.
In line with L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty’s commitment to the progressive development and robust support of the skincare and haircare sectors, this initiative sets a precedent in enriching patient experiences, and enabling them to access invaluable information related to skin and hair care preservation across various stages of their life.  

With God’s grace and success, we have signed a partnership agreement with the L’Oréal company to provide the company’s products to oncology and cancer patients to mitigate the effects of their treatments and to help them make their daily lives better.

Anwar Alsaqabi, CEO at Wareef Charity

The partnership is designed to strengthen and expand the support for patients undergoing chemotherapy at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital, offering them comprehensive training on the beneficial impact of dermo-cosmetics in alleviating treatment side effects.  Throughout 2023, La Roche-Posay will provide specialized training to between 1,000-1,300 patients and donate thousands of units of its clinically proven skincare products, including Lipikar Baume AP+M and Cicaplast Baume B5.
Commenting on this partnership, Mohamed El Araby, general manager L’Oreal Dermatological beauty division, Middle East, said: “This marks an important stride in our overarching commitment to enhance the skincare sector in the region. This forward-thinking partnership is an extension of our commitment to provide world class training, support and products to dermatologists and patients. A first-of-its-kind in the region under our ‘Fight with Care’ program, will see us combining forces to empower and educate patients about the transformative role of dermo-cosmetics in their well-being journey.”
 Remi Naser, brand director at La Roche-Posay, said: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with King Faisal Hospital Foundation - Wareef Charity under our longstanding ‘Fight with Care’ program. Eighty percent of cancer patients experience skin side effects, often leading to treatment interruptions. As such, we wanted to play a role in mitigating these effects by leveraging our decade-long expertise in skincare and oncology, to educate patients on the transformative role of dermo-cosmetics in their wellbeing journey. As part of this collaboration, La Roche-Posay will be supporting over 1,000 patients with dedicated skincare solutions as well as equip healthcare professionals with extensive training sessions. As we embark on this journey with King Faisal Hospital Foundation Wareef Charity, we look forward to harnessing the power of collaboration to improve patients’ lives during chemotherapy, to further allow them to navigate their treatment with enhanced comfort and confidence.”  
Anwar Alsaqabi, CEO at Wareef Charity said: “With God’s grace and success, we have signed a partnership agreement with the L’Oréal  company to provide the company’s products to oncology and cancer patients to mitigate the effects of their treatments and to help them make their daily lives better. The provision of L’Oréal products to the patients of King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, which is one of the largest and most reliable medical edifices in the Middle East, is highly appreciated. We express our deepest thanks for this community contribution, which indicates a close and great cooperation. And we are all confident in its success and sustainability,
God willing.”

 

Topics: La Roche-Posay Wareef Charity

Updated 09 July 2023
Arab News

MBZUAI, Etihad Airways sign MoU to unlock the potential of AI

The agreement was signed at Etihad Airways HQ in Abu Dhabi to advance knowledge, technology, and collaboration. (Supplied)
Updated 09 July 2023
Arab News

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly develop initiatives and conduct research into how AI could transform key aspects of the nation’s integral aviation sector.  
This is inline with the university’s commitment to enhancing AI competitiveness across vital sectors, including aviation and logistics in the UAE, while paving the way for sustainable growth and innovation.
 The agreement was signed at Etihad Airways HQ in Abu Dhabi to advance knowledge, technology, and collaboration through shaping the future of aviation with the transformative solutions of AI. As part of the agreement, both organizations will establish joint training programs and explore research opportunities, conduct seminars, workshops, and conferences on a range of topics exploring AI in aviation.
 The MoU encompasses training opportunities for MBZUAI students, focusing on deepening their understanding of the aviation industry and exploring the potential of AI in addressing its challenges.
 Sultan Al Hajji, MBZUAI’s vice president of public affairs and alumni relations, said: “We are proud to collaborate with various stakeholders in driving the integration of AI into their core operations, solidifying MBZUAI’s vision to fostering technological advancement in the UAE. Aviation is a key strategic sector in the UAE, helping to drive commerce and tourism and positioning the nation as a global hub.  
“Through this partnership with Etihad Airways, MBZUAI aims to bring the power of AI to the aviation industry. Close collaboration is key in enabling our faculty, students, and researchers to understand the challenges that this sector faces and the opportunities for growth that they see. The partnership will also give our students — many of whom have undertaken internships with Etihad Airways — and our researchers, the opportunity to gain valuable experience and insights, opening up new areas of specialization.”
 Mohamed Hasan Al Mansoori, vice president Emiratization strategy & government relation at Etihad Airways said: “As the UAE’s national airline, Etihad Airways prides itself on being an industry leader. We’re excited to partner with MBZUAI to explore opportunities presented by artificial intelligence, particularly in terms of long-term planning in areas such as customer service, flight planning, workforce and fleet management, and security.”

We look forward to developing this collaboration, maintaining our lead as an aviation innovator, and helping position the UAE as the world’s foremost hub for aviation.”

 

Topics: MBZUAI Etihad Airways

Gulf Islamic Investments strengthens its presence in Kingdom

Fawaz Al Tamimi
Fawaz Al Tamimi
Updated 09 July 2023
Arab News

Gulf Islamic Investments strengthens its presence in Kingdom

Fawaz Al Tamimi
Updated 09 July 2023
Arab News

Gulf Islamic Investments expanded its operations in Saudi Arabia substantially in 2023 with the acquisition of a full investment license from the Saudi Capital Market Authority and the planned opening of a GII office in Riyadh this year. 
A leading Shariah-compliant global alternative investment company with over $3.5 billion of assets under management, GII already has several investments within the Kingdom.
In May 2022, GII took a majority share in the Al Meswak Medical Group for $600 million co-partnering with the giant Saudi Jadwa Investment management and advisory firm.
Al Meswak has the largest chain of dental and dermatology clinics in Saudi Arabia, comprising over 90 facilities in more than 37 Saudi cities, plus the recent acquisition of two dental clinics in Abu Dhabi’s Al Ain region in the UAE.
Fawaz Al Tamimi, chairman of the GII office in Saudi Arabia, said: “I am delighted that GII has been successful in its bid to play a stronger role in the Kingdom’s impressive investment story. Combining my experience on the GII Board and knowledge of Saudi Arabia’s business landscape with GII’s undoubted talent for spotting investment opportunities can increase the returns for our current shareholders and new partners through our expanded Saudi operations.” 
Mohammed Alhassan, GII’s co-founder and co-CEO, said: “This new investment license underlines our willingness to expand our existing relationships in the Kingdom. GII’s Saudi investment operations support the Financial Sector Development Plan of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to diversify the nation’s alternative asset management options, plus other development initiatives by acquisitions and co-investments with Saudi and other investors.”
Fellow GII co-founder and co-CEO Pankaj Gupta said: “GII has already recognized the plethora of opportunities in Saudi Arabia, boosting its existing operations in the agribusiness, healthcare, education and logistics sectors. This investment license and a physical presence in Riyadh can supercharge our operations across the Kingdom and beyond, powered by GII’s network of investment relationships and its international offices across the GCC, Europe, the USA and India.”

 

Topics: Gulf Islamic Investments

