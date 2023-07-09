You are here

  • Home
  • UN warns Sudan faces ‘full-scale civil war’
Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

UN warns Sudan faces ‘full-scale civil war’

UN warns Sudan faces ‘full-scale civil war’
Smoke rises during clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Omdurman, Sudan. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bkxsy

Updated 35 sec ago
AFP

UN warns Sudan faces ‘full-scale civil war’

UN warns Sudan faces ‘full-scale civil war’
  • Air strike on a residential area in Omdurman kills around two dozen civilians
Updated 35 sec ago
AFP

WAD MADANI, Sudan: Conflict-torn Sudan is on the brink of a “full-scale civil war” that could destabilize the entire region, the United Nations warned Sunday, after an air strike on a residential area killed around two dozen civilians.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned the air strike in Omdurman, which he said “reportedly killed at least 22 people” and wounded dozens, his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

Guterres “remains deeply concerned that the ongoing war between the armed forces has pushed Sudan to the brink of a full-scale civil war, potentially destabilizing the entire region,” Haq said.

He added: “There is an utter disregard for humanitarian and human rights law that is dangerous and disturbing.”

The Ministry of Health reported “22 dead and a large number of wounded among the civilians” from the strike on Khartoum’s sister city Omdurman, in the district of Dar Al-Salam, which means “House of Peace” in Arabic.

After nearly three months of war between Sudan’s rival generals, the air strike is the latest incident to provoke outrage.

Around 3,000 people have been killed in the conflict, survivors have reported a wave of sexual violence and witnesses have spoken of ethnically targeted killings. There has been widespread looting, and the UN warned of possible crimes against humanity in the Darfur region.

A video posted by the health ministry on Facebook showed apparently lifeless bodies after the airstrike, including several women. The narrator says that residents “counted 22 dead.”

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), fighting the regular army, claimed that the strike killed 31.

Since the war began, paramilitaries have established bases in residential areas, and they have been accused of forcing civilians from their homes.

Nearly three million people have been uprooted by Sudan’s fighting, among them almost 700,000 who have fled to neighboring countries according to the International Organization for Migration.

The UN and African blocs have warned of an “ethnic dimension” to the conflict in the western region of Darfur, where the United States, Norway and Britain have blamed the RSF and allied militia for most of the widespread violations.

Haq expressed support for efforts by the African Union and East African bloc IGAD to end Sudan’s crisis.

On Monday leaders of Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan — IGAD members handling the Sudan file — are to meet in Addis Ababa.

Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo have been invited but neither side has confirmed they will attend.

Numerous cease-fires in the war have been announced and ignored.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan UN

Related

Airstrike in Sudanese city kills at least 22 amid fighting between rival generals
Middle-East
Airstrike in Sudanese city kills at least 22 amid fighting between rival generals
The UN refugee agency said the risk was especially high when women and girls were on the move, seeking to reach safe locations.
Middle-East
Sudan war: ‘Alarming’ rise in rape and abduction, say aid agencies

Protests grow as Israel’s far-right government advances with its judicial overhaul

Protests grow as Israel’s far-right government advances with its judicial overhaul
Updated 09 July 2023
AP

Protests grow as Israel’s far-right government advances with its judicial overhaul

Protests grow as Israel’s far-right government advances with its judicial overhaul
  • Grassroots movement has staged protests for over six months since Netanyahu’s government unveiled the overhaul plan
Updated 09 July 2023
AP

TEL AVIV, Israel: Israel’s anti-government protest movement gained new momentum on Saturday night as tens of thousands of people spilled into the streets of cities across the country to oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious plan to overhaul the judicial system.
The grassroots movement has staged protests for over six months since Netanyahu’s government unveiled the overhaul plan. But in recent weeks, the protests had shown signs of weakening.
Plans by the government to push forward with the overhaul next week in parliament, coupled with the firing of Tel Aviv’s police chief, who was accused of being too sympathetic to the protesters, appeared to breathe new life into Saturday’s demonstrations.
Some 150,000 people thronged central Tel Aviv, with large rallies in Jerusalem and other major cities. Late Saturday, dozens of people attempted to block Tel Aviv’s main highway, but they were quickly cleared away by police. Scuffles broke out, and police sprayed a water cannon at the crowd.
Netanyahu’s allies have proposed a series of changes to the Israeli legal system aimed at weakening what they say are the excessive powers of unelected judges. The proposed changes include giving Netanyahu’s allies control over the appointment of judges and the power to overturn court decisions they do not support.
His opponents say the plan will destroy the country’s fragile system of checks and balances and concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies. They also say that Netanyahu has a conflict of interest because he is on trial for corruption charges. Wide swaths of Israeli society, including reserve military officers, business leaders, LGBT and other minority groups, have joined the protests.
A legislative committee chaired by a Netanyahu ally last week approved a bill that would prevent Israel’s courts from scrutinizing the “reasonableness” of decisions made by elected officials. The legislature could hold a preliminary vote on the bill as early as Monday.
The “reasonability standard” was used by the Supreme Court earlier this year to strike down the appointment of a Netanyahu ally as interior minister because of a past conviction for bribery and a 2021 plea deal for tax evasion. Critics say removing that standard would allow the government to pass arbitrary decisions and grant it too much power.
Protesters also condemned the ouster of Tel Aviv’s police chief, Ami Eshed, who said this week he was forced to resign because of political pressure to act violently toward protesters. Eshed regularly clashed with the hard-line national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has demanded that police take a tougher stance against months of anti-government protests.
Saturday’s protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations which, since January, have seen thousands of Israelis take to the streets.
Netanyahu put the overhaul on hold in March after mass protests erupted in opposition, but announced last month that the plan would move forward. The protests have blocked roads, disrupted the country’s main airport and thronged major cities.

 

Topics: Israel Palestine

Related

EU blasts Israel over deadly Jenin raid as UN refuses to retract condemnation
Middle-East
EU blasts Israel over deadly Jenin raid as UN refuses to retract condemnation
Following Israeli military raid on Jenin, protesters in UK demand end to violence against Palestinians
World
Following Israeli military raid on Jenin, protesters in UK demand end to violence against Palestinians

Libya court jails three people over human trafficking

Migrants are seen after being rescued by Libyan coast guard in Tripoli, Libya July 26, 2019. (REUTERS)
Migrants are seen after being rescued by Libyan coast guard in Tripoli, Libya July 26, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 08 July 2023
AP

Libya court jails three people over human trafficking

Migrants are seen after being rescued by Libyan coast guard in Tripoli, Libya July 26, 2019. (REUTERS)
  • Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants seeking a better life in Europe
Updated 08 July 2023
AP

CAIRO: A court in the Libyan capital sentenced three people to harsh prison terms on charges of human trafficking, in a first such ruling in a North African nation where migrants are routinely mistreated.
The Criminal Court of Tripoli convicted the three of human trafficking, detaining, and torturing migrants, and extorting their families to pay ransom to release their relatives, according to a statement by the office of Libya’s chief processor.
The court sentenced one of the convicted to life in prison, while the other two received a 20-year term each, the statement said.
The statement did not reveal further details including their identities or nationalities.
General Prosecutor Al-Sediq Al-Sourr was not immediately available for comment on Saturday.
Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants seeking a better life in Europe.
Human traffickers have benefited from the instability in Libya and smuggled migrants through the country’s lengthy border with six nations.
They then pack desperate people into ill-equipped rubber boats and other vessels in risky voyages on the Central Mediterranean Sea route.
For years, the UN and rights groups have decried horrible conditions faced by migrants who were trafficked and smuggled across the Mediterranean.
UN-backed human rights experts said in March there was evidence that crimes against humanity have been committed against Libyans and migrants in in Libya, including women being forced into sexual slavery.

 

Related

Rescue ship saves 47 migrants in Mediterranean off coast of Libya
Middle-East
Rescue ship saves 47 migrants in Mediterranean off coast of Libya
Libyan strongman issues new threat over oil revenue
Middle-East
Libyan strongman issues new threat over oil revenue

UAE to fund over $27m to establish new children’s hospital in Kosovo

UAE to fund over $27m to establish new children’s hospital in Kosovo
Updated 08 July 2023
Arab News

UAE to fund over $27m to establish new children’s hospital in Kosovo

UAE to fund over $27m to establish new children’s hospital in Kosovo
Updated 08 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held a phone call with the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
During the phone call, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them across various domains in order to achieve the mutual interests of the two countries.
Sheikh Abdullah informed Kurti of the directives of President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to contribute 25 million euros ($27.4 million) to establish a new hospital for children in Kosovo.


Kurti expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the UAE for the generous initiative that enhances the quality of life for the children of Kosovo, WAM said.
The top officials reviewed the outcomes of Shiekh Abdullah’s working visit to Kosovo last April and its role in enhancing cooperation between the two countries to serve their development goals.
Sheikh Abdullah underscored the UAE-Kosovo distinguished bilateral relations and the two countries’ keenness to enhance joint cooperation in all sectors.

Topics: United Arab Emirates Kosovo Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Albin Kurti hospital children UAE

Related

UAE foreign affairs minister in call with US’ Blinken
Middle-East
UAE foreign affairs minister in call with US’ Blinken
Albin Kurti receives Khalid Al-Falih in Pristina, Kosovo. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Kosovo offcials discuss ways to boost economic relations

Airstrike in Sudanese city kills at least 22 amid fighting between rival generals

Airstrike in Sudanese city kills at least 22 amid fighting between rival generals
Updated 08 July 2023
Agencies

Airstrike in Sudanese city kills at least 22 amid fighting between rival generals

Airstrike in Sudanese city kills at least 22 amid fighting between rival generals
  • Ministry of Health says an airstrike in the city of Omdurman has killed at least 22 people
  • It says the attack took place on the Dar es Salaam neighborhood and wounded an unspecified number of people
Updated 08 July 2023
Agencies

CAIRO: An airstrike in a Sudanese city on Saturday killed at least 22 people, health authorities said, in one of the deadliest air attacks yet in the three months of fighting between the country’s rival generals.
The assault took place in the Dar es Salaam neighborhood in Omdurman, the neighboring city of the capital, Khartoum, according to a brief statement by the health ministry. The attack wounded an unspecified number of people, it said.
The ministry posted video footage that showed dead bodies on the ground with sheets covering them and people trying to pull the dead from the rubble. Others attempted to help the wounded. People could be heard crying.
The attack was one of the deadliest in the fighting in urban areas of the capital and elsewhere in Sudan. The conflict pits the military against a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces. Last month, an airstrike killed at least 17 people including 5 children in Khartoum.
While the RSF quickly dominated the capital Khartoum and its sister cities Omdurman and Bahri after fighting broke out on April 15, the army has launched air and artillery strikes.
The RSF blamed the military for Saturday’s attack and other strikes on residential areas in Omdurman, where fighting has raged between the warring factions, according to residents. The military has reportedly attempted to cut off a crucial supply line for the paramilitary force there.
A spokesman for the military was not immediately available for comment Saturday.
Two Omdurman residents said it was difficult to determine which side was responsible for the attack. They said the military’s aircraft have repeatedly targeted RSF troops in the area and the paramilitary force has used drones and anti-aircraft weapons against the military.
At the time of the attack early Saturday, the military was hitting the RSF, which took people’s houses as shields, and the RSF fired anti-aircraft rounds at the attacking warplanes, said Abdel-Rahman, one of the residents who asked to use only his first name out of concern for his safety.
“The area is like a hell ... fighting around the clock and people are not able to leave,” he said.
The conflict broke out in mid-April, capping months of increasing tensions between the military, chaired by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the RSF, commanded by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. The fighting came 18 months after the two generals led a military coup in October 2021 that toppled a Western-backed civilian transitional government.
The fighting, for which no mediation efforts have succeeded thus far, threatens to drag the country into a wider civil war, drawing in other internal and external actors in the East African nation that lies between the Horn of Africa, Sahel, and Red Sea.
Health Minister Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim said in televised comments last month that the clashes have killed over 3,000 people and wounded over 6,000 others. More than 2.9 million people have fled their homes to safer areas inside Sudan or crossed into neighboring countries, according to UN figures.
“It’s a place of great terror,” Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian chief, said of Sudan on Friday. He decried “the appalling crimes” taking place across the country and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.
The conflict has plunged the African country into chaos and turned Khartoum and other urban areas into battlefields. Members of the paramilitary force have occupied people’s houses and other civilian properties since the onset of the conflict, according to residents and activists. There were also reports of widespread destruction and looting across Khartoum and Omdurman.
Sexual violence, including the rape of women and girls, has been reported in Khartoum and the western Darfur region, which have seen some of the worst fighting in the conflict. Almost all reported cases of sexual attacks were blamed on the RSF, which hasn’t responded to repeated requests for comment.
On Wednesday, top UN officials including Volker Türk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, called for a “prompt, thorough, impartial and independent investigation” into the increasing reports of sexual violence against women and girls.
The Sudanese Unit for Combating Violence against Women, a government organization that tracks sex attacks against women, said it documented 88 cases of rape related to the ongoing conflict, including 42 in Khartoum and 46 in Darfur.
The unit, however, said the figure likely represented only 2 percent of the truce number of cases, which means there were a possible 4,400 cases of sexual violence since the fighting began on April 15, according to the Save the Children charity.
“Sexual violence continues to be used as a tool to terrorize women and children in Sudan,” said Arif Noor, director of Save the Children in Sudan. “Children as young as 12 are being targeted for their gender, for their ethnicity, for their vulnerability.”
(With AP and Reuters)

Topics: Sudan Omdurman Sudan Unrest

Related

The UN refugee agency said the risk was especially high when women and girls were on the move, seeking to reach safe locations.
Middle-East
Sudan war: ‘Alarming’ rise in rape and abduction, say aid agencies
Sudanese paramilitaries shoot down army fighter jet
Middle-East
Sudanese paramilitaries shoot down army fighter jet

EU blasts Israel over deadly Jenin raid as UN refuses to retract condemnation

EU blasts Israel over deadly Jenin raid as UN refuses to retract condemnation
Updated 08 July 2023
Agencies

EU blasts Israel over deadly Jenin raid as UN refuses to retract condemnation

EU blasts Israel over deadly Jenin raid as UN refuses to retract condemnation
  • A EU envoy echoed UN chief Antonio Guterres who said ‘there was an excessive force used by Israeli forces’
  • The 48-hour military operation was the largest Israel has staged in the Palestinian territory for years
Updated 08 July 2023
Agencies

LONDON: A European envoy blasted Israel Saturday over the “proportionality” of the force it uses, as international envoys toured Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank following this week’s deadly raid.
His remarks echoed UN chief Antonio Guterres who on Thursday told reporters “there was an excessive force used by Israeli forces” in its 48-hour operation, the largest Israel has staged in the Palestinian territory for years.
It included air strikes and armored bulldozers ripping up streets.
Jenin is a center for multiple armed Palestinian groups, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the refugee camp a “terrorist nest.”
EU representative to the Palestinian territories Sven Kuehn von Burgsdorff made his comments as he led a delegation of UN officials and diplomats from 25 countries to the camp in the northern West Bank.
“We are concerned about the deployment of weaponry and weapons systems which question the proportionality of the military during the operation,” Kuehn von Burgsdorff said of the operation in which 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier were killed.
“This cycle of violence has to end, it cannot continue. If there is no political solution to the conflict, we are going to stand here in a week’s time, in a month’s time, in a year’s time, with nothing changed,” he added.
As the delegation toured the camp, residents peered out of holes left in the walls by Israeli rockets, and local authorities tested a new camp-wide alarm system to warn of future raids.
Meanwhile, Israel’s UN ambassador called on Guterres to retract his condemnation of the country for its excessive use of force.
UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said the secretary-general conveyed his views on Thursday “and he stands by those views.”
Guterres, angered by the impact of the Israeli airstrikes and attack on the Jenin refugee camp, said the operation left over 100 civilians injured, uprooted thousands of residents, damaged schools and hospitals, and disrupted water and electricity networks. He also criticized Israel for preventing the injured from getting medical care and humanitarian workers from reaching everyone in need.
“I strongly condemn all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror,” Guterres told reporters.
Asked whether this condemnation applied to Israel, he replied: “It applies to all use of excessive force, and obviously in this situation, there was an excessive force used by Israeli forces.”
Haq said Guterres “clearly condemns all of the violence that has been affecting the civilians in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, regardless of who is the perpetrator.”
The UN Security Council discussed Israel’s military operation in Jenin behind closed doors Friday at the request of the UAE and received a briefing from Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari.
Erdan sent a letter to the 15 council members and Guterres before the council meeting saying that over the past year, 52 Israelis were killed by Palestinians, and many attacks were carried out from Jenin or from the area.
“The international community and the Security Council must unconditionally condemn the latest Palestinian terror attacks and hold Palestinian leadership accountable,” he said.
The Security Council took no action.
Jenin camp has been the site of several large-scale raids by the Israeli military this year, but this week’s was the biggest such operation in the West Bank since the second Palestinian “intifada” or uprising of the early 2000s.
The camp’s infrastructure was severely damaged during the raid, which Israel said was targeting militants.
Eight kilometers (five miles) of water pipes and three kilometers of sewage pipes were destroyed, the UN said. More than 100 houses were damaged and a number of schools were also lightly damaged.
The refugee camp in one of the poorest and most densely populated in the West Bank, with some 18,000 people living in just 0.43 square kilometers (0.16 of a square mile).
UN officials on Saturday made a plea for funds to help rebuild the camp.
“To restore services and scale up support to the children, we need cash ... our appeal is desperately underfunded,” Leni Stenseth, deputy commissioner-general of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), said.
“I would urge you to consider announcing your support for the work we are going to do here in Jenin camp in the coming weeks and months as soon as possible,” she added.
On Thursday Algeria announced $30 million to “help rebuild the Palestinian city of Jenin after the barbaric and criminal attack” by Israel, and the United Arab Emirates, which normalized ties with Israel in 2020, said Wednesday it “will provide $15 million.”
(With AFP and AP)

Topics: Palestine Israel United Nations (UN) European Union (EU)

Related

A boy checks the damage inside a house in the occupied West Bank Jenin refugee camp on July 6, 2023. (AFP)
Middle-East
UN chief condemns Israel’s excessive use of force during Jenin assault
Millions lost as Palestinians count cost of damage in Jenin
Middle-East
Millions lost as Palestinians count cost of damage in Jenin

Latest updates

Startup Wrap — regional funding continues to rise with a flurry of new deals
Startup Wrap — regional funding continues to rise with a flurry of new deals
Oil Updates — US drillers add oil and gas rigs for first time in 10 weeks  
Oil Updates — US drillers add oil and gas rigs for first time in 10 weeks  
UN warns Sudan faces ‘full-scale civil war’
UN warns Sudan faces ‘full-scale civil war’
Uzbek leader holds early election to extend rule
Uzbek leader holds early election to extend rule
South Korean lawmakers berate IAEA chief over Japanese plans to release Fukushima wastewater
South Korean lawmakers berate IAEA chief over Japanese plans to release Fukushima wastewater

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.