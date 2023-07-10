Almana Hospital in Aziziah celebrates its first surgery

In a remarkable milestone for the Almana Group of Hospitals, the newly launched Aziziah Dammam hospital has successfully conducted its first surgery with great expertise and care.

The fact that the first surgery was conducted right after the hospital was launched showcases the hospital’s remarkable achievements and its commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare to its patients. The surgery was performed on an employee at the hospital who experienced a medical condition requiring immediate medical attention.

Under the skilled hands of two eminent surgeons, Dr. Ameen Essa Abu Alrahi, consultant in general and laparoscopic surgery, and Dr. Nabeel Ahmad Aletry, consultant urologist, the patient received exceptional medical care.

Dr. Hadia Mian, a consultant anesthesiologist, played a vital role in ensuring the patient’s safety and the overall success of the surgery. The surgical team’s collective expertise emphasized the hospital’s dedication to providing comprehensive healthcare services.

The surgery itself was a milestone in its medical capabilities. As a multidisciplinary surgical procedure, it showcased the hospital’s ability to perform multiple surgeries for the same patient, bolstering its reputation as a center of excellence. Utilizing innovative laparoscopic techniques, the surgical team ensured a minimally invasive and swift procedure, resulting in a faster recovery and shorter hospital stay for the patient. This state-of-the-art approach reflects Almana Hospital’s commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to enhance patient outcomes.

Despite the unique circumstances surrounding the surgery’s commencement, including the hospital’s newness, the team exhibited remarkable readiness and coordination. Approximately 15 dedicated staff members were present throughout the procedure, ensuring the patient’s utmost comfort and care.

Mana Almana, the chief executive officer of Almana Group of Hospitals, expressed his unwavering confidence in Almana Aziziah Dammam Hospital’s capabilities.

He said: “The success of the first surgery at Aziziah Dammam Hospital further solidifies our commitment to providing our patients with the highest standards of medical expertise and compassionate care.”

The patient, who happens to be an employee of the hospital, expressed his profound gratitude for the exceptional care provided during his stay.

He said: “The staff at Almana Hospital went above and beyond to ensure my well-being and comfort. Their exceptional care made my hospital experience quite peaceful.”

This testament highlights employees’ elevated level of trust in the hospital they work for.

As part of the comprehensive post-operative care, the patient will receive regular follow-up appointments to monitor his recovery progress. This diligent post-operative monitoring ensures that the patient continues to receive the necessary support for a speedy and complete recovery.

Almana Hospital’s exceptional achievements, medical expertise, and commitment to quality healthcare shine brightly through other groundbreaking surgeries.

With its modern facilities, interdisciplinary collaboration, and patient-centric approach, Almana Group of Hospitals has positioned itself as a beacon of excellence in the healthcare landscape, dedicated to transforming lives through compassionate care and innovative medical interventions.