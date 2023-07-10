You are here

Almana Hospital in Aziziah celebrates its first surgery

Almana Hospital in Aziziah celebrates its first surgery
The first surgery at the hospital was performed on an employee at the hospital who experienced a medical condition requiring immediate medical attention. (Supplied)
Almana Hospital in Aziziah celebrates its first surgery

Almana Hospital in Aziziah celebrates its first surgery
In a remarkable milestone for the Almana Group of Hospitals, the newly launched Aziziah Dammam hospital has successfully conducted its first surgery with great expertise and care. 

The fact that the first surgery was conducted right after the hospital was launched showcases the hospital’s remarkable achievements and its commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare to its patients. The surgery was performed on an employee at the hospital who experienced a medical condition requiring immediate medical attention.

Under the skilled hands of two eminent surgeons, Dr. Ameen Essa Abu Alrahi, consultant in general and laparoscopic surgery, and Dr. Nabeel Ahmad Aletry, consultant urologist, the patient received exceptional medical care. 

Dr. Hadia Mian, a consultant anesthesiologist, played a vital role in ensuring the patient’s safety and the overall success of the surgery. The surgical team’s collective expertise emphasized the hospital’s dedication to providing comprehensive healthcare services.

The surgery itself was a milestone in its medical capabilities. As a multidisciplinary surgical procedure, it showcased the hospital’s ability to perform multiple surgeries for the same patient, bolstering its reputation as a center of excellence. Utilizing innovative laparoscopic techniques, the surgical team ensured a minimally invasive and swift procedure, resulting in a faster recovery and shorter hospital stay for the patient. This state-of-the-art approach reflects Almana Hospital’s commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to enhance patient outcomes.

Despite the unique circumstances surrounding the surgery’s commencement, including the hospital’s newness, the team exhibited remarkable readiness and coordination. Approximately 15 dedicated staff members were present throughout the procedure, ensuring the patient’s utmost comfort and care.

Mana Almana, the chief executive officer of Almana Group of Hospitals, expressed his unwavering confidence in Almana Aziziah Dammam Hospital’s capabilities. 

He said: “The success of the first surgery at Aziziah Dammam Hospital further solidifies our commitment to providing our patients with the highest standards of medical expertise and compassionate care.”

The patient, who happens to be an employee of the hospital, expressed his profound gratitude for the exceptional care provided during his stay.  

He said: “The staff at Almana Hospital went above and beyond to ensure my well-being and comfort. Their exceptional care made my hospital experience quite peaceful.” 

This testament highlights employees’ elevated level of trust in the hospital they work for.

As part of the comprehensive post-operative care, the patient will receive regular follow-up appointments to monitor his recovery progress. This diligent post-operative monitoring ensures that the patient continues to receive the necessary support for a speedy and complete recovery.

Almana Hospital’s exceptional achievements, medical expertise, and commitment to quality healthcare shine brightly through other groundbreaking surgeries. 

With its modern facilities, interdisciplinary collaboration, and patient-centric approach, Almana Group of Hospitals has positioned itself as a beacon of excellence in the healthcare landscape, dedicated to transforming lives through compassionate care and innovative medical interventions.

Saudi Arabia's Skill Verification Program now available in Eram

Saudi Arabia’s Skill Verification Program now available in Eram
Eram Technologies Pvt. Ltd., NSDC non-funding partner for Skill Development Training, is pleased to announce that the Saudi Arabia Skill Verification Program is now available at the ESPOIR Academy in Kerala, India. 

The Royal Saudi Embassy in New Delhi has announced that skill verification is mandatory for all candidates going for technical trade jobs to Saudi Arabia on a work visa, this is for to ensure the standardization. This program was applicable from June 1 for more than fifteen technical trades.

NSDC-TAKAMOL has approved Eram Technologies Pvt. Ltd. to conduct SVP TEST for five trades at ESPOIR Academy, including plumbing, welding, electrician, automotive electrician, and HVAC technician. Candidates who obtain the Professional Accreditation Certificate from the NSDC and Takamol — approved Skill Verification Center — will be eligible for a work visa to Saudi Arabia.

Siddeek Ahmed, chairman and managing director of Eram Group based in Saudi Arabia, said: “We are proud to be a part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Skill Verification Program and to offer our services to candidates who want to work in Saudi Arabia. Our ESPOIR Academy in India will provide the best training and testing facilities to ensure that candidates have the required skills and knowledge to work in their respective trades.”

 Eram Group is very much aligned with Saudi Arabia’s initiatives and currently running over 10 SAGIA companies in the Kingdom. 

“Being a foreign investor from India in Saudi Arabia, I am very happy to support and promote all such good initiatives of both countries,” he added.

 Earlier, the government of India’s Ministry of External Affairs selected Eram as the approved pre departure orientation training provider center.

Eram Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has been providing skill development training and services for more than seven years.

Eram Group has more than 30 companies and 150 offices in over 14 countries, and the group is committed to providing the best training and services to candidates who want to work abroad.

For more information about the SVP program, please visit the Eram Skills website at www.eramskills.in or contact an authorized recruiting agency.

Shop comfortably and conveniently at Lulu through Hungerstation

Shop comfortably and conveniently at Lulu through Hungerstation
LuLu Hypermarket is now on leading food delivery company Hungerstation’s platform following a signing ceremony involving executives of both companies. 

LuLu was represented by Shehim Mohammed, LuLu Hypermarket’s director, Saudi Arabia and Hungerstation by Ghofran Dhaini, senior director of Quick Commerce, Hungerstation.

“This partnership with Hungerstation opens yet another access to our retail presence in Saudi Arabia, while also strengthening our omni-channel approach for e-commerce, that currently includes online delivery, express delivery and WhatsApp delivery,” said Mohammed. 

“With online shopping being the future of the retail business, we are keen to build on Hungerstation’s reputation for a strong last-mile delivery network and take LuLu to customers’ homes effectively,” he added.  

Shoppers in the Kingdom, where the retail giant has 32 stores, can now order their groceries and home items through Hungerstation and have it conveniently home delivered to them.

The new service is part of the array of customer services introduced by LuLu to make shopping easier, more convenient and enjoyable for shoppers.

Technal launches regional HQ in Riyadh to support KSA's net-zero future

Technal launches regional HQ in Riyadh to support KSA’s net-zero future
Technal, a leading provider of sustainable aluminium windows, doors and facades solutions, part of Hydro Extruded Solutions has established a regional headquarters in Riyadh. 

The announcement was made following an event that was recently hosted at the Norwegian Embassy in Riyadh. 

Thomas Lid Ball, ambassador of  Norway to Saudi Arabia, who attended the event, said: “We are proud to have Technal in Saudi Arabia contributing to low carbon technologies for the construction sector. I am confident that Technal will contribute to implementing sustainable solutions that support the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Technal is part of Hydro, a global aluminium and energy company that has 32,000 employees in more than 140 locations and 40 countries. Technal has been operating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for more than 44 years offering low carbon footprint aluminium, energy efficient and high-performance solutions for windows, doors, and facades. The new RHQ in Riyadh will enable Technal to provide world-class aluminium windows, doors, and facades for its Saudi based customers, architects, consultants, contractors, and developers.

Commenting on the RHQ in Riyadh, Sam Robinson, managing director, Hydro Building Systems – Asia,  said: “This is an exciting milestone as we outline our long-term interest to supporting decarbonization through our solutions in Saudi Arabia. By investing in recycled and recyclable products building developers can lower the embodied carbon by a minimum of 75 percent and create more end-of-life value for their buildings as well as contributing to a circular economy. Our aim is to contribute significantly to the Kingdom’s developments as it progresses towards a more sustainable future in line with Saudi Vision 2030. 

“Buildings contribute to 40 percent of all energy consumption globally. Our solutions focus on reducing the carbon footprint of buildings by offering leading sustainable aluminium windows, doors and facades worldwide. The Saudi Arabian market has significant potential with many major construction developments including giga-projects like NEOM and the Red Sea Development. We are looking forward to growing our business in Saudi Arabia and the wider region and to continue supporting major projects that we are already involved in,” added Robinson.

Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy, is building a number of new projects as it focuses on diversifying its economy away from oil. The projects span sectors including real estate, tourism, entertainment, infrastructure and others. 

Saudi Arabia’s construction sector remained strong in the first quarter of 2023 and posted a record reading on the back of higher workloads, a new survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors has shown.  The headline Rics Construction Activity Index for Saudi Arabia in the three months to the end of March recorded a positive 69 net balance reading, up from the +65 recorded in the previous quarter.

Saudi Arabia is also on track to meet its Net-Zero pledge by 2060. The Kingdom has committed to having 50 percent of its power generated from renewable sources by 2030. The Kingdom targets to reduce carbon emissions by 278 metric tons per annum by 2030. Technal wants to support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in driving sustainable development of buildings through its low carbon footprint and energy efficient aluminium windows doors and facades.  

In addition, due to stringent emission regulations and the fact that the reserves of natural resources slowly being exhausted, the world’s interest in urban mining is increasing. Technal is investing in urban mining in line with their circularity approach. The company has implemented initiatives to collect and recycle end-of-life aluminium, fostering circularity globally. 

At the event, Technal presented Hydro’s latest low carbon alloy “Hydro CIRCAL 100R”, in KSA, the world’s first near-zero carbon aluminium made with 100 percent post-consumer aluminium scrap for doors windows and facades. 

Technal has provided a range of sustainable aluminium projects for key landmarks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia including the 1960’s Bridgestone HQ as well as work for the Red Sea coastal village and Diryah Gate. Technal has also provided solutions for Riyadh metro, Hilton Garden Inn, Al Zamil Etlal tower, Fairmont Ramla and Qiddiya projects in KSA.

Bateen World Academy achieves remarkable IB exam results

Bateen World Academy achieves remarkable IB exam results
Students of Bateen World Academy, the exclusive International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme school within the Aldar Academies group, which is part of Aldar Education, have demonstrated exceptional academic performance, as reflected by their remarkable IB exam results. 

The students have achieved an average point score of 33, surpassing the international average of 30.2 points. Furthermore, 95 percent of the students have successfully passed the IB examination, exceeding the global pass rate of 79.3 percent.

 Rawan Najim, who intends to study genetics at the University of Toronto in Canada, is the top achiever at the Bateen World Academy with an impressive average point score of 44. Deeksha Chaudhuri, who plans to pursue engineering at Princeton University in the United States, and Sona Sedrakyan, who aims to study medicine, have achieved 42 points. Mustafa Rashed, who intends to study finance at the University of Leeds in the UK, and Frank Yeh, who eyes pursuing a career in game development, have achieved 39 points.

 Commenting on the results, Neal Dilk, principal of Bateen World Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students’ outstanding achievements in the IB exams this year. These remarkable results are a testament to their resilience and pursuit of excellence, further building upon our school’s established track record of surpassing the IBDP world average results for five years. These exceptional outcomes symbolize the transformative power of lifelong learning and the limitless potential of the global citizens we have nurtured within our inclusive, learner-centered environment. I wish our students all the best in their future endeavors.” 

Stephen Sharples, executive director of education at Aldar Education, added: “We are thrilled with the outstanding results achieved by our students in the IB examinations. What truly impresses us is the incredible diversity of fields they aspire to explore in their future studies. It is a testament to the well-rounded education they have received at Aldar Academies, which encourages students to explore and uncover their passions, including futuristic fields such as game development. We have every confidence that they will excel in their chosen fields and make a positive impact in the world.”

 On behalf of Aldar Education’s family, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our students and their families, as well as our educators who have played an instrumental role in this journey of success.”

La Roche-Posay, Wareef Charity join forces to enhance dermatological care

La Roche-Posay, Wareef Charity join forces to enhance dermatological care
In a pivotal step towards elevating dermatological care in the region, La Roche-Posay, a global leader in skincare, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding  with King Faisal Specialist Hospital Foundation - Wareef Charity.  
The partnership falls under the umbrella of La Roche-Posay’s internationally renowned “Fight with Care” program, which has a decade-long record of furthering cancer supportive care.
In line with L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty’s commitment to the progressive development and robust support of the skincare and haircare sectors, this initiative sets a precedent in enriching patient experiences, and enabling them to access invaluable information related to skin and hair care preservation across various stages of their life.  

With God’s grace and success, we have signed a partnership agreement with the L’Oréal company to provide the company’s products to oncology and cancer patients to mitigate the effects of their treatments and to help them make their daily lives better.

Anwar Alsaqabi, CEO at Wareef Charity

The partnership is designed to strengthen and expand the support for patients undergoing chemotherapy at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital, offering them comprehensive training on the beneficial impact of dermo-cosmetics in alleviating treatment side effects.  Throughout 2023, La Roche-Posay will provide specialized training to between 1,000-1,300 patients and donate thousands of units of its clinically proven skincare products, including Lipikar Baume AP+M and Cicaplast Baume B5.
Commenting on this partnership, Mohamed El Araby, general manager L’Oreal Dermatological beauty division, Middle East, said: “This marks an important stride in our overarching commitment to enhance the skincare sector in the region. This forward-thinking partnership is an extension of our commitment to provide world class training, support and products to dermatologists and patients. A first-of-its-kind in the region under our ‘Fight with Care’ program, will see us combining forces to empower and educate patients about the transformative role of dermo-cosmetics in their well-being journey.”
 Remi Naser, brand director at La Roche-Posay, said: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with King Faisal Hospital Foundation - Wareef Charity under our longstanding ‘Fight with Care’ program. Eighty percent of cancer patients experience skin side effects, often leading to treatment interruptions. As such, we wanted to play a role in mitigating these effects by leveraging our decade-long expertise in skincare and oncology, to educate patients on the transformative role of dermo-cosmetics in their wellbeing journey. As part of this collaboration, La Roche-Posay will be supporting over 1,000 patients with dedicated skincare solutions as well as equip healthcare professionals with extensive training sessions. As we embark on this journey with King Faisal Hospital Foundation Wareef Charity, we look forward to harnessing the power of collaboration to improve patients’ lives during chemotherapy, to further allow them to navigate their treatment with enhanced comfort and confidence.”  
Anwar Alsaqabi, CEO at Wareef Charity said: “With God’s grace and success, we have signed a partnership agreement with the L’Oréal  company to provide the company’s products to oncology and cancer patients to mitigate the effects of their treatments and to help them make their daily lives better. The provision of L’Oréal products to the patients of King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, which is one of the largest and most reliable medical edifices in the Middle East, is highly appreciated. We express our deepest thanks for this community contribution, which indicates a close and great cooperation. And we are all confident in its success and sustainability,
God willing.”

 

