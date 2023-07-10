You are here

'Yemen poised for change' but serious breakthrough is needed for war to end, UN says

Despite the general decline in violence in Yemen, Grundberg warned that the situation on the ground remains “fragile and challenging” and “the front lines are not silent.” (Reuters/File Photo)
Despite the general decline in violence in Yemen, Grundberg warned that the situation on the ground remains "fragile and challenging" and "the front lines are not silent." (Reuters/File Photo)
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Special Envoy Hans Grundberg calls on all parties to agree a ‘sustainable’ nationwide ceasefire and reverse their antagonistic economic policies
  • Joyce Msuya, deputy emergency relief coordinator, says migrants arriving in Yemen continue to face threats of extortion, abduction and physical abuse
NEW YORK CITY: Although a truce agreed between the Yemeni government and the Iran-backed Houthis expired more than 10 months ago, the people of Yemen continue to reap its benefits, including a decrease in the number of child deaths, and the ongoing flow of fuel shipped through Hodeidah’s port, the UN said on Monday.

It also allowed the first commercial flight in seven years carrying Hajj pilgrims from Sanaa to Saudi Arabia to take place, the organization added.

This period of relative calm has opened a window of opportunity for serious discussions between the warring parties with the aim of ending the conflict once and for all, said Hans Grundberg, the UN’s special envoy for Yemen. However, peace talks will require “a serious breakthrough” if the war is actually to end, he added.

The comments came as Grundberg briefed the Security Council on his latest efforts to mediate an agreement between Yemen’s legitimate government and the Houthis on the way forward. He expressed gratitude for the regional support for such discussions, especially from Saudi Arabia and Oman. He also thanked Jordan for hosting meetings between the two sides in the conflict to discuss the release of more detainees, building on large-scale prisoner-exchange agreements in March.

Despite the general decline in violence in Yemen, Grundberg warned that the situation on the ground remains “fragile and challenging” and “the front lines are not silent.” From Dhale, Taiz and Hodeidah to Marib, Shabwa and Ibb, he said, sparks of violence continue to “increase fears and tensions.” He called on all involved in the conflict to “stop provocative military actions and rhetoric that raise the specter of further escalation.”

In addition, economic battles continue to take a toll on civilians, Grundberg warned.

“The struggle to control revenue-generating ports, trade routes, the banking sector, currency and natural-resource wealth has become inseparable from the political and military conflict,” he said.

Freedom of movement remains another “huge” challenge.

“Conflict-related road closures force thousands of Yemenis every day to take unsafe routes and have raised the cost of transporting goods by upward of 100 per cent,” said Grundberg. “Landmines, unexploded ordnance and climate change-related extreme weather events compound the impact of freedom-of-movement restrictions on civilians.

“For women and girls, the restrictions on freedom of movement have become even more pronounced over the course of the conflict. The requirement that women and girls travel accompanied by a male relative has expanded significantly over the past year, especially in Ansar Allah-controlled areas,” he added, using the official name for the Houthi militia.

“This requirement is also often imposed by armed groups at checkpoints in different parts of the country. Such restrictions prevent women from accessing their basic needs, from engaging in economic opportunities, and from participating in politics and peace-making efforts.”

The Swedish diplomat said “we cannot afford to seek a seasonal peace” as he called on all parties to take “further, bold steps” toward a more sustainable and just peace, including agreement on a “sustainable, nationwide ceasefire, (and to reverse) antagonistic economic policies which deepen the divide between them and further fragment the country, (and to) enhance economic links among Yemenis, including by opening roads” and increasing the number of flights operating out of Sanaa International Airport.

Joyce Msuya, the UN’s deputy emergency relief coordinator, told council members that “Yemen is poised for change” but as the political process progresses “we must remain vigilant and active on the humanitarian front.”

She warned that the need for assistance “will remain high for the foreseeable future” among the 22 million people in Yemen who require aid to survive. This at a time when the international humanitarian response remains at only 29 per cent of the required funding level, resulting in drastic cuts to the provision of safe shelter and food aid for millions, including refugees and internally displaced people, she added.

“Migrants, asylum seekers and refugees are among the most vulnerable of these, and their numbers are growing,” Msuya said, adding that more than 77,000 migrants have arrived in Yemen so far this year, with the number expected to double by the end of the year.

“While not the largest vulnerable group in Yemen in terms of numbers, (migrants) face severe protection risks,” she said.

“Migrants usually arrive in Yemen en route to better opportunities elsewhere. But once in Yemen, they often face exploitation and violence, including extortion, abduction and physical abuse. (Asylum) seekers and refugees use the same routes, arrive in mixed flows with migrants and face similar threats. And women and girls are particularly at risk.”

Msuya called on all those involved in the conflict to “fulfill their obligations to meet the essential needs — such as health, food, water and shelter — of all civilians under their control.”

Tens of thousands of students take exams in Lebanon, including Syrians and Palestinians

The exams were printed, copied immediately and distributed to the centers under security escort. (Supplied)
The exams were printed, copied immediately and distributed to the centers under security escort. (Supplied)
The exams were printed, copied immediately and distributed to the centers under security escort. (Supplied)
LEBANON: More than 43,000 students in Lebanon — including the children of Syrian and Palestinian refugees — sat the official exams for the baccalaureate certificate.

The participation rate exceeded 97 percent on the first day, and the exams — covering general sciences, life sciences, economics, sociology and humanities — will continue until Thursday.

The Ministry of Education described the successful completion of the first day of exams as “an achievement” in light of the collapse of the country and its education sector.

The first day witnessed a shortage of observers in some of the 236 centers across Lebanon.

This shortage was compensated for by reducing the number of observers to only one in some examination halls in the Mount Lebanon centers and by using surveillance cameras.

Arab News toured some of the examination centers in Beirut and Mount Lebanon, witnessing cases in which there was a delayed delivery of exam papers.

It was reported that unknown persons cut the cables of surveillance cameras in centers in the Bekaa region.

Exams were also delayed at some centers in North Lebanon because of power cuts.

To prevent exam questions from leaking, committees prepared them at the headquarters of the Ministry of Education on Monday morning.

The heads of the subject committees were asked to hand over their phones before entering the examination hall, and security agencies used a device to jam sound waves around the ministry to ensure that the questions were not leaked.

The exams were printed, copied immediately and distributed to the centers under security escort.

Students and observers received their admission cards just a few days before the exams to prevent cheating.

While some students talked about the leniency of the supervisors, others said that the questions were easy.

Lama, a student in life sciences and economics, said: “The questions were very easy, and we did not feel stressed because the observers were not strict with us.

They allowed us to ask questions, but they definitely did not allow any cheating. Of course, they also did not allow us to bring our mobile phones into the examination hall.”

Rabei, a student in general sciences, said: “The math questions were not easy, but they could be answered by those who studied well.

“Those of us who are taking the official exams this year were exempted from taking the intermediate certificate exam three years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we may have underestimated the official exams.

But now, I am more confident in myself, and there are still two more days of exams with a day of rest in between, and hopefully everything will go well.”

The academic year in Lebanon has been marred by setbacks due to continuous strikes by teachers in the public education sector to protest the collapse of the value of their salaries.

Public school students received fewer than 40 days of intensive education, while private school students had a relatively stable academic year.

As a result, a group of young people belonging to the Lebanese Student Union staged a protest when Education Minister Abbas Halabi visited an examination center at Shakib Arslan School in the Verdun neighborhood of Beirut.

They intercepted his car, shouted insults and attempted to throw stones at the car.

The young protesters received applause from bystanders and residents.

One protester said that political authorities were turning education into a privilege rather than a right for all students, saying: “There are students who have completed 70 percent of the curriculum, while there are public school students who have only completed 30 percent of it.”

Another protester said that the minister had announced there would be no second chance for students who did not pass exams, which he described as “a great injustice.”

He said: “We will follow the minister wherever he goes during the exams so that history will witness that there were students who struggled for education to be a right and not a privilege."

During his visit to examination centers, the minister asked students whether the curriculum they had studied had sufficiently prepared them to answer exam questions.

According to the minister’s office, the students responded that “the exams were reasonable.”

Halabi acknowledged that students objected to the exams because they believed they were unfair as some public high schools had not completed the curriculum.

“However, we took this into consideration when designing the exam questions. Had it not been for the determination of the Ministry of Education and the concerted efforts to make this process a success, these exams would not have taken place,” he said.

The Ministry of Education reduced the number of subjects tested on the exam and made some subjects optional in order to be fair to students, said Albert Chamoun, adviser to the minister.

 

 

Israeli occupation has turned Palestine into an ‘open-air prison,’ says UN expert

Israeli occupation has turned Palestine into an 'open-air prison,' says UN expert
LONDON: The Israeli military occupation has turned Palestine into an “open-air prison” where Palestinians are “constantly confined, surveilled and disciplined,” according to a UN expert.

In a new report for the Human Rights Council, Francesca Albanese, the UN’s special rapporteur on human rights in Palestine, said that Israel has crushed basic human rights and used mass incarcerations as a means of quashing resistance during its 56-year governance of the Occupied Territories.

The report stated that since 1967, more than 800,000 Palestinians, including children as young as 12, have been arrested and detained under authoritarian rules enacted, enforced and adjudicated by the Israeli military.

Palestinians have been deprived of the basic right of citizens to protection, it added, and have been arbitrarily detained simply for expressing opinions, attending gatherings, and delivering unauthorized political speeches.

It said that Palestinians are often presumed guilty, even in the absence of evidence, arrested without warrants, detained without charge or trial, and brutalized while in Israeli custody.

“Under Israeli occupation, generations of Palestinians have endured widespread and systematic arbitrary deprivation of liberty, often for the simplest acts of life and the exercise of fundamental human rights,” Albanese said.

She said that while she does not condone violent acts committed by Palestinians during the decades of Israeli occupation, most criminal convictions have resulted from a “litany of violations of international law,” which calls into question the legitimacy of the administration of justice by Israeli authorities.

“Mass incarceration serves the purpose of quelling peaceful opposition against the occupation, protecting the Israeli military and settlers, and ultimately facilitating settler-colonial encroachment,” Albanese said.

“Bundling Palestinians as a collective ‘security threat,’ Israel has used draconian military orders to punish the exercise of basic rights. These measures have been used as tools to subjugate an entire population, depriving them of self-determination, enforcing racial domination and advancing territorial acquisition by force.”

She called on UN member states to stand by their obligations by refusing to aid or recognize Israel’s occupation and the incremental annexation of Palestinian territory, and to use all “diplomatic, political and economic measures” available under the UN Charter to bring the situation to an end and ensure those responsible for violations are brought to justice.

“The widespread and systematic arbitrariness of the occupation’s carceral regime is yet another expression of the apartheid imposed on the Palestinians, and strengthens the need to end it immediately,” Albanese said.

“The mass and arbitrary deprivation of liberty that Palestinians have been collectively subjected to for decades aims to protect Israel’s annexation of Palestinian territory, a project with unlawful aims pursued by unlawful means.

“This macroscopic violation of fundamental principles of international law cannot be remedied by addressing some of its most brutal consequences. For Israel’s carceral regime to end, and its inherent apartheid with it, its illegal occupation of Palestine must end.”

Special rapporteurs are part of what is known as the special procedures of the UN Human Rights Council. They are independent experts who work on a voluntary basis, are not members of UN staff and are not paid for their work.

Yemeni government threatens Sanaa airport, Hodeidah port shutdown over Houthi ‘economic war’

Yemeni government threatens Sanaa airport, Hodeidah port shutdown over Houthi 'economic war'
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s internationally recognized government has threatened to close Sanaa International Airport and restrict ship movements through Hodeidah unless the Iran-backed Houthis stop their “economic war” and end their escalating military operations across the country.

Moammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, said the most recent Houthi economic measures against the Yemeni government and businesses in Sanaa threaten to exacerbate the already dire humanitarian crisis and jeopardize Yemen’s peace prospects.

Al-Eryani warned that if the Houthis do not cease their military and economic escalation, the Yemeni government will contemplate restricting access to the airport and Hodeidah’s port. 

“We warn against the continuation of the Houthi militia in its escalation, which threatens to collapse the economic situation and exacerbates human suffering,” the minister said on Twitter.

“We affirm that the government will be forced to review the steps it has taken within the terms of the UN truce, and reconsider the facilities related to the operation of the port of Hodeidah and Sanaa airport, and take measures that preserve the interests and capabilities of the Yemeni people.” 

Under a UN-brokered truce that went into effect in April last year, the Yemeni government allowed commercial flights to resume from Sanaa and also facilitated the arrival of fuel ships to Hodeidah in exchange for the Houthis de-escalating on the battlefields, lifting their siege on the city of Taiz, and working with the Yemeni government to resolve economic issues such as revenue collection and paying public employees in Houthi-controlled areas.

Yemeni government officials stated that the Houthis continue to attack government forces, refuse proposals to ease their siege of Taiz, and late last year launched drone attacks against oil facilities in Hadramout and Shabwa, halting crude exports. 

To deprive the Yemeni government of tax and gas revenues, the Houthis forced local traders to import goods through Hodeidah and prohibited them from using government-controlled ports.

Additionally, the Houthis have recently barred gas vehicle tankers from the central city of Marib from entering their territory.

Al-Eryani said that the Houthis responded to the Yemeni government’s concessions with additional military and economic measures, urging the international community to shame and name the Houthis for “dragging” the country back to violence.

“We call on the international community, the United Nations and the permanent members of the Security Council to observe their mandate in pressuring the Houthi militia to stop the systematic economic war, which threatens to undermine opportunities and efforts for de-escalation and peace, and drag the situation in the country to further complication,” he said.

The Yemeni government has repeatedly threatened to abandon all agreements with the Houthis, including the Stockholm Agreement and the UN-brokered ceasefire, if the Houthis do not cease their attacks on oil facilities, which deprive the government of its primary source of revenue, end their siege of Taiz, and permit the free movement of goods throughout the country.

Najeeb Ghallab, undersecretary at Yemen’s Information Ministry and a political analyst, told Arab News that the Houthis have not implemented any of the truce’s agreed-upon provisions and are attempting to coerce the “bankrupt” Yemeni government into paying public employees in their territories.

Ghallab said the international community would support the Yemeni government if it decided to confront the Houthi’s economic and military activities, citing a recent strongly worded statement by the ambassadors of France, the US, and the UK to Yemen that threatened to isolate the Houthis completely if they resumed fighting.

“If the current situation continues, the legitimate government will suffer greatly. As a result, different actions must be implemented, including reinstating the situation prior to the opening of the port of Hodeidah and the airport of Sanaa. The government is capable of doing so,” Ghallab said.

Biden brands Israeli ministers ‘extreme’

Biden brands Israeli ministers 'extreme'
LONDON: US President Joe Biden has described Israel’s government as having “some of the most extreme” members he has ever seen.

When asked by CNN why Benjamin Netanyahu had yet to visit the White House since his election victory last December, Biden said Israel’s prime minister had “problems in terms of his coalition.”

The US president also said the Palestinian Authority had “lost its credibility” and “created a vacuum for extremism among the Palestinians.”

Last month, the Biden administration warned that Israeli settlement expansion in the Occupied Territories was damaging the possibility of a two-state solution.

Biden told CNN: “So, it is not all Israel now in the West Bank, all Israel’s problem. But they are a part of the problem, particularly those individuals in the Cabinet who say, ‘We can settle anywhere we want; they have no right to be here.’

“We are talking with them regularly, trying to tamp down what is going on. Hopefully (Netanyahu) will continue to move toward moderation and change.”

In response to Biden’s comments, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, thought of as the most hard-line member of Netanyahu’s government, denied that he is an extremist, saying the president “needs to realize that we (Israel) are no longer a star on the American flag.”

Transfer of crude from tanker off Yemen to start next week: UN

The 47-year-old FSO Safer has not been serviced since Yemen plunged into civil war more than eight years ago. (File/AFP)
The 47-year-old FSO Safer has not been serviced since Yemen plunged into civil war more than eight years ago. (File/AFP)
UNITED NATIONS: The transfer of crude oil from a decaying tanker off Yemen will begin early next week, the United Nations said Monday of an operation aimed at preventing a damaging Red Sea spill.
The 47-year-old FSO Safer, long used as a floating storage platform and now abandoned off the Houthi-held Yemeni port of Hodeida, has not been serviced since the Arabian Peninsula country plunged into civil war more than eight years ago.
A team of experts in May started inspecting conditions aboard the vessel and kickstarted preparations for the operation.
It will see private company SMIT Salvage pump the oil from the Safer to the Nautica, a super-tanker the United Nations purchased for the operation to recover the equivalent of more than one million barrels of oil, then tow away the empty tanker.
“SMIT has certified to UNDP (the United Nations Development Programme) that the oil transfer can proceed, with the level of risk within an acceptable range,” David Gressly, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, told a Security Council meeting.
“The Safer is fully stabilized for the ship-to-ship transfer of the oil,” he said, stressing however that the operation “still presents residual risk” and that plans were in place to address potential incidents.
Noting that authorities in Sanaa had just given the green light for the transfer, Gressly said the Nautica was “preparing to sail” from Djibouti.
“It will moor alongside the Safer and should begin taking on the oil by early next week,” he said.
Completion of the transfer should take roughly two weeks, at which point “the whole world can heave a sigh of relief,” he added.
The unprecedented UN operation to transfer oil from the Safer — which is carrying four times as much oil as that which spilled in the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska — and tow the ship to a scrap yard is budgeted at some $143 million.
In the event of a spill, the UN estimates clean-up costs could top $20 billion, with potentially catastrophic environmental, humanitarian and economic consequences.

