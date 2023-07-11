Benzema, Kante and Jota join Al-Ittihad pre-season training camp in Taif

You are here

Karim Benzema with Ittihad coach Nuno Santo. (Al-Ittihad)
N'Golo Kante (right) joined Ittihad from Chelsea this summer. (Al-Ittihad)
Ittihad's new Portuguese signing Jota. (Al-Ittihad)
  • The Saudi champions will kick off the new season with the group stages of the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup
JEDDAH: Ballon d’Or winner and former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and Portuguese and former Celtic winger Jota have joined Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad’s summer training camp in Taif, as the team intensify preparations ahead of the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup later this month.

Al-Ittihad are set for a tough season ahead, with the Saudi champions competing in six different competitions: the Arab Club Champions Cup (aka King Salman Club Cup), the Roshn Saudi League, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, the Saudi Super Cup, the AFC Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

With 21 reconvening after the summer break, Al-Ittihad’s pre-season training camp started on Monday in western Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Province and will continue until July 26, after which they will kick off their participation in the group stages of the King Salman Club Cup 2023 taking place in the Kingdom.

Under the supervision of Portuguese coach Nuno Santo, the players were put through their paces with a series of physical exercises aimed at improving fitness and stamina.

The club will closely monitor the players’ fitness levels and diets in the early stages of pre-season training.

The reigning Rosh Saudi League champions will start their new season on July 27 when they face Esperance Sportive de Tunis in the King Salman Club Cup Group A, which also includes Iraqi club Al-Shorta and Club Sportif Sfaxien of Tunisia.

Santo’s team will then begin their defense of the Saudi Pro League title when the season kicks off on Aug. 11, with attention turning to the FIFA Club World Cup later in the year.

Al-Ittihad secured their spot at the prestigious tournament as the reigning domestic champions of host country Saudi, having overcome Al-Nassr last season to claim their first title in 14 years.

The tournament is set to take place from Dec. 12-22, 2030 in Jeddah and will include the champions of FIFA’s six continental confederations.

The opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 will see Al-Ittihad take on Oceania Champions League winners Auckland City FC from New Zealand.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-ittihad Karim Benzema N'Golo Kanté Jota

