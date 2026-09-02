RIYADH: The Saudi Pro League is considering moving the Riyadh Derby between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal — scheduled for Dec. 11 as part of matchday 17 of the season — to King Fahd Sports City Stadium, rather than Al-Nassr’s home ground Al-Awwal Park, Arriyadiyah has reported.

The stadium is expected to host the derby on Dec. 11 as an operational test. The facility is set to host four matches — including the final — of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, scheduled between Jan. 7 and Feb. 5 next year.

According to the same sources, the Ministry of Sports has directed the SPL to coordinate the staging of the match at King Fahd Sports City Stadium. The aim is to test the facility’s operational readiness — including the pitch, lighting, scoreboards, crowd flow and management — as well as the condition of the stands, construction work and other stadium facilities.

The SPL is expected to contact Al-Nassr — the home side for the fixture — to make the necessary arrangements for the move, while preserving the club’s home privileges.