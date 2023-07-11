You are here

German businessman’s dismembered body found in freezer in Thailand
A Thai reporter takes a photo of an empty freezer at the Nong Prue police station in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, on July 11, 2023. (AP)
AP

  • Tawee Kudthalaeng, the police chief in the town of Nong Prue, said the body of 62-year-old Hans-Peter Mack was discovered at about 11 p.m. Monday
  • Photos and video published by Thai media showed the freezer in the bed of a black truck with a man squatting
BANGKOK: The dismembered body of a missing German businessman was found in a freezer inside a house in southern Thailand, police said Tuesday.
Tawee Kudthalaeng, the police chief in the town of Nong Prue, said the body of 62-year-old Hans-Peter Mack was discovered at about 11 p.m. Monday. Mack had been missing for a week.
Investigators located his body by using security camera videos from the area, Tawee said. He did not elaborate, but photos and video published by Thai media showed the freezer in the bed of a black truck with a man squatting next to it.
Mack was last seen driving his Mercedes sedan in Pattaya, a coastal city in southern Thailand, according to a missing person announcement distributed by his family that offered a reward of 3 million baht ($86,000) for information leading to his return.
Crowds gathered outside the gates of the house where his body was discovered and watched as forensic teams in white coveralls, hair nets and blue gloves pored over the scene.
Video broadcast on Thai PBS television showed experts inside the dwelling going through a garbage bag taken from a large white freezer. They pulled out a Makita cordless chainsaw and charging unit, a pair of yellow-handled hedge clippers and two large rolls of plastic.
The bag was taken out of the home, followed by a body covered with a plastic sheet on a stretcher and the freezer.
Mack lived in Pattaya with his Thai wife and worked as a real estate broker, according to local media reports. He had been a resident of Thailand for at least several years.
His Mercedes E350 was found Sunday in the parking lot of a condominium in Nong Prue, an upscale settlement popular with foreigners northeast of Pattaya in Chonburi province.
According to police, there were traces of what appeared to be a cleaning solvent on the seats, dashboard, steering wheel and other areas of the car.
Tawee said police determined that a large amount of money was missing from Mack’s bank account, which they suspect is linked to the slaying. The police chief refused to elaborate but said investigators were looking into several suspects, both German nationals and Thai.
The German Embassy in Bangkok referred all queries to the German Foreign Ministry in Berlin, which said it was aware of the case of a missing German citizen and that officials were in contact with the man’s relatives and Thai authorities. It said it could not give further details for privacy reasons.
The telephone number listed on the missing person poster went unanswered Tuesday.

Tourists received no safety warnings before New Zealand volcano eruption killed 22, prosecutor says

Tourists received no safety warnings before New Zealand volcano eruption killed 22, prosecutor says

NEW ZEALAND: Tourists received no health and safety warnings before they landed on New Zealand’s most active volcano ahead of a 2019 eruption that killed 22 people, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
There were 47 people on White Island, the tip of an undersea volcano also known by its Indigenous Maori name, Whakaari, when superheated gases erupted on Dec. 9. Most of the 25 people who survived were severely burned.
The island’s owners, brothers Andrew, James and Peter Buttle; their company Whakaari Management Ltd.; and tour operators ID Tours NZ Ltd. and Tauranga Tourism Services Ltd. went on trial Tuesday in Auckland District Court for allegedly failing to adequately protect tourists and staff.
Prosecutor Kristy McDonald said in opening the prosecution case that the eruption at the popular tourist destination was not predictable but was foreseeable. The 20 tourists and two tour guides who died were given no warning of the risks, she said.
“They were not given the opportunity to make any informed decision about whether they wanted to take the risk of walking into the crater of an active and unpredictable volcano that had erupted as recently as 2016,” McDonald said.
“The business of tourism on Whakaari was a risky business. It involved tours to an active volcano, taking people to the heart of the crater in circumstances where no one could predict when an eruption might occur, and if an eruption did occur, those on Whakaari were likely to die or suffer very serious injury. And tragically, that risk was realized,” she said.
Of those killed, 14 were Australians, five were Americans, two were New Zealanders and one was German.
McDonald said the company that owned the volcano — Whakaari Management Ltd., which she called WML — failed to understand the risk, failed to consult with tour operators on the hazards, failed to ensure appropriate personal protective equipment was provided to tourists and staff, and failed to provide an adequate means of evacuation.
The company left tour operators to monitor the changing risk. An eruption on April 27, 2016, occurred at night without warning when no one was on the island. That should have prompted the owner to review the risk assessment, McDonald said.
The volcano had gone through 42 “eruptive periods” since colonial records began in 1826, McDonald said.
After the 2016 eruption, New Zealand geology agency GNS Science said its staff were banned from visiting the crater floor until further notice because of the “heightened state of volcanic unrest,” McDonald said.
Despite knowing this, several operators continued taking tourists to the crater from the day after the eruption, she said.
WHL, which made a profit of 1 million New Zealand dollars ($621,000) a year from tourists, could have paid GNS for a formal risk assessment but did not, she said.
McDonald said warning tourists of the dangers “would obviously not be good for business.”
“However, profit should never come before safety,” she said.
She blamed the Buttle brothers for the WML’s failure to assess the volcano danger.
“The Buttles knew they could obtain expert advice from GNS for a fee. They chose not to,” McDonald said. “The Buttles failed to do one of the most fundamental things required of them as officers. They failed to ensure that their company had and used sufficient resources to understand the risk of its business and to implement controls to manage that risk.”
ID Tours NZ and Tauranga Services failed to ensure 38 passengers, who had traveled from Australia aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Ovation of the Seas and were on the volcano when it erupted, had been properly warned of the risk, she said.
Those 38 people “did not receive any health and safety information about volcanic activity or volcanic risk prior to the tour,” McDonald said.
If WML was going to allow tourists to visit the volcano, the company should have ensured visitors were equipped with adequate personal protective equipment and that emergency evacuation options were provided, McDonald said.
The court was shown video and photographs taken in the moments before and during the eruption.
McDonald said the only way off the island other than aircraft was a 90-year-old jetty that was too small for tourist boats to dock at. Survivors had to climb down a ladder to inflatable boats.
“A number of victims were badly burnt and this transfer was very painful,” McDonald said. “Some of them were losing the skin off their hands as they attempted to climb down the ladder. Some were unable to use the ladder and were pushed or fell into the inflatable boats.”
Defense lawyer James Cairney, representing WML and the Buttle brothers, questioned whether “one director can be liable for one failing by a company when there are multiple directors.”
David Neutze, the lawyer for ID Tours, said Royal Caribbean had probably breached safety standards but the New Zealand regulator WorkSafe had no jurisdiction over the Florida-based company.
ID Tours’ role was as a ground handler taking passengers from the cruise ship and as a booking agent for volcano tours.
“ID, we say, did not have a reasonably practical ability to cancel tours, to control the provision of health and safety information to passengers, to verify its accuracy or its adequacy or appropriateness of any health or safety information provided,” Neutze said. “Those functions were part of the work activity of others, principally Royal Caribbean, which sold the tours, and White Island Tours, which provided the tours.”
White Island Tours pleaded guilty in June to safety breaches relating to the eruption. All but one of the 22 dead were involved with that tour operator.
Three helicopter tour operators pleaded guilty last week to safety breaches.
Each of the companies faces a maximum fine of NZ$1.5 million ($927,000). Each of the brothers charged faces a maximum fine of NZ$300,000 ($185,000).
The trial being heard by Judge Evangelos Thomas without a jury will resume Wednesday. It is scheduled to run for 16 weeks.

  • Ukrainian President is expected to head to Vilnius for the summit to make the case that Kyiv has earned the right to join when the Kremlin’s invasion ends
VILNIUS: NATO leaders will grapple with Ukraine’s membership ambitions at their summit Tuesday, their determination to face down Russia boosted by a breakthrough in Sweden’s bid to join the alliance.
German Patriot missile systems and French fighter jets were guarding the skies as NATO leaders gathered in Lithuania, on NATO’s eastern flank and a land once occupied by Moscow.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to head to Vilnius for the two-day summit to make the case that Kyiv has earned the right to join when the Kremlin’s invasion ends.
“Ukraine deserves to be in the alliance. Not now, because now there’s war, but we need a clear signal,” Zelensky said in Kyiv on the eve of the summit.
The Western military alliance is set to offer its full-throated backing for Kyiv’s quest for victory, but its 31 nations are divided over how far to go on letting Ukraine join their ranks.
While Ukraine’s neighbors have pushed for an explicit timetable, heavyweights the United States and Germany are reluctant to go beyond an earlier vow that it will become a member one day.
US President Joe Biden, who will meet with Zelensky on Wednesday, has said there is no agreement to offer Kyiv membership while its war with Russia rages, as this would drag NATO directly into the conflict.
“I don’t think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now,” Biden told CNN.
But the alliance is offering Kyiv a branch by simplifying its eventual accession bid and dropping a requirement that it complete a formal road map of reforms.
The alliance will draw up a path of reforms that Ukraine will need to undertake in order to eventually join, but without giving a “timetable”, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday.
As Ukraine wages a punishing counter-offensive, dominant powers the United States, Britain, France and Germany have been negotiating long-term commitments on weapons supplies with Kyiv.
These fall far short of Zelensky’s desire to be under NATO’s collective defense umbrella, but could reassure him that his nation can keep on fighting.
Drawing up something similar to the US arrangement with Israel — which sees Washington sending $3.8 billion of weapons each year for a decade — is one possibility.
Early Tuesday Ukrainian officials said Russia had targeted Kyiv and the western port city of Odesa in a overnight drone attack. Drone wreckage had been located in the Kyiv region and some windows and outbuildings had been damaged, the interior ministry said, adding there was no immediate information on casualties.
The biggest war in Europe since World War II has propelled NATO into the most sweeping overhaul of its defenses since the end of the Cold War.
Alliance leaders should sign off on new regional plans to protect against any potential Russian attack and agree to bolster defense spending targets.
But letting Ukraine in remains a step too far for some for now.
Diplomats have been wrangling up to the wire over the exact wording final communique as they seek to convince Ukraine it is moving forward.
In 2008, NATO left Ukraine in a grey zone by vowing it will become a member but failing to back that up with any concrete progress.
Kyiv’s push to join the Western bloc enraged Putin and was used as a pretext by the Kremlin leader to justify his war.
But more than 500 days into the conflict, Putin is facing a greater NATO presence lined up against Russia.
After hours of talks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday ended months of deadlock by agreeing to forward Sweden’s application for NATO membership to his parliament for approval.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg hailed a “historic day” that should help clear the way for Sweden to become the second new member since Finland joined in April.
Turkiye has been holding up Sweden’s application to join the Atlantic alliance, accusing Stockholm of harboring Kurdish activists Ankara regards as terrorists.
Erdogan upped the stakes further, demanding that the European Union revive Turkiye’s stalled EU membership bid as a precondition for Sweden joining NATO.
In a joint statement Stockholm said it will now “actively support” efforts to reinvigorate Turkiye’s long-stalled accession bid for the EU.
Hungary is also yet to approve it, although Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government has vowed it will not be the last to make the step, implying it will move soon.

  • Turkiye has been holding up Sweden’s application to join the Atlantic alliance, accusing Stockholm of harboring Kurdish activists Ankara regards as terrorists
  • Sweden’s bid must still be approved by the Turkish parliament, and Erdogan has agreed to push for its ratification
VILNIUS: Turkiye agreed Monday to allow Sweden to join NATO, setting the stage for the allies to showcase their unity at a summit focused on supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s block on Sweden’s membership bid had cast a cloud over preparations for Tuesday’s meeting, but the countries ironed out their differences in 11th-hour talks in Vilnius.
“Completing Sweden’s accession to NATO is a historic step that benefits the security of all NATO allies at this critical time. It makes us all stronger and safer,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he was “very happy” and hailed “a good day for Sweden”.
Sweden’s bid must still be approved by the Turkish parliament, and Erdogan has agreed to push for its ratification.
Hungary is also yet to greenlight Stockholm’s bid, but Prime Minister Viktor Orban has signalled he will follow Erdogan’s lead.
US President Joe Biden, also in Vilnius for the summit, thanked Stoltenberg and said: “I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kristersson and Sweden as our 32nd NATO ally.”
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also welcomed the “good news” on Twitter.
Turkiye has been holding up Sweden’s application to join the Atlantic alliance, accusing Stockholm of harboring Kurdish activists Ankara regards as terrorists.
And on Monday, Erdogan upped the stakes, demanding that the European Union revive Turkiye’s stalled EU membership bid as a precondition for Sweden joining NATO.
In a statement after the three-way talks between Erdogan, Kristersson and Stoltenberg, Sweden vowed to boost bilateral trade and anti-terrorism coordination.
“Sweden will actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkiye’s EU accession process, including modernization of the EU-Turkiye Customs Union and visa liberalization,” the statement said.
That agreement came after Erdogan paused his talks with Stoltenberg and Kristersson for a side meeting with EU chief Charles Michel, president of the European Council.
Michel hailed a “good meeting”, adding that they had “explored opportunities ahead to bring EU-Turkiye cooperation back to the forefront and re-energise our relations”.
Turkiye has been a formal candidate to join the European Union since 2005, and an aspirant since long before that, but talks have long been stalled with little sign of life.
But Monday’s statements imply Ankara and Brussels may move on boosting trade, updating their customs agreements and loosening visa rules in the absence of formal membership talks.
EU members remain skeptical of Ankara’s commitment to democratic and rule of law reforms, and Germany’s Olaf Scholz insisted Sweden and Turkiye’s ambitions are not linked.
Separately, Ukraine welcomed a move forward in its fight for a guarantee that it will be able to join NATO as a full member if and when it defeats the Russian invasion.
A Western official told AFP the allies will drop the requirement that Kyiv complete a “Membership Action Plan”, a kind of road map to military reform that some allies have had to follow.
Ukraine’s foreign minister said this concession — which Moscow warned would have serious consequences for European security — would shorten Kyiv’s path to NATO membership.
“It is also the best moment to offer clarity on the invitation to Ukraine to become member,” Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.
“Ukraine deserves to be in the alliance. Not now, because now there’s war, but we need a clear signal and this signal is needed right now,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message posted on Telegram.
But NATO leaders remain divided over offering Ukraine a clear route into the alliance in Vilnius.
While Eastern allies are pushing for Kyiv to get an explicit commitment on when it can join, the United States and Germany are reluctant to go beyond an earlier vow that Ukraine will become a member one day.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister Ganna Malyar said Kyiv’s troops had established fire control over the “entrances, exits and movement of the enemy around the city” of Bakhmut in the country’s east.
Russian shelling on an aid hub in the town of Orikhiv in southern Ukraine has killed seven people, the emergency services said on Monday.

Ukraine takes strategic high ground above flashpoint city of Bakhmut

Arab News

Ukraine takes strategic high ground above flashpoint city of Bakhmut

Ukraine takes strategic high ground above flashpoint city of Bakhmut
  • Russian troops inside surrounded
  • Kyiv’s membership on agenda at NATO summit
JEDDAH: Ukrainian troops captured strategic high ground around the flashpoint eastern city of Bakhmut on Monday as they pushed ahead with a counteroffensive against the Russian invasion.

Kyiv’s forces had established fire control over “entrances, exits and movement of the enemy around the city,” Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar said. 

“During the process of advancing, our troops took control of key commanding heights around Bakhmut.”

The Ukrainian military said its troops had now retaken 169 sq km on the southern front and 24 sq km around Bakhmut since the counteroffensive began early last month, tightening the noose around Russian troops occupying the city

“All of us, we want to do it faster because every day means new losses of Ukrainians. We are advancing. We are not stuck,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said. 

“We would all love to see the counteroffensive accomplished in a shorter period of time. But there is reality. Today, the initiative is on our side.”

As Zelensky spoke, NATO leaders were gathering in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius for a summit of the Western military alliance, with Ukraine’s membership high on the agenda. 

FASTFACT

President Joe Biden stopped off in London on his way to Vilnius on Monday for talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Ukraine and other issues.

The summit had a troubled prelude, with simmering discontent over US President Joe Biden’s decision to supply Ukraine with controversial cluster-bomb munitions, which are banned in more than 120 countries.

The UK is one of several NATO members with reservations about the move. 

Biden stopped off in London on his way to Vilnius on Monday for talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Ukraine and other issues.

Meanwhile, NATO members remain divided on how to put Ukraine on a path to membership, but on Monday they appeared to have removed one key hurdle. 

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he had put forward a package that included the removal of the requirement for a Membership Action Plan — a list of political, economic and military goals that other eastern European nations had to meet before joining.

Nevertheless Zelensky, who is expected to attend the summit, wants a clear invitation to join the alliance after the war ends, and security guarantees until that time. 

NATO members in eastern Europe have backed Ukraine’s stance, but the US and Germany are wary of any move that could draw NATO into a direct conflict with Russia.

Stoltenberg said: “No final decision has been made but at the summit I am absolutely certain that we will have unity and a strong message on Ukraine.”

Roadside bomb kills 8 family members in Somalia: mayor

Somalis gather near the destroyed car after a car bomb detonated in Mogadishu, Somali, Monday, July 8, 2019. (AP)
Roadside bomb kills 8 family members in Somalia: mayor

  • Al-Shabab, which is affiliated with Al-Qaeda, has been trying to overthrow the foreign-backed government in Mogadishu since 2007 through a bloody insurgency
MOGADISHU: A roadside bombing blamed on the jihadist group Al-Shabab killed eight members of an extended family in central Somalia, a local mayor said on Monday.
The blast occurred late Sunday near a village outside Buloburde, which lies about 220 kilometers (136 miles) north of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.
“Eight innocent civilians were killed from the same family, among them a woman,” Sadam Abdi Idow, the mayor of Buloburde, told reporters.
“Al-Shabab terrorists planted the mine after they were defeated in ongoing military operations in the region. These terrorists have no regard for civilians.”
According to witnesses, seven victims died at the scene, while another died later.
“This was a disaster... three were from one family, and the rest from another related family. They were all related,” said Abdikarin Hassan, from Buloburde.
Al-Shabab, which is affiliated with Al-Qaeda, has been trying to overthrow the foreign-backed government in Mogadishu since 2007 through a bloody insurgency.
Its fighters were driven from Mogadishu in 2011 but it remains a deadly force, despite a major offensive launched last August by pro-government forces, backed by African Union troops and US air strikes.
The attack near Buloburde followed a sustained firefight in the region, military sources said.
“The terrorists were defeated during this armed confrontation... and they took their revenge on civilians. They planted a land mine along the main road used by civilians,” Ahmed Ali, a Somali military commander, said by phone.
 

 

