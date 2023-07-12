Kingdom, GCC helping to build global prosperity, says Saudi foreign minister

You are here

During the meeting, via video, the foreign minister said that the Gulf countries have been using their joint resources to help build bridges between nations across the globe. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan participated in 13th Gulf Research Forum in UK
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan participated on Tuesday in the 13th Gulf Research Meeting organized by the Gulf Research Center at the University of Cambridge in Britain, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, via video, the foreign minister said that the Gulf countries have been using their joint resources to help build bridges between nations across the globe.

“Our main priority, both within the region and globally, has always been to open the way for development and prosperity,” Prince Faisal said.

“This would be the main driver of our foreign and security policies, and that is my primary job as minister of foreign affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Commenting on the regional situation, Prince Faisal stressed the Kingdom’s commitment to resolving conflicts through peaceful means, enhancing security, and promoting trade relations.

He said the GCC states were continuing to strengthen joint actions to tackle common challenges.

Updated 12 July 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • KAUST researcher’s data-based tool aims to identify fish most in danger of decline
  • Saudi Arabia currently imports around 60 percent of its seafood, but the government is ramping up efforts to become self-sufficient
Updated 12 July 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A leading Saudi university has started employing artificial intelligence to help preserve Red Sea fish species and assess their sustainability.

Through its innovative scientific research and various data-based methods, the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology is using algorithms to analyze masses of statistics about fish populations, fishing practices, and environmental factors.

Thuwal-based KAUST aims to determine how sustainable the fisheries are, while applying techniques such as machine learning to past data to create predictive models that forecast future stock levels.

Saudi Arabia currently imports around 60 percent of its seafood, but the government is ramping up efforts to become self-sufficient and has already invested heavily in aquaculture to supplement the declining catch from Red Sea fisheries.

In a statement, KAUST noted that as part of the projects supported by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, research was underway to inform fisheries management and secure the future of the vital food source.

Andrew Temple, a postdoctoral fellow in the Red Sea Research Center and a member of the first cohort of the KAUST Global Fellowship Program, said: “Fishing is a trade-off between how quickly the population of each species can grow and how much we take out. It can take up to a decade of data collection to spot declines, and so we are always playing catch up.

“This is particularly bad for people who rely on fishing as a source of food or income,” he added.

Temple pointed out that he wanted to transform fisheries research from a reactive discipline — responding to species decrease — into a proactive one that prevented species decline and facilitated marine conservation measures. He will draw on experience working with global fisheries from Northern Europe to East Africa.

He said: “Fisheries get a bad rap, but most of the species where we have reliable data from are fished sustainably. There are effective management systems in places like Europe, North America, and Australia, and species like tuna are fished sustainably in most countries.”

However, in the Red Sea, management was limited and popular species such as grouper and humphead wrasse were in fast decline. Even though the Kingdom was a developed, high-income nation, its local fisheries were still quite small-scale, similar to those in Africa and Southeast Asia.

“The economic drive to catch these large fish is very high and most fishermen have to worry about the here and now, not 20 years in the future,” Temple added.

Through Vision 2030, the country wants to combat malnutrition with sustainable food production. Using artificial intelligence, Temple is developing a straightforward tool to categorize fish based on their economic value and rate of population growth. This will make it simple for decisionmakers to identify the species that are most in danger of becoming extinct soon and will help researchers to prioritize their efforts.

Temple’s mentor, Michael Berumen, said: “This is a creative approach to address a timely problem. Saudi Arabia urgently needs to improve the management of its fisheries for both marine conservation and food security.

“The tool can inform stakeholders, particularly the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and coastal giga projects such as NEOM, and their plans to address these challenges.”

Temple’s multidisciplinary approach combines market studies and local knowledge with biological data and species morphology. By studying the shape and size of fish, biologists gain insight into their evolutionary history and can estimate their population growth rates.

Large fish, for example, are slower to reproduce than small ones and are therefore at greater risk of being wiped out by overfishing.

Temple said: “By sorting species using their resilience and considering how people interact with them to predict which ones are most at risk, we can take action now instead of waiting five to 10 years.”

For the last three months, Temple has accompanied environmental consultants from KAUST Beacon Development Fisheries Team on trips to local fish markets, where they gather data on the size, age, and reproductive maturity of some of the highest-value species, including jacks, snappers, groupers, and Spanish mackerel.

The team also collects catch data from ports to track how many of each fish are landed at any given time.

Calculating the economic value of a fish requires a deeper dive into market trends and some insider knowledge of a country’s preferred cuisine.

“Culturally, people know which fish to eat. For a start, attractive fish look more palatable, so they might be at greater risk than some of the ugly species from the ocean depths,” Temple added.

However, different fish are prized in different areas and all trawling vessels scoop up so-called trash fish that have no economic value. These fish either get thrown back or the fishers keep them to feed themselves and their families.

Topics: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture (MEWA) Red Sea fisheries

Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

  • The ministry recently announced that pilgrims from outside of the GCC area will be able to perform Umrah from the start of the new Islamic year
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Tuesday the start of the new Umrah season for citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries including the Kingdom.

Citizens and residents of GCC countries are now able to apply for an Umrah permit via the Nusuk or Tawakkalna applications after the successful end of this year’s Hajj season.

The Nusuk application can be used to obtain the necessary permits to perform Umrah and visit the Holy Rawdah in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, while Tawakkalna ensures that the applicant meets the necessary health requirements.

The ministry recently announced that pilgrims from outside of the GCC area will be able to perform Umrah from the start of the new Islamic year which will fall on either next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Topics: Umrah Muharran Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Saudi Arabia

Saudi aid agency provides vital medical services to 127 at Yemen’s Walan camp

Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

  • The center’s programs include food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, humanitarian and emergency relief coordination, logistics, nutrition, and emergency telecommunication
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continues to provide medical care to displaced people at Walan camp in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The center, through its mobile clinic, treated a total of 127 people.
The camp, situated in Haradh district of Hajjah governorate, is where some of those internally displaced by the war in Yemen live.
Those cared for included 25 patients in the epidemiological diseases control clinic, 45 patients in the emergency room, 46 patients in the internal medicine clinic, 11 patients in the reproductive health clinic, and 2 patients in the health education and awareness clinic.
Additionally, 25 people from the nursing services had their medical care at the center and four others were treated at the surgery clinic.

 

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman thanks all who contributed to success of Hajj season

Updated 12 July 2023
Lama Alhamawi

  • It came as he chaired a Cabinet meeting, during which ministers reviewed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent meeting with the French president
  • They also discussed Monday’s joint ministerial meeting of strategic dialogue between the GCC and Russia, and approved several MoUs
Updated 12 July 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Tuesday offered his thanks to all those involved in this year’s Hajj for their contributions to the success of the annual pilgrimage.

It came as he chaired the latest meeting of the Council of Ministers, during which the Cabinet reviewed the outcome of the visit by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Elysee Palace in Paris on June 16 and his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Ministers heard that the president and crown prince had reviewed the historical and strategic relationship between their countries, and ways in which it might be developed in all fields to serve common interests, and commended a joint statement issued by the Kingdom and France on energy cooperation and the importance of implementing the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

Cabinet members discussed the sixth joint ministerial meeting of strategic dialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Countries and Russia, which took place in Moscow on Monday, and the joint action plan covering the period from 2023 to 2028 that was adopted by the participants with the aim of bolstering cooperation.

Ministers approved a number of memorandums of understanding, including one signed by the Kingdom’s National Center of Meteorology and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization, with the aim of reducing risks and preventing disasters in the Arab world before they occur, and another by the Saudi Ministry of Justice and its counterpart in Chad.

They also authorized the Ministry of Culture to discuss a draft MoU with the Ministry of Communication, Culture, Arts and Tourism in the Republic of Burkina Faso.

Cabinet members reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support for ongoing precautionary measured taken by OPEC member nations to support stability and balance in international oil markets, including the announcement of an extension of voluntary production cuts of 1 million barrels a day in July and August, and the possibility of a further extension.

They also approved plans to establish a Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, and approval in principle for a national center for marine information.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Saudi Arabia King Salman

Saudi-South Korean ministerial committee for defense cooperation holds meeting in Riyadh

Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi-South Korean ministerial committee for defense cooperation held a meeting in Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting was chaired by Saudi Arabia’s chief of staff Lieutenant-General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili and South Korea’s Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed relations and cooperation between the Saudi and South Korean ministries of defense and ways to enhance and develop them to serve common interests, especially in the military and defense fields.

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Korea Defense cooperation

