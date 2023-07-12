Designer Amina Muaddi thanks Beyonce for tour fashion looks

DUBAI: Romanian Jordanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi has taken to social media to thank US superstar Beyonce for showing off her eponymous footwear line during the singer’s Renaissance World Tour.

Since the tour began in May, Beyonce has been spotted in Muaddi’s creations on stage on a number of occasions. It is likely that the performer will continue to don Muaddi’s heels on stage as she completes her 57-stop world tour that will wrap up in October.

“I’m so happy to be part of this queen’s historic tour. Every time I see her on stage I’m in complete awe of her — the ultimate supernova. Grateful to @beyonce and her team of incredible creatives for these @aminamuaddiofficial moments on stage,” Muaddi posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

The singer has hit the stage in ensembles by a number of leading designers and labels, including Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Gucci, Fendi and David Koma, among many others.

Muaddi launched her eponymous footwear line in August 2018, approximately one year after departing from her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear label Oscar Tiye.

The shoemaker’s eponymous label’s distinct pumps, sling-backs, mules, boots and sandals in an array of vibrant colors and holographic designs have since garnered a loyal checklist of famous fans, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Baldwin.

She helped design the shoes for Rihanna’s Fenty collection. The collaboration was so successful that it received the Collaborator of the Year award at the 34th edition of the FN Achievement Awards.

In 2020, she debuted a range of jewelry and handbags and collaborated with Austrian brand Wolford on an exclusive 17-piece capsule collection of ready-to-wear looks earlier in 2021.

In October 2021, she landed a spot on Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) and Footwear News’s 50 Most Powerful Women list.

In late 2022, she received the designer of the year prize at the FN Achievement Awards in New York. The Footwear News awards is hosted by the American industry magazine that specializes in covering the international shoe industry. In 2022, Muaddi was granted the designer of the year award, while Christian Louboutin was given the lifetime achievement award.