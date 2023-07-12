You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia grants payment gateway certification to Tap Payments   

Saudi Arabia grants payment gateway certification to Tap Payments   

Saudi Arabia grants payment gateway certification to Tap Payments   
Tap Payments was established in Kuwait in 2014 (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ngqjz

Updated 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi Arabia grants payment gateway certification to Tap Payments   

Saudi Arabia grants payment gateway certification to Tap Payments   
Updated 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: In support of Saudi Arabia’s financial development strategy, the Kingdom’s payment network provider has granted a gateway certification to the regional fintech company Tap Payments.  

The new credentials position the firm as a payment gateway provider, meaning it becomes one of the first fintech firms in the region to build its own proprietary gateway technology and secure certification from Saudi Payments, also known as Mada.  

“Achieving payment gateway certification from Saudi Payments is in line with the Financial Sector Development Plan, which is a key part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision and a step toward having a cashless society and achieving the 70 percent target of non-cash transactions by 2025,” Ali Abulhasan, co-founder and CEO at Tap Payments, said.  

Under its development plan, Saudi Arabia wants to increase the number of fintech companies in the Kingdom to 525, while creating 18,000 jobs. 

This is aimed at increasing the sector’s direct contribution to the gross domestic product to $3.5 billion, and raising venture capital investments to $3.2 billion by 2030.  

The company will be able to expand its product offering and solutions by leveraging Mada’s technology stack which includes many advanced payment features.  

One of which is the ability to tokenize cards and securely store them for clients which will streamline checkout experiences and boost conversion rates.  

“Partnering with Saudi Payments allows us to collaborate in building meaningful technologies that have a major impact on digitizing payments and elevating the payment experience for cardholders in the region,” Sultan Alonazi, managing director for Saudi Arabia, Tap Payments, said.  

Mada currently aids over 30 million issued cards, representing nearly 90 percent of all payment transactions being processed within the country.  

In the first quarter of 2023, e-commerce transactions in the Kingdom grew by 50 percent compared to the previous year. 

Additionally, Mada cardholders represent over 50 percent of Gulf Cooperation Council countries’ purchasing power and more than 35 percent of the Middle East and North Africa region’s spending capacity, the press release stated.  

Furthermore, Tap Payments holds several certifications as a payment technology provider and a license from the Saudi Central Bank.  

The company was established in Kuwait in 2014 and currently has a presence in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar, as well as Lebanon, the UAE, and Bahrain.

Topics: Tap Payments Mada

Related

Saudi fintech firm secures $3.2m in seed funding
Business & Economy
Saudi fintech firm secures $3.2m in seed funding

UAE In-Focus — New agreement with Austria to boost air transport services

UAE In-Focus — New agreement with Austria to boost air transport services
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

UAE In-Focus — New agreement with Austria to boost air transport services

UAE In-Focus — New agreement with Austria to boost air transport services
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to strengthen air transport relations with Austria, the UAE has reached a transport services agreement with the European state.  

Signed at the Vienna-based Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the deal unlocks new avenues for joint cooperation in trade, private sector relations, and competitiveness.   

Hamad Al-Kaabi, the UAE’s Ambassador to Austria, signed the contract on behalf of his government, while Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Peter Tieffenthal represented the Austrian side. 

Al-Kaabi said: “This agreement paves the way for strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and increasing trade exchange, especially in light of the expected rise in reciprocal flights and the bolstered air transport services network, which will benefit transport companies in both countries and support the tourism sector.” 

Saif Al-Suwaidi, director general of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, added: “The signing of this agreement will enhance the distinguished relations between our two countries, create new opportunities for trade, support the operations of national carriers, enhance private sector partnership, and encourage economic competition.”

Ryse Energy penetrates US market as it acquires Primus Wind Power 

The UAE-based renewable energy firm Ryse Energy has acquired the US manufacturer of micro wind turbines Primus Wind Power, paving its way for entry into the North American market.  

The purchase made by the company, which is situated in Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City, also expedites the production of its US manufactured wind turbines.

Ryse Energy also said in its statement on Wednesday that it offers grid-connected or off-grid alternatives with energy storage for wind and solar as stand-alone technologies. 

With this acquisition, the company’s small turbine portfolio now includes Primus Wind Power’s AIR turbines, as well as “unlocks strategic synergies,” added the company.  

Fitch affirms Abu Dhabi’s AA rating and gives it a stable outlook 

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abu Dhabi’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at “AA” with a stable outlook.   

This comes against the backdrop of the emirate having high gross domestic product per capita, robust fiscal and external standings, and limited state debt.  

“Government debt is among the lowest of Fitch-rated sovereigns and sovereign net foreign assets among the highest,” stated the agency.  

The rating is limited by the country’s high reliance on hydrocarbons, a weak but improving economic policy framework, and subpar governance indicators when compared to peers, according to the report.

Topics: #uae Abu Dhabi Austria

Related

UAE In-Focus — FDI inflows jump to record $23bn
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — FDI inflows jump to record $23bn

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye aim to strengthen economic, urban development cooperation

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye aim to strengthen economic, urban development cooperation
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye aim to strengthen economic, urban development cooperation

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye aim to strengthen economic, urban development cooperation
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Turkiye aim to further strengthen their cooperation in the fields of economy, urban development and city planning, as top ministers from both sides met in Ankara on Tuesday.  

During the meeting, Saudi Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail held discussions with Turkiye’s Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Mehmet Ozhaseki on a wide range of issues of common interest and explored ways to enhance cooperation between both countries.  

The meeting was also attended by Turkiye’s Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek and the president of Turkish Contractors’ Association, Erdal Eren.  

“Under the leadership of our president, we will continue our efforts to further improve the relations between Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, with which we have strong historical and cultural ties,” Omer Bolat, Turkish minister of trade, said in a tweet.  

He added: “We discussed bilateral trade, mutual investments, contracting services, smart city technologies, and the activities of Turkish companies in Saudi Arabia to deepen our relations by taking concrete steps.”   

Top officials from both sides also discussed investment opportunities in the housing and municipal sectors in the Kingdom, while reviewing the Saudi experience in the real estate development sector.  

In a tweet upon his arrival, Al-Hogail said that the meeting’s purpose is to “continue cooperation in the municipal and residential fields, and to exchange experiences that deepen our experiences, to continue progress in our future steps.”   

Al-Hogail also discussed Turkish experiences in the fields of developing cities, maintaining their historical character, financing, construction and urban development.  

The minster was also briefed on the most successful Turkish practices in the municipal and housing sector, with the goal of benefitting from the country's expertise and meeting the ministry’s objectives, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

In reference to the standing of the two nations and their influence at the regional and international levels, Al-Hogail underlined the depth and strength of the bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.    

Additionally, he extended an invitation to Turkish ministers and business leaders to visit the Kingdom and take part in the Cityscape Global exhibition in Riyadh in September, the SPA report added.  

During the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum held in March in Riyadh, Mehmet Mus, the then trade minister of Turkiye, had said that the bilateral trade with the Kingdom is expected to reach $10 billion in the coming years. 

Speaking at the same forum, the president of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Hassan Al-Huwaizi, stated that that 1,140 Saudi companies invested in Turkiye while 390 Turkish companies invested in the Kingdom and the bilateral trade volume jumped from SR17 billion ($4.52 billion) in 2017 to SR23 billion in 2022.  

Among others, investments were made in the construction, manufacturing and retail sectors, he added. 

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA Turkiye Majid Al-Hogail

Related

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum runs in Riyadh
Saudi-Turkish Business Forum runs in Riyadh
Saudi-Turkiye trade volume to reach $10bn in coming years, says Turkish minister
Business & Economy
Saudi-Turkiye trade volume to reach $10bn in coming years, says Turkish minister

Oil Updates — crude steady; Iraq decides to trade oil for Iranian gas

Oil Updates — crude steady; Iraq decides to trade oil for Iranian gas
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — crude steady; Iraq decides to trade oil for Iranian gas

Oil Updates — crude steady; Iraq decides to trade oil for Iranian gas
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as markets weighed a possible build in US crude stockpiles and economic concerns against planned supply cuts by the world’s biggest oil exporters and hopes for higher global demand. 

Brent futures were up 20 cents to $79.60 a barrel at noon Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude also edged up 20 cents to $75.03 a barrel. 

Top producer Saudi Arabia pledged last week to extend a production cut of 1 million barrels per day in August, while Russia will cut exports by 500,000 bpd. 

Azerbaijan oil output at 15.2m metric tons in H1 

Azerbaijan’s oil output reached 15.2 million metric tons between January and June this year, the country’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Wednesday on Twitter, a decline of 8 percent from the year-earlier period. 

Oil production in Azerbaijan has been declining as the output at the Azeri–Chirag-Gunashli complex of offshore oilfields, operated by BP, has passed its peak. 

The minister also said it exported 12.7 million metric tons of oil in the first half of the year. 

Qatar expects record volume of LNG offtake signings this year​ 

Qatar will sign record volumes of long-term liquefied natural gas offtake contracts this year, Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi said on Tuesday at a conference in Vancouver. 

About 40 percent of new global LNG output will come from Qatar by 2029, Al-Kaabi said at the LNG 2023 conference. 

Iraq to trade crude oil for Iranian gas to settle power debt 

Iraq will begin trading crude oil for Iranian gas to end the recurring payment delays to Tehran due to the need for US approval, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Sudani said. 

Sudani said Iran had cut gas exports to Iraq by more than 50 percent as of July 1 after Baghdad failed to secure US approval to disburse owed funds, but Tehran had now agreed to resume gas exports in exchange for crude oil. 

The deal was reached during talks with an Iranian delegation in Baghdad since Saturday, Sudani said in a televised speech. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: #oil crude LNG Brent

Related

Oil Updates — crude prices rise on OPEC+ cuts, weaker dollar
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude prices rise on OPEC+ cuts, weaker dollar

OPEC’s oil export revenues surged 54% to $873bn in 2022

OPEC’s oil export revenues surged 54% to $873bn in 2022
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

OPEC’s oil export revenues surged 54% to $873bn in 2022

OPEC’s oil export revenues surged 54% to $873bn in 2022
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The revenue from oil exports of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries surged 54 percent to $873.57 billion in 2022, compared to $566.44 billion in the previous year.  

The rise in revenue in 2022, the highest since 2014, was primarily attributed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which spiked oil prices to record levels. 

In its Annual Statistical Bulletin, OPEC noted that the global oil demand increased from 97.07 barrels per day in 2021 to 99.56 bpd in 2022. 

According to the report, global crude oil production rose by 3.46 million bpd to 72.8 million bpd. 

It further pointed out that the output of OPEC and non-OPEC countries increased by 2.53 million bpd and 920,000 bpd in 2022, respectively. 

“Energy, as a topic so central to our daily lives, can often elicit strong opinions, which in some cases feed into policy formation. OPEC is focused on ensuring the quality and reliability of data research,” said OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais, in a statement. 

The report added that OPEC’s oil exports soared 9 percent in 2022 to 21.39 billion bpd, slightly below the pre-pandemic level. 

The energy organization added that Asian countries constituted 7.11 percent of its crude exports last year.  

Even though crude oil prices skyrocketed in 2022 due to the tensions in Ukraine, they went down this year, primarily due to a slow economic rebound in China, the world’s second-largest economy and biggest crude importer. 

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia, the world’s top crude exporter, and Russia announced output cuts for August to stabilize the oil market. 

The Kingdom announced extending its voluntary output cut of 1 million bpd to August. Russia and Algeria volunteered to lower their August output and export levels by 500,000 bpd and 20,000 bpd, respectively. 

Last month, the OPEC+, an alliance comprising 23 oil-producing nations, agreed to stick to its existing output policy until the end of 2024.
According to the latest updates, the group, which currently produces 40 percent of the world’s crude oil, has put a total production curb of 3.66 million bpd, about 3.7 percent of global demand. 

Topics: #OPEC opec + Oil Export

Related

OPEC holds global oil demand growth steady for 2023
Business & Economy
OPEC holds global oil demand growth steady for 2023

Saudi Arabia funds $20m electricity project in Rwanda 

Saudi Arabia funds $20m electricity project in Rwanda 
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia funds $20m electricity project in Rwanda 

Saudi Arabia funds $20m electricity project in Rwanda 
  • Over 60,000 people to benefit from the new infrastructure 
  • Boost for social, and economic development, says SFD CEO 
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is providing a soft loan of $20 million to fund an electricity project in Rwanda that would help boost the country’s social and economic development, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday. 

The agreement was signed between the Saudi Fund for Development’s CEO Sultan Al-Marshad and Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Ndagijimana Uzziel in the capital, Kigali. 

The aim is to build a network of medium- and low-voltage lines and power distribution transformers for homes and government social services in Rwanda’s Kamonyi region. 

It is expected that more than 60,000 people in the African country will benefit from the electricity provision. It would also enhance various job creation projects in agriculture and other industries. 

During the signing ceremony, Al-Marshad said the project would improve Rwanda’s electricity infrastructure and enhance sustainable social and economic development in the country. He said the SFD has been working effectively with Rwanda for the past 47 years. 

“Based on the development cooperation between the two sides, we hope that this project will be a tributary of development and will benefit Rwanda and its people in growth and prosperity, toward achieving the goals of sustainable development.” 

Uzziel said electricity provision in the Kamonyi region, currently at 58.9 percent, would be boosted by 6.8 percent, which would enhance economic and social development. 

He said the government wants to reach 100 percent electricity coverage by 2024. 

Al-Marshad also visited the 200-bed King Faisal Hospital in Kigali, which was funded by the SFD in 1986 and started operating in 1993. 

Saudi Arabia has supported Rwanda since 1976, and through the SDF has extended 11 developmental loans worth $121 million to the country for various vital projects. 

Topics: Saudi fund Investment Rwanda

Related

SFD-funded King Salman traffic intersection development opens in Jordan
Middle-East
SFD-funded King Salman traffic intersection development opens in Jordan
SFD signs $320m agreement to finance infrastructure project in Oman
Business & Economy
SFD signs $320m agreement to finance infrastructure project in Oman

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia grants payment gateway certification to Tap Payments   
Saudi Arabia grants payment gateway certification to Tap Payments   
Kevin Spacey says he never groped victims, UK court hears
Kevin Spacey says he never groped victims, UK court hears
Saudi Arabia signs cooperation treaty with ASEAN
Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan poses with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi.
Japan PM Kishida’s Middle East tour: What to expect
Japan PM Kishida’s Middle East tour: What to expect
Jessica Kahawaty travels to India for ‘Free a Girl’ awareness campaign 
Jessica Kahawaty travels to India for ‘Free a Girl’ awareness campaign 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.