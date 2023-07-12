You are here

  • Home
  • India, Arab League eye more cooperation in green energy, tech

India, Arab League eye more cooperation in green energy, tech

India, Arab League eye more cooperation in green energy, tech
Indian Ministry of External Affairs secretary Dr. Ausaf Sayeed addresses the India-Arab Partnership Conference in New Delhi on July 12, 2023. (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6geuw

Updated 34 sec ago

India, Arab League eye more cooperation in green energy, tech

India, Arab League eye more cooperation in green energy, tech
  • Ministry of External Affairs says talks have resumed for GCC trade pact
  • Union of Arab Chambers optimistic about future of India-Arab partnership
Updated 34 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India and Arab states are expecting more cooperation in the fields of green energy, technology, health care and food security, officials and representatives of top business bodies said on Wednesday at the India-Arab Partnership Conference in New Delhi.
The two-day conference on July 11-12 was organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in partnership with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the League of Arab States — a cooperation alliance of 22 Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait and the UAE.
“India not only has very strong political relations with each member country of the League of Arab States but our trade and economic relations with these countries are also blossoming into very dynamic and mutually beneficial partnerships,” Indian Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Dr. Ausaf Sayeed told conference participants in his concluding remarks.
“The conference has provided a useful platform to the business communities on both sides to interact and understand untapped potentials in diverse fields and explore new prospects for trade and investments.”
He identified cooperation focus areas as energy security, renewable energy, technology, food security, health care, chips and semiconductors, and supply chains.
Energy cooperation is of particular importance as Gulf countries account for almost 35 percent of India’s oil imports and 70 percent of gas imports.
“India’s energy partnership with many of these countries has evolved from a mere buyer-seller relationship into a more comprehensive partnership,” Sayeed said.
“Renewable energy is another important area of our bilateral cooperation with West Asia, particularly in the fields of green hydrogen and green ammonia. This assumes significance as the world is witnessing the serious impact of climate change and the clock is ticking fast, highlighting the need to act urgently.”
In the context of trade and commerce, Arab countries are India’s largest trading partner, with the volume of trade with the Arab League’s states exceeding $240 billion during the financial year 2022-23.
The bulk of India’s trade is with Gulf Cooperation Council countries, especially the UAE, with which New Delhi signed a free trade deal last year.
“Trade with the GCC countries alone amounted to over $184 billion. The UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner — $73 billion — and Saudi Arabia is India’s fourth-largest trading partner — $42.9 billion during 2022-2023,” Sayeed said, adding that New Delhi was now also in trade pact talks with the entire GCC.
“India and the GCC have resumed discussions on concluding the free trade agreement. We have exchanged preliminary documents and the delegations have been meeting. We hope this will soon become a reality, bringing newer opportunities for businesses on both sides.”
This is the third attempt at a trade pact between the two sides, with two inconclusive rounds held in 2006 and 2008. Plans to resume talks were announced by India’s trade minister and the GCC secretary-general in November last year.
The India-Arab Partnership Conference saw in attendance government officials from both India and Arab countries as well as delegates from major Indian and Middle Eastern commerce bodies and businesses.
Dr. Khalid Hanafi, secretary-general of the Union of Arab Chambers, thanked the governments and private sector of both sides as he expressed optimism about the future of the Indo-Arab partnership.
“The partnership between India and the Arab world has a bright future,” he said.
“Our relationship should now evolve from a linear, traditional relationship to a new relationship based on technology.”

Topics: India arab states Green Energy HEALTH CARE

Related

Muslim World League Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. video
World
MWL chief starts official visit to India
Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Egypt on a two-day visit to strengthen ties
Middle-East
Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Egypt on a two-day visit to strengthen ties

Bali to impose $10 tourist e-tax from 2024 to preserve culture

Updated 9 sec ago

Bali to impose $10 tourist e-tax from 2024 to preserve culture

Bali to impose $10 tourist e-tax from 2024 to preserve culture
Updated 9 sec ago
JAKARTA: The Indonesian resort haven of Bali will impose a 150,000 rupiah ($10) tax on tourists entering the ‘Island of Gods’ from next year to preserve its culture, officials said Wednesday.
Tourist-dependent Bali attracts millions of foreign visitors annually and the beach-dotted island is trying to capitalize on its popularity to boost its coffers and protect its tropical allure.
“The payment of a fee for foreign tourists applies only one time during their visit to Bali,” Governor I Wayan Koster told local lawmakers.
The fee will have to be paid electronically and will apply to foreign tourists entering Bali from abroad or from other parts of Indonesia, he said.
The levy will not apply to domestic Indonesian tourists.
More than two million tourists visited the island last year, according to official figures, as Bali rebounded from the Covid-19 pandemic after imposing a zero-tolerance policy on rule-breakers.
When asked if the new tax would deter visitors, Koster said authorities did not believe numbers would dip.
“It’s not a problem. We will use it for the environment, culture and we will build better quality infrastructure so traveling to Bali will be more comfortable and safe,” he told reporters.
The palm-fringed hotspot has vowed a crackdown on misbehaving tourists after a spate of incidents that have included acts of disrespect to the predominantly Hindu island’s culture.
Bali immigration deported a Danish woman last month after she was filmed flashing to the public while riding a motorbike.
A Russian woman was also booted out of the island in April for posting a nude photo of herself in front of a sacred tree.
In June, the local government published a guide for tourists who wish to visit Bali after being pressed to do so by the island’s immigration office.

Kevin Spacey says he never groped victims, UK court hears

Kevin Spacey says he never groped victims, UK court hears
Updated 54 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

Kevin Spacey says he never groped victims, UK court hears

Kevin Spacey says he never groped victims, UK court hears
  • The Oscar-winner is on trial at Southwark Crown Court where he denies a dozen charges
  • The accusers have said the 63-year-old had aggressively groped them
Updated 54 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Actor Kevin Spacey told British police he had never groped anyone but said he had had numerous one-night stands with people from the theater world and might have a made some clumsy passes at people, a London court heard on Wednesday.
The Oscar-winner is on trial at Southwark Crown Court where he denies a dozen charges of historic sex offenses against four men, then aged in their 20s and 30s, committed in Britain between 2001 and 2013.
The accusers have said the 63-year-old had aggressively groped them or in one case performed an act of sex while the complainant was passed out, with the prosecution describing him as a sexual bully.
On Wednesday, the prosecution read statements to the jury that Spacey had provided to detectives during five interviews carried out in New York and London when the separate accusations were put to him.
In these, the US actor said he had no recollection of the man who accused him of making crude sexual comments to him before grabbing his crotch through his trousers while at a charity event in a London theater.
“I certainly did not grab anyone … let alone with force,” he said in his statement. He said the man had approached his lawyers seeking damages over the alleged incident.
Spacey likewise said he could not remember the second accuser, an aspiring actor, who says he woke in the actor’s London apartment to find he was being assaulted.
“I’m certain that I did not attempt to perform … on anyone who fell asleep in my apartment,” Spacey’s statement said, adding he had never performed any unconsented acts.
In his statement he did say he had had consensual sex with some aspiring actors, and that he had hosted many social gatherings in his apartment which “vast” numbers of people would have attended.
He said he had had “numerous consensual one-night stands with members of the theater world in my property,” and could not rule out that the man had been there and there had been sexual contact. His statement also said the man’s lawyers had contacted him seeking a payment of more than 450,000 pounds.
As regards the third alleged victim, a man he met in a pub near Oxford in central England who says the actor assaulted him later at the nearby property where the actor was staying, Spacey said it was “entirely possible and indeed likely” he might have made a clumsy pass at someone at some time.
“I have certainly never attempted to grab anyone’s crotch while making a pass,” he said, but said he might have touched someone if he thought they were consenting.
Spacey told police he was “baffled and deeply hurt” that the final accuser, a driver who says Spacey groped him about 12 times, had made his claims.
He suggested it was either to seek financial gain in light of the other allegations or because the man was embarrassed to admit the truth and was “re-imagining” their time together.
Spacey is expected to give evidence in person when the defense begins its case on Thursday.

Topics: Kevin Spacey Southwark Crown Court sexual abuse

Related

London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
World
London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court
Media
Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court

After Qur’an burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred

A Muslim woman recites from the Qur’an during a demonstration to denounce the burning of a Qur’an that took place in Sweden.
A Muslim woman recites from the Qur’an during a demonstration to denounce the burning of a Qur’an that took place in Sweden.
Updated 20 min 45 sec ago
AP

After Qur’an burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred

A Muslim woman recites from the Qur’an during a demonstration to denounce the burning of a Qur’an that took place in Sweden.
  • After the vote, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi of Pakistan insisted the measure “does not seek to curtail the right to free speech”
Updated 20 min 45 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: The UN’s top human rights body overwhelmingly approved a measure calling on countries to do more to prevent religious hatred in the wake of Qur’an burnings in Europe, over the objections of Western countries who fear tougher steps by governments could trample freedom of expression.
Applause broke out in the cavernous chamber of the Human Rights Council on Wednesday after the 28-12 vote, with seven abstentions, on a measure brought by Pakistan and Palestine that was backed by many developing countries in Africa, as well as China and India, and Middle Eastern countries.
The resolution comes in the wake of recent Qur’an burnings in parts of Europe, and among other things, calls on countries to take steps to “prevent and prosecute acts and advocacy of religious hatred that constitute incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.”
After the vote, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi of Pakistan insisted the measure “does not seek to curtail the right to free speech,” but tries to strike a “prudent balance” between it and “special duties and responsibilities.”
“The opposition of a few in the room has emanated from their unwillingness to condemn the public desecration of the Holy Qur’an or any other religious book,” Hashmi said. “They lack political, legal and moral courage to condemn this act, and it was the minimum that the council could have expected from them.”
A day earlier, however, Michele Taylor, the US ambassador to the council, said that the United States “strongly condemns the acts that have precipitated today’s discussion, including desecration of the Holy Qur’an on June 28” — a reference to an incident in Sweden last month that fanned protest in some Muslim communities.
After the vote, Taylor said she was “truly heartbroken” that the council was unable to reach consensus “in condemning what we all agree are deplorable acts of anti-Muslim hatred, while also respecting freedom of expression.”

Topics: qur'an Sweden Human Rights Council

Related

Sweden court upholds rejection of Qur'an burning ban
World
Sweden court upholds rejection of Qur'an burning ban

Kremlin says Western security assurances for Ukraine would be a dangerous mistake

Kremlin says Western security assurances for Ukraine would be a dangerous mistake
Updated 12 July 2023
Reuters

Kremlin says Western security assurances for Ukraine would be a dangerous mistake

Kremlin says Western security assurances for Ukraine would be a dangerous mistake
  • G7 countries are expected on Wednesday to announce an international framework
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the proposed security assurances for Kyiv were a mistake
Updated 12 July 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Wednesday that security assurances the West is considering for Ukraine would be a dangerous mistake that would impinge on Russia’s own security and expose Europe to greater risks for many years ahead.
G7 countries are expected on Wednesday to announce an international framework that would pave the way for long-term security assurances for Ukraine to boost its defenses against Russia and deter future aggression, officials said.
Moscow says shoring up its own security in the face of what it casts as an ever-expanding NATO and a hostile militarised Ukraine was one of the main reasons why it last year launched what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the proposed security assurances for Kyiv were a mistake which Moscow would be forced to factor into its future decision-making.
“We consider this move to be badly mistaken and potentially very dangerous,” Peskov told reporters.
“Because by providing any kind of security guarantees for Ukraine, these countries would be ignoring the international principle on the indivisibility of security. By providing guarantees to Ukraine, they would be impinging on the security of the Russian Federation,” he said.
It was impossible for Russia to tolerate anything that threatened its own security, Peskov added, saying he hoped that politicians in the West would realize the risks attached to providing Ukraine with such assurances.
Such a move “is fraught with highly negative consequences in the medium, long and even short term,” said Peskov.
“By taking such a decision, these countries will make Europe much more dangerous for many many years to come. And of course they will do a disservice to us, something we will take into account and keep in mind in future.”

Topics: Russia ukraine war NATO Russia Ukraine

Related

After NATO frustration, West offers Ukraine security commitments
World
After NATO frustration, West offers Ukraine security commitments
Ukraine, Russia report heavy fighting in east, south
World
Ukraine, Russia report heavy fighting in east, south

After NATO frustration, West offers Ukraine security commitments

After NATO frustration, West offers Ukraine security commitments
Updated 12 July 2023
AFP

After NATO frustration, West offers Ukraine security commitments

After NATO frustration, West offers Ukraine security commitments
  • Zelensky will hold symbolic talks with NATO’s 31 leaders at their summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius
  • In a bid to reassure the Ukrainian leader, the G7 group of nations are expected to issue a declaration on how they will help Kyiv defeat Russia
Updated 12 July 2023
AFP

VILNIUS: Western powers will propose long-term security commitments for Ukraine on Wednesday after NATO dashed President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hopes of a clear timeline for joining the alliance.
Zelensky will hold symbolic talks with NATO’s 31 leaders at their summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, a day after blasting them for not moving faster to bring Ukraine into the fold.
In a bid to reassure the Ukrainian leader, the G7 group of nations are expected to issue a declaration on how they will help Kyiv defeat Russia and deter any new aggression in the coming years.
“As Ukraine makes strategic progress in their counteroffensive ... we are stepping up our formal arrangements to protect Ukraine for the long term,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.
“We can never see a repeat of what has happened in Ukraine and this declaration reaffirms our commitment to ensure it is never left vulnerable to the kind of brutality Russia has inflicted on it again.”
The announcement will provide a framework under which individual nations will later agree bilateral deals with Kyiv detailing the weapons they will give.
US President Joe Biden has previously mooted a model for Ukraine similar to one under which Washington has committed to giving Israel $3.8 billion in military aid per year over a decade.
Russia launched drone strikes on Kyiv for the second night in a row, the head of the city’s military administration said early Wednesday.
All of the Iran-made Shahed explosive drones launched at Kyiv were were “detected and destroyed,” Sergiy Popko said on Telegram, adding “there was no information about victims or destruction as of now.”
Western backers have already sent weapons worth tens of billions to Ukraine to help it fight back against Russia’s invasion.
Germany on Tuesday said it would provide more tanks, Patriot missile defenses and armor vehicles worth another 700 million euros.
France said it was sending long-range missiles and a coalition of 11 nations announced they will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets from next month.
But the pledges, while desperately needed by Ukraine’s troops, fall short of Zelensky’s aspirations of putting Kyiv under NATO’s collective defense umbrella.
NATO leaders vowed after the first day of their summit that “Ukraine’s future is in NATO” and shortened the eventual process Kyiv would have to go through to enter the alliance.
“We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met,” a statement said.
But that didn’t go much beyond a 2008 vow on future membership, and reflects the concerns of dominant power the United States about being dragged into a potentially nuclear conflict with Russia.
Zelensky had earlier fired a broadside saying that failure to issue Ukraine a timeframe for joining was “absurd”. “Uncertainty is weakness,” he thundered.
As part of their attempt to convince Zelensky that Kyiv is moving closer to the alliance, NATO organized an inaugural meeting of a Ukraine-NATO council with him in Vilnius.
That gives him more of a seat around the table to set the agenda in talks with the alliance, but is still far from being in the club.
On the sidelines of the sit-down, Zelensky will hold meetings with key allies, including Biden, to press for more support.
Biden will later also give a keynote speech at Vilnius university laying out Washington’s commitment to defending every inch of NATO territory.

Topics: Ukraine NATO

Related

Ukraine, Russia report heavy fighting in east, south
World
Ukraine, Russia report heavy fighting in east, south
NATO chief says no timetable for Ukraine’s membership; Zelensky calls that ‘absurd’
World
NATO chief says no timetable for Ukraine’s membership; Zelensky calls that ‘absurd’

Latest updates

India, Arab League eye more cooperation in green energy, tech
India, Arab League eye more cooperation in green energy, tech
NEOM offers 1,500 job opportunities in Partners Employment Forum
NEOM offers 1,500 job opportunities in Partners Employment Forum
Bali to impose $10 tourist e-tax from 2024 to preserve culture
Bali to impose $10 tourist e-tax from 2024 to preserve culture
Morocco seeks new fisheries ‘partnership’ with EU
Morocco seeks new fisheries ‘partnership’ with EU
Vandals in Naples destroy seminal artwork by 90-year-old Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto
Vandals in Naples destroy seminal artwork by 90-year-old Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.