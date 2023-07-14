You are here

Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

International Criminal Court opens new probe into Sudan violence

International Criminal Court opens new probe into Sudan violence
The ICC has been investigating crimes in Sudan’s Darfur region since 2005 after a referral by the UN Security Council.(AP)
Updated 14 July 2023
AFP

International Criminal Court opens new probe into Sudan violence

International Criminal Court opens new probe into Sudan violence
  • The ICC has been investigating crimes in Sudan’s Darfur region since 2005 after a referral by the UN Security Council
  • The UN has warned of possible new massacres in Darfur
Updated 14 July 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: The International Criminal Court has opened a new probe into alleged war crimes in Sudan, its chief prosecutor said Thursday, expressing major concern over escalating violence.
Karim Khan made the announcement in a report to the UN Security Council, after three months of war between feuding generals have plunged the northeast African country back into chaos.
The ICC has been investigating crimes in Sudan’s Darfur region since 2005 after a referral by the UN Security Council, and the Hague-based court has charged former leader Omar Al-Bashir with offenses including genocide.
Allegations of atrocities have mounted during the recent fighting, with the top UN official in Sudan calling for the warring sides to face accountability.
Around 3,000 people have been killed and three million displaced since violence erupted between Sudan army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.
The pair were key figures in a 2021 military coup that derailed the country’s transition to civilian rule, following the ousting and detention of Bashir in 2019.
The UN has warned of possible new massacres in Darfur, saying Thursday that the bodies of at least 87 people allegedly killed last month by the RSF and their allies had been buried in a mass grave in Darfur.
“The simple truth is that we are... in peril of allowing history to repeat itself — the same miserable history,” Khan told the UNSC.
“If this oft repeated phrase of ‘never again’ is to mean anything, it must mean something here and now to the people of Darfur that has lived with this uncertainty and pain and the scars of conflict for almost two decades,” Khan said as he announced the new probe.
He said there have been a “wide range of communications” about alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity since fighting broke out in April, while the risk of further offenses was “deepened by the clear and long-standing disregard demonstrated by relevant actors, including the government of Sudan, for their obligations.”
Alleged sexual and gender-based crimes were a focus of the new investigation, Khan said.
The US State Department welcomed the new probe. “Let this be a message to all who commit atrocities, in Sudan and elsewhere, that such crimes are an affront to humanity,” spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.
Even before the recent fighting broke out, Khan said in the report, there was a deterioration of Sudan’s cooperation with UN investigators.
Sudan’s UN ambassador denied this. “The government of Sudan has constantly cooperated with the ICC,” ambassador Al-Harith Idriss Al-Harith Mohamed said.
The lack of justice for crimes in Darfur in the early 2000s, when Bashir set his Janjaweed militia upon non-Arab minorities, had “sown the seeds for this latest cycle of violence and suffering,” he added.
Bashir was charged with genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity including murder, rape and torture and the court has been demanding his extradition to The Hague ever since, without success.
After Bashir was toppled in 2019, Khartoum announced it would hand him over to the court for prosecution, but this never happened.
Even before the recent fighting there was a “further deterioration in cooperation from Sudanese authorities,” Khan said.
Bashir, 79, as well as Ahmad Harun and Abdel Raheem Hussein, two leading figures in the former dictator’s government who are also wanted by the ICC, are still at large.
So far the only suspect to face trial for violence committed in Sudan is senior Janjaweed militia leader Ali Muhammad Ali Abd Al-Rahman, also known by the nom de guerre Ali Kushayb.
Rahman’s defense lawyers are expected to open their case next month, and Khan said the latest Sudan fighting “cannot be permitted to jeopardize” the trial.
The United Nations says 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million people displaced in the 2003-4 Darfur conflict.
A summit of leaders from Sudan’s neighbors met in Cairo on Thursday, urging an end to the fighting, but gunbattles, explosions and the roar of fighter jets again shook the capital Khartoum, residents told AFP.

Topics: Sudan Unrest ICC Sudan

French minister praises UAE's COP28 efforts during Dubai Bastille Day celebrations

French minister praises UAE’s COP28 efforts during Dubai Bastille Day celebrations
Updated 14 July 2023
Zeina Zbibo

French minister praises UAE’s COP28 efforts during Dubai Bastille Day celebrations

French minister praises UAE’s COP28 efforts during Dubai Bastille Day celebrations
  • “Together we will succeed in decarbonizing our economy, for our planet to remain breathable for future generations,” says Olivier Becht
  • MP: French national day is ‘a moment of unity, inclusivity and openness’
Updated 14 July 2023
Zeina Zbibo

DUBAI: French, Emirati and expatriate communities gathered on July 13 in Dubai ahead of Bastille Day celebrations on Friday.

Held under the banner of Franco-Emirati friendship, the event was attended by French and Emirati citizens, partners and officials, notably Olivier Becht, minister delegate for foreign trade, economic attractiveness and French nationals abroad, and Dr. Thani Al-Zeyoudi, UAE minister of state for foreign trade.

“(The French people in the UAE) are our best ambassadors, ambassadors of our expertise, our way of being, and ambassadors of our values of freedom, equality and fraternity,” Becht told Arab News en Francais.

“The region in which they (French expats) are settled holds immense importance for France. We have had a strong historical bond with the UAE for over 50 years, a strategic partnership, but we also have strong ties with other countries in the region,” he added, while emphasizing France’s commitment to the energy transition to curb climate change, which is of particular interest ahead of COP28, hosted by the Emirates in November this year.

“We are proud that the UAE will host and preside over it. This autumn, we are convinced that it is together that we will succeed in tackling this great challenge, decarbonizing our economy, and ensuring that our planet remains viable and breathable for our children and grandchildren,” Becht said.

The event brought together the French and Francophone community, with participants from various sectors, including French Ambassador to the UAE Nicolas Niemtchinow and Nathalie Kennedy, consul general of France in Dubai.

Following the UAE anthem and La Marseillaise, the consul general addressed the audience, with part of her speech delivered in Arabic, reiterating the ties between France and the Emirates.

“Our community in the UAE is highly active and vibrant. Every year, I am impressed by its ability to adapt and contribute to Dubai’s extraordinary dynamism and diversity. The members of this community … can take credit for making our country shine abroad,” Kennedy said.

Niemtchinow took the floor for a speech highlighting the exceptional character governing the bilateral relations between France and the UAE, and the magnitude and consistency of French-Emirati partnerships, which today cover all fields, including health, education and protection of the environment, among others.

“The UAE is a key international hub where France should take its full role. The UAE and France are both long time partners and true friends with a high level of trust and closeness on a broad range of important issues. On the global stage and in the Middle East, our two countries share common objectives on the main essential issues, like climate change and the COP28,” said the French ambassador.

French MP Amelia Lakrafi highlighted the need for French nationals living abroad in the UAE to register in the consulate.

“It is important for us administratively to help them, and even more important because the more they are registered, the more resources we can allocate to the consulates. Help us to better help you,” Lakrafi said.

According to Lakrafi, more than 45,000-50,000 unregistered French nationals are living in the UAE. Registering is significant to capture how many French nationals are present in the Emirates and the region.

Highlighting recent rioting in France, Lakrafi stressed efforts by the French government to “move in the right direction,” but said that “it will take time to undo what has been undone.”

She added: “It’s regrettable and sad to see how the climate has deteriorated, and I truly commend us collectively, the majority MPs, for voting for this significant increase in the budget of the Ministry of Interior.”

This year’s Bastille Day is an opportunity to share a message of optimism and a willingness to support. “July 14 is our national holiday. It is a moment of unity, inclusivity and openness,” Lakrafi said.

Topics: France BASTILLE DAY Dubai UAE COP28

Moves at a small border village hike Israel-Hezbollah tensions at a time of regional jitters

Moves at a small border village hike Israel-Hezbollah tensions at a time of regional jitters
Updated 14 July 2023
AFP

Moves at a small border village hike Israel-Hezbollah tensions at a time of regional jitters

Moves at a small border village hike Israel-Hezbollah tensions at a time of regional jitters
  • The growing tensions over GHajjar add to the jitters along the Lebanese-Israeli border
Updated 14 July 2023
AFP

KFAR CHOUBA, Lebanon: The little village of GHajjar has been a sore point between Israel and Lebanon for years, split in two by the border between Lebanon and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. But after a long period of calm, the dispute has begun to heat up again.
Israel has been building a wall around the half of the village in Lebanese territory, triggering condemnation from the Lebanese militiant force Hezbollah, accusing Israel of moving to annex the site. A recent exchange of fire in the area raised alarm that the dispute could trigger violence.
The growing tensions over GHajjar add to the jitters along the Lebanese-Israeli border, where Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah fought a destructive 34-day war in the summer of 2006. The two sides have studiously avoided outright battle ever since, despite frequent flare-ups of tension — but each constantly says a new conflict could erupt at any time.
The dispute over a small village in the green hills where Lebanon, Israel and Syria meet brings a new point of worry amid broader unrest. The West Bank has seen increased bloodshed the past week, with a major two-day offensive that Israel says targeted Palestinian militants. Within Israel, moves by the hard-right government to overhaul the judicial system have sparked large anti-government protests.
“This is Lebanese land, not Israeli,” said Lebanese shepherd Ali Yassin Diab, pointing to the half of GHajjar being enclosed by the Israeli wall as he grazed his sheep and goats nearby. Members of the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL watched from a distance. In the early 2000s, Yassin used to take his herds to drink at a pond there but has since been cut off.
The village’s division is an unusual byproduct of the decades of conflict between Israel and its neighbors.
GHajjar was once part of Syria but was captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war as part of Syria’s Golan Heights, which Israel occupied and later annexed, with little world recognition.
In the 1980s and 1990s, GHajjar’s population expanded north into nearby Lebanese territory, held by Israel in its 18-year occupation of southern Lebanon. When Israel withdrew from Lebanon in May 2000, UN surveyors delineating temporary borders ruled that GHajjar’s northern part was in Lebanon, its southern part in the Golan, dividing it in two.
Six years later, Israeli troops moved into the northern part of GHajjar during the Israel-Hezbollah war. They have occupied it since and a fence was installed preventing people from entering it from Lebanon. Under the truce that ended the 2006 fighting, Israel agreed to withdraw from GHajjar, but it wanted to clinch an arrangement to keep Hezbollah from entering the village.
In a statement to the Associated Press on Friday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said Israel recognizes the line dividing the village in 2000 but said that following the division, “Hezbollah established itself in the village” and attempted an abduction of an Israeli soldier.
Most of GHajjar’s around 3,000 residents hold Israeli nationality — some of them alongside Lebanese — and they largely identify as Syrians.
Last year, Israel started erecting a concrete wall around the northern part of the village. It also began encouraging Israeli tourism to the village. In its statement, the foreign ministry said that the wall “is on the same route as the fence that was in place before” around the village.
In apparent reply to the near finishing of the wall, Hezbollah set up two tents nearby, including one in the area of Chebaa Farms, which both Israel and Lebanon claim as its territory. It is not clear what is inside the tents.
Israel filed a complaint with the United Nations, claiming the tents were several dozen meters (yards) inside of Israeli territory. Hezbollah says the tents are in Lebanese territory.
On Monday, UNIFIL’s commander relayed an Israeli request to Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister and parliament speaker to remove the tent. They responded that Israel should withdraw its troops from the Lebanese part of GHajjar, according to Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib.
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech Wednesday night that Israel cordoned off GHajjar before Hezbollah set up its tents.
“Over the past days, it became clear that they (Israel) have annexed it,” Nasrallah said. He added: “The land of GHajjar will not be left for Israel, and certainly not Chebaa Farms and Kfar Chouba,” another border area claimed by both countries.
A female resident of GHajjar, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity due to security concerns, said the villagers consider themselves Syrian but their main concern “is to stay in GHajjar, in this village, living in peace and security. No matter under who rules.”
“There is a (border) line that was drawn by the United Nations. Why are they allowed to cross it while we as Lebanese citizens cannot?” Mohammed Rammal, the mayor of the nearby Lebanese border village of Oddeissi, said of Israel’s presence in GHajjar.
Last week, an anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon near GHajjar, with some fragments landing in Lebanon and others inside Israeli territory. Israel fired shells on the outskirts of the nearby village of Kfar Chouba.
On Wednesday, an explosion elsewhere near the border slightly wounded at least three Hezbollah members. Nasrallah said the case is still under investigation. Late last month, Hezbollah said it shot down an Israel drone flying over a village in southern Lebanon.
On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Joe Biden’s special envoy for energy, Amos Hochstein, during which they discussed “regional issues,” according to the Israeli prime minister’s office.
Some Israeli media said Netanyahu and Hochstein, who helped last year broker a maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon, discussed tensions along the border with Lebanon.
“We continue to monitor and engage with authorities in Lebanon and Israel on the issue of GHajjar,” UNIFIL spokeswoman Kandice Ardiel said. She added that UNIFIL has repeatedly called on Israel to stop its works north of the line and that Israel’s occupation of northern GHajjar violates the UN Security Council resolution that ended the 2006 war.
Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immediate threat, estimating it has some 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.
During a tour by an Associated Press team near GHajjar this week, more patrols by UN peacekeepers and the Lebanese army along the border were visible. Residents in nearby villages appeared defiant and going on with life as usual during the summer season, when many expatriates come to spend time with their families.
In Lebanese media, many analysts say neither side wants a new war. But Lebanese political analyst Faisal Abdul-Sater warned that the situation is very dangerous as Israel and Hezbollah are on alert.
“Whoever fires the first shot will bear the responsibility for the consequences,” he said.
Topics: Lebanon Israel

Emirati and French ministers discuss ways to boost economic cooperation

Emirati and French ministers discuss ways to boost economic cooperation
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

Emirati and French ministers discuss ways to boost economic cooperation

Emirati and French ministers discuss ways to boost economic cooperation
  • Abdullah Al-Marri and Olivier Becht reviewed options for trade and investment in startups, the circular economy, tourism, technology, family businesses, renewable energy and agriculture
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Abdullah Al-Marri, the UAE’s minister of economy, and Olivier Becht, the French foreign trade minister, discussed ways in which economic cooperation might be boosted when they met in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, the Emirates News Agency reported.

In particular, they reviewed options for stimulating bilateral trade and investment in innovative startups, the circular economy, tourism, technology, family businesses, renewable energy and agriculture.

“The UAE-French relations are distinguished by a strong and sustainable strategic partnership across all fields, and enjoy the support and forward-looking vision of the leadership of the two countries,” said Al-Marri.

“Especially in light of the high-level official visits exchanged by the two countries lately, notably that of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to France last May, which gives a clear indication of the desire of the two countries to boost their bilateral relations across various fronts.”

Becht said that the UAE is a key trading partner in the region for France and that the recently established French-Emirati Business Council is helping to improve economic and trade relations.

Topics: Abdullah Al-Marri Olivier Becht Economic cooperation UAE-France

Iran's Raisi gets 'brotherly' welcome in Zimbabwe

Iran’s Raisi gets ‘brotherly’ welcome in Zimbabwe
Updated 13 July 2023
AFP

Iran’s Raisi gets ‘brotherly’ welcome in Zimbabwe

Iran’s Raisi gets ‘brotherly’ welcome in Zimbabwe
Updated 13 July 2023
AFP

HARARE: President Ebrahim Raisi has received a red carpet welcome in Zimbabwe on the last leg of the first Africa tour by an Iranian leader in 11 years.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa greeted Raisi as “my brother” on the tarmac after the Iranian
leader’s plane landed at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare.

“When you see him you see me. When you see me you see him,” Mnangagwa told a crowd waving Zimbabwean and Iranian flags that gathered around the two heads of state.

The visit comes as Iran tries to shore up diplomatic support to ease its international isolation — something it partially shares
with Zimbabwe.

Hundreds of people, many from the southern African country’s Muslim community, including women and school children holding welcome banners turned out at the airport.

“When we went to war Iran was our friend,” said Mnangagwa, who is seeking reelection in August, referring to Zimbabwe’s fight for independence from Britain — which it attained in 1980.

“I am happy you have come to show solidarity,” he added ahead of talks between the two leaders.

Raisi has already been to Kenya and Uganda this week holding talks with his counterparts William Ruto and
Yoweri Museveni.

Africa has emerged as a diplomatic battleground, with Russia and the West trying to court support over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which has had a devastating economic impact on the continent, sending food prices soaring.

Western powers have also sought to deepen trade ties with Africa, along with India
and China.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani has described Raisi’s continental tour as “a new turning point” which could bolster economic and trade ties with African nations.

He also said on Monday that Tehran and the three African countries share “common political views.”

Zimbabwe’s Foreign Ministry said several agreements were expected to be signed during Raisi’s one-day trip “as the two nations deepen their ties.”

Iran has stepped up its diplomacy in recent months to reduce its isolation and offset the impact of crippling sanctions reimposed since the 2018 withdrawal of the US from a painstakingly negotiated nuclear deal.

Zimbabwe is also largely isolated on the international stage, the target of US and EU sanctions over graft and human rights abuses.

Melody Muzenda, a spokeswoman for Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party said the visit “shows we have good relations with other countries.”

Topics: Iran Zimbabwe Ebrahim Raisi

Syria allows UN to resume aid deliveries via Turkiye after Security Council fails to reauthorize operations

Syria allows UN to resume aid deliveries via Turkiye after Security Council fails to reauthorize operations
Updated 14 July 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

Syria allows UN to resume aid deliveries via Turkiye after Security Council fails to reauthorize operations

Syria allows UN to resume aid deliveries via Turkiye after Security Council fails to reauthorize operations
  • However, in a letter seen by Arab News, Syria’s ambassador to the UN says all aid operations must now fully cooperate with government of President Bashar Assad
  • British envoy Barbara Woodward said ‘without UN monitoring, control of this critical lifeline has been handed to the man responsible for the Syrian people’s suffering’
Updated 14 July 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The Syrian government has given the UN permission to use a crossing on the border with Turkiye for the delivery of humanitarian aid to areas in opposition-held northwestern Syria.

It came after the members of the Security Council failed to agree on an extension to the existing cross-border aid mechanism.

On Tuesday, permanent Security Council member Russia exercised its power of veto to block a draft resolution by Switzerland and Brazil, the council members responsible for the Syrian humanitarian file, that would have allowed aid to continue to cross the border into the country for another nine months.

Moscow submitted a counter proposal calling for the current process of six-monthly renewals to continue but this was also voted down. As a result, UN aid operations at the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing were paused.

The UK, which holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month, subsequently received a letter from Bassam Sabbagh, Syria’s ambassador to the UN. The missive, seen by Arab News, stated that all aid deliveries must now be carried out “in full cooperation and coordination with the Syrian Government for a period of six months, starting from July 13, 2023.”

He also urged international donors to “fulfill their commitments” and provide funding for UN aid operations, including projects for “revitalizing the economy, achieving the 2030 (UN) Sustainable Development Goals, and supporting the dignified and voluntary return of the displaced to their homes.”

The UK was swift to rebuke the move by the Syrian government, warning that “without UN monitoring, control of this critical lifeline has been handed to the man responsible for the Syrian people’s suffering.”

Britain’s permanent representative to the UN, Barbara Woodward, who is president of the council this month, added: “The priority needs to be getting aid flowing again, fast, to the people who need it, and then getting certainty over its future. We will not hesitate to bring this back to the Security Council.”

Humanitarian groups have long accused Syrian authorities of manipulating international aid during the 12 years of conflict by withholding it from opposition areas as a tool of war, and using billions of dollars of foreign assistance, intended to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people, into a lasting “profit center” used to reward regime loyalists and punish the opposition.

The cross-border mechanism was established in 2014 to allow the delivery of UN aid directly to opposition-held areas of Syria. International humanitarian law normally requires that all deliveries go through the host government.

Until December 2019, the members of the Security Council were able to agree to renew the mandate for four crossings — one on the border with Jordan, one on the border with Iraq, and two on the border with Turkiye. In January 2020, however, Russia used its veto to force the closure of all but one of the crossings, Bab Al-Hawa.

Since then, the renewal of the mandate for that last-remaining crossing has become a matter of delicate negotiation, at a time when diplomatic channels between Russia and the US have all but closed, affecting every issue on the Security Council’s agenda.

Moscow argues that the international aid operation violated Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Because Syria has been “liberated,” it said, all aid destined for opposition-held areas in the north should pass through the capital, Damascus.

The UN has said that although internal shipments of aid from Damascus to opposition-held areas would be a welcome addition to the cross-border lifeline, they are not a suitable substitute. Even if deployed regularly, such convoys would be be unable to replicate the scale and scope of cross-border operations, it warned

Syria remains engulfed in one of the most acute humanitarian crises in the world. The UN’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, told the Security Council last month that the war has pushed 90 percent of Syrians into poverty. He warned that millions face food cuts because the $5.4-billion target of the UN’s humanitarian appeal for donations to help the country, the largest appeal of its kind, is only 12 percent funded.

Deliveries of aid to the northwest increased significantly in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes in the area in February that left 4,500 Syrians dead and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes.

At the time Syrian President Bashar Assad authorized the opening of two additional crossings on the border with Turkiye, Bab Al-Salam and Bab Al-Rai, to increase the amount of aid reaching victims of the disaster. In May, he agreed to extended their operations for three months.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday that the UN is in regular contact with Syrian authorities about the future status of the two crossings when the extension ends in mid-August.

“Obviously, those two (crossings) are open but I have nothing to share with you in terms of do we have a green light for further down the line,” he said. “As long as they remain open, we continue to use them.”

Topics: Syria United Nations

