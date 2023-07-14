Circa’s ‘Carnival of the Animals’ comes to Ithra

DHAHRAN: “Carnival of the Animals” came to the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Dharan this week, filling Ithra’s stage with zebras, elephants and kangaroos. But they were all in human form.
To present what Circa bills as the carnival’s “whimsical tales of creatures of land and sea,” the performers — wearing white shirts and black leggings, and with red noses and bare feet — flip, fly, leap, spin and tumble their way across the stage as music pounds and the screen behind them displays various scenes from the animal kingdom.
The majority of the show is all about movement and demonstrating how to push the human body to extremes to imitate animals. There is little dialogue, allowing young viewers — who make up the majority of the audience — an opportunity to fill in the blanks with their own narratives. Despite the minimal script, slapstick comedy is evident in every scene.
Created by Yaron Lifschitz and the Circa Ensemble, the show is part of the new wave of contemporary Australian circus. The Circa Contemporary Circus has established itself as one of the world’s leading performance companies since it started 19 years ago. Originally from Brisbane, Circa has toured the world, performing in more than 40 countries to over 1.5 million people.
“‘Carnival of the Animals’ whisks you away on a thrilling circus escapade inspired by Camille Saint-Saëns’ delightful salute to feathers, fur and fins. Circa’s acrobats bring this classical-music suite to life for a whole new generation of circus, music and animal lovers,” the show’s promotional material states.
At the end of the performance, giant red balloons were released into the roaring crowd as the cast celebrated.
Tickets for “Carnival of the Animals” cost from SR60 ($16) and can be purchased via the Ithra website. The last show is on Saturday, July 15.
RIYADH: The SeriesLab — a Red Sea International Film Festival initiative — recently launched its first training workshop in Los Angeles.
Saudi trainees, professional writers and emerging talents were selected by the Red Sea Lodge to participate in the workshop, which, according to the RSIFF “aims to prepare participants to write compelling stories, pitch their pilot to major television networks, create a platform of series and episode writers, and give them the right tools and guidance to create the next must-watch television sensation.”
The workshop was presented by a group of professional writers, producers and industry experts, including award-winning producer David Janollari, former chairman of NBC Entertainment Bob Greenblatt, and writer Marc Cherry — creator of “Desperate Housewives.” It also included an improvization session with director Jamie Muir and a tour of the Writers Guild of America.
The workshop aligns with the RSIFF’s objectives of promoting professional and talented writers and honing their skills in an effort to support the artistic and cultural community in the Kingdom.
The SeriesLab is a professional creative-writing program that allows writers to develop a pilot for a TV series. It selects projects for full development and mentorship and consists of group workshops and one-on-one meetings. The workshops will take place in both the US and Saudi Arabia.
NEW DELHI: Saudi delegates took the spotlight of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in New Delhi on Friday as they presented their projects and initiatives for global expansion and new international partnerships.
The summit on July 13-15 is held in New Delhi under this year’s Indian presidency of the G20 largest economies.
Hosted by Young Indians, a group of young businessmen under the Confederation of Indian Industry, it has drawn hundreds of participants from the G20 member nations, aiming to promote youth entrepreneurship as a driver of economic renewal and social change.
Saudi delegates are led by Prince Fahad bin Mansour, the chair of the board of directors of Saudi Arabia’s Entrepreneurship Vision and president of the Saudi G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance. The delegation comprises men and women leaders representing various businesses and government agencies.
For Faheem Al-Hamid, the Saudi G20 YEA’s senior strategic and planning adviser, the Kingdom’s participation was “very successful because of the diversification of the delegation.”
Invest Saudi, NEOM and the Saudi Ministry of Investment are present at the summit, serving also as its strategic partners.
NEOM, the Kingdom’s flagship $500 billion futuristic smart city project, particularly attracted the attention of the event’s participants.
“His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that NEOM is the city of dreams. He is reflecting the dream on the ground,” Al-Hamid told Arab News. “NEOM construction is in full swing.”
He said NEOM’s presentation during the summit has resulted in multiple inquiries and requests for cooperation.
“We are here to show how Saudi Arabia is open to the world for investments,” said Mohammed Al-Ajaji, outreach advisor at Invest Saudi, the Kingdom’s investment brand.
“We also are here to showcase what Invest Saudi can do to help startups and entrepreneurs, to attract investors to growing and innovative sectors that will fit the profile of NEOM and other projects.”
Abdulaziz Al-Saif, vice president of the board of Entrepreneurship Vision and founder of design and tech company Neomers, observed significant interest from the delegates of other countries in different Saudi projects.
“They were very happy to interact and engage. They’re very much interested in learning more about Saudi and what we do. So, we’re happy to always help and answer questions and become the people that actually support them to land softly in the Kingdom,” he said.
“We’re always looking for collaborations.”
He was also interested in more engagement with the host, India.
“We hope to only find more talents and more people to collaborate with so that we can bridge those opportunities between the two countries — India and the Kingdom of Saudi,” Al-Saif told Arab News.
“It’s been really interesting to engage with a lot of individuals here, to create a lot of opportunities and collaboration potential.”
Sultan Gornas, founder and CEO of the Riyadh-based solution software company Go Lyv, was open to cooperation especially with the summit’s hosts as he explored information technology and artificial intelligence solutions with Indian colleagues.
“We are exchanging knowledge and experience to plan the global expansion,” he said. “Our ambition is — for any startup in Saudi Arabia — to expand in India as it’s one of the largest markets.”
Another Saudi delegate, Ahmed Mirghani from venture studio BIM Ventures, was participating in the summit to learn more about India’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.
His company invests in startups that want to enter the Saudi market.
“Perhaps we can find areas of collaboration to have some of the Indian startups come to Saudi Arabia or some of the Saudi startups to expand to the Indian ecosystem,” he said. “I am impressed with the Indian entrepreneurship ecosystem.”
Over the last decade, the Indian startup ecosystem has grown rapidly and since the launch of the Startup India initiative in 2016, the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry has recognized more than 92,600 entities as startups.
Saudi Arabia, too, is experiencing a boom in startup growth. Since the launch of Vision 2030, the Saudi government has been undertaking significant initiatives to stimulate private-sector growth and encourage new businesses.
“The most (common) similarity that I’ve seen with the Saudi ecosystem is passion. So, everybody is passionate, everybody is determined,” Mirghani said.
“The most important element for any entrepreneur is to be passionate.”
RIYADH: Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih, chairman of the Saudi Public Transport Authority and deputy minister of transport and logistic services, said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia aims to rank among the top 10 countries on the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index by 2030.
The LPI is, according to the World Bank’s website, an “interactive benchmarking tool created to help countries identify the challenges and opportunities they face in their performance on trade logistics.”
Al-Rumaih was speaking at an exhibition organized by the PTA in London to showcase the Kingdom’s maritime initiatives and achievements. Several diplomats and members of the International Maritime Organization attended the event.
Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan said that the Kingdom’s progress in the maritime sector — including its close cooperation with the IMO and its support for the maritime environment — reflects the “firm and deep commitment of the Kingdom toward achieving the sustainable development goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”
Al-Rumaih said that the national strategy for transport and logistic services has set “clear goals in all aspects of maritime development.”
The Kingdom’s efforts to rank among the top 10 countries in the LPI by 2030 include establishing 59 logistic zones and increasing the capacity of its ports to over 40 million containers, he added.
“We are pleased to vigorously pursue tracks of cooperation with the IMO and member states on initiatives promoting climate, cooperation, and seafarers,” Al-Rumaih said.
He also announced that the maritime industry sustainability conference will be held from September 4-6 under the theme “Innovation for a Greener Future.”
The PTA’s London exhibition saw public and private entities participating, including the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture; the Royal Saudi Navy; the Border Guards; the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority; the Saudi Ports Authority; the Saudi Red Sea Authority; NEOM; and the National Maritime Academy.
There were several presentations given, highlighting initiatives such as the use of technology to provide services to the maritime sector and the establishment and accreditation of maritime institutions.
MADINAH: More than 383,000 pilgrims of different nationalities visited Madinah through air and land ports, as well as through the Haramain high-speed railway, to perform Hajj this year.
The Hajj and Visit committee said in a statistics report that 22,383 pilgrims arrived in Madinah on July 13.
The report also showed that 227,989 pilgrims departed to Makkah on Thursday, of whom 23,537 left through Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, 3,802 through the immigration reception terminal and 49 through the Land Pilgrims Center. The number of pilgrims staying in Madinah on Thursday totaled 155,252, with the occupancy rate of housing being 51 percent. The report said that 2,177 pilgrims benefited from medical services provided to them.
RIYADH: Majid Al-Hogail, Saudi Arabia’s minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing, met Turkish officials and business leaders during his official visit to Turkiye this week, including Istanbul’s governor, Davut Gul.
During their meeting, Al-Hogail and Gul reviewed the relationship between their countries and ways in which it might be enhanced, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
They discussed Istanbul’s experience in balancing efforts to preserve its culture and heritage with the need for urban development in the city, and the challenges it faces. Al-Hogail invited Gul to visit the Kingdom and attend the Cityscape Global real estate exhibition in September.
The Saudi minister then held several meetings in Istanbul municipality with executives from Turkish companies that specialize in urban operations. They reviewed their experiences and expertise in managing issues such as public parking, waste recycling and smart city development, and the methods the companies have devised to improve the operation of public utilities, the main problems they have encountered, and the solutions they have developed in light of the challenges facing urban developers in Istanbul.
Al-Hogail told them the Kingdom offers many promising investment opportunities in a qualitative environment that attracts investment in a variety of economic and development sectors across the Kingdom, including the municipal and housing sectors.
He added that he looks forward to strengthening cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, particularly in the fields of real estate development, infrastructure projects and smart cities.