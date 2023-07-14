You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Thunderclap by Laura Cumming

What We Are Reading Today: Thunderclap by Laura Cumming
Featuring beautiful full-color images of Dutch paintings throughout, this is a stunningly rich book about one of the most vibrant periods in European art and life.

New York Times bestselling author and art critic Laura Cumming reveals the fascinating, little-known story of the Thunderclap — the massive explosion at a gunpowder store in Holland that killed Carel Fabritius, renowned painter of The Goldfinch and nearly killed Johannes Vermeer, painter of Girl with a Pearl Earring — two of the greatest artists of the 17th century.

“As a brilliant art critic and historian, Cumming has explored the importance of art in life and can give us a perspective on the time and place in which the artist worked. Now, through the lens of one dramatic event in 17th century Holland, Cumming illuminates one of the most celebrated periods in art history,” said a review on Goodreads.com.

Framing the story around Fabritius’s life, Cumming deftly weaves a sequence of observations about paintings and how they relate to everyday life.

What We Are Reading Today: The Parrot and the Igloo by David Lipsky

What We Are Reading Today: The Parrot and the Igloo by David Lipsky
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Parrot and the Igloo by David Lipsky

What We Are Reading Today: The Parrot and the Igloo by David Lipsky
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Featuring an indelible cast of heroes and villains, mavericks and swindlers, “The Parrot and the Igloo” delivers a real-life tragicomedy—one that captures the extraordinary dance of science, money, and the American character.

Journalist David Lipsky’s new book is a project of maximum ambition, Zoe Schlanger says in a review for The New York Times.

“In the preface, Lipsky admits he thought about opening it with a threatening line: ‘This story put a hole through my life. Now it’s your turn.’ You can see why. Reading it is like watching a car crash in slow motion. You know where this is headed,” says Schlanger.

Lipsky retells the entire climate story, from the dawn of electricity to the dire straits of our present day. It’s well-trod ground, but Lipsky — a newcomer to the climate field — makes it page turning and appropriately infuriating. He says it up front: He wants this to be like a Netflix series, bingeable, says the review.

Lipsky’s writing style makes this a more pleasant read, for what can often be a really grim topic. 

Lipsky acknowledges that “The Parrot and the Igloo” draws heavily from a handful of landmark climate books, including Naomi Oreskes and Erik Conway’s “Merchants of Doubt” and Elizabeth Kolbert’s “Field Notes From a Catastrophe.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: ‘A Sea Monster’s Tale’ by Colin Speedie

What We Are Reading Today: ‘A Sea Monster’s Tale’ by Colin Speedie
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: ‘A Sea Monster’s Tale’ by Colin Speedie

What We Are Reading Today: ‘A Sea Monster’s Tale’ by Colin Speedie
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

There are few marine creatures as spectacular as the basking Shark. At up to 11 meters in length and seven tons in weight, this colossal, plankton-feeding fish is one of the largest in the world, second only to the whale shark.

Historically, basking sharks were a familiar sight in the northern hemisphere – off the coasts of Norway, Scotland, Ireland, Canada and the US, for example.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Making Money in the Early Middle Ages’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Making Money in the Early Middle Ages’

Photo/Supplied
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

Author: RORY NAISMITH 

Between the end of the Roman Empire in the 5th century and the economic transformations of the twelfth, coined money in western Europe was scarce and high in value, difficult for the majority of the population to make use of.

And yet, as Rory Naismith shows in this illuminating study, coined money was made and used throughout early medieval Europe. It was, he argues, a powerful tool for articulating people’s place in economic and social structures and an important gauge for levels of economic complexity.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Man Who Organized Nature’ by Gunnar Broberg

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Man Who Organized Nature’ by Gunnar Broberg
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Man Who Organized Nature’ by Gunnar Broberg

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Man Who Organized Nature’ by Gunnar Broberg
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

Carl Linnaeus (1707–1778), known as the father of modern biological taxonomy, formalized and popularized the system of binomial nomenclature used to classify plants and animals.

Linnaeus himself classified thousands of species; the simple and immediately recognizable abbreviation “L” is used to mark classifications originally made by Linnaeus.

This biography, by the leading authority on Linnaeus, offers a vivid portrait of Linnaeus’s life and work.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Ceramic Art’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 09 July 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Ceramic Art’

Photo/Supplied
Updated 09 July 2023
Arab News

Authors: MARGARET S. GRAVES, SEQUOIA MILLER, MAGDALENE ODUNDO, AND VICKI PARRY  

Concise but comprehensive, ‘Ceramic Art’ brings together the voices of art historians, conservators, and artists to tell the history of making art from fired clay.

The story spans history and continents, examining the global traditions of ceramists that range from pre-Columbian Peruvian artisans to contemporary African studio potters.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

