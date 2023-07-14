What We Are Reading Today: Thunderclap by Laura Cumming

Featuring beautiful full-color images of Dutch paintings throughout, this is a stunningly rich book about one of the most vibrant periods in European art and life.

New York Times bestselling author and art critic Laura Cumming reveals the fascinating, little-known story of the Thunderclap — the massive explosion at a gunpowder store in Holland that killed Carel Fabritius, renowned painter of The Goldfinch and nearly killed Johannes Vermeer, painter of Girl with a Pearl Earring — two of the greatest artists of the 17th century.

“As a brilliant art critic and historian, Cumming has explored the importance of art in life and can give us a perspective on the time and place in which the artist worked. Now, through the lens of one dramatic event in 17th century Holland, Cumming illuminates one of the most celebrated periods in art history,” said a review on Goodreads.com.

Framing the story around Fabritius’s life, Cumming deftly weaves a sequence of observations about paintings and how they relate to everyday life.