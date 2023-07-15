You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia wins record medal haul at 15th Arab Games

Saudi Arabia wins record medal haul at 15th Arab Games

Saudi Arabia wins record medal haul at 15th Arab Games
1 / 4
Saudi players concluded their participation in the 15th Arab Games in Algeria on July 14, winning nine medals on the final day of the tournament.
Saudi Arabia wins record medal haul at 15th Arab Games
2 / 4
Saudi players concluded their participation in the 15th Arab Games in Algeria on July 14, winning nine medals on the final day of the tournament.
Saudi Arabia wins record medal haul at 15th Arab Games
3 / 4
Saudi players concluded their participation in the 15th Arab Games in Algeria on July 14, winning nine medals on the final day of the tournament.
Saudi Arabia wins record medal haul at 15th Arab Games
4 / 4
Saudi players concluded their participation in the 15th Arab Games in Algeria on July 14, winning nine medals on the final day of the tournament.
Short Url

https://arab.news/6gg42

Updated 22 sec ago
KHALED AL-ARAFA

Saudi Arabia wins record medal haul at 15th Arab Games

Saudi Arabia wins record medal haul at 15th Arab Games
  • Kingdom’s ambassador to Algeria celebrates with athletes
  • The victories raised the total number of Saudi medals to 47 breaking the previous record of 45 medals
Updated 22 sec ago
KHALED AL-ARAFA

ALGERIA: Saudi players concluded their participation in the 15th Arab Games in Algeria on July 14, winning nine medals on the final day of the tournament.
The victories raised the total number of Saudi medals to 47, with the Kingdom’s athletes taking part in 17 games, including 14 Olympic and three Paralympic, breaking the previous record of 45 medals at the 2011 tournament in Doha, Qatar.
Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, head of the Saudi delegation in the tournament, crowned Saudi karate star Sanad Sufyani, who snatched gold in the +84 kg competition after defeating his Jordanian opponent, Mahmoud Sajjan, at the end of the karate games.
The second gold was awarded to Saudi table tennis player Ali Al-Khadhrawi, who was victorious in the men’s table tennis (singles) competition. He defeated his Algerian opponent Mahdi Bou Bouloussa in the final, with a score of 1/3, in a match that was held in the Algerian state of Tipaza.
In other competitions, Manal Al-Zaid, a Saudi karate representative, won bronze in the women’s singles kata competition, while her colleague Shamsa Al-Musallam won bronze in the kata competition for women over 68 kg. Faraj Al-Nashiri, another karate representative, took bronze in the kata competition for the under 84 kg category, while the Saudis won a bronze medal in the men’s group kata, with the participation of Misfer Al-Asmari, Fadel Al-Ghomgham and Abdullah Al-Maliki.
Nujud Kharmi, a Saudi weightlifting representative, won bronze in the women’s 81+ kg category with a lift of 59 kg.
On July 15 at 10:00 p.m. Saudi time, a closing ceremony for the 15th Arab Games will be held at the Stade du 5 Juillet in Algiers.
 

Topics: Saudi players 15th Arab Games Algeria athletes karate

Related

Saudi athletes claim silver, bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey
Sport
Saudi athletes claim silver, bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey
Saudi athletes close out GCC Games in Kuwait with haul of 67 medals
Sport
Saudi athletes close out GCC Games in Kuwait with haul of 67 medals

50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship

50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News

50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship

50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship
  • They will face a challenging 3km track at Prince Mishari bin Saud Park in Al-Baha that has 29 turns, begins on a plateau and climbs to an altitude of 340 meters
  • The opening day of the two-day event included participant registration, technical checks of the vehicles, a reconnaissance round for the drivers and free-practice sessions.
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News

AL-BAHA: Fifty competitors, male and female, from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Morocco, Pakistan and Spain gathered on Friday at Prince Mishari bin Saud Park in Al-Baha region for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship.

They will face a challenging 3 kilometer track with about 29 turns which begins on a plateau and climbs to a finishing line at an altitude of 340 meters.

The opening day of the two-day event included participant registration, technical checks of the vehicles, a reconnaissance round for the drivers and free-practice sessions.

This year marks the sixth staging of the Hill Climb event in Al-Baha. Originally a standalone race, it has grown in popularity and is now part of the official Saudi Toyota Championship. The stakes for the event are higher this year, with bigger prizes on offer. The winner will drive home in a GR86 MT car and claim a share of total cash prize pool of SR50,000 ($13,300).

The event is organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation in collaboration with the Ministry of Sport, and the Emirate of Al-Baha Province. Abdul Latif Jameel Co. is an official partner, and the Saudi Investment Bank a strategic sponsor.

 

Topics: Saudi Toyota Championship 2023

Related

Yannick Mettler to join Theeba Motorsport as fourth driver for Spa 24H
Sport
Yannick Mettler to join Theeba Motorsport as fourth driver for Spa 24H
Max Gunther makes motorsport history with Formula E win in Indonesia
Motorsport
Max Gunther makes motorsport history with Formula E win in Indonesia

Football and business in Saudi Arabia: An era of unlimited potential

Football and business in Saudi Arabia: An era of unlimited potential
Updated 15 July 2023
Alfonso De Stefano

Football and business in Saudi Arabia: An era of unlimited potential

Football and business in Saudi Arabia: An era of unlimited potential
  • Italian football is spreading its brand across the Kingdom and region
  • Four Serie A clubs due to battle it out for the 2024 Supercoppa Italiana, the Italian Super Cup, in the Kingdom
Updated 15 July 2023
Alfonso De Stefano

The moment has truly arrived for Saudi Arabia on the international football stage. Long ranked as the number one sport in the country for both players and fans, today, football’s profile has never been higher.

And for good reason.

In what was a watershed moment for the sport in the Arab world, the victory of the Green Falcons over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was a testament to the Kingdom’s growing football prowess.

A flag marking the ambition of football in Saudi Arabia was planted firmly in the ground on that momentous day at the Lusail Stadium, when a sea of green flooded out onto the stadium concourse and fans bathed in the glory of victory over the eventual champions.

Since then, Saudi Arabia has attracted some of the biggest names in football to slip on the shirts of club sides in the Saudi Pro League.

In January, Portuguese footballer and five-time Ballon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo touched down in Saudi Arabia after his historic signing with Al-Nassr FC.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema, the former France international, has finalized his departure from Real Madrid to join Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad. N’Golo Kante’s move to the same club has been announced, too.

The influx of such talent highlights the rising stature of Saudi Arabian football and its ability to attract top players from around the world.

Saudi Arabia’s global footballing ambitions gained further traction earlier last month when, as part of the Kingdom’s Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Public Investment Fund set out its plan to assume control of four prominent national clubs.

This initiative, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, aims to foster private investment in the sports sector, with a specific emphasis on football, and elevate the Saudi Pro League to the ranks of the world’s top 10 football leagues.

And the football revolution in Saudi Arabia is not just limited to the men’s game. Football opportunities for women have also been growing rapidly, while grassroots development of the next generation of stars is also well underway. Saudi Arabia’s first female international referee, Anoud Al-Asmari, was appointed by FIFA in January, marking a historic milestone for women’s football in the country.

The establishment of the Saudi Arabian women’s team in 2019, with over 450 registered players, 49 qualified referees, and more than 900 coaches, demonstrates the commitment to grow the game at all levels.

The bid to host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 further underscores Saudi Arabia’s dedication to developing women’s football and inspiring young women and girls to take part in the sport.

Amid this footballing revolution, Lega Serie A, Italy’s premier professional football league, has now established its first Middle East and North Africa regional office in Abu Dhabi.

This expansion signifies the league’s recognition of the region as a crucial market with a deep passion for football and a growing interest in the Italian game. With an estimated 16 million Lega Serie A fans in MENA, half of them under the age of 25, there is a clear aim to connect with this fan base and engage with the wider audience of football lovers.

Italian football is developing strong partnerships across the region, with four Serie A clubs due to battle it out for the 2024 Italian Super Cup (Supercoppa Italiana) in Saudi Arabia in 2024. As we witness the rise of football as a business in the MENA region, notably in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, it is crucial to emphasize the importance of local investments — for fans, for players and for wider communities.

Saudi Arabia, in particular, has made significant strides in developing football at all levels, from grassroots to international competitions. The upcoming 2027 AFC Asian Cup, which the Kingdom is preparing to host, is a testament to its growing influence in the footballing world.

As the MENA region continues to make waves in the football industry, Saudi Arabia is heralding an exciting new era. The rise of female spectators, the investment in grassroots talent and the ambition to host international tournaments all speak to the country’s dedication to football development.

Lega Serie A’s presence in the region signifies an exciting opportunity to collaborate, further fueling a shared passion for the sport and bringing Italian football closer to its growing local fan base.

  • Alfonso De Stefano is the managing director MENA of Lega Serie A
Topics: Italy Saudi Arabia

Related

Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine football superstar’s arrival
Football
Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine football superstar’s arrival
Saudi AI firm to sponsor Al-Ahli football club
Sport
Saudi AI firm to sponsor Al-Ahli football club

Saudi’s rising pole vault star Hussain Al-Hizam seeks a medal at 2024 Olympics

Saudi’s rising pole vault star Hussain Al-Hizam seeks a medal at 2024 Olympics
Updated 15 July 2023
Michelle Kuehn

Saudi’s rising pole vault star Hussain Al-Hizam seeks a medal at 2024 Olympics

Saudi’s rising pole vault star Hussain Al-Hizam seeks a medal at 2024 Olympics
  • The 25-year-old from Jubail is back on track after several career-threatening injuries
Updated 15 July 2023
Michelle Kuehn

From breaking world records at the age of 13 to severe back injuries at 15, Saudi pole vaulter Hussain Al-Hizam has sacrificed most of his childhood to win medals for his country.

Through every setback, Al-Hizam, 25, has grown more committed to pole vaulting and is determined to make up for lost time after two career-threatening injuries and missing out on Tokyo 2020.

Born and raised in the Kingdom, the Jubail local started in the event when he was just 8 years old. He was encouraged by his father — former decathlete and current decathlon coach Asim Al-Hizam — to pursue a path in track and field.

He tried his hand at many sports from a young age, but pole vaulting was where he excelled. Al-Hizam left home when he was just 11 to train and compete around the world, breaking numerous world records from the age of 13.

Things would go wrong for him at 15 when he was struck down by a back injury while competing in Germany. Al-Hizam missed the pit and fell from a height of 5 meters onto the concrete surface.

Prince Nawaf Al-Saud, then-president of the Saudi Arabia Track and Field Federation, had the 15-year-old sent to Los Angeles for treatment.

“I am super fortunate to have the support system that I have, my dad has played a huge role in my career, and he has made everything happen for me,” Al-Hizam said. “The Saudi Track and Field Federation with the help of Prince Nawaf has fully supported me all these years and as a student I was also privileged to receive full scholarship support from my government for university.”

Al-Hizam went on to train for the next 18 months at the University of California, Los Angeles. He then enrolled at the University of Kansas where he achieved the highest level of success in college athletics by winning the indoor National Collegiate Athletic Association title in 2018.

Other early international success included second place at the 2013 Arab Championships, first at the 2013 Asian Youth Games, and fourth in both the 2014 Youth Olympic Games and 2014 Asian Junior Championships.

As an adult he came first at the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, first at the 2021 Arab Championships, and second at the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games. He also won gold at the 2023 Asian Indoor Championships in Kazakhstan, and achieved a commendable 14th at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in the US.

However, sporting greatness comes at a cost, and Al-Hizam has missed out on most of his childhood competing and training abroad.

“Growing up in Saudi and then leaving all my friends and family to travel to Europe and train at the age of 11, really wasn’t my favorite thing to do,” he said. “I couldn’t communicate with Europeans, the language barrier kept me from connecting with people, I was quite isolated. So, when I moved to LA (Los Angeles), because I spoke English, I was finally able to make a life.

“In Europe it was more just training, it was all I could do, it wasn’t an ideal situation for a kid. It wasn’t until I moved to the US where I got some balance in my life, making friends with other kids but due to the distance I rarely went home, maybe three times in seven years.”

Al-Hizam has based himself in Italy this year and tries to fly home when he can. One of the major sacrifices made over the last 13 years is being away from his family and is the key indicator of how serious he is about reaching the pinnacle of this sport, which is an Olympic medal.

Al-Hizam has three major events left this year to get him to Paris 2024. This is the Asian Championships in Thailand next week, the World Championships in Budapest next month and — the major Olympic-qualifying event — the Asian Games in China in September.

Even with all his achievements from the age of 9, Al-Hizam sees getting to the Olympics as only the first step — a medal in Paris would be his ultimate athletic goal. And although he has overcome some major obstacles in the last 10 years, he is most proud of the person he has become through this sport.

“It is tough, even until this day, from being at a place in 2019 when I had such momentum and was at a world level, ready to go pro; to then break my ankle,” he said of his second major injury.

“I had to dig deep to find my way back, you must do whatever it takes mentally, physically and emotionally to get stronger than you were before. It is about finding your way back. My motto now is any challenge you go through, is an opportunity to grow.”

“I don’t have one moment that I am particularly proud of, as I am more proud of the person I have become from this sport,” Al-Hizam added. “I see people that I have known from a while ago going to their 9-to-5 jobs and feeling stuck. Whereas I am doing the thing I love every day, and the feeling of freedom that comes with doing that, most days when I wake up, I know why I am waking up and why I am going to work. I love that feeling.”

Topics: 2024 Paris Olympics 2024 Olympics Hussain Al-Hissam

Related

Paris aims to keep Olympians cool without air conditioners
Sport
Paris aims to keep Olympians cool without air conditioners
4 million apply for tickets for Paris Olympics in lottery
Sport
4 million apply for tickets for Paris Olympics in lottery

Alliance between Thriving and Iraqi E-Sports Federation combines huge dreams and passionate visions

Alliance between Thriving and Iraqi E-Sports Federation combines huge dreams and passionate visions
Updated 14 July 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Alliance between Thriving and Iraqi E-Sports Federation combines huge dreams and passionate visions

Alliance between Thriving and Iraqi E-Sports Federation combines huge dreams and passionate visions
  • Iraqi federation and Saudi talent and content-creating foundation announce signing of new partnership
  • Strategic cooperation agreement will help raise profile of Iraqi E-sport Federation at Gamers8 in Kingdom
Updated 14 July 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Iraqi E-Sports Federation and Thriving, the Saudi talent and content-creating foundation, announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement on Thursday.
The partnership aims to increase the visibility of the Iraqi E-Sports Federation in the Arab electronic sports landscape by organizing competitions, developing content and promoting shared objectives and visions.
“Our goal is to transfer a better experience to Iraq, achieve future partnerships, attract sponsors and give Iraqis the opportunity to participate in tournaments and clubs,” said Hayder Jaafar, president of the Iraqi E-Sports Federation.
Moayad El-Tayeb, president of Thriving, told Arab News that signing such an agreement would help to enrich e-sports content throughout the Arab world.
“The future of video game and e-sports content in Saudi Arabia is thriving and this is why signing such an agreement will enhance the ability to achieve our common goals and implement the common vision,” he said. “We will work together to organize tournaments, manage and develop content.”
Saudi Arabia-based Thriving is a foundation that manages, develops and produces video games and electronic sports projects.
El-Tayeb said that the organization had ties with three other teams, including a Qatari e-sports team.
The CEO of Ads Soul Foundation, Abdulaziz Al-Zahrani, said that the collaboration presented many opportunities.
“Today’s agreement is an important step to strengthen the relationship, develop mechanisms for holding tournaments and competitions, and create and train players, in addition to ensuring high-quality content,” he said.
Thriving will provide marketing services as part of the relationship, in addition to monitoring social media accounts, organizing competitions, supporting the goals of the Iraqi E-Sports Federation and creating a platform for professional players.
The launch of the Gamers8, the world’s e-sports event, in Riyadh has attracted considerable interest from the Arab federations for electronic sports and received strong support from the Kingdom.
Riyadh season will begin with several significant events in professional tournaments and entertainment activities that bring together the greatest number of video games and e-sports. This cooperation will increase the opportunity to expand these activities and events.

Topics: E-sports Thriving Gamers8 Iraqi Saudi Arabia

Related

Next World Forum to host global e-sports and gaming leaders in Riyadh
Sport
Next World Forum to host global e-sports and gaming leaders in Riyadh

Honda KSA introduces new team for Hill Climb Championship

Honda KSA introduces new team for Hill Climb Championship
Updated 14 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

Honda KSA introduces new team for Hill Climb Championship

Honda KSA introduces new team for Hill Climb Championship
  • The competition is part of the Saudi Toyota Championship and takes place July 14-15
Updated 14 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Abdullah Hashim Co., the sole distributor of Honda automobiles in the Kingdom, has announced it is sponsoring a racing team for the Hill Climb Championship, which forms part of the Saudi Toyota Championship, scheduled to take place on July 14 and 15 in the Al-Baha region.

The Hill Climb Championship, hosted by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation with Abdul Latif Jameel Co., is being supported by the Ministry of Sports and the emirate of the Al-Baha province.

The sponsorship announcement was made on Wednesday night at Honda’s main branch in Jeddah with participants including racing fans, top Abdullah Hashim Co. officials, family and friends of the team, sponsors and journalists.

The new Honda team consists of Saudi racers Bandar Al-Silmy and Afnan Al-Marghalani, who will drive high-performance Civic Type-R carts.

Speaking to Arab News at the launch, Al-Silmy said: “I’m excited to participate in the Saudi Toyota Championship in Al-Baha under the sponsorship of Abdullah Hashim Co. and do hope that we will achieve good results.”

“Hill Climb Race is a challenge in which drivers compete against the clock on an uphill course, and only strong cars can participate in it. We use the high-performance Civic Type-R car, which is on top of the sports car category that fits in these kinds of races.”

Teammate Marghalani, who has won several local and international autocross racing titles, lauded Abdullah Hashim Co. for the support.

“It’s very exciting,” she told Arab News. “The Hill climb race is very challenging to drive and, of course, thrilling as well and we hope with the support of Honda team we can gain great results.”

“There will for sure be a lot of things to learn from this race together, but I will try to give the most from my experience as possible. To be part of (the) Honda racing team is fantastic.”

Topics: Motorsport Honda Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Saudi Toyota Championship heads to Al-Baha for hill-climb leg
Sport
Saudi Toyota Championship heads to Al-Baha for hill-climb leg
Al-Attiyah extends Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge lead as Loeb launches comeback
Motorsport
Al-Attiyah extends Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge lead as Loeb launches comeback

follow us

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia wins record medal haul at 15th Arab Games
Saudi Arabia wins record medal haul at 15th Arab Games
Saudi dermatologist urges summer precautions
Saudi dermatologist urges summer precautions
Sun to align over Kaaba on Sunday
Sun to align over Kaaba on Sunday
Tunisia to receive €1bn from EU to combat people smuggling and bolster economy
Tunisia to receive €1bn from EU to combat people smuggling and bolster economy
UK government must do more to prevent ‘unfolding genocide’ in Sudan, politicians warn
UK government must do more to prevent ‘unfolding genocide’ in Sudan, politicians warn

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.