Saudi Arabia wins record medal haul at 15th Arab Games

ALGERIA: Saudi players concluded their participation in the 15th Arab Games in Algeria on July 14, winning nine medals on the final day of the tournament.
The victories raised the total number of Saudi medals to 47, with the Kingdom’s athletes taking part in 17 games, including 14 Olympic and three Paralympic, breaking the previous record of 45 medals at the 2011 tournament in Doha, Qatar.
Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, head of the Saudi delegation in the tournament, crowned Saudi karate star Sanad Sufyani, who snatched gold in the +84 kg competition after defeating his Jordanian opponent, Mahmoud Sajjan, at the end of the karate games.
The second gold was awarded to Saudi table tennis player Ali Al-Khadhrawi, who was victorious in the men’s table tennis (singles) competition. He defeated his Algerian opponent Mahdi Bou Bouloussa in the final, with a score of 1/3, in a match that was held in the Algerian state of Tipaza.
In other competitions, Manal Al-Zaid, a Saudi karate representative, won bronze in the women’s singles kata competition, while her colleague Shamsa Al-Musallam won bronze in the kata competition for women over 68 kg. Faraj Al-Nashiri, another karate representative, took bronze in the kata competition for the under 84 kg category, while the Saudis won a bronze medal in the men’s group kata, with the participation of Misfer Al-Asmari, Fadel Al-Ghomgham and Abdullah Al-Maliki.
Nujud Kharmi, a Saudi weightlifting representative, won bronze in the women’s 81+ kg category with a lift of 59 kg.
On July 15 at 10:00 p.m. Saudi time, a closing ceremony for the 15th Arab Games will be held at the Stade du 5 Juillet in Algiers.
