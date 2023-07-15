KSA celebrates World Youth Skills Day

Saudi dermatologist urges summer precautions

JEDDAH: Summer is a favorite time for many to indulge in outdoor activities and soak up the sun. From relaxing at the beach with friends and family to engaging in outdoor sports, there is no shortage of fun-filled adventures.

However, it is crucial to be mindful of the potential hazards associated with prolonged exposure to the sun. Dr. Nawaf Al-Sadoon, a Saudi dermatologist, has emphasized the importance of taking precautions during this time.

Speaking to Arab News, Al-Sadoon warns that high temperatures, humidity and extended sun exposure can result in clogged pores due to sweat, sunburn, and the development of dark spots.

By understanding and addressing these risks, individuals can better protect their skin, and maintain its health and vitality throughout the summer season.

He emphasized that the most effective approach for treatment is to prioritize protection, prevention and early initiation of skincare.

Al-Sadoon, who owns Forever Young Clinics in Jeddah, said that the outlets recently partnered with skincare brand SkinCeuticals to better understand and promote skin health in Saudi Arabia.

During the summer months, the sun’s harmful rays are at their peak, making it crucial for both women and men to select a sunscreen that suits their skin type to achieve optimal protection, he said.

“Summer season can be particularly harsh on the skin due to the heat, humidity and increased sun exposure. Dehydration is a major issue for most of us, as increasing temperatures make the body sweat. It makes your skin look dull and dry, and may even cause wrinkles to appear,” he said.

“As the temperature rises and we spend more time enjoying outdoor activities, good sun protection will make a huge impact on the overall beauty and health of the skin.

“People think that spending time in the sunshine can help clear up their skin. This is a myth that can result in long-term skin damage.”

“Before COVID-19, around 90 percent of our customers were women, but we have noticed that men’s interest and participation in cosmetic procedures have increased recently.

“I think an increase in virtual meetings and appearing on various social media platforms in the last couple of years have made everyone a bit more conscious of their appearance as they can look at themselves more on screen,” Al-Sadoon said.

He said that among the most popular treatments sought after by men were Botox injections for the upper face, fillers for enhancing the chin and jawline to achieve a more defined look, and laser hair removal for shaping the beard.

