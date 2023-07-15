Startup Wrap – Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and UAE startups lead this week’s activity 

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s venture capital landscape is witnessing a dynamic transformation, fueled by a surge of innovation and a rapidly evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem.
With a booming economy and a strong commitment to diversify beyond oil, the Kingdom has become a hotbed for startup activity and investment opportunities.
One example of this is Saudi Arabia-based food technology company Kaso, which successfully raised $10.5 million in a recent seed funding round.
The funding came from a range of prominent investors, including Dubai-based Spade Ventures, Saudi Arabia’s Hala Ventures and Seedra Ventures, Oman-based Cyfr Capital, Jersey’s BY Venture Partners, San Francisco’s Pioneer Fund, and Singapore’s Vulpes Ventures.
Notably, regional family offices and investors from Saudi Arabia also participated, along with previous investors Global Founders Capital from Germany and Singapore’s MSA Novo, both of whom led Kaso’s initial $2.1 million seed round in 2021, alongside Silicon Valley-based Y Combinator.
Founded in 2021 by Manar Al-Kassar and Ahmed Soliman, Kaso operates as a business-to-business food and beverage marketplace tailored for restaurants.
The platform not only facilitates food and beverage transactions but also provides integrated payment solutions and credit facilities for participating restaurants.
With the new funding, Kaso aims to further expand its operations and enhance its technology infrastructure.
The company plans to invest in scaling its platform, improving user experience, and expanding its network of partner restaurants.
“It is very encouraging to see strong regional and international investors joining us, especially considering the challenges some start-ups currently face in the fundraising market,” said Al-Kassar.
The additional capital will also support Kaso’s mission to streamline the food industry’s supply chain processes, promote digital transformation, and facilitate growth opportunities for restaurants in Saudi Arabia and beyond.
“Our platform has already made a significant impact in reducing inefficiencies in the industry and we are confident that we can continue to make strides towards a more sustainable future,” said Soliman.
UAE’s Alma Health secures $10m in a series A funding round
UAE-based healthtech startup Alma Health has successfully raised $10 million in a series A funding round.
It was co-led by Knuru Capital and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund, with participation from e& capital, S3 Ventures, Pinnacle Capital, and Khwarizmi Ventures.
Founded in 2021 by Tariq Seksek and Khaldoon Bushnaq, Alma Health specializes in direct-to-patient digital healthcare solutions, specifically catering to individuals managing chronic conditions with presence in the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
The newly secured funding will play a pivotal role in fueling Alma Health’s growth strategy, with a strong emphasis on expanding its operations within the Saudi Arabian market.
“Alma Health is truly blessed to have touched and improved the lives of many people living with chronic conditions in the Middle East and North Africa region," Alma Health co-founder Seksek said in a statement to Forbes Middle East.
The company plans to capitalize on the funding to accelerate its market penetration, enter new geographical markets, and continue recruiting top-tier talent to support its ambitious expansion plans.
Alma Health’s innovative approach to health care, centered around enhancing access and convenience for patients with chronic conditions, has positioned the company as a key player in the rapidly evolving healthtech sector.
Agthia aims to fuel the F&B sector with a $54m VC fund
Agthia Group PJSC, a leading UAE-based food and beverage company, has made a significant move in the venture capital space by launching Agthia Ventures, a $54 million venture capital fund.
This corporate venture capital fund, jointly funded by Agthia Group and its parent company ADQ, aims to bolster Agthia’s innovation capabilities and forge mutually beneficial partnerships with startups, as the company strives for profitable growth in new and existing markets.
“Innovation is the lifeblood of Agthia Group and plays a vital role in our strategic vision of being a leading food and beverage company in the MENA region and beyond by 2025,” Alan Smith, CEO at Agthia Group, commented.
To ensure the impact of Agthia Ventures, the fund will be co-managed with Touchdown Ventures, a renowned firm with extensive experience in establishing and operating customized CVC programs for reputable corporate entities.
Touchdown Ventures has a proven track record of over 100 venture investments to date.
Agthia Ventures aims to adopt a stage-agnostic approach, meaning it is open to investing at various stages of a startup’s growth journey.
The fund will primarily focus on startups operating in the snacks and beverages sector, functional water and hydration, alternative proteins, sustainability solutions in farming and packaging, e-commerce solutions for the food and beverage industry, and other enhancements that align with Agthia’s value chain.
By investing in innovative startups, Agthia aims to enhance its product offerings, explore new markets, and strengthen its position as a leader in the food and beverage industry.
UAE’s Nuwa Capital leads US-based Mascotte Health’s $1.2m pre-seed round
UAE-based venture capital firm Nuwa Capital has taken the lead in a pre-seed funding round of $1.2 million for US-based startup Mascotte Health.
The round also saw participation from angel investors associated with major companies like Uber, Turo, and Airbnb.
Mascotte Health, founded by Bora Hamamcioglu, specializes in providing tech-enabled support infrastructure solutions to veterinary clinics.
By offering virtual triage and enhancing customer experience, the company enables clinics to optimize their revenues without the need to increase their workforce.
With the fresh capital infusion, Mascotte Health plans to expand the range of services it offers.
Egypt’s EXITS MENA receives investment from US-based Practical VC
Egypt’s EXITS MENA, a merger and acquisition advisory firm and investment platform, received an undisclosed funding amount from US-based venture capital Practical VC.
EXITS MENA was founded in 2022 by Mohamed Aboul Naga, Ahella El Saban, and Ayman El Tanbouly, and has facilitated six deals with a combined value of over $10 million.
Egypt-based fintech Menthum holds pre-seed funding round
Egypt-based fintech company Menthum benefitted from a pre-seed funding round held by Acasia Ventures with participation from A15 and other angel investors.
Founded in 2021 by Himanshu Shrimali and Ismail Sarhank, Menthum is a digital savings platform that enables individuals and companies to invest in safe treasury bills through a money market fund.
The funding will go towards expanding Menthum’s team, customer acquisition, brand building and developing the company’s tech infrastructure.