FedEx and Injaz Al-Arab join forces to empower Saudi youth for a transformative future

Najm participates in ‘Traffic Safety Workshop’ at NAUSS

Najm for Insurance Services participated in the “Traffic Safety” workshop organized by the Road Traffic Safety Center at Naif Arab University for Security Sciences.

The “Traffic Safety Workshop” was conducted in cooperation between Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and the European Traffic Police Network, with the participation of 78 experts from Arab and international backgrounds as well as international organizations. This workshop was part of implementing the Arab Road Safety Strategy, aiming to learn from leading global experiences to achieve road safety regionally and globally.

The workshop was attended by the president of the university, Dr. Abdulmajeed bin Abdullah Albanyan, and it aimed to enhance traffic safety levels in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which places human security and safety as a top priority and provides a safe and sound environment for citizens and residents.

Najm’s participation involved a presentation delivered by the acting CEO of Najm, Mohammed Yahya Al-Shehri. It highlighted Najm’s initiatives to enhance traffic safety in the Kingdom and the company’s continuous efforts in collaboration with relevant authorities to improve safety levels nationwide. He also showcased vital data and statistics related to the company and its significant achievements in this field.

During the workshop, Al-Shehri also discussed Najm’s operational mechanism and highlighted its accomplishments and positive outcomes throughout its journey. These achievements include raising awareness about traffic safety through awareness campaigns and initiatives launched by the company to educate road users and make the Kingdom’s roads safer.

Al-Shehri emphasized that the workshop aimed to foster communication and collaboration between the university and Najm to understand the company’s roles and positive impact in recent years. These contributions have played a part in reducing traffic accidents in the Kingdom.

Najm recently launched an initiative, “Report-Snap-Move” with the support of the Saudi Central Bank and in collaboration with the General Directorate of Public Security, represented by the Special Forces for Road Security. The initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion resulting from minor accidents involving two insured vehicles by having an insured party take photos of the accident scene.

This initiative intends to make roads safer, streamline procedures, and save time for accident victims.