Courtyard by Marriott debuts in Eastern Province

For those seeking a quick delight, Courtyard by Marriott Jubail’s Coffee Bar serves specialty coffees and on-the-go bites throughout the day.
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Courtyard by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 31 brands, has announced the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Jubail, the first for the brand in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. Strategically located in the city’s Majd Square, Courtyard by Marriott Jubail aims to become the unparalleled destination of choice for both business and leisure travelers visiting the Kingdom.
General Manager Nabil Khamaiseh said: “We are delighted to see the opening of the new Courtyard by Marriott Jubail. The new hotel will bring comfort and convenience to the Eastern Province with our contemporary accommodations, exceptional dining options and facilities.”
Ibrahim Ali Almajdouie, CEO of Majd Investment Co., owner of the hotel, added: “Through the highly acclaimed Courtyard by Marriott brand, we are looking forward to providing an outstanding experience for a broad audience of travelers and guests at Courtyard by Marriott Jubail.”
Offering 165 guestrooms, including 34 suites, the newly built property features contemporary design, lighting and a relaxing color palette.

Courtyard by Marriott Jubail offers two dining outlets: The Kitchen and Barista provides an all-day dining selection of international cuisines curated and served through buffet-style and bespoke à la carte options. Whether seated indoors or enjoying the ambiance of the outdoor terrace, guests are treated to panoramic views of the cityscape and the bustling Majd Square. For those seeking a quick delight, the Coffee Bar serves specialty coffees and on-the-go bites throughout the day.
Courtyard by Marriott Jubail offers three flexible meeting rooms, perfect for hosting business and social events. The versatile ballroom can effortlessly transform into two distinct spaces, ensuring unparalleled flexibility for any occasion. For those seeking wellness and serenity, the hotel features a 24-hour fitness center and sauna. Additionally, adjacent to the hotel, an oasis of tranquility awaits with an inviting indoor pool and jacuzzi for the ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation experience.
Courtyard by Marriott Jubail is located on King Faisal West Street, a short drive away from Cenomi Al-Jubail Mall, ideal for shopping, dining and entertainment. Prices start from SR600 ($160).

 

Saudi Arabia-based coffee chain Barn’s Coffee plans to add franchises in various Southeast Asian countries. Barn’s Coffee currently operates in more than 600 locations and has announced plans for 1,000 outlets globally by 2030.
Premier Fine Foods, a division of Harta Group, Malaysia, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Barn’s Coffee’s parent company Al-Amjaad Establishment, for the development and operation of new coffee shops in Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries.
Premier Fine Foods plans to establish 25 outlets in Kuala Lumpur as its hub and expand operations to other Southeast Asian countries, including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, in its aim to have 300 outlets in the next 10 years.

FASTFACT

Barn’s Coffee currently operates in more than 600 locations and has announced plans for 1,000 outlets globally by 2030.

Premier Fine Foods will make use of its existing network in Southeast Asia to support the new businesses, which will have menus tailored to local tastes and will focus on business growth in the Southeast Asian consumer market.

Our association with our Malaysian counterpart, Premier Fine Foods, will strengthen our brand presence in the Southeast Asian markets, says Mohamed Al-Zain
CEO of Al-Amjaad Establishment

“We believe the potential of the Southeast Asian market remains huge with the total population of all Southeast Asian states amounting to an estimated 600 million. There has been an accelerated growth in the Southeast Asian coffee market showing its potential for additional local and international cafe brands,” said Dr. Radzali Hassan, group managing director of Harta Group and chairman of Malaysia Franchise Association.
Founded in 1992 by Al-Amjaad Establishment, Barn’s currently operates more than 600 stores in Saudi Arabia. “We’re delighted to commemorate Barn’s 30-year presence in the region as well as our international expansion of outlets to Southeast Asian markets in order to achieve our 2030 goal of 1,000 outlets. Our association with our Malaysian counterpart, Premier Fine Foods, will strengthen our brand presence in the Southeast Asian markets,” said Mohamed Al-Zain, CEO of Al-Amjaad Establishment.
The Southeast Asian countries are not the only international market seeing aggressive expansion from Barn’s Coffee. The chain recently agreed to expansion in London, which will target European markets.

 

As the world celebrated International World Youth Skills Day 2023 on July 15, FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. and the world’s largest express transportation company, and Injaz Al-Arab, a member of Junior Achievement Worldwide, have united to empower the youth of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, through mentorship programs, making a lasting impact on their futures.
According to UN statistics, there are about 1.2 billion youths between the ages of 15–24 years in the world, with the number expected to increase seven percent by 2030. Through collaborative mentorship programs, FedEx and Injaz Al-Arab have reached more than 1,350 students across the Kingdom and UAE.

NUMBER

1,350

students across the Kingdom and UAE have been reached by FedEx and Injaz Al-Arab through their collaborative mentorship programs.

The programs are tailored to equip students with critical workplace skills, build financial literacy, and provide an understanding of entrepreneurship and innovation. In the UAE, students gained hands-on experience in critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity through interactions with FedEx team members, preparing them for a successful career.
FedEx has been supporting Junior Achievement Worldwide globally for more than 40 years, championing the development of technical, soft skills, and career-ready skills in youth to succeed in their professional journey. This collaboration with Injaz Al-Arab reinforces the company’s commitment to empowering the next generation with the right tools and resources, contributing to the transformative future of regional economies.
FedEx Express is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. The company uses a global air-and-ground network to speed the delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

 

Najm participates in ‘Traffic Safety Workshop’ at NAUSS

Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Najm for Insurance Services participated in the “Traffic Safety” workshop organized by the Road Traffic Safety Center at Naif Arab University for Security Sciences. 

The “Traffic Safety Workshop” was conducted in cooperation between Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and the European Traffic Police Network, with the participation of 78 experts from Arab and international backgrounds as well as international organizations. This workshop was part of implementing the Arab Road Safety Strategy, aiming to learn from leading global experiences to achieve road safety regionally and globally.

The workshop was attended by the president of the university, Dr. Abdulmajeed bin Abdullah Albanyan, and it aimed to enhance traffic safety levels in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which places human security and safety as a top priority and provides a safe and sound environment for citizens and residents. 

Najm’s participation involved a presentation delivered by the acting CEO of Najm, Mohammed Yahya Al-Shehri. It highlighted Najm’s initiatives to enhance traffic safety in the Kingdom and the company’s continuous efforts in collaboration with relevant authorities to improve safety levels nationwide. He also showcased vital data and statistics related to the company and its significant achievements in this field.

During the workshop, Al-Shehri also discussed Najm’s operational mechanism and highlighted its accomplishments and positive outcomes throughout its journey. These achievements include raising awareness about traffic safety through awareness campaigns and initiatives launched by the company to educate road users and make the Kingdom’s roads safer.

Al-Shehri emphasized that the workshop aimed to foster communication and collaboration between the university and Najm to understand the company’s roles and positive impact in recent years. These contributions have played a part in reducing traffic accidents in the Kingdom.

Najm recently launched an initiative, “Report-Snap-Move” with the support of the Saudi Central Bank and in collaboration with the General Directorate of Public Security, represented by the Special Forces for Road Security. The initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion resulting from minor accidents involving two insured vehicles by having an insured party take photos of the accident scene.

This initiative intends to make roads safer, streamline procedures, and save time for accident victims.

ROSHN Group, EXPRO to boost project efficiency

Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

ROSHN Group, a PIF giga-project and Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer has signed an MoU with the nation’s Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of planning and operating its projects.

Under the agreement, ROSHN Group will work with EXPRO to accelerate service delivery and achieve sustainability goals for its upcoming developments. EXPRO will support ROSHN’s development of a well-structured and long-term approach to master planning and construction, land administration, utilities, facilities management, asset management, and community safety as the company extends its footprint across the Kingdom.

“We are thrilled to announce the signing of an agreement with Expenditure and Project Efficiency Authority, which will enhance ROSHN’s role to deliver at scale and ahead of schedule, as we have successfully done with the first phase of our groundbreaking SEDRA community in Riyadh, is in large part due to our ability to forge powerful partnerships. Working with the government’s Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority will enable ROSHN Group to achieve our project goals and provide even more efficient and sustainable products and services to our customers,” said ROSHN Group CEO David Grover.

Abdulrazzaq bin Sobhi Alaujan, the CEO of Expenditure and Project Efficiency Authority, said that the collaboration with real estate group ROSHN comes in the pursuit of the two parties to achieve common goals. It is to work toward achievement of sustainability of housing projects goals, and improve the efficiency, planning, implementation and operation of government utility projects. It also confirms that this cooperation is an important step toward strengthening the joint capabilities between EXPRO and ROSHN and enhancing mutual understanding between them in improving and developing the housing sector in the Kingdom.

Alaujan also stressed on the importance of this cooperation in enhancing the Kingdom’s ability to achieve the goals of Vision 2030, in the areas of housing and urban development, precisely, that EXPRO will work to provide the necessary support to ROSHN Real Estate Group and methodologies and expertise necessary to develop and improve the residential projects planning and operation in the Kingdom.

Gulf International Bank Partners with COP 28 World Climate Summit

Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Gulf International Bank B.S.C. announced its partnership with World Climate Summit – The Investment COP 2023. The event, which is hosted by World Climate Foundation, will take place on Dec. 7-8 December along COP 28 in Dubai. 

World Climate Summit, in its 14th year, is the primary global platform for public-private partnerships at COP 28. The summit, which will once again gather thousands of global climate leaders, will share best practices and innovations across sectors that are essential to decarbonization efforts in focus areas including energy, transport, buildings, industry, finance, and nature. The event also links up to the Global Stocktake with a focus on how nongovernment stakeholders can achieve transition pathways to deliver on climate action.

Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi, GIB Group CEO, said: “As one of the market leaders in the region in sustainable finance and ESG advisory, GIB is delighted to announce our partnership with the World Climate Summit. We continue to actively engage with major initiatives geared towards advancing sustainability and promoting climate action. 

“Most recently, the bank took part in the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Company auction in Nairobi, Kenya, the world’s largest sale of voluntary carbon credits, in support of decarbonization projects in developing African countries. At the heart of our business today is to help facilitate the transition to a low carbon economy, both globally and in the region, including providing our clients with financial products and tools to achieve climate change commitments. 

“We look forward to engaging with key private and public sector stakeholders around COP 28 in Dubai to further bolster our contributions as an organization through ongoing digital innovation and the provision of sustainable financing solutions.” 

GIB’s chief sustainability officer Venetia Bell said: “Hosting COP 28 in Dubai puts a spotlight on the needed energy transition and how it is necessary for everyone to cross the finish line in the race to net-zero.  We welcome the opportunity presented by the World Climate Summit to bring stakeholders together, particularly from the private sector and investment communities, in order to discuss, inspire, collaborate, and ultimately scale solutions to the climate emergency.”

