Courtyard by Marriott debuts in Eastern Province

Courtyard by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 31 brands, has announced the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Jubail, the first for the brand in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. Strategically located in the city’s Majd Square, Courtyard by Marriott Jubail aims to become the unparalleled destination of choice for both business and leisure travelers visiting the Kingdom.
General Manager Nabil Khamaiseh said: “We are delighted to see the opening of the new Courtyard by Marriott Jubail. The new hotel will bring comfort and convenience to the Eastern Province with our contemporary accommodations, exceptional dining options and facilities.”
Ibrahim Ali Almajdouie, CEO of Majd Investment Co., owner of the hotel, added: “Through the highly acclaimed Courtyard by Marriott brand, we are looking forward to providing an outstanding experience for a broad audience of travelers and guests at Courtyard by Marriott Jubail.”
Offering 165 guestrooms, including 34 suites, the newly built property features contemporary design, lighting and a relaxing color palette.
The new hotel will bring comfort and convenience to the Eastern Province.
Nabil Khamaiseh, General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Jubail
Courtyard by Marriott Jubail offers two dining outlets: The Kitchen and Barista provides an all-day dining selection of international cuisines curated and served through buffet-style and bespoke à la carte options. Whether seated indoors or enjoying the ambiance of the outdoor terrace, guests are treated to panoramic views of the cityscape and the bustling Majd Square. For those seeking a quick delight, the Coffee Bar serves specialty coffees and on-the-go bites throughout the day.
Courtyard by Marriott Jubail offers three flexible meeting rooms, perfect for hosting business and social events. The versatile ballroom can effortlessly transform into two distinct spaces, ensuring unparalleled flexibility for any occasion. For those seeking wellness and serenity, the hotel features a 24-hour fitness center and sauna. Additionally, adjacent to the hotel, an oasis of tranquility awaits with an inviting indoor pool and jacuzzi for the ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation experience.
Courtyard by Marriott Jubail is located on King Faisal West Street, a short drive away from Cenomi Al-Jubail Mall, ideal for shopping, dining and entertainment. Prices start from SR600 ($160).