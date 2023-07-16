You are here

Stephen Curry makes hole-in-one, leads American Century celebrity golf tournament

Stephen Curry makes hole-in-one, leads American Century celebrity golf tournament
Stephen Curry watches a tee shot on the 16th hole during a practice round at American Century Championship golf tournament Wednesday. On Saturday Curry shot his second career hole-in-one at Edgewood Tahoe. (San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Updated 16 July 2023
AP

Stephen Curry makes hole-in-one, leads American Century celebrity golf tournament

Stephen Curry makes hole-in-one, leads American Century celebrity golf tournament
  • The eight-point ace helped Curry maintain the lead in the modified Stableford event on 50 points after his 23-point round
  • Fish, the 2020 winner, had a 29-point day
Updated 16 July 2023
AP

STATELINE, Nevada: Stephen Curry, from way downtown!

The Golden State Warriors star made a hole-in-one Saturday in the American Century Championship celebrity tournament.

Fans roared as Curry hit the shot on the 152-yard par-3 seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe, ripped off his hat, held a finger in the air and sprinted to the hole, smacking the flag like a runner crossing the finish line.

“That was wild,” Curry said. “It was good contact, right at the stick, but even if you’re painting the flag and it looks good, you never really expect it to go in. I just saw a bunch of hands go up, and then you just kind of black out.”

The eight-point ace helped Curry maintain the lead in the modified Stableford event, three points ahead of Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski and former tennis player Mardy Fish. Players also receive a point for par, three for birdie and six for eagle and are deducted two points for double bogey or worse.

Curry had 50 points after his 23-point round. Fish, the 2020 winner, had a 29-point day. Pavelski scored 24 points.

Curry had his second career hole-in-one and the fifth in tournament history.

“You see it land, and it just disappears,” Pavelski said. “It was pretty cool. We were trying to get to Steph. He just kind of spins out of it and takes off. He’s got some good speed on him.”

Three-time winner Mark Mulder and 63-year-old actor Jack Wagner, a two-time winner, were tied for fourth with 38 points.

Former LPGA Tour great Annika Sorenstam was tied for eighth with 34 points.

Defending champion Tony Romo, also the 2018 and 2019 champion, was tied for 12th with 32 points. Aaron Rodgers also had 32, while Pat Mahomes was 57th with a point. Charles Barkley was 81st in the 93-player field at minus-23.

Lin Grant shoots 62 in Dana Open, missing chance to become second LPGA Tour player to break 60

Lin Grant shoots 62 in Dana Open, missing chance to become second LPGA Tour player to break 60
Updated 16 July 2023
AP

Lin Grant shoots 62 in Dana Open, missing chance to become second LPGA Tour player to break 60

Lin Grant shoots 62 in Dana Open, missing chance to become second LPGA Tour player to break 60
  • Two strokes back entering the round, Grant had an 18-under 195 total to take a six-stroke lead
  • Fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam is the lone LPGA Tour player to shoot 59, accomplishing the feat in the 2001 Standard Register Ping 
Updated 16 July 2023
AP

SYLVANIA, Ohio: Linn Grant missed a chance to become the second LPGA Tour player to break 60. Putting herself in position for a breakthrough victory in the Dana Open was a big consolation on a long, rainy Saturday at Highland Meadows.

Nine under on her first 13 holes, Grant played the final five in even par for a 9-under 62. Fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam is the lone LPGA Tour player to shoot 59, accomplishing the feat in the 2001 Standard Register Ping at par-72 Moon Valley in Phoenix.

“There was a spectator who called it out in my face,” Grant said when asked if she thought about a 59. “He just came up to me and he said, `Do you think you have a 59 in you?′ And then all of a sudden I was like, `Oh, God.′ So, I just tried to just not focus on it at all.”

Two strokes back entering the round, Grant had an 18-under 195 total to take a six-stroke lead over US Women’s Open champion Allizen Corpuz (68), Stephanie Kyriacou (65), Maria Fassi (67), Matilda Castren (67) and Emily Pedersen (67).

Seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, the 24-year-old Grant won the Jabra Ladies Open in May in France for her fifth Ladies European Tour title in two seasons.

Grant opened with a par Saturday and birdied the next four. After a rain delay of 3 hours, 48 minutes, she resumed play on No. 8 and added a birdie on No. 9 for a front-nine 29. She holed out from 148 yards for eagle on the par-4 11th and birdied Nos. 12 and 13.

“Eleven was amazing,” Grant said. “I hit a really good drive and a really good second shot, it just took one bounce pretty much and went in. I think it’s my first hole-out eagle, probably. Just really cool.”

Needing to play the final five in 3 under for a 59, the former Arizona State player parred the next two, bogeyed the par-4 16th, birdied the par-5 17th and parred the par-5 18th.

“After, probably, 13 I just felt like it was maybe going a bit too fast,” Grant said. “So, just starting to get nervous and felt like I didn’t have control over the situation at all. So, I just held back a little bit. I don’t know if that’s good or bad, but I felt like that was what I needed to do. So just really happy that I took control of the situation.”

Corpuz won the US Women’s Open a week ago at Pebble Beach for her first tour title. She played alongside Grant and second-round leader Annie Park in the final group.

“Linn absolutely lit it up today,” Corpuz said. “I’m hoping the best for her tomorrow. I mean, no one’s going to catch up if she plays the way she did today.”

Park had a 71 to drop into a tie for seventh at 11 under with Minjee Lee (67).

Annie Park leads Dana Open, US Women’s Open champion Allizen Corpuz tied for second

Annie Park leads Dana Open, US Women’s Open champion Allizen Corpuz tied for second
Updated 15 July 2023
AP

Annie Park leads Dana Open, US Women's Open champion Allizen Corpuz tied for second

Annie Park leads Dana Open, US Women’s Open champion Allizen Corpuz tied for second
  • The 28-year-old Park won the 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic for her lone tour title
  • Corpuz, coming off her breakthrough victory Sunday in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, had a 66 for her second straight bogey-free round
Updated 15 July 2023
AP

SYLVANIA, Ohio: Annie Park birdied seven of the last 10 holes Friday in the Dana Open for an 8-under 63 and a two-stroke lead over US Women’s Open champion Allizen Corpuz, Linn Grant and Jaravee Boonchant.

Park closed her opening nine at Highland Meadows with a birdie on No. 18 and added birdies on the first four holes on the front nine. She also birdied Nos. 7 and 8, playing her final nine in 6-under 28 to reach 11-under 131.

“I just had some really good shots out there,” Park said. “Recovered well from bad shots. Overall, I played really well.”

The 28-year-old Park won the 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic for her lone tour title. She won the 2013 NCAA title and led Southern California to the team championship.

“My goal this week was to just focus on the good shots,” Park said. “Just play lightly out there. Whether it’s a good shot or a bad shot, it’s still the same. Just a normal shot. So, my goal was to not value the bad shots as much and value the good shots more. And that’s what I’ve been trying to focus on this season.”

Corpuz, coming off her breakthrough victory Sunday in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, had a 66 for her second straight bogey-free round.

“I think, honestly, the fatigue has kind of helped with the nerves a bit,” Corpuz said. “Going out there, just focusing on doing the same thing. Try and hit good shots. Just one shot at a time.”

Grant and Boonchant, tied for the first-round lead at 64, each shot 69.

“My tee shot wasn’t as good as yesterday,” Boonchant said. “So, I put myself in a lot of rough. I only hit seven fairways today.”

Grant and Boonchant are winless on the tour.

“I’m excited,” Grant said. “I feel like my game is there, even though it didn’t really come through today. Just, I’m really just excited to go out and play full on and not hold back.”

Twelve-time tour winner Ariya Jutanugarn topped the group at 8 under after a 69. Jeongeun Lee (64) also was 8 under with Lindy Duncan (65), Gemma Dryburgh (66), Maria Fassi (67), Matilda Castren (68), Linnea Strom (68) and Emily Pedersen (69).

Defending champion Gaby Lopez (65), Lydia Ko (68) and Minjee Lee (68) were in the group at 7 under. Top-ranked Jin Young Ko was five under after a 68.

Rose Zhang, the former Stanford star who won at Liberty National in her first LPGA Tour event as a pro, followed an opening 66 with a 77 to miss the cut.

PGA Tour, LIV backers drop no-poaching clause from deal

PGA Tour, LIV backers drop no-poaching clause from deal
Updated 14 July 2023
AFP

PGA Tour, LIV backers drop no-poaching clause from deal

PGA Tour, LIV backers drop no-poaching clause from deal
  • The move comes after the US Department of Justice raised concerns it could violate antitrust law
  • The PGA Tour and DP World Tour on June 7 agreed to a deal with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit to join forces
Updated 14 July 2023
AFP

MIAMI: The PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund have dropped a provision from their framework agreement that barred LIV Golf and the Tour from recruiting each other’s players, the PGA Tour confirmed Thursday.
The move comes after the US Department of Justice raised concerns it could violate antitrust law.
“Based on discussions with staff at the Department of Justice, we chose to remove specific language from the Framework Agreement,” the PGA Tour said in a statement.
“While we believe the language is lawful, we also consider it unnecessary in the spirit of cooperation and because all parties are negotiating in good faith.”
The PGA Tour and DP World Tour stunningly announced on June 7 they had agreed to a deal with the Saudi backers of the LIV Golf circuit that would see the organizations join forces.
The agreement still being finalized follows a bitter two-year civil war that erupted after the launch of LIV Golf, which lured top PGA Tour talent with record $25 million purses and money guarantees.
The deal has sparked scrutiny not only from the Department of Justice but also from US legislators, with the US Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations holding a hearing this week into the controversial tie-up.
The PGA Tour has painted the union as a means of healing the rift in the global game — and avoiding lengthy and costly litigation.
“The Framework Agreement sets the stage for an exciting future for professional golf that re-establishes competition at the highest levels of the sport and creates the biggest stage for everyone — players, sponsors, and fans,” the Tour said in its statement on Thursday.
 

 

Korda targeting more Aramco Team Series success at Centurion Club

Korda targeting more Aramco Team Series success at Centurion Club
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Korda targeting more Aramco Team Series success at Centurion Club

Korda targeting more Aramco Team Series success at Centurion Club
  • Bronte Law looking forward to defending title she won last year in London
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Nelly Korda has confirmed she is fully fit and eager to enhance her Aramco Team Series record when she tees up at Centurion Club, London, this Friday.

The world No. 2 won the Aramco Team Series Sotogrande last year and finished second and fourth in her two other ATS starts, both in New York. This week sees her initial appearance at Aramco Team Series presented by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in London, and she is hungry for a first success in 2023.

Korda has overcome an injury and believes her best golf is not far away, despite missing the cut in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June and finishing tied-64th in last week’s US Women’s Open.

Korda, 24, said: “I feel very close with my game – the scores may not seem it right now.

“At the start of the year I had a really strong start. I was barely finishing outside the top 10 and then had two missed cuts. Last week at Pebble (Beach) wasn’t the greatest of showings, but I think that’s golf and you just got to take it how it is, and you have to grow from it. I mean, that’s when you appreciate the highs when you go through the lows.”

Korda is an advocate of the innovative format of the Aramco Team Series in which the first two days see 36 teams target the lion’s share of a $500,000 prize pot. Each quartet has a captain who selects one teammate at a players’ draft, while they are also allocated a further professional with an amateur. The last 18 of the tournament are for professionals only when there is a further $500,000 on offer.

Korda said: “I think it’s a super fun event. Especially the team aspect of it, I think it brings in a different kind of energy. It’s fun, it’s light, and it makes golf a lot of fun, having teammates out there with you.”

Korda’s opening look at the Centurion Club came this morning and followed up a visit yesterday to the Wimbledon tennis tournament where she “tried strawberries and cream for the first time – really yummy.”

She said: “I played the back nine – it’s a really nice golf course, in really nice condition. The wind started picking up towards the end and I know high winds are forecast for the week, so I think it’ll be a tricky test.

“Every single time I tee up, I try to play my best. There’s only one goal in mind, and that’s to hopefully hold the trophy at the end of the week. So I’m going to give it my all and see how it goes.”

Bronte Law delivered one of the moments of the 2022 season when she sunk an incredible long-range eagle putt on the 18th green to win the last renewal of Aramco Team Series – London. And this week the Englishwoman has already revisited the scene of one of the most dramatic strokes of her career.

“We actually just recreated the putt on 18, so that was fun,” said Law. “It’s great to be back. I think each victory has kind of a special place just for different reasons. This one being in front of a home crowd, in front of my family – each time I’m in a situation like that, it just feels really nice to share that with them.”

Law finished tied-45th in the US Women’s Open but was encouraged by much of her play over the week.

She said: “I played really nicely last week. I mean, Pebble’s a beast so didn’t have the Sunday that I wanted, but I hit a lot of really good shots. Overall, my golf is in a pretty good place now.”

LIV Golf team championship returns to Miami

LIV Golf team championship returns to Miami
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

LIV Golf team championship returns to Miami

LIV Golf team championship returns to Miami
  • Event to take place Oct. 20-22 at iconic Blue Monster, Doral
  • LIV Golf Jeddah to be held Oct. 13-15 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The 2023 LIV Golf League Team Championship will take place from Oct. 20 to 22 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, event organizers have announced.

The iconic Blue Monster at Doral will stage the seeded three-day tournament, featuring both match play and stroke play, to determine the season’s team champion.

LIV Golf chief executive officer and commissioner, Greg Norman, said: “We’re thrilled to return to the Blue Monster at Doral to celebrate a historic year and crown the 2023 LIV Golf League team champion.

“The team concept has come to life this year in exciting new ways as our players and fans embrace the launch of team golf.

“We’re building up for an action-packed weekend with headline entertainment that will put an exclamation point on another can’t-miss LIV Golf event.”

LIV Golf Jeddah, previously scheduled for Nov. 3 to 5, will now take place between Oct. 13 and 15 at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club as the 13th and final tournament of the regular season.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the player at the top of the individual standings will be named the individual champion and the top three players will receive bonuses.

Final team standings following LIV Golf Jeddah will determine seeds one to 12 for the Team Championship, with the top four teams receiving first-round byes. Additional details on the Team Championship format and music entertainment are expected to be released soon.

Points are awarded at each regular-season tournament to teams finishing in the top eight positions, with 32 points going to the winning team down to one point for the eighth-place finisher.

Through nine events, 4 Aces GC – featuring two-time major winner Dustin Johnson, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, and Pat Perez – sit atop the team standings with 168 points after seven top-four finishes including team wins in Adelaide and London.

Torque GC, featuring Chilean stars Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira, Colombian Sebastian Munoz, and Spanish rookie David Puig, are in second with 129 total points after team wins in Orlando, DC, and Andalucia.

RangeGoats GC, led by two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and current individual standings leader Talor Gooch, trail closely behind in third place with 127 points thanks to a string of five consecutive top-three finishes, including a victory in Singapore, followed by a fourth-place finish in London.

The all-South African Stinger GC featuring major champions Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, and Dean Burmester, currently sit in fourth place with 124 points.

Fans can pre-register at LIVGolf.com to be the first to access early birdie tickets for LIV Golf Jeddah and the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami, where single-day and three-day grounds passes will be all-inclusive of the fan activities on site.

Single-day and three-day hospitality packages for the Club 54, Gallery Club, and Birdie Shack experiences will also be available.

LIV Golf League tournaments will air from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (eastern time) on Saturday and Sunday on The CW, The CW App, and LIV Golf Plus, with Friday rounds carried on The CW App and LIV Golf Plus.

In addition, LIV Golf tournaments are carried on YouTube and more than a dozen international broadcasters, delivering to more than 180 territories and 380 million homes around the world.

For more information on how to watch the 2023 LIV Golf League, visit LIVGolf.com/where-to-watch.

