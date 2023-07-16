Netanyahu ejects party activist over Holocaust mockery at judicial protest

You are here

People take part in a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv on July 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 16 July 2023
  Itzik Zarka cursed and spat at demonstrators at a traffic junction near the working-class town of Beit Shean on Saturday
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the ejection on Sunday of an activist from his Likud party who mocked the Holocaust while heckling anti-government protesters, in remarks that suggested ethnic tensions beneath a constitutional crisis.
Video circulated on social media showed Itzik Zarka cursing and spitting at demonstrators at a traffic junction near the working-class town of Beit Shean on Saturday.
“It’s not for nothing that six million were killed,” he shouts. “I’m proud that six million of you were burned!”
“We will not tolerate such disgraceful behavior in the Likud movement,” Netanyahu said in a statement on the ouster of Zarka, for years a towering figure at party campaign events.
By framing the mostly European Jewish victims of the Nazi genocide as adversaries, Zarka appeared to be distinguishing between them and Mizrahi Jews of Middle Eastern descent who have been a traditional core of support for the conservative Likud.
Some members of Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition have cast the prime minister’s push to overhaul the judiciary as redressing elitist overreach by the Askenazi, or European-descended, Jews who dominated the country’s founding generation.
The Mizrahim who make up around half of Israel’s Jewish majority — a figure hard to pin down due to widespread intermarriage with Ashkenazim — have at times complained of discrimination and socio-economic disadvantage.
Denying the Holocaust, questioning its scale or celebrating it is punishable by five years in jail under Israeli law. The historical catastrophe is an issue that generally unites Jews, and Zarka’s remarks were condemned across the political spectrum.
Zarka, who is Jewish, said in a statement circulated on social media that his comments had been “taken out of context” and described himself as the grandson of a Holocaust survivor.
Critics of the proposed judicial reforms argue that Netanyahu seeks to curb court independence even as he argues his innocence in a long-running corruption trial. The veteran premier says the overhaul would balance branches of government.
Some anti-government demonstrators have drawn comparisons to the march to tyranny in 1930s Germany — prompting Galit Distal Atbaryan, a Likud lawmaker and Israel’s minister for information, to accuse them of trivialising the Holocaust.
“It was your families who were burned there,” Distal Atbaryan, who is of Persian Jewish descent, told opposition politicians in parliament in March. “How is this possible?”

  Razzouk noted the large number of Jordanian students pursuing education in Ukraine
AMMAN: Wael Razzouk, Jordan’s deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament, called for increased trade and cooperation on education and tourism between Jordan and Ukraine during a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador to Jordan Myroslava Shcherbatyuk, Jordan News Agency reported on Sunday. 

Razzouk cited the strong relations between the two countries, noting that a large number of Jordanian students are pursuing education in Ukraine. He also expressed hope for an end to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Shcherbatyuk likewise highlighted the importance of stronger cooperation in the same fields in order to strengthen bilateral ties. She pointed out the scholarships available to Jordanians to study in Ukraine, highlighting the depth of relations between the two nations.

Razzouk presented the Ukrainian ambassador with a commemorative shield at the end of the meeting to convey his appreciation for her efforts.
 

  Project to reduce water loss rates, boost energy efficiency, lower the costs of delivering water to pumping stations
AMMAN: Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zina Toukan and World Bank Country Director for the Middle East Department Jean-Christophe Carret signed on Sunday a $250 million finance agreement for a water sector efficiency project in Jordan. 

The deal calls for $200 million in soft loans from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and $50 million in grants from the Global Concessional Financing Facility, Jordan News Agency reported 

The project seeks to assist the government in enhancing water sector services and efficiency by working to rehabilitate water distribution networks, cut wastage rates, and improve both energy efficiency and the drought management system.

The project intends to reduce water loss rates indefinitely, boost energy efficiency, lower the costs of delivering water to water pumping stations, and develop water security measures that will preserve water resources and increase their efficiency of use.

Toukan praised the World Bank Group for its ongoing partnership  with the Jorda to promote reform and development efforts. She said that the project will help the government achieve reforms and priorities outlined in the executive program for the Economic Modernization Vision 2023-2025.

Carret said that Jordan is one of the most water-scarce countries in the world, with a water crisis undermining the country’s economic and human development. 

He said that the investment is the first stage in a series of projects to improve the financial sustainability of the water sector, as well as strengthen the country’s resilience to climate shocks.

 
 

Infant among dead as building collapses in Egypt’s Beheira governorate

  The eight-story building collapsed in the city of Rashid (Rosetta) in the Beheira governorate
CAIRO: A 10-month-old child and a 38-year-old man were killed and 13 injured on Sunday after a building collapsed in Beheira governorate, northern Egypt.

A search was underway for missing people trapped under the rubble.

The eight-story building collapsed in the city of Rashid (Rosetta) in the Beheira governorate.

Civil protection forces and ambulances rushed to the site of the collapsed building, and a security cordon was set up around it.

Ambulances transported the injured to Rashid Hospital. Authorities were notified to investigate the cause and circumstances of the crash.

In February, two people were killed and 25 injured as a result of the destruction of two houses. A gas cylinder exploded in one house, which resulted in the collapse of the house and the one next to it.

Last month, at least three people were killed when a 14-storey apartment building collapsed in the northern coastal city of Alexandria.

In June, three passers-by were injured after the collapse of two balconies in an old building in East Alexandria. They were taken to hospital.

In June 2022, a five-story building collapsed in the capital Cairo. The collapsed building caused the partial collapse of two neighboring buildings.

Yemen’s stricken oil tanker: defusing a ‘ticking time bomb’

  The 47-year-old Safer, long used as a floating oil storage platform, is moored off Yemen's western port of Hodeida in the Red Sea
A rusting tanker containing more than a million barrels of oil has lain abandoned off the coast of war-torn Yemen since 2015, threatening a major environmental disaster if it breaks up or explodes.
On Sunday, a United Nations-owned super-tanker arrived for a delicate operation to pump the oil from the abandoned ship, the FSO Safer.
Here are some key facts:

The 47-year-old Safer, long used as a floating oil storage platform, is moored off Yemen’s western port of Hodeida in the Red Sea, a key shipping route. It has not been serviced during Yemen’s eight-year civil war.
Lying about eight kilometers (five miles) from the coast, the Safer is carrying four times as much oil as was spilled in the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.
The systems needed to pump inert gas into its tanks stopped working in 2017, raising the risk of an explosion. The UN and Greenpeace have described the vessel as a “ticking time bomb.”
The UN operation to transfer oil from the Safer and tow the ship to a scrap yard is budgeted at some $143 million.
The UN says it still needs an additional $22 million to tow the Safer to a recycling yard and safely tether the replacement vessel to ensure safe storage of the oil, until its eventual destination is decided.


In the event of a spill, the UN estimates clean-up costs could top $20 billion, with potentially catastrophic environmental, humanitarian and economic consequences.
A major spill would devastate fishing communities on Yemen’s Red Sea coast, instantly wiping out livelihoods for 200,000 people, according to the UN.
It could close desalination plants on the Red Sea, and shut the Hodeidah and Saleef ports — lifelines for bringing food, fuel and other vital supplies into Yemen, where most of the population depends on aid to survive.
The spill could reach Saudi Arabia, Eritrea, Djibouti and Somalia, and would produce highly polluted air over a large area, exposing whole communities to life-threatening toxins.
Maritime traffic through the Bab Al-Mandab Strait to the Suez Canal, the route to the Mediterranean, could be disrupted, costing billions per day, the UN says.


Attempts to inspect the deteriorating ship have dragged on for years, with UN requests for access repeatedly declined by the Houthis who control much of Yemen’s north including Hodeida port.
The Houthis have demanded guarantees that the value of the Safer’s oil would be handed over to pay the salaries of their employees.
In March last year, the Houthis signed a memorandum of understanding with the UN, establishing a framework for cooperation to facilitate the project.
Inspections finally kicked off on May 30, with the arrival of a team of experts from the private company SMIT Salvage who began preparations for the operation.
In June, the UN secured insurance coverage for the complex and risky operation, clearing yet another major obstacle.


Earlier this month, the UN said that SMIT had declared the vessel stable enough for a ship-to-ship transfer.
The Nautica, a super-tanker the UN purchased for the oil transfer, arrived from Djibouti on Sunday and was due to moor alongside the Safer. The pumping operation was expected to start within three days.
Removing the oil could take between one week and one month, depending on how easily it can be pumped, Peter Berdowski, CEO of SMIT Salvage’s parent company Boskalis, said last month.
However, even after the transfer, the decaying Safer will still “pose a residual environmental threat, holding viscous oil residue and remaining at risk of breaking apart,” the UN has warned.
During and after the transfer, SMIT will assess how much oil sludge remains in the Safer’s tanks, and it will be moved to a specialized yard for cleaning or, if it is too fragile to be shifted, it will be cleaned on site.
The Safer is intended to be fully decommissioned, with its parts recycled. The Nautica will be renamed Yemen, and will stay in the area as talks continue about who controls the ship and the oil.

Iran’s morality police return to streets after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress

  The morality police largely pulled back following the death of Mahsa Amini last September
  Authorities insisted throughout the crisis that the rules had not changed
DUBAI: Iranian authorities on Sunday announced a new campaign to force women to wear the Islamic headscarf and morality police returned to the streets 10 months after the death of a woman in their custody sparked nationwide protests.
The morality police had largely pulled back following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September, as authorities struggled to contain mass protests calling for the overthrow of the theocracy that has ruled Iran for over four decades.
The protests largely died down earlier this year following a heavy crackdown in which over 500 protesters were killed and nearly 20,000 detained. But many women continued to flaunt the official dress code, especially in the capital, Tehran, and other cities.
The morality police were only rarely seen patrolling the streets, and in December, there were even some reports — later denied — that they had been disbanded.
Authorities insisted throughout the crisis that the rules had not changed. Iran’s clerical rulers view the hijab as a key pillar of the Islamic revolution that brought them to power, and consider more casual dress a sign of Western decadence.
On Sunday, Gen. Saeed Montazerolmahdi, a police spokesman, said the morality police would resume notifying and then detaining women not wearing hijab in public. In Tehran, the men and women of the morality police could be seen patrolling the streets in marked vans.
The battle over the hijab became a powerful rallying cry last fall, with women playing a leading role in the protests. The demonstrations quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s clerical rulers, whom the mostly young protesters accuse of being corrupt, repressive and out of touch. Iran’s government blamed the protests on a foreign conspiracy, without providing evidence.
Several Iranian celebrities joined the protests, including prominent directors and actors from the country’s celebrated film industry. Several Iranian actresses were detained after appearing in public without the hijab or expressing support for the protests.
In the most recent case, actress Azadeh Samadi was barred from social media and ordered by a court to seek psychological treatment for “antisocial personality disorder” after appearing at a funeral two months ago wearing a cap on her head.

