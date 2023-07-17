King Abdullah Port maintains growth trajectory

King Abdullah Port, a leading global player in the maritime and logistics sectors, continues to demonstrate resilience and maintain its role as a reliable hub for international trade. Despite prevailing global challenges, the port has achieved remarkable growth in various areas, reinforcing its status as one of the world’s fastest-growing ports.

In the first half of 2023, the port experienced a notable 2.3 percent increase in container throughput compared to the same period last year. This upward trajectory signifies the port’s steadfast dedication to efficiently handling TEUs and its ability to adapt to evolving industry demands.

There has been a remarkable 98 percent increase in agri-bulk cargo handling. This substantial growth is a testimony to the port’s commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030’s food security objectives. By optimizing the import, storage, and distribution of agricultural bulk cargoes, the port actively contributes to national efforts in enhancing food security.

Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, expressed his pride in the port’s accomplishments and the dedication of its team, saying: “These past few months have been marked by significant progress. We’ve continued to build upon the momentum that saw us recognized as the most efficient container port in the world in 2022, reflecting our ongoing commitment to operational excellence. We’re proud to report that our efforts have yielded tangible results. Our volumes have increased, we’ve established new strategic partnerships, and we’ve set new records for operational efficiency and capability. These accomplishments are a tribute to the dedication and hard work of our team, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved.”

The continued improvement at the port has led to groundbreaking milestones. The port recently achieved the highest record handling of 20,153 TEU on a single vessel in Saudi ports within 77.46 hours of operation on the MSC Renee. Additionally, it successfully managed the world’s largest container ship, the MSC Irina. These impressive feats underscore the port’s exceptional efficiency and capabilities.

King Abdullah Port is poised to continue breaking new ground, leveraging its strategic location and exceptional capabilities. Playing a pivotal role in realizing the objectives of Vision 2030, the port is instrumental in the growth of Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector. It is actively contributing to the transformation of the Kingdom into a global logistics hub, at the crossroads of three continents.

Recently ranked as the most efficient container port in the world in a 2022 report by The World Bank, it is the first privately owned, developed and operated port in the Middle East.

Strategically located on the coast of the Red Sea in King Abdullah Economic City, the port occupies an area of 17.4 square kilometers and is in proximity to the cities of Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah and Yanbu. The port is directly connected to a diverse and extensive global transportation network that facilitates the transport of goods to and from various provinces within Saudi Arabia.