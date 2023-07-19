Saudi Cabinet welcomes leaders ahead of GCC—Central Asia summit

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday welcomed state leaders participating in the Gulf Cooperation Council-Central Asian countries summit and the 18th GCC Supreme Council consultative meeting that will take place on Wednesday.
The ministers wished them success in promoting solidarity and cooperation, for the benefit and development of the two regions.
In another arena, ministers also commended the signing of several agreements between the Kingdom and Turkiye in various fields, and the launch of the Lighthouse Initiative between Saudi Arabia and Japan for cooperation in clean energy, which will serve as a beacon to guide other countries and regions in their endeavor to develop their strategies and plans to achieve their net-zero goals.
Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia on Saturday and Monday, respectively, and met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.
During the weekly Cabinet session chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, the ministers affirmed Saudi Arabia’s keenness to consolidate economic cooperation with various countries by stimulating the government and private sectors and continuing the exchange of visits between business owners.
They also praised the outcomes of the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 roundtable meeting held on Sunday and the signing of 26 agreements in vital economic sectors, as well as what was included in the Saudi-Turkish Investment Forum in terms of inking 9 memorandums of understanding in several fields.
The officials reaffirmed the Kingdom’s continuation of its efforts in support of dialogue, tolerance, moderation and rejection of extremism.
In this regard, they welcomed the UN Human Rights Council’s adoption of the Draft Resolution on Countering Religious Hatred Constituting Incitement to Discrimination, Hostility or Violence, which was actively called for by the Kingdom and several countries.
The Cabinet reiterated Saudi Arabia’s affirmation, during the meetings of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons held in The Hague, regarding its consistent policy aimed at strengthening cooperation to ban all types of weapons of mass destruction and prevent their proliferation.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the call, they reviewed relations between the two countries.
They also discussed joint cooperation between the Kingdom and Italy across several sectors, ways to enhance them and opportunities for developing them.
The crown prince and Meloni also talked about a number of topics and issues of common concern to both countries, SPA added.
JEDDAH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman announced the signing of an executive plan for defense cooperation with Turkiye’s Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
Prince Khalid said in a statement on his Twitter account that two contracts with the Turkish side to acquire drones were signed.
Additionally, two acquisition contracts were signed between @modgovksa and @BaykarTech, under which @modgovksa will acquire drones, with the aim of enhancing the readiness of the Kingdom's armed forces and bolstering its defense and manufacturing capabilities.
JEDDAH: Saudi couple Ahmed Badghaish and Nada Khaled Malaika have been working hand-in-hand together as beekeepers for two decades.
Over the years, they have transformed a modest business into a thriving apiary named Bee Ways that houses 1,200 beehives and is registered under the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and licensed by the Ministry of Commerce for beekeeping and honey production. They have gained international recognition for the exceptional quality of their honey and honeycomb-based products.
Bee Ways won the gold and silver awards at the London International Honey Quality Competition for two different honeys in 2022, and the Great Taste Global Gold prize for their Talh honey at the London Honey Awards in 2021.
Commenting on their roles within Bee Ways, Malaika said: “My husband (Badghaish) oversees the beehive in terms of administration and operation, while I work on the transformational products.”
To work as beekeepers as a couple is to embark on a voyage of shared passion and purpose. “We complement each other,” she said.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Bee Ways follows the nomadic beekeeping method that takes the bees all over the Kingdom in search of the best nectar sources.
• Their honey has won awards at the London International Honey Quality Competition in 2022 and at the London Honey Awards in 2021.
Hailing from Jeddah, Badghaish and Malaika began their beekeeping journey with nothing more than a passion for nature and an innate curiosity about the world of bees.
“Beekeeping started as a hobby and grew into a full-time profession,” Malaika said. “We acquired more knowledge by engaging in regular practice, interacting with seasoned individuals, and extensively reading about this field.
“We had the opportunity to learn from experts both within the Kingdom and globally. Thanks to electronic channels and specialized beekeeping accounts, we are continually exposed to the finest practices and experiences available.”
To pass on their knowledge, they conduct training workshops in Jeddah and around the Kingdom.
“We have conducted several workshops, including an introduction to beekeeping and honey production. We have also held a practical workshop on beeswax manufacturing and soap making as well.”
They have held workshops at Hayy Jameel in Jeddah, such as the “This is Edible Gold: Advanced Beekeeping” workshop last year that taught participants how to construct beehives and included step-by-step instructions on urban beekeeping.
Many people believe that beekeeping is only about producing honey, but there are many other products that can be derived from the beehive.
Nada Khaled Malaika, Bee Ways cofounder
Badghaish and Malaika bring an unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and bee welfare to the local apiary industry.
Together, they tend to the hives, ensuring their inhabitants’ well-being, health, and happiness. “My husband filtrates the honey and extracts the wax, and I take care of dealing with great quantities of honey,” Malaika added.
They craft sanctuaries of safety and sustenance, providing the bees with an abundant array of blossoms and encouraging nature’s collaboration.
They take pride in their meticulous operation, ensuring that every step of the honey production process is executed with utmost care and precision by strategically placing their beehives amidst fertile landscapes with floral diversity.
Speaking on the importance of providing this aid to bees, Malaika added: “Given the immense expanse of our cherished Kingdom and the abundance of flower varieties gracing its pristine landscapes, it poses a considerable challenge for bees to journey thousands of kilometers unaccompanied in their quest for nectar. Therefore, we follow the seasons by traveling with our beehives around the Kingdom in search of a better environment.”
Bee Ways follows the nomadic beekeeping method that takes the bees all over the country’s greenest pastures. From the enchanting fields of lavender in Al-Jouf in the north and the jasmine flowers of Jazan to the humble date palm groves in Madinah, Qassim, and Al-Ahsa, their bees have access to a wide array of nectar sources, resulting in honey that boasts a distinctive, rich flavor.
The name of their apiary brand, Bee Ways, is a nod to their travels around the Kingdom with their bees, passing through deserts, mountainous regions, and valley roads.
“These ways and routes were meant to help bees reach the sources of nectar through us. Producing 1 kg of honey requires the bees to visit approximately 4 million flowers. Therefore, forests and farms are necessary to produce commercial quantities of monofloral honey. However, we cultivate clover and pumpkin on our farm in Al-Jouf,” Malaika explained. “We produce approximately three tons of honey every year.”
They have registered their Asiri Sidr honey and Samra Al-Hijaz honey through the Ministry of Culture in the Slow Food International Organization category as a distinctive local product from Saudi Arabia.
Explaining the true potential of beekeeping, Malaika added: “Many people believe that beekeeping is only about producing honey, but there are many other products that can be derived from the beehive. These products can create high-value-added items.
“In addition to producing natural honey from different parts of the Kingdom, we utilize all the bee by-products.”
Sustainability is at the core of Bee Ways, which also offers eco-friendly beeswax products including food packaging wax which can be used as an alternative to aluminum and plastic, which may degrade and release toxic compounds once mixed with food.
With over 20 years of experience, the Bee Ways duo have built a deep understanding of the healing properties of honey, and have tapped into the burgeoning market of skin care products with their own diverse range that utilizes leftover honey and honeycomb.
“We offer more than fifty different products. These include local honey in various types, soaps, creams made from bee products, and candles,” Malaika said.
Other natural ingredients to their skincare products and soaps include olive and almond oil, goat milk, outs, shea, pollen, and pumpkin. They also meticulously infuse their concoctions with organic plant extracts, essential oils, and exotic herbs sourced from the diverse nature of the Kingdom.
“Bee products are considered therapeutic and (are) natural remedies for those who know how to benefit from them. Beeswax is used to make creams, moisturizers, and scented candles as well. Pollen grains are also beneficial for the skin and body in general,” Malaika added.
RIYADH: The Geological Education Museum at King Abdulaziz University is a treasure trove of minerals, meteorites, and rocks from around Saudi Arabia and abroad.
The museum, which opened in 1977, holds thousands of rare mineral artifacts, rocks, maps, aerial and field photographs, and various scientific tapes. It is home to precious resources for students and researchers.
Rushdi Taj, general supervisor of the museum, told Arab News: “It is an educational museum that contains many types of earth-forming rocks, which of course include sedimentary and metamorphic igneous rocks.
“We also have rock samples from the Jabal Al-Malsa volcano, which erupted in the city of Madinah in the year 1256 and was located in a mountain southeast of the city.”
Jabal Al-Malsa was the last volcano to erupt in what is now Saudi Arabia. The event lasted several days with lava flows traveling 23 km, the longest of which came to rest just over 8.2 km from the Prophet’s Mosque.
The volcano created a lava field called Harrat Rahat, today a prominent tourist area, along with the nearby Al-Wahbah Crater.
FASTFACT
The last volcano to erupt in what is now Saudi Arabia was the Jabal Al-Malsa in the Madinah region in 1256.
As well as this, Saudi Arabia is home to a vast area of Cenozoic volcanic rocks, stretching approximately 90,000 sq. km, making it one of the most important and largest areas of alkali olivine basalt in the world.
Speaking on the other samples in the museum, Taj said: “In addition to the numerous mineral ores and sources that come from Saudi mines and quarries, along with a variety of minerals, we also have the meteorite that fell in the Empty Quarter in 1863, southeast of Riyadh.”
Among the museum’s other attractions is a synthetic dinosaur skull made using a template. It represents the skull of a Tyrannosaurus that would have lived in the Cretaceous era around 66 million years ago.
Ali Sabyani, dean of the College of Earth Sciences, noted that the museum is attached to a room of teaching aids and video projectors, which display scientific and educational films.
He explained that the museum has evolved into an enduring record of the advancement of science and the Kingdom’s discoveries of minerals, rocks, ores, and oil fields over time.
Taj added that the museum is crucial for the next generation since it will educate them on the Saudi Arabia’s geology and its primary mineral and oil resources, which are used to produce building materials.
RIYADH: A Saudi mayor has been selected to take part in a prestigious professional management training program with 40 counterparts from around the world.
Madinah region official, Fahad Al-Bulihshi, will participate in the seventh class of the year-long Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, joining mayors from nine countries.
The initiative, billed as the flagship program of the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard University, aims to help leaders improve their key organizational practices, bolster their teams’ use of data and evidence, drive collaboration and innovation across sectors, and deliver impact for communities.
By applying the knowledge gained, participants are hopefully equipped to assist in improving quality of life for residents and achieving sustainable economic development in cities.
Through workshops, coursework, and convening with peers to learn about various practices, program organizers said that on completion of the scheme participants would be able to close the gap in executive development for the public sector and improve the lifestyles of city dwellers.
The initiative is part of Harvard’s efforts to improve public administration, leadership, and governance. Its key areas of focus are on education, environment, government innovation, public health, and the arts.
Along with Al-Bulihshi from Saudi Arabia, officials taking part in the seventh class of the initiative will come from the US, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Brazil, and South Africa.
Since its 2017 launch, 275 mayors and more than 470 senior city leaders have participated in the program.