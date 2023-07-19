You are here

SITE and Fortanix launch dedicated Saudi-based node SaaS data security solution serving MENA

Updated 6 min 46 sec ago
Updated 6 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

SITE and Fortanix launch dedicated Saudi-based node SaaS data security solution serving MENA

SITE and Fortanix launch dedicated Saudi-based node SaaS data security solution serving MENA
Updated 6 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Information Technology Company, a PIF-owned, prominent cybersecurity and cloud provider and systems integrator, and Fortanix Inc., an innovative multi-cloud data security company and the pioneer of confidential computing, announced a new strategic partnership that will bring Fortanix’s industry-leading data security platform to the Saudi market with a first-of-its kind offering in the region. Based on its flagship data security manager offering, SITE and Fortanix will join forces to introduce the highly secure SaaS on SITE Cloud. Fortanix’s confidential computing-run technology will be available exclusively as a managed SaaS offering powered by SITE, with a new data sovereignty dedicated region based in the Kingdom to serve MENA clients.

SITE and Fortanix plan to localize and customize a variety of data security solutions, including multi-cloud key management, tokenization and data masking, secrets management, HSM-as-a-service, etc. all delivered through a single unified platform with unsurpassed business agility. The solution will be tailored for organizations in both the public and private sectors that deal with sensitive data, data sovereignty issues, and are subject to regulatory compliance. One of the first services to be rolled out will be with the Google Cloud External Key Manager.

“SITE is excited to partner exclusively with Fortanix to deliver world-class solutions to our clients in the region. We have had the ‘secure-by-design’ principle deeply embedded in all our offerings since SITE’s inception, and with Fortanix’s leading-edge data security solutions, we will establish a dedicated cloud solution with even more outstanding value,” said Majed Alamri, chief business solutions officer at SITE. “We believe this solution will be compelling to our clients and help further accelerate our growth in the region.” 

Faiyaz Shahpurwala, chief product and strategy officer at Fortanix, said: “We could not have asked for a better strategic partner than SITE to serve customers in the Saudi Arabian and Middle East market. We have established a strong track record with some of the world’s largest enterprises and government customers with our industry-leading SaaS offering and our data security manager platform. We are honored to do the same with services tailored to this highly strategic region, while fully complying with data sovereignty and security requirements.”

Specifically, the localized Fortanix’s DSM SaaS benefits include:

● Converged data security platform: End-to-end data security, including cloud-friendly encryption, key management, and tokenization from a single integrated platform.

● Centralized security management: A web-based user interface with enterprise-level access, quorum-based controls and single sign-on support.

● Unmatched security standards: This SITE-localized technology is the first multi-cloud data security service, which is globally certified to the rigorous FIPS 140-2 Level 3 security standards.

● Locally powered confidential computing: The SITE Cloud-localized platform runs on confidential computing hardware, which provides customers with the highest level of security.

Gulf Researcher, a full-service research firm, is celebrating its 10th year in business. Headquartered in Bahrain, the firm serves the needs of clients in the public and private sectors and has partnered with 100+ clients to empower informed decision-making. Gulf Researcher has grown to be the leading research firm in the Middle East as it continues to expand its international presence.

Established in 2013 by Founder and Managing Director Mahmood Al-Saleh, Gulf Researcher offers a suite of comprehensive research services including business, market and investment research that covers multiple sectors and industry verticals, as well as public policy analysis and media monitoring. Combining unrivaled research capabilities and varied expertise with tailored engagement models, Gulf Researcher pushes the boundaries to provide superior research and actionable insights that are tailored exclusively to its partners’ needs.

To mark this major company milestone, Gulf Researcher has invited all team members from its international offices to Bahrain to celebrate and take part in an anniversary event, which will also include an award ceremony honoring distinguished employees. “Gulf Researcher’s talented team members form the backbone of our success,” said Al-Saleh. “And this will be a memorable occasion during which all teams will come together in person.” 

To date, Gulf Researcher has successfully delivered impactful results for over 1,400 projects, drawing valuable insights from its diverse experts and analysts. The company has partnered on some of the most transformational public projects shaping the Gulf and greater Middle East region, leveraging its powerful local network and expertise to provide actionable data that complements partner capabilities.

In recent years, Gulf Researcher has embarked on a global growth strategy to expand to new markets, reach new clients and better serve local clients on the ground by providing exceptional services founded on a commitment to rigorous, best practice research methodologies and an ability to leverage cutting-edge innovations including artificial intelligence and data analytics.

The company has since opened new offices in India, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, which have rapidly expanded the company headcount to around 70 employees. To enhance its position as a global, modern firm and to solidify its commitment to adopting best practices in information security, Gulf Researcher achieved the coveted ISO 27001 information security certification in 2022.

“In addition to our team of dedicated professionals, I would also like to thank our longstanding clients and partners. It has been an honor to work with you over the past decade and we couldn’t have done it without you,” said Al-Saleh. “The company looks forward to continuing to work together as we embark on the next era of growth and innovation.”

Gulf Researcher, a full-service research firm, is celebrating its 10th year in business. Headquartered in Bahrain, the firm serves the needs of clients in the public and private sectors and has partnered with 100+ clients to empower informed decision-making. Gulf Researcher has grown to be the leading research firm in the Middle East as it continues to expand its international presence.

Established in 2013 by Founder and Managing Director Mahmood Al-Saleh, Gulf Researcher offers a suite of comprehensive research services including business, market and investment research that covers multiple sectors and industry verticals, as well as public policy analysis and media monitoring. Combining unrivaled research capabilities and varied expertise with tailored engagement models, Gulf Researcher pushes the boundaries to provide superior research and actionable insights that are tailored exclusively to its partners’ needs.

To mark this major company milestone, Gulf Researcher has invited all team members from its international offices to Bahrain to celebrate and take part in an anniversary event, which will also include an award ceremony honoring distinguished employees. “Gulf Researcher’s talented team members form the backbone of our success,” said Al-Saleh. “And this will be a memorable occasion during which all teams will come together in person.” 

To date, Gulf Researcher has successfully delivered impactful results for over 1,400 projects, drawing valuable insights from its diverse experts and analysts. The company has partnered on some of the most transformational public projects shaping the Gulf and greater Middle East region, leveraging its powerful local network and expertise to provide actionable data that complements partner capabilities.

In recent years, Gulf Researcher has embarked on a global growth strategy to expand to new markets, reach new clients and better serve local clients on the ground by providing exceptional services founded on a commitment to rigorous, best practice research methodologies and an ability to leverage cutting-edge innovations including artificial intelligence and data analytics.

The company has since opened new offices in India, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, which have rapidly expanded the company headcount to around 70 employees. To enhance its position as a global, modern firm and to solidify its commitment to adopting best practices in information security, Gulf Researcher achieved the coveted ISO 27001 information security certification in 2022.

“In addition to our team of dedicated professionals, I would also like to thank our longstanding clients and partners. It has been an honor to work with you over the past decade and we couldn’t have done it without you,” said Al-Saleh. “The company looks forward to continuing to work together as we embark on the next era of growth and innovation.”

Global nonprofit organization Alliance to End Plastic Waste and early stage startup accelerator Plug and Play have announced the expansion of their 8th End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform partnership, with a new hub in Riyadh for the Middle East region.

The Alliance and Plug and Play first launched the platform in Silicon Valley, Paris, and Singapore in October 2019. Since then, the program expanded its operations to Sao Paulo, Johannesburg, Shanghai and Tokyo, attracting more than 6,000 startups, with 153 of them placed in accelerator programs across the seven hubs. The new Riyadh hub of the End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform targets tech startups and scaleups developing solutions to end plastic waste and is the first to be located in the Middle East region. 

The goal of the program is to accelerate the growth of high-potential technology companies and help scale their impact through mentorship, support, connections to potential customers or partners, and financing. With Plug and Play’s experience in accelerating innovative companies combined with the Alliance’s resources and large base of corporate members, the program acts as a catalyst that brings together meaningful technology with industry needs to catalyze impact.

Since inception, the End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform has helped enable more than $185 million in capital to be invested and deployed into the startups and over 220 commercial pilots between the startups and Alliance member companies.

Nicholas Kolesch, VP of projects for the Alliance, said: “The End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform has been a great way for the Alliance to actively engage with the startup community, identifying solutions from across the world including new technologies and business models. With the launch of the eighth edition of the program in Riyadh, we are excited to tap into the innovation potential of the dynamic Middle East region, nurturing entrepreneurs and innovators on their journey. 

“Through the joint efforts of Plug and Play and the Alliance, the Riyadh program will enable impact — leveraging a proven platform to connect startups with investors and mobilizing capital to support our mission to end plastic waste and drive forward plastics circularity.”

Matthew Claxton, global director of Plug and Play’s Sustainability Program, said: “With the continued success of the End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform across the seven locations, we are excited to bring the power of Plug and Play and the Alliance to End Plastic Waste to the Middle East with the launch of our eighth and newest hub.”

We are confident that we will be able to bring a group of inspiring startups, corporations, investors, and passionate individuals together to tackle plastic waste and create much needed solutions,” 

Abdullah Alakeel, country director, Saudi Arabia, said: “By officially launching this platform in Riyadh, we are proud to further our commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 focused on promoting clean energy, reduction in emissions, environment protection, and enhancing the overall quality of life in Saudi Arabia.”

Mastercard has partnered with Geidea to offer consumers and businesses greater access to advanced card and payment solutions. 

Through Mastercard, Geidea will extend its range of services and products, operating as an issuer. As part of the agreement, Geidea will leverage Mastercard’s leading-edge technology to issue BIN ranges and enable consumers, merchants and fintechs across the Kingdom to benefit from innovative payment solutions. 

The partnership will contribute to the advancement of Geidea and Mastercard’s digital enablement ecosystems through the creation of a diverse selection of BIN sponsorship offerings. Underlining both entities’ commitment to transforming the Kingdom into a hub of innovation, the agreement will also lead to greater fintech enablement across the country and wider region, bolstering the Saudi and MENA digital economies. 

“At Mastercard, we leverage technologies to modernize and deliver innovative solutions that unlock the true potential of inclusive growth and bring more people into the digital economy. Our multi-rail expertise and expanding suite of programs and services are designed to enable the fintech ecosystem to build, launch and grow. Together with Geidea, we will empower consumers, merchants and fintechs to take full advantage of state-of-the-art payment solutions,” said Adam Jones, country general manager, Mastercard, MENA Central.

“As a company fully committed to making payments and commerce technology accessible, affordable and intuitive for everyone, we are delighted to have joined forces with Mastercard to empower Saudi merchants, fintechs and the Kingdom’s startup community. In line with our work to support merchants of all types and sizes with the tools to start, manage and grow their business, our advanced card solutions will prime more local enterprises for success, enabling them to experience the full benefits of innovative payment solutions,” said Laurent Dhaeyer, chief strategy and growth officer, Geidea.

This new partnership builds on previous collaborations between Geidea and Mastercard. It follows a strategic agreement launched in 2021 paving the way for Geidea to accept Mastercard payments on its novel tap-on-phone solution in Saudi Arabia — the first such agreement to be signed in the Middle East and North Africa. Geidea is the first fintech company to roll out this contactless payment acceptance technology across the Kingdom, which will enable businesses to use smartphones as payment acceptance devices.

The Geidea network provides best-in-class payment and e-commerce solutions to more than 300,000 merchants — covering 800,000 payment terminals within the Kingdom.

Citi has announced the appointment of Fahad Aldeweesh as Citi Saudi Arabia’s chief executive. 

As CEO of Citi Saudi Arabia, Aldeweesh will oversee all businesses and operations in the local legal entity. He will be responsible for Citi’s business and governance in Saudi Arabia and for coordinating the overall delivery of Citi’s strategy and serving the bank’s clients in the country. 

Aldeweesh will work closely with business partners to drive franchise performance and manage regulatory relationships. He will report to Carmen Haddad, vice chairwoman, Citi Middle East, and country officer, Citi Saudi Arabia.

He has close to 20 years of investment banking and private equity experience covering equity capital markets, debt capital markets, mergers and acquisitions. 

Aldeweesh joins Citi from J.P. Morgan Saudi Arabia, where he spent nine years most recently as the CEO and head of investment banking. He also served as a board member on some of the Kingdom’s leading institutions and foundations. Prior to that, Aldeweesh held leading roles with reputed financial sector players in the Kingdom including Standard Chartered, Amwal Alkhaleej and HSBC. 

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a strategically important market for Citi and we continue to invest in talent,’’ said Haddad. “Fahad is a seasoned banker with extensive experience in the financial industry. We are pleased to welcome him to Citi and look forward to working with him to support our clients in the region’s largest economy,’’ she said. 

Commenting on his appointment, Aldeweesh said: “I am excited to assume the role of chief executive officer of Citi Saudi Arabia. Vision 2030 has produced exciting opportunities for local and international investors across financial markets and the wider economy. As the Kingdom unlocks new sectors and further integrates into the global economy, significant banking opportunities are produced to facilitate partnerships, investments, trade and commerce. Together with the rest of the team on the ground, I look forward to building on the strong foundation of the franchise and keep delivering strong results for our partners.”

Citi Saudi Arabia provides a full range of financial advisory services with respect to mergers, acquisitions and divestitures and advises on public and private projects, joint ventures and strategic alliances and privatization. It also advises on debt and equity raising, structuring and restructuring.

