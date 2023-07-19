SITE and Fortanix launch dedicated Saudi-based node SaaS data security solution serving MENA

Saudi Information Technology Company, a PIF-owned, prominent cybersecurity and cloud provider and systems integrator, and Fortanix Inc., an innovative multi-cloud data security company and the pioneer of confidential computing, announced a new strategic partnership that will bring Fortanix’s industry-leading data security platform to the Saudi market with a first-of-its kind offering in the region. Based on its flagship data security manager offering, SITE and Fortanix will join forces to introduce the highly secure SaaS on SITE Cloud. Fortanix’s confidential computing-run technology will be available exclusively as a managed SaaS offering powered by SITE, with a new data sovereignty dedicated region based in the Kingdom to serve MENA clients.

SITE and Fortanix plan to localize and customize a variety of data security solutions, including multi-cloud key management, tokenization and data masking, secrets management, HSM-as-a-service, etc. all delivered through a single unified platform with unsurpassed business agility. The solution will be tailored for organizations in both the public and private sectors that deal with sensitive data, data sovereignty issues, and are subject to regulatory compliance. One of the first services to be rolled out will be with the Google Cloud External Key Manager.

“SITE is excited to partner exclusively with Fortanix to deliver world-class solutions to our clients in the region. We have had the ‘secure-by-design’ principle deeply embedded in all our offerings since SITE’s inception, and with Fortanix’s leading-edge data security solutions, we will establish a dedicated cloud solution with even more outstanding value,” said Majed Alamri, chief business solutions officer at SITE. “We believe this solution will be compelling to our clients and help further accelerate our growth in the region.”

Faiyaz Shahpurwala, chief product and strategy officer at Fortanix, said: “We could not have asked for a better strategic partner than SITE to serve customers in the Saudi Arabian and Middle East market. We have established a strong track record with some of the world’s largest enterprises and government customers with our industry-leading SaaS offering and our data security manager platform. We are honored to do the same with services tailored to this highly strategic region, while fully complying with data sovereignty and security requirements.”

Specifically, the localized Fortanix’s DSM SaaS benefits include:

● Converged data security platform: End-to-end data security, including cloud-friendly encryption, key management, and tokenization from a single integrated platform.

● Centralized security management: A web-based user interface with enterprise-level access, quorum-based controls and single sign-on support.

● Unmatched security standards: This SITE-localized technology is the first multi-cloud data security service, which is globally certified to the rigorous FIPS 140-2 Level 3 security standards.

● Locally powered confidential computing: The SITE Cloud-localized platform runs on confidential computing hardware, which provides customers with the highest level of security.