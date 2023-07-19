Osool to manage GOSI’s Saudi real estate portfolio

Osool, the integrated real estate company established by the General Organization for Social Insurance, has taken another important step toward transforming the performance of one of the Kingdom’s largest diversified real estate investment portfolios.

Osool has been officially appointed to manage the entirety of GOSI’s local income-generating real estate portfolio. The company seeks to upgrade real estate asset management services to become one of the leading companies in this field at the local level and a distinguished model, by raising operational efficiency, keeping abreast of the latest systems and leading international standards in the field, which will be reflected in the improvement of customer experience.

Having merged GOSI’s legacy managing agents, taking over the responsibility to oversee the organization’s diverse portfolio — including Jawda, Raza and GOSI’s property management department — Osool will now manage more than 29 commercial, residential and retail assets across the Kingdom. These assets consist of more than 1,700 buildings with a total leasable area of 4 million square meters.

The assets include Digital City — an office-dominated, mixed-use complex in Al-Nakheel, Riyadh; Granada Mall, a leading urban mixed-use complex located in the Granada District of Riyadh; and Granada Business Park, a sprawling commercial development housing 11 buildings featuring 131,867-square-meter offices and 283 square meters of F&B. Assets also include Olaya Towers, the trio of Madinah Buildings, and Obhur City — a well-appointed residential development comprising more than 2,500 modern apartments.

Implementing comprehensive asset management strategies for each of its properties, Osool aims to maximize property values and investment returns by focusing on customer delight and delivering the basic services its tenants and end-users expect by employing established best practices and international standards.

Leveraging its network, partnerships and team of local and international experts, the company is fully dedicated to ensuring the rapidly evolving demands of Saudi citizens, residents and investors are met.

Abdulfattah Kurdi, chief executive officer, Osool, said: “At a time when the Kingdom is making tremendous strides toward realizing its potential as a leading global investment destination, each and every single one of us at Osool is determined to contribute to the transformation of GOSI’s real estate portfolio by providing the highest level of services to tenants and end-users. Informed by our customer-centric and value-driven approach, our work is fully geared toward elevating the portfolio we are mandated with managing and making it one of the best managed portfolios in the Kingdom. Ours is a strategy that places an emphasis on quality and service excellence at every touchpoint. We place an emphasis on elevating the customer experience, which will — in turn — maximize the portfolio’s value and returns.”

Osool’s activities are overseen by Hassana, the investment management company that manages the entire GOSI portfolio globally.