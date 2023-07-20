You are here

  • Home
  • Arab League, US State Department begin discussions on pressing Mideast concerns

Arab League, US State Department begin discussions on pressing Mideast concerns

Arab League, US State Department begin discussions on pressing Mideast concerns
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit arrive for a press appearance at the State Department in Washington on July 19, 2023. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9cqhp

Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

Arab League, US State Department begin discussions on pressing Mideast concerns

Arab League, US State Department begin discussions on pressing Mideast concerns
  • The first of its kind on the level of the US state secretary and GCC secretary-general, the dialogue will “explore further the level of cooperation” and to “deepen the relationship”, says GCC chief
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Wednesday to begin discussions on pressing concerns prevailing over the Middle East.
In statement posted on its website, the US State Department said the “strategic dialogue” is an “opportunity for us to work even more closely together on the many issues that are affecting the lives of people in all of the countries represented by the Arab League as well as the United States.”
Aboul Gheit said the wide-ranging dialogue, the first of its kind on the level of the US state secretary and GCC secretary-general, will “explore further the level of cooperation” and to “deepen the relationship.”
The statement did not mention specifics, but some news reports have quoted political analysts as saying the US will follow up on its earlier statement for the Arab League to press the Assad regime to address crucial issues, now that Syria has been readmitted to the 22-member aggrupation.
The United Nations has been asking Syria to expand access by international aid groups to its opposition-controlled northwest territories, where over 4 millions of displaced people are in danger of starvation. Last week, the UN Security Council failed to reach an agreement to keep open the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing that allows aid agencies to enter from Turkey.
Syria's membership from the league was suspended in 2011 amid a deadly crackdown by the Assad regime on dissent at the height of the so-called “Arab Spring” uprisings. According to the UN, the ensuing armed conflict has killed an estimated 306,887 civilians and displaced more than 12 million Syrians from their homes, including 5.4 million living as refugees in neighboring countries as of 2022.

Among the other pressing regional concerns expected to be discussed in the Arab League-US dialogue are the Sudan conflict, the increasing Israeli land-aggression against Palestinians, Yemen's peace initiative and more.

 

Topics: Arab League Syria

Related

Arab League official meets Syria’s representative to the organization
Middle-East
Arab League official meets Syria’s representative to the organization
Special Arab League condemns Israel for ‘war crimes’ in Jenin
Middle-East
Arab League condemns Israel for ‘war crimes’ in Jenin

Protesters storm, set alight Swedish embassy in Baghdad amid continuing anger over Qur’an burning

Protesters storm, set alight Swedish embassy in Baghdad amid continuing anger over Qur’an burning
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters
AP

Protesters storm, set alight Swedish embassy in Baghdad amid continuing anger over Qur’an burning

Protesters storm, set alight Swedish embassy in Baghdad amid continuing anger over Qur’an burning
  • The protest was called by supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr, according to posts in a popular Telegram group
  • Iraq's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack, says police ordered to find the perpetrators of the crime
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters AP

BAGHDAD: Hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in central Baghdad in the early hours of Thursday morning, scaling its walls and setting it on fire in protest against the expected burning of a Qur'an in Sweden.
All Baghdad embassy staff were safe, the Swedish foreign ministry press office said in a statement, condemning the attack and highlighting the need for Iraqi authorities to protect diplomatic missions.
Thursday’s demonstration was called by supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr to protest the second planned Qur'an burning in Sweden in weeks, according to posts in a popular Telegram group linked the influential cleric and other pro-Sadr media.
Sadr, one of Iraq’s most powerful figures, commands hundreds of thousands of followers whom he has at times called to the streets, including last summer when they occupied Baghdad’s heavily-fortified Green Zone and engaged in deadly clashes.
Swedish news agency TT reported on Wednesday that Swedish police granted an application for a public meeting outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm on Thursday.
The application says the applicant seeks to burn the Qur'an and the Iraqi flag, TT reported.

A series of videos posted to the Telegram group, One Baghdad, showed people gathering around the embassy around 1 a.m. on Thursday (2200 GMT on Wednesday) chanting pro-Sadr slogans and storming the embassy complex around an hour later.

 

 

The videos showed dozens of men climbing over the fence at the complex, with the sound of them trying to break down a front door. Another showed what appeared to be a small fire being set. Other footage showed men, some shirtless in the summer heat, inside what appeared to be a room at the embassy, an alarm audible in the background.

Others later performed predawn prayers outside of the embassy.

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the attack.

“The Iraqi government has instructed the competent security authorities to conduct an urgent investigation and take the necessary security measures in order to uncover the circumstances of the incident and identify the perpetrators of this act and hold them accountable according to the law,” the Foreign Ministry said.
Iraqi police and state media did not immediately acknowledge the attack.

"We condemn all attacks on diplomats and staff from international organizations," the Swedish Foreign Ministry in Stockholm said in a separate statement.

The demonstrations began after a man had planned, under police protection, to burn a copy of the Qur’an and the Torah, the Jewish holy book, outside of the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm. However, the man reportedly had abandoned his plan amid the widespread outrage.

The right to hold public demonstrations is strong in Sweden and protected by the constitution. Blasphemy laws were abandoned in the 1970s.

For Muslims, the burning of the Qur’an represents a blasphemous desecration of their religion’s holy text. Qur’an burnings in the past have sparked protests across the Muslim world, some turning violent. In Afghanistan, the Taliban have suspended all the activities of Swedish organizations in the country in response to the recent Qur’an burning.

An Iraqi Christian immigrant last month burned a Qur’an outside a Stockholm mosque during the major Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha, triggering widespread condemnation in the Islamic world. A similar protest by a far-right activist was held outside Turkiye’s Embassy earlier this year, complicating Sweden’s efforts to convince Turkiye to let it join NATO.

In June, protesters stormed the embassy in Baghdad during daylight hours over that Qur’an burning. Another day of protests saw thousands of demonstrators on the streets in the country. Protesters then, as well as early Thursday, called on Iraqi officials to expel Sweden’s ambassador to Iraq.

Late last month, Sadr called for protests against Sweden and the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador after an Iraqi man burned a Qur'an outside a mosque in Stockholm.

Two major protests took place outside of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad in the aftermath of that Qur'an burning, with protesters breaching the embassy grounds on one occasion but not entering the embassy building itself.

The government of several Muslim countries, including Iraq, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Morocco issued protests about the incident.

The United States also condemned it, but added that issuing the permit supported freedom of expression and was not an endorsement of the action.

Topics: Sweden Qur'an burning Islamophobia Muqtada Al-Sadr Iraq

Related

Sweden condemned as police greenlight Torah burning protest
World
Sweden condemned as police greenlight Torah burning protest
Sweden court upholds rejection of Qur'an burning ban
World
Sweden court upholds rejection of Qur'an burning ban

Shock in Lebanon as newborn girl is found in Tripoli in trash bag carried by stray dog

Shock in Lebanon as newborn girl is found in Tripoli in trash bag carried by stray dog
Updated 20 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Shock in Lebanon as newborn girl is found in Tripoli in trash bag carried by stray dog

Shock in Lebanon as newborn girl is found in Tripoli in trash bag carried by stray dog
  • The girl, who was said to be just a few hours old and covered in bruises, was in a serious but stable condition in hospital on Wednesday
  • She was found by a passerby who heard her cries, managed to take the bag from the dog and found the child inside
Updated 20 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The discovery of a newborn girl in a black plastic trash bag being carried by a stray dog near the municipality building in Tripoli on Wednesday morning caused shock across Lebanon.

A passerby reportedly saw the dog carrying the bag and heard a baby’s cries. He managed to take the bag from the dog and found the child inside. The infant, who had bruises all over her body, was taken to the Islamic Charity Hospital, then transferred to the Tripoli Governmental Hospital after security services and judicial authorities were informed.

The baby was only a few hours old, Arab News has learned, though it is not known exactly when she was abandoned. Her condition was described as serious but stable but the hospital declined to provide any further information.

Ghassan Rifi, a senior journalist in Tripoli, told Arab News that he had never seen an incident as disturbing as this in the city during his career.

“Usually, when someone wants to give up their kids, they place them in front of an orphanage or a police station,’ he said.

“However, this baby was dumped in an area that is considered very dangerous at night, as a lot of stray dogs can be found. The municipality had previously tried to poison these dogs but animal welfare organizations refused and called for their protection.”

The area in which the baby was found, said Rifi, is not residential but is close to Al-Tal neighborhood. As the story spread on social media, so too did speculation about who might have abandoned the baby.

“Is it possible that whoever dumped her wanted to get rid of her by letting the dogs eat her in this area infested with stray dogs, and that she was saved by that man who happened to be there by chance?” Rifi said.

Authorities are investigating. When the girl recovers, if no one offers to adopt her she will be placed in an orphanage after the public prosecutor is informed.

Abdulrahman Darwish, a representative in Tripoli of the Union of Relief and Development Associations, said that he does not believe the incident had anything to do with the Syrian refugee community in Lebanon.

“Over nine years, we haven’t witnessed any incident like this in the Syrian refugee camps,” he said. “I also don’t think that what happened is the result of the dire economic situation, as everyone is suffering from the crisis but no one has ever dumped their newborn on a street full of stray dogs.”

Five years ago, a newborn was abandoned at a public park in Tripoli during the summer, Darwish said.

“When the baby was found, witnesses gave investigators the description of a woman who was holding a baby at the park,” he added.

“It appeared that she was a prostitute and the baby was the result of an illegal relationship. She was arrested several times and whenever she was out of jail, she would resume her trade. She was forced to take care of her kid.”

The discovery of the baby came just days after reports of the physical abuse of children at a daycare center in Mount Lebanon prompted anger across the country. The incident came to light after a cleaner at the facility filmed examples of the abuse and passed the videos to parents of the children. Arrest warrants were issued for the owner of the business and an employee.

In another shocking incident, 6-year-old Lynn Taleb died less than two weeks ago after being raped. According to a security source, the ongoing and complex investigation has led to the arrest of the child’s grandfather and mother.

According to a report published by UN Interim Force in Lebanon: “One in two children (in the country) is at risk of physical, psychological or sexual violence.

“Due to family destitution, children face the risk of serious violations, including early marriage, child labor and family violence.”

It also pointed out that “about 1.8 million children in Lebanon (over 80 percent of children) are now experiencing multidimensional poverty — up from about 900,000 in 2019 — and risk being forced into abuses, such as child labor or child marriage, to help their families make ends meet.”

Topics: Lebanon Newborns Tripoli Stray dog

Related

Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syria in good health
Middle-East
Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syria in good health
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Middle-East
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town

Hundreds of Israeli reservists vow to refuse service if judicial overhaul passes

Hundreds of Israeli reservists vow to refuse service if judicial overhaul passes
Updated 19 July 2023
Reuters

Hundreds of Israeli reservists vow to refuse service if judicial overhaul passes

Hundreds of Israeli reservists vow to refuse service if judicial overhaul passes
  • Netanyahu’s nationalist-religious coalition to strip the court of some of its review powers has triggered mass protests across Israel
Updated 19 July 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Hundreds of Israeli reservists marched in Tel Aviv on Wednesday threatening to refuse their volunteer service if the government presses ahead with its controversial plan to curb the power of the Supreme Court.
The drive by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nationalist-religious coalition to strip the court of some of its review powers has triggered mass protests across Israel and stirred deep concern among allies, including the United States.
Protests have intensified as ratification nears, while one cabinet minister said the government could rethink its polarizing drive to overhaul the judiciary if protests escalate.
Protesting reservists from some of the military’s most elite formations including combat pilots and Special Forces units have attracted particular attention, stirring alarm from defense chiefs worried that the protests risk compromising national security.
The Israeli military declined to comment.
The government and its supporters say the proposed changes are needed to rein in what they see as activist judges encroaching into the political sphere.
But for those opposed, the proposals undermine Israel’s democratic values and break the “unwritten contract” it has with its armed forces, said Ron Scherf, 51, a lieutenant colonel in the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit who has been in the reserves for 23 years and was among those protesting.
“Every soldier who endangers his life and goes on missions does that for a state that is defined as Jewish and democratic,” he told Reuters. “But if you take one of those out, if the country stops being Jewish or democratic, it’s not longer a country that can be protected,” he said.
Protest organizers shared with Reuters 300 letters from military doctors who have said they would not serve and shared a letter signed by 750 reservists in special operations saying they won’t report for duty if the legislation passes.
While Reuters could not independently verify the signatures, the organizers say they have verified each name signed.
One 30-year-old captain in the reserves, who declined to give his name ahead of the protest, said he had a list of more than 1,000 signatures of reservists who pledged to suspend their volunteer service.
The conscript military draws on reserves in wartime and requires that they undergo regular training.
Soldiers who refuse to report for volunteer service are not in violation of military or civil law and thus cannot be punished. Some reservists have made clear that if Israel entered a state of emergency, they would report for emergency call-ups.
Israeli Military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, during an air force base visit on Wednesday, called the volunteer system critical, adding: “The calls for non-reporting hurt.”

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

Israeli journalists condemn media proposal that will ‘eliminate the press’
Media
Israeli journalists condemn media proposal that will ‘eliminate the press’
Israeli protesters block highways in ‘day of disruption’ against Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan
Middle-East
Israeli protesters block highways in ‘day of disruption’ against Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan

Iraqis furious over government’s demolition of 300-year-old minaret

Iraqis furious over government’s demolition of 300-year-old minaret
Updated 34 min 12 sec ago
AP

Iraqis furious over government’s demolition of 300-year-old minaret

Iraqis furious over government’s demolition of 300-year-old minaret
  • Demolition has ignited a wave of outrage among advocates for the preservation of Iraq’s cultural heritage
Updated 34 min 12 sec ago
AP

BASRA: For three centuries, the Al-Siraji Mosque, with its minaret fashioned from weathered bricks and its pinnacle inlaid with blue ceramic tiles, was a distinctive feature of the city of Basra in southern Iraq.
In recent years, it was one of the few tourist attractions in the oil-rich but neglected city, although locals complained that the minaret jutted out into the street, snarling traffic.
In the early hours Friday morning, the 11-meter-high (33-foot-high) minaret was razed to the ground, with the governor of Basra attending the demolition, igniting a wave of social media backlash among advocates for the preservation of Iraq’s cultural heritage.
Heritage sites in Iraq, home to multiple civilizations going back more than six millennia, have been hard hit by looting and damage over the decades of conflict before and after the US invasion of 2003. Most notoriously, the militant Daesh group demolished numerous ancient sites in northern Iraq, including Islamic shrines, raising outrage among Iraqis and abroad.
Amid the relative calm that has prevailed in recent years, the country has seen a resurgence of archaeology. Many stolen artifacts have been returned, and damaged heritage sites like the Al-Nouri mosque in Mosul wrecked by Daesh have been restored after Iraq appealed for international funding to help.
“However, this time, it is the actions of official authorities that have put an end to our heritage,” said Jaafar Jotheri, an assistant professor of Geoarchaeology at Al-Qadisiyah University in Iraq.
The Siraji Mosque with its minaret was built in 1727. The mosque itself was not included in the demolition.
Basra’s governor, Asaad Al-Eidani, said in public statements that the local government had received permission from Iraq’s Sunni Endowment Office, which has authority over Sunni religious sites, for the minaret’s demolition. He said the whole mosque would be replaced with a modern, better-designed one.
“Some may say it’s historical, but it was in the middle of the street, and we took it down to expand the street for the public interest,” the governor said in a video posted on the official Facebook page of Basra Governorate Media Office.
The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
“The minaret predates the street,” Jotheri said, “and it is one of the oldest sites in Basra. It was not encroaching on the street; rather, they encroached upon it.”
The minaret’s significance “lies not in its religious context, but rather its historical value,” said Adil Sadik, an oil engineer from Basra. “This minaret does not belong to any individual or particular group; rather, it is the collective property of the city and a cherished part of its collective memory.”
The minaret’s destruction has drawn attention to the gaps in Iraq’s legal framework for heritage preservation. The country has two separate laws, the Antique and Heritage Protection Law and the Religious Endowments Law, which sometimes conflict. In the case of religious historical sites, the authority of the Endowments often supersedes that of the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage of Iraq.
Ahmed Al-Olayawi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Culture, criticized the destruction of the minaret. He said that the ministry had previously submitted proposals to the Basra government for the minaret to be dismantled and relocated away from the street. Al-Olayawi called for a judicial inquiry into the demolition.
The Sunni Endowment Office, in an official statement, denied granting permission for the demolition and voiced its shock.
“We requested the Basra governorate to relocate the minaret, not destroy it,” the head of the Sunni Endowment, Mishaan Al-Khazraji, said in a televised speech.
Ali Nazim, a resident of Basra, said that he agreed with the goal of expanding the street and allowing for a better flow of traffic, but “the way it was done has caused anger.”
The incident has fueled a broader conversation about the preservation of Iraq’s historical sites and cultural heritage.
“In other countries, they protect even a tree during street expansions,” said Ali Hilal, an Iraqi photographer dedicated to promoting historical sites in Iraq. “Why did we destroy a 3-century-old site to widen the street?”
After the uproar, the Basra governor said a Turkish company specialized in heritage preservation might take charge of rebuilding the minaret from the rubble.
Jotheri said he doubts that’s possible. He noted that the bricks of the minaret were not numbered to allow for reassembly, and the use of a bulldozer damaged the unique features of the bricks.
”Every visitor to Basra over the past 300 years has seen and formed memories with” the iconic minaret, he said. “But now, neither my son nor your son will have the chance to witness it.”

Topics: Iraq archeology

Related

Beekeepers check on bee frames at an apiary in the village of al-Raghila near Hilla in central Iraq on July 6, 2023. (AFP)
Offbeat
Iraq honey production at the mercy of heat and drought
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein took part in a roundtable discussion at the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce in London. (AN video
Middle-East
Security in Iraq is in good shape and country seeks international investment, foreign minister says

Egypt aims to resume gas exports by October, minister says

Egypt aims to resume gas exports by October, minister says
Updated 19 July 2023
Reuters

Egypt aims to resume gas exports by October, minister says

Egypt aims to resume gas exports by October, minister says
  • Most of Egypt’s production is consumed domestically in the summer, but there are excess quantities available for export during winter
Updated 19 July 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt is targeting a resumption of liquefied natural gas exports by October at the start of autumn, petroleum minister Tarek El Molla told reporters on Wednesday.
Most of Egypt’s production is consumed domestically in the summer when temperatures are high, but there are excess quantities available for export during winter, the minister said.
El Molla added that summer exports increased last year because the government switched from using natural gas in power stations to mazut fuel oil in order to bank on the higher natural gas prices.
“We exported more gas because we relied more on fuel oil which last year was cheaper than natural gas so I’d import mazut and export natural gas,” said El Molla. “Today it’s the opposite.”
Egypt had not exported any LNG in June because of seasonal factors, the minister said earlier this month, adding that a shipment was expected in July.
Some trading sources have told Reuters they believed the lack of shipments in June was a result of declining domestic production.
Egypt, the most populous Arab country, has sought to position itself as a regional energy hub, strategically located to supply its own gas and re-exported Israeli gas as LNG to the Middle East, Africa and Europe.
Last year, it signed a framework deal with the European Union and Israel to expand gas exports, as Europe sought alternatives to Russian gas because of Russian forces invading Ukraine in February 2022.

Topics: Egypt LNG gas

Related

Egypt, Jordan partner to optimize natural gas infrastructure
Business & Economy
Egypt, Jordan partner to optimize natural gas infrastructure
Egypt gas to reach Lebanon by year-end: Minister
Business & Economy
Egypt gas to reach Lebanon by year-end: Minister

Latest updates

Thailand to hold another PM vote next week but Pita’s bid over — speaker
Thailand to hold another PM vote next week but Pita’s bid over — speaker
Chinese ghost town of mansions reclaimed by farmers
Chinese ghost town of mansions reclaimed by farmers
Vingegaard has Tour title in the bag after crushing Pogacar again
Vingegaard has Tour title in the bag after crushing Pogacar again
Women’s World Cup security heightened ahead of opening match following deadly shooting in Auckland
Women’s World Cup security heightened ahead of opening match following deadly shooting in Auckland
Protesters storm, set alight Swedish embassy in Baghdad amid continuing anger over Qur’an burning
Protesters storm, set alight Swedish embassy in Baghdad amid continuing anger over Qur’an burning

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.