You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli army open fire killing Palestinian man in clashes at West Bank shrine

Israeli army open fire killing Palestinian man in clashes at West Bank shrine

Israeli army open fire killing Palestinian man in clashes at West Bank shrine
It was the latest in a cycle of violence that has gripped the region. (AP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pzts6

Updated 48 sec ago
AP

Israeli army open fire killing Palestinian man in clashes at West Bank shrine

Israeli army open fire killing Palestinian man in clashes at West Bank shrine
  • Israeli military said that during the visit, suspects opened fire, threw explosives, rocks and burning tires at troops, who returned fire
  • It was the latest in a cycle of violence that has gripped the region
Updated 48 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man near a shrine in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, in the latest bloodshed in a cycle of violence that has gripped the region.
The months of fighting with rising fatalities have shown no signs of abating and has become the worst violence between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank in nearly two decades.
Thursday’s shooting took place as Israeli forces escorted Israeli worshippers, including the Israeli police chief and the head of the local Jewish settler council, to a site known as the biblical Joseph’s Tomb in the Palestinian city of Nablus.
The shrine has long been a flashpoint for clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops. Nablus has also become a central point of violence in the current escalation.
The Israeli military said that during the visit, suspects opened fire and threw explosives, rocks and burning tires at troops, who returned fire.
Palestinian news agency Wafa identified the man killed by Israeli fire as 19-year-old Badr Al-Masri. It reported that three others were treated for wounds.
Fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank intensified early last year when Israel launched near-nightly raids into Palestinian areas in the West Bank in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis.
The violence has spiked this year, with more than 150 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the start of 2023 in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, according to a tally by The Associated Press.
Israeli says most of those killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting army raids and others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.
At least 26 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis during that time.
Israel says its almost-nightly raids raids across the West Bank are essential to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see the violence as a natural response to 56 years of occupation, including stepped-up settlement construction by Israel’s government and increased violence by Jewish settlers.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem. Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.

Topics: Israel-Palestine Occupied West Bank

Related

Israel MPs prepare divisive bill for final votes amid protests
Middle-East
Israel MPs prepare divisive bill for final votes amid protests
Hundreds of Israeli reservists vow to refuse service if judicial overhaul passes
Middle-East
Hundreds of Israeli reservists vow to refuse service if judicial overhaul passes

Israel MPs prepare divisive bill for final votes amid protests

Israel MPs prepare divisive bill for final votes amid protests
Updated 20 July 2023
AFP

Israel MPs prepare divisive bill for final votes amid protests

Israel MPs prepare divisive bill for final votes amid protests
  • Protests intensify ahead of final votes on the judicial reforms bill
  • Legislation sparks one of the biggest protest movements in Israel’s history
Updated 20 July 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: An Israeli parliamentary committee has adopted a key clause of the hard-right government’s controversial judicial reforms, a statement said Thursday, as protests intensified ahead of final votes on the bill.
Parliament’s law committee approved the proposal, which would limit the “reasonability” clause that allows the judiciary to strike down government decisions, in a marathon debate that ended late on Wednesday.
After the panel’s endorsement, “with nine Knesset members supporting and seven opposing” according to a statement from parliament, the bill is due for second and third readings on Monday.
If approved next week by the full parliament, it would be the first major component of the government’s proposed legal overhaul to become law.
Opponents of the government’s reforms, unveiled in January shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power, view them as a threat to Israeli democracy.
Protesters have kept up pressure on the government with a months-long wave of demonstrations.
On Thursday morning, demonstrators gathered outside government offices in northern port city of Haifa, organizers said, as hundreds were marching from Tel Aviv to the seat of parliament in Jerusalem.
The judicial reforms have split the nation and sparked one of the biggest protest movements in Israel’s history, with weekly demonstrations often drawing tens of thousands.
Other proposals include giving the government a greater say in the appointment of judges.
The reform package has also drawn international criticism, including from Israel’s close ally the United States.
The government, which includes Netanyahu’s extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues that the changes are necessary to ensure a better balance of power.
Some critics of Netanyahu, who is fighting corruption charges in court, have argued he was seeking to undermine a judicial system he has accused of targeting him unfairly for political reasons.

Topics: Israel

Related

Israeli protesters block highways in ‘day of disruption’ against Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan
Middle-East
Israeli protesters block highways in ‘day of disruption’ against Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan
Israelis stage mass protest against judicial reform plan
Middle-East
Israelis stage mass protest against judicial reform plan

Protesters storm, set alight Swedish embassy in Baghdad amid continuing anger over Qur’an burning

Protesters storm, set alight Swedish embassy in Baghdad amid continuing anger over Qur’an burning
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters
AP

Protesters storm, set alight Swedish embassy in Baghdad amid continuing anger over Qur’an burning

Protesters storm, set alight Swedish embassy in Baghdad amid continuing anger over Qur’an burning
  • The protest was called by supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr, according to posts in a popular Telegram group
  • Iraq's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack, says police ordered to find the perpetrators of the crime
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters AP

BAGHDAD: Hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in central Baghdad in the early hours of Thursday morning, scaling its walls and setting it on fire in protest against the burning of a Qur’an in Sweden.
All Baghdad embassy staff were safe, the Swedish foreign ministry press office said in a statement, condemning the attack and highlighting the need for Iraqi authorities to protect diplomatic missions.
Thursday’s demonstration was called by supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr to protest the second planned Qur'an burning in Sweden in weeks, according to posts in a popular Telegram group linked the influential cleric and other pro-Sadr media.
Sadr, one of Iraq’s most powerful figures, commands hundreds of thousands of followers whom he has at times called to the streets, including last summer when they occupied Baghdad’s heavily-fortified Green Zone and engaged in deadly clashes.
Swedish news agency TT reported on Wednesday that Swedish police granted an application for a public meeting outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm on Thursday.
The application says the applicant seeks to burn the Qur'an and the Iraqi flag, TT reported.

A series of videos posted to the Telegram group, One Baghdad, showed people gathering around the embassy around 1 a.m. on Thursday (2200 GMT on Wednesday) chanting pro-Sadr slogans and storming the embassy complex around an hour later.

 

 

The videos showed dozens of men climbing over the fence at the complex, with the sound of them trying to break down a front door. Another showed what appeared to be a small fire being set. Other footage showed men, some shirtless in the summer heat, inside what appeared to be a room at the embassy, an alarm audible in the background.

Others later performed predawn prayers outside of the embassy.

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the attack.

“The Iraqi government has instructed the competent security authorities to conduct an urgent investigation and take the necessary security measures in order to uncover the circumstances of the incident and identify the perpetrators of this act and hold them accountable according to the law,” the Foreign Ministry said.
Iraqi police and state media did not immediately acknowledge the attack.

"We condemn all attacks on diplomats and staff from international organizations," the Swedish Foreign Ministry in Stockholm said in a separate statement.

The demonstrations began after a man had planned, under police protection, to burn a copy of the Qur’an and the Torah, the Jewish holy book, outside of the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm. However, the man reportedly had abandoned his plan amid the widespread outrage.

The right to hold public demonstrations is strong in Sweden and protected by the constitution. Blasphemy laws were abandoned in the 1970s.

For Muslims, the burning of the Qur’an represents a blasphemous desecration of their religion’s holy text. Qur’an burnings in the past have sparked protests across the Muslim world, some turning violent. In Afghanistan, the Taliban have suspended all the activities of Swedish organizations in the country in response to the recent Qur’an burning.

An Iraqi Christian immigrant last month burned a Qur’an outside a Stockholm mosque during the major Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha, triggering widespread condemnation in the Islamic world. A similar protest by a far-right activist was held outside Turkiye’s Embassy earlier this year, complicating Sweden’s efforts to convince Turkiye to let it join NATO.

In June, protesters stormed the embassy in Baghdad during daylight hours over that Qur’an burning. Another day of protests saw thousands of demonstrators on the streets in the country. Protesters then, as well as early Thursday, called on Iraqi officials to expel Sweden’s ambassador to Iraq.

Late last month, Sadr called for protests against Sweden and the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador after an Iraqi man burned a Qur'an outside a mosque in Stockholm.

Two major protests took place outside of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad in the aftermath of that Qur'an burning, with protesters breaching the embassy grounds on one occasion but not entering the embassy building itself.

The government of several Muslim countries, including Iraq, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Morocco issued protests about the incident.

The United States also condemned it, but added that issuing the permit supported freedom of expression and was not an endorsement of the action.

Topics: Sweden Qur'an burning Islamophobia Muqtada Al-Sadr Iraq

Related

Sweden condemned as police greenlight Torah burning protest
World
Sweden condemned as police greenlight Torah burning protest
Sweden court upholds rejection of Qur'an burning ban
World
Sweden court upholds rejection of Qur'an burning ban

Arab League, US State Department begin discussions on pressing Mideast concerns

Arab League, US State Department begin discussions on pressing Mideast concerns
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

Arab League, US State Department begin discussions on pressing Mideast concerns

Arab League, US State Department begin discussions on pressing Mideast concerns
  • The first of its kind on the level of the US state secretary and GCC secretary-general, the dialogue will “explore further the level of cooperation” and to “deepen the relationship”, says GCC chief
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Wednesday to begin discussions on pressing concerns prevailing over the Middle East.
In statement posted on its website, the US State Department said the “strategic dialogue” is an “opportunity for us to work even more closely together on the many issues that are affecting the lives of people in all of the countries represented by the Arab League as well as the United States.”
Aboul Gheit said the wide-ranging dialogue, the first of its kind on the level of the US state secretary and GCC secretary-general, will “explore further the level of cooperation” and to “deepen the relationship.”
The statement did not mention specifics, but some news reports have quoted political analysts as saying the US will follow up on its earlier statement for the Arab League to press the Assad regime to address crucial issues, now that Syria has been readmitted to the 22-member aggrupation.
The United Nations has been asking Syria to expand access by international aid groups to its opposition-controlled northwest territories, where over 4 millions of displaced people are in danger of starvation. Last week, the UN Security Council failed to reach an agreement to keep open the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing that allows aid agencies to enter from Turkey.
Syria's membership from the league was suspended in 2011 amid a deadly crackdown by the Assad regime on dissent at the height of the so-called “Arab Spring” uprisings. According to the UN, the ensuing armed conflict has killed an estimated 306,887 civilians and displaced more than 12 million Syrians from their homes, including 5.4 million living as refugees in neighboring countries as of 2022.

Among the other pressing regional concerns expected to be discussed in the Arab League-US dialogue are the Sudan conflict, the increasing Israeli land-aggression against Palestinians, Yemen's peace initiative and more.

 

Topics: Arab League Syria

Related

Arab League official meets Syria’s representative to the organization
Middle-East
Arab League official meets Syria’s representative to the organization
Special Arab League condemns Israel for ‘war crimes’ in Jenin
Middle-East
Arab League condemns Israel for ‘war crimes’ in Jenin

Shock in Lebanon as stray dog found carrying newborn baby in trash bag

Shock in Lebanon as stray dog found carrying newborn baby in trash bag
Updated 20 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Shock in Lebanon as stray dog found carrying newborn baby in trash bag

Shock in Lebanon as stray dog found carrying newborn baby in trash bag
  • The girl, who was said to be just a few hours old and covered in bruises, was in a serious but stable condition in hospital on Wednesday
  • She was found by a passerby who heard her cries, managed to take the bag from the dog and found the child inside
Updated 20 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A stray dog was found carrying a newborn baby girl in a trash bag through the streets of Tripoli, in Lebanon on Wednesday, sparking shock across the impoverished nation.

A passerby saw the dog carrying the bag and heard a baby’s cries. He managed to take the bag from the dog and found the child inside. The infant, who had bruises all over her body, was taken to the Islamic Charity Hospital, then transferred to the Tripoli Governmental Hospital after security services and judicial authorities were informed.

The baby is believed to be only a few hours old, Arab News has learned.

But it is not known exactly when she was abandoned. Her condition was described as serious but stable - the hospital declined to provide any further information.

Ghassan Rifi, a journalist in Tripoli, said he had never seen an incident as disturbing as this in the city during his career.

“Usually, when someone wants to give up their kids, they place them in front of an orphanage or a police station,’ he said.

“However, this baby was dumped in an area that is considered very dangerous at night, as a lot of stray dogs can be found. The municipality had previously tried to poison these dogs but animal welfare organizations refused and called for their protection.”

The area in which the baby was found, said Rifi, is not residential but is close to Al-Tal neighborhood. As the story spread on social media, so too did speculation about who might have abandoned the baby.

“Is it possible that whoever dumped her wanted to get rid of her by letting the dogs eat her in this area infested with stray dogs, and that she was saved by that man who happened to be there by chance?” Rifi said.

Authorities are investigating. When the girl recovers, if no one offers to adopt her she will be placed in an orphanage after the public prosecutor is informed.

Abdulrahman Darwish, a representative in Tripoli of the Union of Relief and Development Associations, said that he does not believe the incident had anything to do with the Syrian refugee community in Lebanon.

“Over nine years, we haven’t witnessed any incident like this in the Syrian refugee camps,” he said. “I also don’t think that what happened is the result of the dire economic situation, as everyone is suffering from the crisis but no one has ever dumped their newborn on a street full of stray dogs.”

Five years ago, a newborn was abandoned at a public park in Tripoli during the summer, Darwish said.

“When the baby was found, witnesses gave investigators the description of a woman who was holding a baby at the park,” he added.

“It appeared that she was a prostitute and the baby was the result of an illegal relationship. She was arrested several times and whenever she was out of jail, she would resume her trade. She was forced to take care of her kid.”

The discovery of the baby came just days after reports of the physical abuse of children at a daycare center in Mount Lebanon prompted anger across the country. The incident came to light after a cleaner at the facility filmed examples of the abuse and passed the videos to parents of the children. Arrest warrants were issued for the owner of the business and an employee.

In another shocking incident, 6-year-old Lynn Taleb died less than two weeks ago after being raped. According to a security source, the ongoing and complex investigation has led to the arrest of the child’s grandfather and mother.

According to a report published by UN Interim Force in Lebanon: “One in two children (in the country) is at risk of physical, psychological or sexual violence.

“Due to family destitution, children face the risk of serious violations, including early marriage, child labor and family violence.”

It also pointed out that “about 1.8 million children in Lebanon (over 80 percent of children) are now experiencing multidimensional poverty — up from about 900,000 in 2019 — and risk being forced into abuses, such as child labor or child marriage, to help their families make ends meet.”

Topics: Lebanon Newborns Tripoli Stray dog

Related

Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syria in good health
Middle-East
Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syria in good health
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Middle-East
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town

Hundreds of Israeli reservists vow to refuse service if judicial overhaul passes

Hundreds of Israeli reservists vow to refuse service if judicial overhaul passes
Updated 19 July 2023
Reuters

Hundreds of Israeli reservists vow to refuse service if judicial overhaul passes

Hundreds of Israeli reservists vow to refuse service if judicial overhaul passes
  • Netanyahu’s nationalist-religious coalition to strip the court of some of its review powers has triggered mass protests across Israel
Updated 19 July 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Hundreds of Israeli reservists marched in Tel Aviv on Wednesday threatening to refuse their volunteer service if the government presses ahead with its controversial plan to curb the power of the Supreme Court.
The drive by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nationalist-religious coalition to strip the court of some of its review powers has triggered mass protests across Israel and stirred deep concern among allies, including the United States.
Protests have intensified as ratification nears, while one cabinet minister said the government could rethink its polarizing drive to overhaul the judiciary if protests escalate.
Protesting reservists from some of the military’s most elite formations including combat pilots and Special Forces units have attracted particular attention, stirring alarm from defense chiefs worried that the protests risk compromising national security.
The Israeli military declined to comment.
The government and its supporters say the proposed changes are needed to rein in what they see as activist judges encroaching into the political sphere.
But for those opposed, the proposals undermine Israel’s democratic values and break the “unwritten contract” it has with its armed forces, said Ron Scherf, 51, a lieutenant colonel in the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit who has been in the reserves for 23 years and was among those protesting.
“Every soldier who endangers his life and goes on missions does that for a state that is defined as Jewish and democratic,” he told Reuters. “But if you take one of those out, if the country stops being Jewish or democratic, it’s not longer a country that can be protected,” he said.
Protest organizers shared with Reuters 300 letters from military doctors who have said they would not serve and shared a letter signed by 750 reservists in special operations saying they won’t report for duty if the legislation passes.
While Reuters could not independently verify the signatures, the organizers say they have verified each name signed.
One 30-year-old captain in the reserves, who declined to give his name ahead of the protest, said he had a list of more than 1,000 signatures of reservists who pledged to suspend their volunteer service.
The conscript military draws on reserves in wartime and requires that they undergo regular training.
Soldiers who refuse to report for volunteer service are not in violation of military or civil law and thus cannot be punished. Some reservists have made clear that if Israel entered a state of emergency, they would report for emergency call-ups.
Israeli Military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, during an air force base visit on Wednesday, called the volunteer system critical, adding: “The calls for non-reporting hurt.”

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

Israeli journalists condemn media proposal that will ‘eliminate the press’
Media
Israeli journalists condemn media proposal that will ‘eliminate the press’
Israeli protesters block highways in ‘day of disruption’ against Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan
Middle-East
Israeli protesters block highways in ‘day of disruption’ against Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan

Latest updates

New Saudi Pro League Director of Football Michael Emenalo attracted by ‘audacity’ of Kingdom’s project
New Saudi Pro League Director of Football Michael Emenalo attracted by ‘audacity’ of Kingdom’s project
New strategy will improve SPL amid ‘spectacular interest’ globally, says interim CEO Saad Allazeez
New strategy will improve SPL amid ‘spectacular interest’ globally, says interim CEO Saad Allazeez
Israeli army open fire killing Palestinian man in clashes at West Bank shrine
Israeli army open fire killing Palestinian man in clashes at West Bank shrine
Israel MPs prepare divisive bill for final votes amid protests
Israel MPs prepare divisive bill for final votes amid protests
Xi Jinping meets former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing
Xi Jinping meets former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.