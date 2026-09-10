SINGAPORE: Vessel transits at the Strait of Hormuz fell slightly ​on Wednesday to seven, compared with the previous day’s 12, preliminary shiptracking data showed on Thursday, with levels also lower than the 10-day average of 14.

Out of these seven, ‌four vessels ‌exited and three ​entered, according ‌to ⁠the ​data.

Some vessels ⁠could be sailing through the waterway with their transponders turned off and these are not considered in the counts.

Of the exits, one was a ⁠very large crude carrier – ‌Finland Prosperity – carrying ‌nearly 2 million barrels ​of crude.

No ‌tankers carrying liquefied natural gas ‌exited the strait.

The remaining three exits were made by two dry bulk carriers and a short-range dirty ‌products tanker.

Meanwhile, of the three ships that entered, ⁠one ⁠was a dry bulk carrier and the other two were a short-range tanker and a medium-range-sized tanker.

At the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, some 28 commodity ships transited on Wednesday, a level similar to the 10-day average of 27.

Of the total, 16 ​ships entered ​and 12 exited.