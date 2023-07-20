New strategy will improve SPL amid ‘spectacular interest’ globally, says interim CEO Saad Allazeez

RIYADH: The new Saudi Pro League strategy is about “more than simply bringing world class players” or “spending big amounts of money on players,” according to the competition’s interim CEO and Vice Chairman Saad Allazeez.

Instead, there is an emphasis on building on a “strong foundation” and a system where teams with elite squads combine exciting up-and-coming young Saudi talent with world-class international players and role models.

The wide-ranging strategy was unveiled in an effort to drive competitiveness on and off the pitch, aligning the Saudi Arabia Football Federation’s already impressive youth development system with a newly introduced Player Acquisition Center of Excellence, or PACE, to foster young Saudi talent — while securing the best international players and improving the governance of all clubs for long-term success.

Allazeez said: “These are exciting times for the Saudi Pro League because we are building on a strong foundation we already have. We are in pursuit of finding the best version of ourselves — that’s our strategy. This has more to it than just simply bringing world-class players and talent there. Or spending big amounts of money on those players.

“Strategy for me is a live document. As a league, you want tight governance, financial control, top talent, best broadcasting product out there. We are building a strong foundation that we already have.”

"We want to bring the best talent in the most efficient way" #SPLStrategy explained by Interim CEO Saad Allazeez pic.twitter.com/dEBI73lLOs — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) July 18, 2023

Allazeez said there is “spectacular interest from all around the world from players to join our league.” But the SPL is committed to the development of local talent.

“One of the things we are doing to emphasize and improve the quality and competitiveness of the league, is to make the league younger,” he said. “First, we have reduced the legal age of young players from 18 to 16. Second, the roster size was limited to 35, out of which 10 would have to be 21 or younger. Third, we have mandated the clubs to have homegrown players from their own academies in the team roster.

“For you to make the starting 11 or even the reserve team, or the bench, you have to prove that you belong here. You are going to have to be keeping up with the likes of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo. To me, that is just an exciting challenge for any young Saudi player.”

The new PACE system will help to foster Saudi talent by introducing some of the world’s best players into the league in a structured way.

The PACE project will be led by Michael Emenalo, the former Nigeria international and Chelsea technical director, who joins the SPL as the new director of football with immediate effect.

Allazeez explained: “PACE is a tool by which we make sure that the best talent comes into Saudi in the most efficient and financially sound way.

“It is a collaborative effort between the league and the clubs by which we enable the clubs to acquire the best fit-for-purpose talent for their teams in terms of squad mapping, global mapping, negotiating, contracting, player care and onboarding. It is a centralized function in terms of budget and location, scouting, financial and legal advisory.”

On the appointment of Emenalo, Allazeez said: “Michael is simply a great football mind — somebody that we are in need of — his personality, expertise and experiences. We are just excited to have him. People think ‘who is our next player signing?’ For me, Michael was my biggest signing.”

At the same time, the SPL clubs will be undergoing a major transformation. Allazeez said: “The club development framework is also in my opinion a function of transformation. What we are trying to do is to enable the clubs to adopt best practice when it comes to operating — financially managing the club, acquiring players, hiring coaches, sports science — all that.

“Is it something I envisage being there in 10 years’ time? Hopefully not. We want the clubs in due time to be able to do that themselves without the aid or the help of the league. The biggest achievement for us in the league is to feel that passion of the fans, bringing them this excitement and these biggest stars and the proven competition that they deserve to see week in week out. This is going to be the biggest season for the Saudi Pro League ever, no question about it.”