New Saudi Pro League Director of Football Michael Emenalo attracted by 'audacity' of Kingdom's project

New Saudi Pro League Director of Football Michael Emenalo attracted by ‘audacity’ of Kingdom’s project
Michael Emenalo is excited at leading the Saudi Pro League’s Player Acquisition Center of Excellence. (Twitter: @SPL_EN)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

New Saudi Pro League Director of Football Michael Emenalo attracted by ‘audacity’ of Kingdom’s project

New Saudi Pro League Director of Football Michael Emenalo attracted by ‘audacity’ of Kingdom’s project
  Former Chelsea technical director says Saudi throwing net wide for 'opportunity to compete'
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Pro League’s new director of football, Michael Emenalo, is excited at leading the SPL’s Player Acquisition Center of Excellence which aims to drive competitiveness, foster young talent alongside the best international players, and improve the governance of all clubs for long-term success.

Under Emenalo, the former Chelsea technical director, the new center will provide a centralized approach to transfers and ensure checks and balances in dealings on the international market, while providing management expertise.

Emenalo, best known for a successful 10-year stint at Stamford Bridge which saw the London club’s scouting, recruitment, development and loan systems transformed, said: “This is a role that I’ve spent the last 45 years of my life preparing for. It was not a difficult role or offer to accept. I am intrigued by the audacity of the project, and the ambition.

“Having also been in that situation where we had to develop things and take it to a level that was unexpected, and challenge the status quo, I think this project fits the bill of what I was looking for, in terms of expressing my creative content which I’ve built up over a number of years.”

 

 

Emenalo insists Saudi is looking for the “opportunity to compete” and said: “What Saudi football is doing, is no different from what the Premier League have done. There was a time when it was all about Italy. There was a time when it was all about Spain. What we’re looking for in the industry is an opportunity to compete, and to compete on an even scale and to improve upon whatever exists in the industry.

“I think the Saudi League offers a new opportunity first and foremost for the entire industry, and I think it will create avenues for good competition and for more development of young talent.

“The world can’t have enough of good footballers, the world can’t have enough of good football, the world can’t have enough competition between rival clubs, between countries, between rival leagues. That’s the attraction and that’s the ambition behind this wonderful project.”

Emenalo added: “The strategic plan is to take the league and the performances on the pitch to a different level. That’s where I come in. For that to happen there are some basic essentials; good structural organizational hygiene, good recruitment, sensible budget planning, good training and performance on match days. And this is what I hope to help the clubs achieve.

“I think eventually that’s what we’re going to do and if we look at some of the players … there are no limitations. There are no exclusions. The idea is to make this league one of the best in the world, and to do that, you want the best players.

“Right now, we’re throwing out our nets as wide and as far as they can go, to make sure that we bring the best talent in the league.”

He said dialogue is important for the SPL and potential players as the league evolves. “I can understand the sensibilities to something that is so new and so audacious in its ambition. I can understand that it creates some doubt in some people’s mind.

“Footballers are not completely ignorant of what the industry is about. They recognize when something is happening and you have to have conversations with them. So (it is) not just the agent, you have to have conversations with the players and explain to them what the league is about.

“If a lot of them are making this decision, it’s not necessarily because of the economic side of the opportunity. It is also because they recognize that this is going to be something that defines their legacy. They have an opportunity to contribute to something special, and that’s what every footballer is looking for.

“They’re looking for a great competition and an opportunity to do something exceptional and special. And I think the league offers them that. This is why there is a spectacular interest from all around the world, and from players to join our league.”

Emenalo hailed the “knowledge” and thinking that has gone into the creation of the center and the new SPL strategy. “I’ve been working with people behind the scenes for some time. I’ve been auditing the project myself, to understand it. This project has been in the making a while. It is not a spur of the moment decision, it is well thought out. I’m impressed with the knowledge and the input that’s gone into this, and I think it’s a boost for our industry as a whole.”

Topics: football Saudi Pro League Saudi Arabia

Updated 8 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

New strategy will improve SPL amid ‘spectacular interest’ globally, says interim CEO Saad Allazeez

New strategy will improve SPL amid ‘spectacular interest’ globally, says interim CEO Saad Allazeez
  Highlights efforts to improve competitiveness of league, says local players must prove they can compete with likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema
Updated 8 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The new Saudi Pro League strategy is about “more than simply bringing world class players” or “spending big amounts of money on players,” according to the competition’s interim CEO and Vice Chairman Saad Allazeez.

Instead, there is an emphasis on building on a “strong foundation” and a system where teams with elite squads combine exciting up-and-coming young Saudi talent with world-class international players and role models.

The wide-ranging strategy was unveiled in an effort to drive competitiveness on and off the pitch, aligning the Saudi Arabia Football Federation’s already impressive youth development system with a newly introduced Player Acquisition Center of Excellence, or PACE, to foster young Saudi talent — while securing the best international players and improving the governance of all clubs for long-term success.

Allazeez said: “These are exciting times for the Saudi Pro League because we are building on a strong foundation we already have. We are in pursuit of finding the best version of ourselves — that’s our strategy. This has more to it than just simply bringing world-class players and talent there. Or spending big amounts of money on those players.

“Strategy for me is a live document. As a league, you want tight governance, financial control, top talent, best broadcasting product out there. We are building a strong foundation that we already have.”

 

 

Allazeez said there is “spectacular interest from all around the world from players to join our league.” But the SPL is committed to the development of local talent.

“One of the things we are doing to emphasize and improve the quality and competitiveness of the league, is to make the league younger,” he said. “First, we have reduced the legal age of young players from 18 to 16. Second, the roster size was limited to 35, out of which 10 would have to be 21 or younger. Third, we have mandated the clubs to have homegrown players from their own academies in the team roster.

“For you to make the starting 11 or even the reserve team, or the bench, you have to prove that you belong here. You are going to have to be keeping up with the likes of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo. To me, that is just an exciting challenge for any young Saudi player.”

The new PACE system will help to foster Saudi talent by introducing some of the world’s best players into the league in a structured way.

The PACE project will be led by Michael Emenalo, the former Nigeria international and Chelsea technical director, who joins the SPL as the new director of football with immediate effect.

Allazeez explained: “PACE is a tool by which we make sure that the best talent comes into Saudi in the most efficient and financially sound way.

“It is a collaborative effort between the league and the clubs by which we enable the clubs to acquire the best fit-for-purpose talent for their teams in terms of squad mapping, global mapping, negotiating, contracting, player care and onboarding. It is a centralized function in terms of budget and location, scouting, financial and legal advisory.”

On the appointment of Emenalo, Allazeez said: “Michael is simply a great football mind — somebody that we are in need of — his personality, expertise and experiences. We are just excited to have him. People think ‘who is our next player signing?’ For me, Michael was my biggest signing.”

At the same time, the SPL clubs will be undergoing a major transformation. Allazeez said: “The club development framework is also in my opinion a function of transformation. What we are trying to do is to enable the clubs to adopt best practice when it comes to operating — financially managing the club, acquiring players, hiring coaches, sports science — all that.

“Is it something I envisage being there in 10 years’ time? Hopefully not. We want the clubs in due time to be able to do that themselves without the aid or the help of the league. The biggest achievement for us in the league is to feel that passion of the fans, bringing them this excitement and these biggest stars and the proven competition that they deserve to see week in week out. This is going to be the biggest season for the Saudi Pro League ever, no question about it.”

Topics: football Saudi Pro League Saudi Arabia

Al-Nassr garners major sponsorship from AROYA Cruises

Al-Nassr garners major sponsorship from AROYA Cruises
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

Al-Nassr garners major sponsorship from AROYA Cruises

Al-Nassr garners major sponsorship from AROYA Cruises
  • Three-year deal to start from the 2023-2024 season
  • Aligns with Vision 2030, says football club’s CEO
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Al-Nassr Football Club has garnered a major three-year gold sponsorship deal with AROYA Cruises.

The pact was signed with the recently launched premier Arabian tourism firm, which is part of Cruise Saudi, on Thursday at Al-Nassr’s summer camp in Portugal, according to a joint statement from the parties.

As the official sponsor of the club, AROYA’s logo will be displayed on the upper part of Al-Nassr’s jersey.

AROYA Cruises and Riyadh-based Al-Nassr will conduct joint promotional campaigns starting from the 2023-2024 season. The marketing will focus on linking Al-Nassr’s stars and fans with the immersive cruise experience.

The aim is to promote Saudi Arabia’s top coastal destinations, fostering the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 toward economic, social and cultural diversification.

“We are delighted to announce our gold sponsorship of Al-Nassr Football Club,” said Lars Clasen, CEO at Cruise Saudi. “This partnership allows us to align the excitement of remarkable performances witnessed on the football pitch with the remarkable experiences we will offer at sea.

“Together, we aim to create unforgettable and exclusive moments for Al-Nassr’s players, and football-loving fans and families through showcasing this new element of tourism in Saudi Arabia,” Clasen added.

Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Al-Nassr’s CEO, said: “We are so happy today, we will start a great story with AROYA Cruises. They will be one of the iconic tourism destinations around the world. Which goes well with Al-Nassr’s strategies to achieve the Vision 2030 goals.”

Topics: football Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia

Saudi King’s Cup draw puts Al-Hilal against Al-Jabalin 

Saudi King’s Cup draw puts Al-Hilal against Al-Jabalin 
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi King’s Cup draw puts Al-Hilal against Al-Jabalin 

Saudi King’s Cup draw puts Al-Hilal against Al-Jabalin 
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Title holder Al-Hilal will face Al-Jabalin in the 2023-2024 season’s 32nd round of the King’s Cup following the draw on Wednesday.

Al-Nassr and Roshn Leage winners Al-Ittihad will face Ohod and Al-Kholood respectively.

The 32nd knockout stage matches will be played during September 24-27.

The 32 teams were divided into two tiers, where the first includes last season’s Saudi Roshn League teams and the winner and runner-up of Yelo First Division League. 

The second tier includes the rest of Yelo League teams, relegated teams from Roshn League, and the winner of the Second Division League. 

Al-Taawoun will face Al-Qadsiah, Al-Wehda will go up against Al-Orobah, and Damac will meet Al-Qaisumah.

Al-Ettifaq will host Jeddah team, while Al-Ain will face Yelo League winner Al-Ahly.

The 2021-2022 King’s Cup winners Al-Fayha will go up against newly promoted Al-Riyadh, while Qassim’s Al-Hazm will host Al-Arabi.

Hail’s Al-Ta’i will travel to face Al-Faisaly, Abha will host Hajar, while Riyadh’s Al-Shabab will go against Al-Batin.

The draw put Al-Khaleej up against Al-Adalah, Al-Raed will clash with Al-Najmah, while Al-Fateh will play Al-Okhdood.

Last season, Al-Hilal beat Al-Wehda in a penalty shootout the claim the trophy.

Fixtures: 

Al-Hilal V Al-Jabalin

Al-Nassr V Ohod

Al-Ittihad V Al-Kholood

Al-Taawoun V Al-Qadsiah

Al-Wehda V Al-Orobah

Damac V Al-Qaisumah

Al-Ettifaq V Jeddah 

Al-Ain V Al-Ahly.

Al-Fayha V Al-Riyadh

Al-Hazm V Al-Arabi

Al-Ta’i V Al-Faisaly

Abha V Hajar

Al-Shabab V Al-Batin

Al-Khaleej V Al-Adalah

Al-Raed V Al-Najmah

Al-Fateh V Al-Okhdood

Topics: Saudi King's Cup Al-Hilal

Al-Mneefah Cup to receive international G1 status

Asfan Al-Khalediah won last season’s Al-Mneefah Cup, which will be run as a Group 1 in 2024. Credit: JCSA
Asfan Al-Khalediah won last season’s Al-Mneefah Cup, which will be run as a Group 1 in 2024. Credit: JCSA
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Al-Mneefah Cup to receive international G1 status

Asfan Al-Khalediah won last season’s Al-Mneefah Cup, which will be run as a Group 1 in 2024. Credit: JCSA
  6 Purebred Arabian races in Saudi Arabia upgraded to Listed level for 2023/24 season
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: The $1 million Al-Mneefah Cup, one of two flagship Purebred Arabian races held at The Saudi Cup meeting, will be run as an international PA Group 1 for the first time in 2024, after being upgraded from PA Group 2 status by the International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing.

The upgrade will mean that both the $2 million Obaiya Arabian Classic, held the same night as the Group 1 $20 million Saudi Cup, and the Al-Mneefah Cup, staged a day earlier, will be run as PA Group 1 contests next year.

As well as the Al-Mneefah Cup, the 2023/24 Saudi racing season, organized by the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, will see a further six PA races upgraded to international Listed status, with the first of these, the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Cup, set to be held at Taif’s King Khalid Racecourse in early September alongside the King Faisal Cup for Purebred Arabians which also holds international Listed classification.

The Riyadh season, scheduled to begin at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in October, will see five PA contests upgraded to international Listed class for the first time.

The JCSA Cup and one new, yet to be named Listed race, will be run later this year, while in the new year, the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Sword, The Sprint Championship, and the King Abdulaziz Racecourse Championship will all be run as PA Listed events.

Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan, chairman of the JCSA’s technical committee, said: “We are very pleased that our Purebred Arabian race schedule has received such a big vote of confidence from the IFAHR.

“The development of Arabian racing has been and will continue to be a key goal in the strategic advancement of the JCSA. It is a code of the sport that holds a special place in Saudi Arabian culture, and to see it flourish in the Kingdom is very gratifying.

“The upwards trajectory of Purebred Arabian racing within the country is reflected in the strong representation of Saudi-owned, trained, and bred Arabians on the global stage, and we look forward to watching these six races play out on our racecourses,” he added.

Topics: Al-Mneefah Cup Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia (JCSA) Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan

Fofana joins Ronaldo and company as Al-Nassr seek dominance

Fofana joins Ronaldo and company as Al-Nassr seek dominance
Updated 18 July 2023
John Duerden

Fofana joins Ronaldo and company as Al-Nassr seek dominance

Fofana joins Ronaldo and company as Al-Nassr seek dominance
  • The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international has signed for the Riyadh club from RC Lens in France
  • Liverpool were reported to have been watching the player in the second half of the French season and there has also been interest from the likes of Newcastle and West Ham
Updated 18 July 2023
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo is good at keeping Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabian football in the headlines.

“I opened the way to the Saudi league and now all the players are coming here,” he said earlier this week.

Whether he “opened the way” is debatable, but there is no doubt that following his arrival in January, the quality of imports has moved to the next level.

He must have been pleased on Tuesday when Al-Nassr announced the signing of Seko Fofana.

Ronaldo had said: “In one year, more and more top players will come to Saudi. In a year the Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league.”

The comments may have provoked huge debate but there is little doubt that any club in Amsterdam or Istanbul, or in fact in any league, would love to sign a player of Fofana’s quality.

The 28-year-old arrives in Riyadh following a spell as captain of RC Lens, the team that finished second in France last season, just a point behind champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ivory Coast international was last season an integral part of a team that qualified for the UEFA Champions League, making 35 appearances and scoring seven goals.

A year earlier his record was three more games played and an extra goal scored. It is impressive consistency. Overall, he played 112 times for the club and scored 21 goals.

Fofana has developed into a goalscoring midfielder; that much is clear from his stats.

This spells danger for Al-Nassr’s rivals. With the threat from Ronaldo as well as Anderson Talisca, who ended last season as the second-highest scorer in the league, there is some serious firepower at the club.

When you consider that Marcelo Brozovic has arrived from Inter Milan as one of the best defensive midfielders around, it gives those with attacking threat greater possibilities to go forward, safe in the knowledge that a world-class star is behind them.

Lens provided one of the stories of the European season with their second-place finish.

Fofana was a major part of that team and it was no secret that he was wanted by many big sides in England. Liverpool were reported to have been watching the player in the second half of the French season and there has also been interest from the likes of Newcastle and West Ham.

It is a measure of how much impact he had with the French club that he received an unusual goodbye from the side’s CEO.

Arnaud Pouille said: “As proof of his deep attachment to Racing, he will very shortly become the first player to leave the club to become a shareholder.

“Far from being a mere announcement, this concrete commitment is a strong act that anchors our relationship over time and underlines Seko’s confidence in the club’s future.”

That Fofana has occupied such a central role on and off the pitch with Lens bodes well for Al-Nassr.

He told Lens fans in a social media post: “I leave you with the feeling of accomplishment and pride at being a part of this history which is ours.”

Fofana is also swapping the UEFA Champions League for the Asian edition.

Lens would be seen as outsiders to progress past the group stage in Europe but Al-Nassr are expected to go far in the Asian tournament.

Unlike bitter Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal, who hold the record with four continental championships, Al-Nassr have never been crowned as Asia’s best team, a final appearance back in 1995 being the closest they have got to the honor.

Al-Nassr will be one to watch in Asia and with such recruitments as Fofana, Ronaldo’s predictions may not be too wide of the mark. Fofana looks to be a great signing for the club.

Topics: Al-Nassr Seko Fofana Cristiano Ronaldo RC Lens Ivory Coast

Latest updates

