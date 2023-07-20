You are here

Cricket fever set to engulf Canada with Global T20 start

Global T20 Canada kicks off on July 20. (Supplied)
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

  • Home team Brampton Wolves featuring Harbhajan Singh will take on Mississauga Panthers and ‘The Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle
DUBAI: Some of cricket’s biggest superstars have arrived in Toronto to battle it out for Global T20 honors.

The widely anticipated third edition will kick off today at the TD Cricket Arena in Brampton, Ontario with hosts Brampton Wolves taking on Mississauga Panthers. This promises to be an exciting game for cricket fans with “Turbanator” Harbhajan Singh, allrounders Colin de Grandhomme and Mark Chapman, as well as bowlers Jeremy Gordon and Tim Southee turning up for the home team.

Chris Gayle, “The Universe Boss,” will be in action for the Panthers, alongside Pakistan’s allrounder Shoaib Malik, wicketkeeper Azam Khan, batting allrounder James Neesham among others.

Besides featuring stalwarts of the game, the 18-day contest in North America’s biggest cricket league is also expected to propel the careers of upcoming players from Associate Nations as well as host nation Canada.

With tickets selling out rapidly, the Brampton Sports park will transform into a carnival of cricket, as fans are expected in huge numbers.

As part of the buildup for the marquee tournament, a launch party was held on Tuesday, where key stakeholders gathered to set the tone for the forthcoming spectacle. The celebration commenced with an address from Ashit Patel, director of GT20 Canada, followed by Rashpal Bajwa, president of Cricket Canada and Richard Berridge, CEO of GT20 Canada. Also addressing the gathering was Mayor Patrick Brown who lauded Brampton as the “cricket capital of North America.”

Expressing his pleasure ahead of the third edition of Global T20, Patel said: “Global T20 returning with its third edition feels surreal. Witnessing some of the world’s best players gracing the stage once again fills our heart with joy and anticipation. Equally exciting is the prospect of discovering new talents who will undoubtedly leave their mark on this grand stage. It’s an honor to be part of this exhilarating journey, and we look forward to create a legacy of sporting excellence.”

Berridge went on to echo Patel’s sentiments while reiterating the importance of the player experience: “As organizers, we take immense pride in the great success of previous editions, but this year, we’re taking it to new heights. The tournament is set to be bigger and better than ever before, promising an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike. Player experience is our top priority, and we’ve gone the extra mile to ensure every aspect is seamless. Looking forward to top-notch cricket as we unleash the full potential of this sporting spectacle.”

Six teams will compete for the prestigious trophy including Toronto Nationals, who will feature Shahid Afridi, Colin Munro, Sikander Raza and Canadian skipper, Saad bin Zafar.

Also making their debut in the competition are the Surrey Jaguars that comprises the hard-hitting opener Alex Hales, Pakistan’s top-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed and Australian sensation Ben Cutting. 

Returning to the fray are the Vancouver Knights, who have sought the services of Mohammed Rizwan who currently holds second place in the ICC T20I batsman rankings along with Najibullah Zadran from Afghanistan, and one of GT20 Canada’s standout performers, Rassie Van Der Dussen.

Also competing this year are the Montreal Tigers, their experienced squad boasts some of the world’s finest T20 players including Shakib Al-Hassan, Andre Russel, Chris Lynn and Carlos Brathwaite.

Friday will feature the first doubleheader of the tournament between the Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals, followed by an encounter between Surrey Jaguars and Montreal Tigers. The finals are scheduled for Aug. 6.

Topics: Cricket Global T20 Canada

Khaled Al-Shehhi, Hazza Farhan scoop gold as UAE leads medal table at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

Khaled Al-Shehhi, Hazza Farhan scoop gold as UAE leads medal table at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
Hazza Farhan of the UAE celebrates winning gold at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Mongolia. (UAEJJF)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Khaled Al-Shehhi, Hazza Farhan scoop gold as UAE leads medal table at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

Khaled Al-Shehhi, Hazza Farhan scoop gold as UAE leads medal table at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
  • Emirati athletes have won 8 medals in Mongolia as they eye 4th consecutive title
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

ULAANBAATAR: The UAE national jiu-jitsu team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, continued their impressive performance on day two of the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, securing four more medals — two gold, one silver and one bronze.

Khaled Al-Shehhi and Hazza Farhan clinched the gold medals, while Shamsa Al-Amri and Mohamed Al-Suwaidi earned silver and bronze respectively.

Al-Shehhi secured gold in the 62 kg category, reaffirming his global dominance in the division and achieving his fourth-consecutive world championship title. Meanwhile, Farhan claimed his gold in the open-weight category.

Al-Amri earned a silver in the 57 kg category, while Al-Suwaidi secured a bronze in the 69 kg division.

On Tuesday, the UAE had won four medals, and with an additional four medals secured on Wednesday, the team’s tally now stands at eight. The Emirati athletes currently lead the table and are well-positioned to clinch the championship title for the fourth straight year.

The championship, held in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, concludes on Thursday.

Mubarak Al-Menhali, director of the technical department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, praised the team’s performance. “Today, our champions demonstrated brilliant performances against elite international athletes, and the matches showcased a high level of technical expertise. It showed our experienced fighters reaching the podium and making significant contributions to enhance the country’s overall medal tally.”

“The weight categories in which our male and female champions participated demanded a high level of competition, as anticipated by the coaching staff headed by Ramon Lemos. The athletes were trained accordingly, using new methods and techniques to improve their performance, and they strictly followed instructions, enabling them to overcome the most challenging moments in the fights,” he added.

Meanwhile, Al-Shehhi expressed his joy at winning gold and raising his country’s flag on the podium.

“The training and facilities provided by the UAEJJF paved the way for UAE athletes to excel and take a leading role in the sport, boosting the country’s reputation in major tournaments like this. We are eager to learn from this achievement and are confident that it will further motivate us to intensify our preparations for upcoming competitions. We promise our fans that we will persistently strive for more titles and bring glory to the nation,” he said.

Farhan, the world open-weight champion, also expressed his delight on taking gold. “Coach Ramon’s instructions were spot on, especially during the challenging final match. I dedicate this achievement to every single Emirati and to all those who believed in our capabilities and gave us the confidence to compete in major international tournaments. We are grateful that we lived up to our expectations.”

Al-Amiri said she was proud of taking silver in the 57 kg category.

“Although I aimed for gold, I am glad about my performance,” she said. “This achievement is the result of months of effort, sacrifices, and diligent preparation. I dedicate it to the wise leadership, officials of the UAEJJF, fans, supporters of the national team, and the people of the UAE.”

 

 

Topics: UAE Jiu-Jitsu Jiu-Jitsu Championship

New Saudi Pro League Director of Football Michael Emenalo attracted by ‘audacity’ of Kingdom’s project

New Saudi Pro League Director of Football Michael Emenalo attracted by ‘audacity’ of Kingdom’s project
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

New Saudi Pro League Director of Football Michael Emenalo attracted by ‘audacity’ of Kingdom’s project

  • Former Chelsea technical director says Saudi throwing net wide for ‘opportunity to compete’
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Pro League’s new director of football, Michael Emenalo, is excited at leading the SPL’s Player Acquisition Center of Excellence which aims to drive competitiveness, foster young talent alongside the best international players, and improve the governance of all clubs for long-term success.

Under Emenalo, the former Chelsea technical director, the new center will provide a centralized approach to transfers and ensure checks and balances in dealings on the international market, while providing management expertise.

Emenalo, best known for a successful 10-year stint at Stamford Bridge which saw the London club’s scouting, recruitment, development and loan systems transformed, said: “This is a role that I’ve spent the last 45 years of my life preparing for. It was not a difficult role or offer to accept. I am intrigued by the audacity of the project, and the ambition.

“Having also been in that situation where we had to develop things and take it to a level that was unexpected, and challenge the status quo, I think this project fits the bill of what I was looking for, in terms of expressing my creative content which I’ve built up over a number of years.”

 

 

Emenalo insists Saudi is looking for the “opportunity to compete” and said: “What Saudi football is doing, is no different from what the Premier League have done. There was a time when it was all about Italy. There was a time when it was all about Spain. What we’re looking for in the industry is an opportunity to compete, and to compete on an even scale and to improve upon whatever exists in the industry.

“I think the Saudi League offers a new opportunity first and foremost for the entire industry, and I think it will create avenues for good competition and for more development of young talent.

“The world can’t have enough of good footballers, the world can’t have enough of good football, the world can’t have enough competition between rival clubs, between countries, between rival leagues. That’s the attraction and that’s the ambition behind this wonderful project.”

Emenalo added: “The strategic plan is to take the league and the performances on the pitch to a different level. That’s where I come in. For that to happen there are some basic essentials; good structural organizational hygiene, good recruitment, sensible budget planning, good training and performance on match days. And this is what I hope to help the clubs achieve.

“I think eventually that’s what we’re going to do and if we look at some of the players … there are no limitations. There are no exclusions. The idea is to make this league one of the best in the world, and to do that, you want the best players.

“Right now, we’re throwing out our nets as wide and as far as they can go, to make sure that we bring the best talent in the league.”

He said dialogue is important for the SPL and potential players as the league evolves. “I can understand the sensibilities to something that is so new and so audacious in its ambition. I can understand that it creates some doubt in some people’s mind.

“Footballers are not completely ignorant of what the industry is about. They recognize when something is happening and you have to have conversations with them. So (it is) not just the agent, you have to have conversations with the players and explain to them what the league is about.

“If a lot of them are making this decision, it’s not necessarily because of the economic side of the opportunity. It is also because they recognize that this is going to be something that defines their legacy. They have an opportunity to contribute to something special, and that’s what every footballer is looking for.

“They’re looking for a great competition and an opportunity to do something exceptional and special. And I think the league offers them that. This is why there is a spectacular interest from all around the world, and from players to join our league.”

Emenalo hailed the “knowledge” and thinking that has gone into the creation of the center and the new SPL strategy. “I’ve been working with people behind the scenes for some time. I’ve been auditing the project myself, to understand it. This project has been in the making a while. It is not a spur of the moment decision, it is well thought out. I’m impressed with the knowledge and the input that’s gone into this, and I think it’s a boost for our industry as a whole.”

Topics: football Saudi Pro League Saudi Arabia

New strategy will improve SPL amid ‘spectacular interest’ globally, says interim CEO Saad Allazeez

Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

New strategy will improve SPL amid ‘spectacular interest’ globally, says interim CEO Saad Allazeez

  • Highlights efforts to improve competitiveness of league, says local players must prove they can compete with likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The new Saudi Pro League strategy is about “more than simply bringing world class players” or “spending big amounts of money on players,” according to the competition’s interim CEO and Vice Chairman Saad Allazeez.

Instead, there is an emphasis on building on a “strong foundation” and a system where teams with elite squads combine exciting up-and-coming young Saudi talent with world-class international players and role models.

The wide-ranging strategy was unveiled in an effort to drive competitiveness on and off the pitch, aligning the Saudi Arabia Football Federation’s already impressive youth development system with a newly introduced Player Acquisition Center of Excellence, or PACE, to foster young Saudi talent — while securing the best international players and improving the governance of all clubs for long-term success.

Allazeez said: “These are exciting times for the Saudi Pro League because we are building on a strong foundation we already have. We are in pursuit of finding the best version of ourselves — that’s our strategy. This has more to it than just simply bringing world-class players and talent there. Or spending big amounts of money on those players.

“Strategy for me is a live document. As a league, you want tight governance, financial control, top talent, best broadcasting product out there. We are building a strong foundation that we already have.”

 

 

Allazeez said there is “spectacular interest from all around the world from players to join our league.” But the SPL is committed to the development of local talent.

“One of the things we are doing to emphasize and improve the quality and competitiveness of the league, is to make the league younger,” he said. “First, we have reduced the legal age of young players from 18 to 16. Second, the roster size was limited to 35, out of which 10 would have to be 21 or younger. Third, we have mandated the clubs to have homegrown players from their own academies in the team roster.

“For you to make the starting 11 or even the reserve team, or the bench, you have to prove that you belong here. You are going to have to be keeping up with the likes of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo. To me, that is just an exciting challenge for any young Saudi player.”

The new PACE system will help to foster Saudi talent by introducing some of the world’s best players into the league in a structured way.

The PACE project will be led by Michael Emenalo, the former Nigeria international and Chelsea technical director, who joins the SPL as the new director of football with immediate effect.

Allazeez explained: “PACE is a tool by which we make sure that the best talent comes into Saudi in the most efficient and financially sound way.

“It is a collaborative effort between the league and the clubs by which we enable the clubs to acquire the best fit-for-purpose talent for their teams in terms of squad mapping, global mapping, negotiating, contracting, player care and onboarding. It is a centralized function in terms of budget and location, scouting, financial and legal advisory.”

On the appointment of Emenalo, Allazeez said: “Michael is simply a great football mind — somebody that we are in need of — his personality, expertise and experiences. We are just excited to have him. People think ‘who is our next player signing?’ For me, Michael was my biggest signing.”

At the same time, the SPL clubs will be undergoing a major transformation. Allazeez said: “The club development framework is also in my opinion a function of transformation. What we are trying to do is to enable the clubs to adopt best practice when it comes to operating — financially managing the club, acquiring players, hiring coaches, sports science — all that.

“Is it something I envisage being there in 10 years’ time? Hopefully not. We want the clubs in due time to be able to do that themselves without the aid or the help of the league. The biggest achievement for us in the league is to feel that passion of the fans, bringing them this excitement and these biggest stars and the proven competition that they deserve to see week in week out. This is going to be the biggest season for the Saudi Pro League ever, no question about it.”

Topics: football Saudi Pro League Saudi Arabia

Pakistan beats Sri Lanka by 4 wickets to win the 1st of 2 tests between South Asian rivals

Pakistan beats Sri Lanka by 4 wickets to win the 1st of 2 tests between South Asian rivals
Updated 20 July 2023
AP

Pakistan beats Sri Lanka by 4 wickets to win the 1st of 2 tests between South Asian rivals

  • Sri Lanka won the toss and batted, scoring 312, and Pakistan replied with 461 in its first innings
  • Saud Shakil was named man of the match, having posted a double century under immense pressure
Updated 20 July 2023
AP

GALLE: Pakistan made it a difficult chase at times but the visitors completed a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first cricket test on Thursday.

Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals but opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq scored an unbeaten half-century, his eighth in test cricket, to see the tourists through before lunch on the fifth day.

Sri Lanka won the toss and batted, scoring 312, and Pakistan replied with 461 in its first innings. The home side scored 279 runs in its second at-bat, leaving Pakistan 131 runs to win.

Pakistan didn’t get off to a good start and limped to 48 for three at stumps on day four.

When play resumed on the final day, Pakistan needed 83 runs and there were memories of the 2009 test at Galle. That’s when the visitors needed 97 runs with eight wickets in hand chasing a target of 168 but collapsed and were bowled out for 117.

Babar Azam added 41 runs for the fourth wicket Thursday with Imam and the run chase looked a mere formality, but Prabath Jayasuriya trapped the Pakistan captain for 24 to give Sri Lanka some hope.

Saud Shakeel and Imam then added 43 runs for the fifth wicket with the former being the more dominant partner with his clever footwork against the spinners. He had come down the track and executed an elegant cover drive off Ramesh

Mendis but was caught behind the next ball to give Mendis his first wicket in the innings.

Jayasuriya claimed his fourth wicket when Sarfraz Ahmed, attempting to sweep, was caught at backward square leg by Kusal Mendis.

While wickets were falling on the other end, Imam was unbeaten on 50 having faced 84 deliveries and hit four fours and one six.

Agha Salman walked in at the fall of the sixth wicket with Pakistan needing four runs and he completed the victory by depositing Jayasuriya over long-off for six.

Shakeel was named man of the match, having posted a double century under tremendous pressure in the first innings.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam praised Shakeel, who was playing just his sixth test match.

“Saud Shakeel was unbelievable.” he said. “We are very happy for him. We lost early wickets in the first innings but the way he absorbed the pressure was superb. His effort helped us to get ahead of the game. Very satisfied with the way he went about things. Galle is not an easy wicket to bat but he made it look easy.”

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne also praised his deputy Dhananjaya de Silva, who scored 122 and 82 runs in the match.

“We have to learn from Dhananjaya,” Karunaratne said. “He showed how to bat when the bowling is on top. If someone had taken responsibility and hanged around with him, we could have posted decent totals. To win the toss and not to score big when conditions were best for batting was so disappointing.”

The second test begins next Monday in Colombo.

Topics: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Pakistan Cricket

Al-Nassr garners major sponsorship from AROYA Cruises

Al-Nassr garners major sponsorship from AROYA Cruises
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

Al-Nassr garners major sponsorship from AROYA Cruises

Al-Nassr garners major sponsorship from AROYA Cruises
  • Three-year deal to start from the 2023-2024 season
  • Aligns with Vision 2030, says football club’s CEO
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Al-Nassr Football Club has garnered a major three-year gold sponsorship deal with AROYA Cruises.

The pact was signed with the recently launched premier Arabian tourism firm, which is part of Cruise Saudi, on Thursday at Al-Nassr’s summer camp in Portugal, according to a joint statement from the parties.

As the official sponsor of the club, AROYA’s logo will be displayed on the upper part of Al-Nassr’s jersey.

AROYA Cruises and Riyadh-based Al-Nassr will conduct joint promotional campaigns starting from the 2023-2024 season. The marketing will focus on linking Al-Nassr’s stars and fans with the immersive cruise experience.

The aim is to promote Saudi Arabia’s top coastal destinations, fostering the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 toward economic, social and cultural diversification.

“We are delighted to announce our gold sponsorship of Al-Nassr Football Club,” said Lars Clasen, CEO at Cruise Saudi. “This partnership allows us to align the excitement of remarkable performances witnessed on the football pitch with the remarkable experiences we will offer at sea.

“Together, we aim to create unforgettable and exclusive moments for Al-Nassr’s players, and football-loving fans and families through showcasing this new element of tourism in Saudi Arabia,” Clasen added.

Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Al-Nassr’s CEO, said: “We are so happy today, we will start a great story with AROYA Cruises. They will be one of the iconic tourism destinations around the world. Which goes well with Al-Nassr’s strategies to achieve the Vision 2030 goals.”

Topics: football Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Cricket fever set to engulf Canada with Global T20 start
Khaled Al-Shehhi, Hazza Farhan scoop gold as UAE leads medal table at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
New Saudi Pro League Director of Football Michael Emenalo attracted by 'audacity' of Kingdom's project
New strategy will improve SPL amid 'spectacular interest' globally, says interim CEO Saad Allazeez
