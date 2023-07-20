Cricket fever set to engulf Canada with Global T20 start

DUBAI: Some of cricket’s biggest superstars have arrived in Toronto to battle it out for Global T20 honors.
The widely anticipated third edition will kick off today at the TD Cricket Arena in Brampton, Ontario with hosts Brampton Wolves taking on Mississauga Panthers. This promises to be an exciting game for cricket fans with “Turbanator” Harbhajan Singh, allrounders Colin de Grandhomme and Mark Chapman, as well as bowlers Jeremy Gordon and Tim Southee turning up for the home team.
Chris Gayle, “The Universe Boss,” will be in action for the Panthers, alongside Pakistan’s allrounder Shoaib Malik, wicketkeeper Azam Khan, batting allrounder James Neesham among others.
Besides featuring stalwarts of the game, the 18-day contest in North America’s biggest cricket league is also expected to propel the careers of upcoming players from Associate Nations as well as host nation Canada.
With tickets selling out rapidly, the Brampton Sports park will transform into a carnival of cricket, as fans are expected in huge numbers.
As part of the buildup for the marquee tournament, a launch party was held on Tuesday, where key stakeholders gathered to set the tone for the forthcoming spectacle. The celebration commenced with an address from Ashit Patel, director of GT20 Canada, followed by Rashpal Bajwa, president of Cricket Canada and Richard Berridge, CEO of GT20 Canada. Also addressing the gathering was Mayor Patrick Brown who lauded Brampton as the “cricket capital of North America.”
Expressing his pleasure ahead of the third edition of Global T20, Patel said: “Global T20 returning with its third edition feels surreal. Witnessing some of the world’s best players gracing the stage once again fills our heart with joy and anticipation. Equally exciting is the prospect of discovering new talents who will undoubtedly leave their mark on this grand stage. It’s an honor to be part of this exhilarating journey, and we look forward to create a legacy of sporting excellence.”
Berridge went on to echo Patel’s sentiments while reiterating the importance of the player experience: “As organizers, we take immense pride in the great success of previous editions, but this year, we’re taking it to new heights. The tournament is set to be bigger and better than ever before, promising an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike. Player experience is our top priority, and we’ve gone the extra mile to ensure every aspect is seamless. Looking forward to top-notch cricket as we unleash the full potential of this sporting spectacle.”
Six teams will compete for the prestigious trophy including Toronto Nationals, who will feature Shahid Afridi, Colin Munro, Sikander Raza and Canadian skipper, Saad bin Zafar.
Also making their debut in the competition are the Surrey Jaguars that comprises the hard-hitting opener Alex Hales, Pakistan’s top-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed and Australian sensation Ben Cutting.
Returning to the fray are the Vancouver Knights, who have sought the services of Mohammed Rizwan who currently holds second place in the ICC T20I batsman rankings along with Najibullah Zadran from Afghanistan, and one of GT20 Canada’s standout performers, Rassie Van Der Dussen.
Also competing this year are the Montreal Tigers, their experienced squad boasts some of the world’s finest T20 players including Shakib Al-Hassan, Andre Russel, Chris Lynn and Carlos Brathwaite.
Friday will feature the first doubleheader of the tournament between the Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals, followed by an encounter between Surrey Jaguars and Montreal Tigers. The finals are scheduled for Aug. 6.