VALENCIA, Spain: Fermin Lopez scored a goal and created two others as champions Barcelona eased to a 5-0 victory over hosts Valencia in their LaLiga clash on Sunday to maintain their 100 percent start to the new season. Lamine Yamal scored twice, while Raphinha and Pedri were also on target for the visitors as they controlled the contest from the start and lead the LaLiga table with 12 points from four games, two more than second-placed Alaves, who won 5-2 at home to Osasuna. Valencia are rooted to the bottom of the table with a single point from their four games and never looked like getting anything from this encounter.

“We played a great ‌game, almost ‌perfect,” Barca coach Hansi Flick said. “We had control, we dominated. ‌That’s what I want from the team - control the game, create spaces and, if it’s possible to score.”

Barca took the lead inside six minutes when Fermin’s pass into the box was latched onto by Yamal, who lifted his shot over home goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski from a tight angle.

Fermin then drilled in a second from 18 yards on 22 minutes after being teed up by Anthony Gordon, before he turned provider again.

He got in behind the Valencia defence from a Yamal pass and ‌his ball across the six-yard box was tapped ‌in by Raphinha at the back post on 50 minutes.

“He (Fermin) has a lot of ‌energy and intensity,” Flick said. “He gets into the box, he is very dangerous ‌and he can score goals. Without the ball, he always presses and tries to win it back.”

Rodri struck the crossbar with a header as Barca created chances at will and it was no surprise when Pedri slotted in a fourth on 79 minutes.

There was ‌time for one more as Yamal swept home his second from close range as the visitors took their tally of goals in LaLiga this season to 17 in four games.

Marcos Fernandez scored a 98th-minute equaliser for Espanyol as they drew 1-1 at home with 10-man Sevilla.

Lucas Stassin looked to have scored the winner for the visitors with a close-range strike with five minutes remaining, until Fernandez netted with a header to grab a share of the points.

Sevilla had Arouna Sangante sent off in the 56th minute for bringing down Espanyol forward Roberto Fernandez when he was the last defender.

Argentine forward Lucas Boye scored a hat-trick as Alaves completed a 5-2 home win over Osasuna.

Mariano Diaz and Pablo Ibanez, against his former side, got the others, while there was a double for Osasuna forward Ante Budimir.

Malaga drew 0-0 with visitors Levante as Chupe missed an early penalty for the home side, who remain winless this season.