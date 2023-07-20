Wagner mercenaries train Belarus special forces near Polish border

You are here

It’s the first indication that a deal to end Wagner’s mutiny last month is being implemented. (REUTERS)
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

  • Kremlin says Poland’s decision to reinforce Belarus border amid Wagner presence is ‘cause for concern’
  • Poland says it is monitoring situation on Belarus border
MOSCOW: Mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group have started to train Belarusian special forces at a military range just a few miles from the border with NATO-member Poland, the Belarusian defense ministry said on Thursday.
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was shown in a video on Wednesday welcoming his fighters to Belarus, telling them they would take no further part in the Ukraine war for now but ordering them to gather their strength for Africa while they trained the Belarusian army.
“The armed forces of Belarus continue joint training with the fighters of the Wagner PMC (Private Military Company),” the Belarusian defense ministry said.
“During the week, special operations forces units together with representatives of the Company will work out combat training tasks at the Brest military range.”
The range is just 3 miles (5 km) east of the Polish border.
Minsk posted pictures of masked Wagner instructors, their faces covered in accordance with the mercenary group’s rules, training Belarusian soldiers with armored vehicles and what appear to be drone controls.
Poland, a former Warsaw Pact member which has been a full member of the US-led military alliance since 1999, said it was prepared for various scenarios and was monitoring the situation at the border with Belarus.
“Poland’s borders are secure, we are monitoring the situation on our eastern border on an ongoing basis and we are prepared for various scenarios as the situation develops,” the Polish defense ministry said.
Wagner’s failed June 23-24 mutiny has been interpreted by the West as a challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule that illustrates the weakness of the 70-year-old Kremlin chief and the strain of the Ukraine war on the Russian state.
The Kremlin rejects that interpretation and says the Russian people have rallied around Putin and the military.
Mercenary plans
A deal was struck on June 24 under which the mercenaries would move to Belarus in return for charges against them being dropped. Putin said the fighters could either leave for Belarus, come under the command of the defense ministry or go back to their families.
Wagner has lost 22,000 of its men in the Ukraine war while 40,000 have been wounded and up to 10,000 fighters will end up in Belarus, according to a post by a senior commander which was republished by Wagner’s Telegram channel.
Reuters could not confirm what looks like the most detailed breakdown of Wagner numbers for several months. But if accurate they give an insight into the extent of the losses both sides are suffering in the Ukraine war — and of the continued strength of one of the world’s most battle-hardened mercenary forces.
The senior commander known by his nom de guerre “Marx,” Wagner’s chief of staff, said in the post that a total of 78,000 Wagner men had participated in what he cast as “the Ukrainian business trip,” 49,000 of them prisoners.
Wagner helped Russia annex Crimea in 2014, fought Daesh militants in Syria, operated in the Central African Republic and Mali and took the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut for Russia earlier this year with considerable losses on both sides.
“Up to 10 thousand fighters have gone or will go to Belarus,” he said. “About 15 thousand have gone on holiday.”
The post contradicted remarks by a Russian lawmaker who said that as many as 33,000 Wagner fighters had signed contracts with the defense ministry.
“If all the dead and those who went on holiday signed up then I suppose it is possible,” Marx said.

Russia has still not granted IAEA access to Zaporizhzhia reactor roofs

Updated 4 sec ago

Russia has still not granted IAEA access to Zaporizhzhia reactor roofs

Russia has still not granted IAEA access to Zaporizhzhia reactor roofs
Updated 4 sec ago
VIENNA: Russia has still not let the UN nuclear watchdog’s team at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine have access to the rooftops of the occupied plant’s reactors, the agency said on Thursday as it follows up on Ukrainian accusations of foul play.
“International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have carried out additional inspections and walkdowns at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) over the past week – so far without observing any heavy military equipment, explosives or mines – but they are still awaiting access to the rooftops of the reactor buildings,” the IAEA said in a statement.

Afghanistan assures Pakistan on regional security, stability as Islamabad envoy visits Kabul

Afghanistan assures Pakistan on regional security, stability as Islamabad envoy visits Kabul
Updated 20 July 2023

Afghanistan assures Pakistan on regional security, stability as Islamabad envoy visits Kabul

Afghanistan assures Pakistan on regional security, stability as Islamabad envoy visits Kabul
  • Envoy Durrani was appointed in May amid growing concerns of stability in Afghanistan
  • Kabul meeting coincided with a string of attacks in northwest Pakistan
Updated 20 July 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi has said his government will work for regional security and stability as he met Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan Asif Durrani during the latter’s visit to Kabul, which comes amid rising cross-border attacks.

Muttaqi held talks on Wednesday with Durrani, a veteran diplomat appointed to his current post in May at a time of growing concerns in Islamabad over Afghanistan’s stability under Taliban rule.

The two neighbors also have strained relations due to growing violence at the border and a sharp rise in militant attacks by the Pakistani Taliban — the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — which Islamabad says has been emboldened by the Afghan Taliban takeover in 2021.

During the meeting, Muttaqi told Durrani that “Afghans will never harm anyone; we will allow none to use our soil against another country; & our efforts will always be directed at working for regional security and stability,” the spokesman for the Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.

“We hope with your appointment, the political and economic relations between the two countries will develop further, & this requires joint work,” the statement said, adding that “ensured security in Afghanistan” offers an opportunity to strengthen the economy and increase trade between the two countries.

The meeting in Kabul coincided with a string of attacks in northwest Pakistan, including the killing of two police officers in the city of Peshawar on Thursday that was claimed by the TTP.

Cross-border fire and shootouts have occurred along the Afghan-Pakistan border for years, but Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since November, when the TTP ended a months-long ceasefire with the government.

Though the TTP openly pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul in 2021, they were not accepted by the latter and remained a separate militant group.

Russia slaps domestic travel curbs on UK diplomats

Russia slaps domestic travel curbs on UK diplomats
Updated 20 July 2023
AFP

Russia slaps domestic travel curbs on UK diplomats

Russia slaps domestic travel curbs on UK diplomats
  • A statement said the measures were in response to the "hostile actions" of London, a key ally of Ukraine
  • British measures "hindering the normal operation of Russian foreign mission in the UK"
Updated 20 July 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow on Thursday announced that British diplomats working in Russia will need to notify authorities in advance about their movements around the country.
Russia’s foreign ministry said it had summoned Britain’s charge d’affaires Tom Dodd to inform him of a “notification procedure for the movement of employees of British diplomatic missions on the territory of our country.”
A statement said the measures were in response to the “hostile actions” of London, a key ally of Ukraine, and British measures “hindering the normal operation of Russian foreign mission in the UK.”
The procedure will be required for “accredited personnel” of the British embassy in Moscow and the consulate general in Yekaterinburg, in the Urals.
It will not apply to the British ambassador and a few other senior diplomats.
The diplomats will need to give authorities notice of at least five working days of travel outside the “120-kilometer (75-mile) free movement zone,” the ministry said.
This should include “information about the timings, purpose, type of trip, planned business contacts, accompanying persons, mode of transport, places of visit and accommodation as well as the route of the trip.”

Egypt keen to boost relations with Philippines through handicraft

Egypt keen to boost relations with Philippines through handicraft
Updated 20 July 2023
Ellie Aben

Egypt keen to boost relations with Philippines through handicraft

Egypt keen to boost relations with Philippines through handicraft
  • Philippines and Egypt established diplomatic relations in 1946
  • Middle East nation began exporting citrus to the archipelago in June
Updated 20 July 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Egypt is seeking to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines through handicraft, Cairo’s ambassador in Manila told Arab News, saying he sees potential in stronger relations between the two countries whose people share many similarities.

Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Egypt were established in 1946. Manila’s embassy in Cairo, which opened in the 1960s, was its sole diplomatic mission in the African and Arab region until the mid-1970s.

Egyptian Ambassador to the Philippines Ahmed Shehabeldin said every sector has the potential to further boost Philippines-Egypt relations, but he sees potential in starting with handicraft.

“I would love to invest in cultural products,” Shehabeldin told Arab News on the sidelines of Egypt National Day event in Metro Manila on Wednesday evening.

“For example, in Egypt we have ‘tally.’ This is beautiful and this is handmade. We have to invest in this and to make this high-end. It’s handicraft, handmade, so you start by that,” he said.

Tally, also known as assiut or tulle-bi-telli, which translates as “net with wire,” is a traditional metal thread embroidery, a netting fabric named after its city of origin, Asyut, in the 19th century.

“You have to invest in people, you have to invest in your culture, you have to invest in your heritage,” Shehabeldin said.

The Egyptian envoy said that more people-to-people engagement will also be key.

“Egypt and the Philippines, there are many similarities between the people ... so I see potential,” he said.

Shehabeldin said he is developing some potential cooperation with the Philippines, but did not specify.

One recent cooperation between the two countries is in agriculture, with the Middle East nation kicking off its exports of citrus to the Southeast Asian country last month following an agreement signed in 2022.

Egypt is among the world’s top exporters of citrus, accounting for about 5.9 percent in 2021, according to data from the French world economy center CEPII.

To further bolster ties, Shehabeldin is urging Egyptian businesses to visit the Philippines.

“And I’m encouraging also business people from Egypt who like overseas investment: Come to the Philippines.”

North Korea threatens nuclear retaliation over US displays of military force

North Korea threatens nuclear retaliation over US displays of military force
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

North Korea threatens nuclear retaliation over US displays of military force

North Korea threatens nuclear retaliation over US displays of military force
  • Each side steps up displays of military force in a standoff over the isolated country’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea said on Thursday that the deployment of US weapons like aircraft carriers, bombers, or missile submarines in South Korea could meet the conditions for its use of nuclear weapons, state media KCNA reported, citing a statement by the country’s defense minister Kang Sun Nam.
The comments raise the stakes as each side steps up displays of military force in a standoff over the isolated country’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
The defense minister’s statement also accused the United States and South Korea of escalating tensions in the region while criticizing the first meeting by their nuclear consultative group.
“The ever-increasing visibility of the deployment of the strategic nuclear submarine and other strategic assets may fall under the conditions of the use of nuclear weapons specified in the DPRK law,” the statement said.
DPRK is short for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
The remark is aimed at the Ohio-class US nuclear-powered submarine which arrived at a port in the southern city of Busan earlier this week.
“The phase of a military clash on the Korean peninsula has surfaced as a dangerous reality,” the KCNA report added.
The report comes after a US soldier crossed the border into North Korea on Tuesday at a time of heightened tension between the two Koreas and the United States.
North Korea has yet to comment on the incident involving the US soldier.
Last year, the reclusive state codified a new, expansive nuclear law declaring its status as a nuclear-armed state “irreversible.”
“The utmost significance of legislating nuclear weapons policy is to draw an irretrievable line so that there can be no bargaining over our nuclear weapons,” North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un was quoted as saying at that time by KCNA.

