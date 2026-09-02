More than 1,000 bodies have been recovered and 4,462 people remain missing after flash floods devastated villages in Nepal’s Himalayan region, Nepalese authorities said on Wednesday. Families have begun conducting symbolic funeral ceremonies for loved ones presumed lost, as the search for survivors continues.

According to Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, the disaster was triggered by a high-altitude glacial collapse on August 26, which sent a massive wave of freezing water, rocks, and debris down the China-Nepal border. Emergency teams have recovered 1,050 bodies in Nepal, while 3,916 people are still missing, the authority reported. Chinese state media reported 16 dead and 546 missing in Tibet, bringing the overall number of reported dead to 1,066 and missing to 4,462. At least 17 bodies have also been recovered from rivers downstream in India, according to Indian authorities.

After days of searching shelters and mortuaries, relatives of some of the missing have lost hope and begun conducting last rites. Dolma Newar Tamang, whose husband was en route to China when the disaster struck, said, “We had to do this to set his soul free, so that he is at peace and happy wherever he is.” She added, “I saw the news and called him. I called repeatedly, but he never picked up.”

Rescue teams remain hopeful about finding survivors, particularly in tunnels of hydropower plants across the region. So far, only bodies have been recovered from tunnels blocked by sludge, but teams are continuing to dig, drill, and blast through debris. Nepal’s Foreign Minister, Shisir Khanal, stated, “Miracles do happen. At this point, I do not want to completely give up hope.”

Climate change and global responsibility

Nepal’s Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, described the catastrophe as “a serious indication that the risks we face in the Himalayan region are increasing alongside climate change.” He added, “Climate change is a global contribution, and disaster response is also a global responsibility,” in a statement posted on Facebook. Scientists from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development have said the Himalayas are warming rapidly as global temperatures rise, accelerating glacier melt. Glaciers in the Himalayan and Hindu Kush ranges are a crucial water source for about 240 million people in the mountains and another 1.65 billion people in the South Asian and Southeast Asian river valleys, according to the United Nations.

There is growing anger in Nepal, a largely rural nation of 30 million people, at the scale of destruction. Nepal has contributed little to the greenhouse gas emissions driving global warming but is among those suffering its consequences. The government in Kathmandu has warned that reconstruction costs could run into the billions of US dollars (USD). Nepal’s economy is already under pressure, with limited resources to respond to a disaster of this scale. Chinese state media reported that road access to Gyirong Port in Tibet, one of the hardest-hit areas, was only restored on Wednesday after days of round-the-clock repair work.

Mass burials and information restrictions

With mortuaries overflowing in Nepal, authorities have had to bury hundreds of unidentified bodies after DNA sampling, according to the Nepalese Ministry of Home Affairs. In China, foreign journalists are restricted from reporting in Tibet, and Chinese authorities maintain tight control over information from the region. Tibetan advocacy groups in exile have questioned China’s account of the disaster, but Beijing has stated that the “release of information has been open, transparent and timely.”

Rescue and recovery operations are ongoing, and officials have cautioned that the number of casualties may rise as more debris is cleared and access to remote areas improves. Independent verification of casualty figures and conditions in some affected areas remains difficult due to access restrictions and ongoing search efforts.