Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Pro-war Putin critic and nationalist Girkin detained in Moscow

Pro-war Putin critic and nationalist Girkin detained in Moscow
Igor Strelkov, who is also known as Igor Girkin, the top military commander of the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic,” delivers a press conference in 2014 in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Pro-war Putin critic and nationalist Girkin detained in Moscow

Pro-war Putin critic and nationalist Girkin detained in Moscow
  • Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, helped Russia annex Crimea from Ukraine in 2014
  • Girkin announced in May that he and others had set up the "Club of Angry Patriots", to enter politics to save Russia
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian investigators on Friday detained prominent Russian nationalist Igor Girkin, who had publicly accused President Vladimir Putin and the army top brass of not prosecuting the war in Ukraine harshly or effectively enough.
The move, reported by his wife, his lawyer and the RBC news outlet, suggests the authorities have wearied of his criticism of what they call Russia’s “special military operation.”
It follows an abortive mutiny last month led by another outspoken critic, Yevgeny Prigozhin, boss of the Wagner mercenary force, who is still free but has sharply curtailed his own verbal attacks.
Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, helped Russia annex Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and then organize pro-Russian militias who took control of part of eastern Ukraine from Kyiv.
He was also handed a life sentence in absentia by a Dutch court in 2022 for his alleged role in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, with the loss of 298 passengers and crew.
The former Federal Security Service (FSB) officer had been regarded by many as untouchable due to his background and ties to the authorities, but had become more outspoken in recent months.
Girkin announced in May that he and others had set up the “Club of Angry Patriots,” to enter politics to save Russia from what he said was the danger of turmoil due to military failures in Ukraine.
Asked at the time if he was naive to think he could launch a political movement without the assent of the Kremlin, he said: “I hope you would not call me a naive person.”

URGING PUTIN TO HAND OVER TO ‘SOMEONE CAPABLE’
In one of his most outspoken tirades on July 18, in a post on his official Telegram channel, read by over 760,000 people, Girkin peppered Putin with personal insults and urged him to transfer power “to someone truly capable and responsible.”
In a message posted on Girkin’s official Telegram account, his wife, Miroslava Reginskaya, said:
“Today, at about 11:30 a.m., representatives of the Investigative Committee came to our house. I was not at home. Soon, according to the concierge, they took my husband out by his arms and in an unknown direction.”
She said friends had told her Girkin had been charged with extremism.
“I do not know anything about my husband’s whereabouts, he has not contacted me,” she said.
There was no immediate comment from the authorities. Girkin’s lawyer told the state news agency TASS that it was not clear why his client had been detained.
RBC, citing two unnamed law enforcement sources, said Girkin’s Moscow home was being searched and that he had been detained over a complaint against him made by a former Wagner employee.
Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of the R.Politik analysis firm, said the men who run Russia’s law enforcement and power ministries had long wanted to arrest Girkin.
“Strelkov (Girkin) had overstepped all conceivable boundaries a long time ago,” she said.
“This is a direct outcome of Prigozhin’s mutiny: the army’s command now wields greater political leverage to quash its opponents in the public sphere.”
Stanovaya said Girkin’s detention was a signal that any of the bitterest critics of Moscow’s approach to the war could face prosecution.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Igor Girkin President Vladimir Putin

He killed his ailing wife. A Cyprus court ruled it was manslaughter, not murder

He killed his ailing wife. A Cyprus court ruled it was manslaughter, not murder
Updated 5 sec ago

He killed his ailing wife. A Cyprus court ruled it was manslaughter, not murder

He killed his ailing wife. A Cyprus court ruled it was manslaughter, not murder
Updated 5 sec ago
PAPHOS, Cyprus: A Cyprus court on Friday found a British man who killed his ailing wife in their home guilty of manslaughter, saying that the prosecution didn’t prove beyond reasonable doubt that the 76-year-old man committed premeditated murder.
In a unanimous decision, the three-judge bench said that David Hunter’s decision to suffocate his 74-year-old wife Janice as she was sitting in a recliner in December 2021 was a spur-of-the-moment decision: he snapped as he could no longer stand seeing her weeping in pain.
The court accepted witness testimony that Janice feared her blood ailment would develop into full-blown leukemia and had repeatedly pleaded with her husband to take her life because she didn’t want to share the fate of her sister who died of the disease.
Hunter attempted to take his own life by consuming a large amount of pills after doing something “he never before thought possible — closing his hands over his wife’s mouth and nose,” the court heard, but medical staff saved his life.
The court cited expert testimony that Janice Hunter suffered from myelodysplastic syndrome, a type of blood cancer which “to a large degree” — as much as 45 percent — could turn into leukemia, although there was no proof that she had indeed developed the disease because no definitive tests were conducted.
But the court said both husband and wife believed that Janice would develop it because of her sister’s fate.
The court also accepted that the actions of David Hunter who “loved his wife and took care of her even under the most difficult circumstances without complaint” were motivated only to end her suffering and that Janice had repeatedly asked him to end her life.
David Hunter’s earlier assurances to Janice that he would help her fulfill her wish to end her life and not suffer any more didn’t indicate any premeditation, the court said.
The court will reconvene Jul. 27 for mitigation pleas before passing sentence. The decision means Hunter avoids a maximum life sentence that a premeditated murder conviction carries.
Michael Polak from Justice Abroad, a group that defends Britons facing legal troubles in foreign countries, said the ruling allows the court to hand down a suspended sentence which would be appropriate given the time that Hunter has already spent in custody.
He was detained immediately after his wife’s death, and has spent the intervening year and a half in prison, awaiting trial.
“This remains a tragic case. Janice and David were in a loving relationship for over 50 years and it is clear that David did what he did out of love for Janice upon her request,” Polak said in a statement.
“We strongly believe that no proper purpose would be served by David spending any further time within Nicosia prison.”
The prosecution said Cypriot authorities didn’t want to set a precedent for any husband to kill his wife and claim after the fact and without proof that the killing was done with the wife’s consent.
State prosecutor Andreas Hadjikyrou told reporters the Attorney General would examine the verdict with a view to filing an appeal.
He said a key point of scrutiny would be about proof the couple had indeed agreed for David Hunter to take his wife’s life, Hadjikyrou said.

Turkiye urges Sweden to act over terrorism for NATO membership support

Turkiye urges Sweden to act over terrorism for NATO membership support
Updated 21 July 2023
Reuters

Turkiye urges Sweden to act over terrorism for NATO membership support

Turkiye urges Sweden to act over terrorism for NATO membership support
  • Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership last year in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Updated 21 July 2023
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkiye will act to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership bid in conjunction with cooperation from Stockholm in the fight against terrorism, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Friday as saying.
Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership last year in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, abandoning policies of military non-alignment that had lasted through the Cold War. Their applications must be approved by all members of the alliance.
Having held up ratification of Sweden’s NATO bid for more than a year, Erdogan unexpectedly agreed after the alliance’s summit in Lithuania this month to forward it to Turkiye’s parliament when the legislature reconvenes in October.
“Turkish parliament’s working schedule will determine the process of Sweden’s NATO membership (ratification),” Erdogan told reporters on a flight returning from Gulf countries and northern Cyprus, according to a readout from his office.
“It would be in Sweden’s favor if they take concrete steps on the fight against terrorist organizations and on the extradition of terrorists.”
Ankara accuses Stockholm of doing too little against people Turkiye sees as terrorists, mainly members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the group Ankara accuses of orchestrating a 2016 failed coup, with extradition a key sticking point.
Sweden’s top court recently blocked the extradition of two Turkish citizens that Ankara says are part of a terrorist group.
“We expect promises to be fulfilled,” Erdogan said.
Erdogan was referring to a deal Turkiye, Sweden and Finland struck last year in Madrid aimed at addressing Ankara’s security concerns.
Turkiye on Thursday condemned the partial destruction of a Qur'an in front of Iraq’s embassy in Stockholm, but did not comment publicly on the incident while on the plane.

Topics: Turkiye Sweden NATO

UK councils ask government for more time rehousing Afghan refugees

UK councils ask government for more time rehousing Afghan refugees
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

UK councils ask government for more time rehousing Afghan refugees

UK councils ask government for more time rehousing Afghan refugees
  • Leaders tell minister there is not enough housing to shelter those who worked alongside British forces
  • Fears many could end up homeless as August deadline to leave hotel accommodation looms
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UK councils have asked for a deadline on evicting Afghan refugees from hotels to be extended, saying the current plans will leave people homeless.

The Guardian reported that senior council leaders told Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer that they lack housing in which to place Afghan refugees, many of whom worked with British forces or the embassy in Kabul before the fall of the country to the Taliban in 2021.

Thousands of Afghans are living in temporary hotel accommodation, at great cost to the UK taxpayer. Many have been told they must leave this accommodation in August.

In a conference call on Thursday, Mercer was told that the scheme to house Afghan refugees in the UK, dubbed Operation Warm Welcome, should be renamed Operation Cold Shoulder given how it is treating people and their families.

Attendees said Mercer had promised that hotel rooms would be kept as a “buffer” to house any further influx of refugees to the UK, but added that he had “few answers” about how the scheme to house Afghans permanently should work, and “no real perception of the housing crisis” facing Britain.

Peter Marland, leader of Milton Keynes Council, told The Guardian: “We already have 800 local families in temporary accommodation and not nearly enough homes to meet demand.

“We have also had 50 Afghan nationals present as homeless in the few months alone, some of whom found places to live but were then evicted.

“Rents are rising, some landlords are selling homes because of rising mortgages, and the money from central government might get us a handful of extra properties as most. The situation is really difficult and I can’t see any clear solution.”

Local councils have received additional funds from the central government to move and rehouse many Afghan migrants, but questions remain over how long that money will be provided for and who is responsible for moving them.

Joanna Midgley, deputy leader of Manchester City Council, said: “Our staff have put in so much work to do the best for Afghan people here, and this arbitrary deadline, and the threat of eviction, threatens to undo it.

“There needs to be more flexibility and more time — and that was the message I got from pretty much everyone on the call.

“It’s not that we don’t want to get Afghan people out of hotels — since May we’ve rehoused 40 percent of them.

“It’s just that we can’t suddenly find housing that doesn’t exist, or will be unaffordable when the extra funding to top up rents runs out.”

One Afghan refugee named Masood told The Guardian that people at the hotel he is staying at in Cardiff are under significant stress due to the looming deadline, and that many are spending “90 percent of their time looking for (alternative) accommodation.”

He said: “In the hotel lobby everyone is sitting together looking at Zoopla, Rightmove and other (housing) sites on their smartphones trying to find somewhere.”

Masood added that a lack of available work makes finding permanent accommodation even more difficult.

“If the government was unable to find housing for us all over the course of more than a year, with all its financial, human and technical resources, how can families who are unfamiliar with the system and the location be expected to find places in such a short notice time?” he said.

A Home Office spokesperson told The Guardian that hotels were “never designed to be long-term accommodation” for resettled Afghans, adding: “That is why we have announced a plan, backed by £285m ($366.5 million) of new funding, to speed up the resettlement of Afghan nationals into long-term homes.

“Extensive government support is available and we will continue to do all we can to help Afghan families as they rebuild their lives here.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan

Ukraine’s Zelensky sacks ambassador to UK after criticism

Ukraine’s Zelensky sacks ambassador to UK after criticism
Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

Ukraine's Zelensky sacks ambassador to UK after criticism

Ukraine’s Zelensky sacks ambassador to UK after criticism
  • Vadym Prystaiko is a career diplomat who has served as ambassador to the United Kingdom since July 2020
  • The UK is a major donor of weapons to Ukraine and also trains its troops
Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday dismissed the country’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, after he criticized the president’s response to a row over British military aid.
Prystaiko had criticized Zelensky’s sarcastic response to suggestions from British defense minister Ben Wallace that Ukraine should show more gratitude for arms supplies from its allies.
Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Prystaiko, published on the presidential website. It did not provide a reason.
The row began when Wallace told journalists at a NATO summit in Vilnius this month that Britain was not an Amazon delivery service for weapons to Ukraine and suggested Kyiv could express more “gratitude.”
The UK is a major donor of weapons to Ukraine and also trains its troops.
Zelensky responded at a press conference at the summit, saying he did not know how else to make clear Ukraine’s gratitude, adding: “We could wake up in the morning and express our words of gratitude to the minister personally.”
The Ukrainian diplomat agreed with a suggestion from a Sky News interviewer that Zelensky responded with “a little bit of sarcasm” to Wallace.
“I don’t believe that this sarcasm is healthy. We don’t have to show the Russians that we have something between us, they have to know that we are working together,” Prystaiko added, stressing the need to smooth over relations with the UK.
“If anything happens, Ben can call me and tell me everything he wants,” the diplomat said.
Prystaiko is a career diplomat who has served as ambassador to the United Kingdom since July 2020. He was previously Ukraine’s foreign minister from 2019 to 2020.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky UK Ben Wallace

Philippines will not cooperate with ICC in drugs war probe – Marcos

Philippines will not cooperate with ICC in drugs war probe – Marcos
Updated 21 July 2023
Reuters

Philippines will not cooperate with ICC in drugs war probe – Marcos

Philippines will not cooperate with ICC in drugs war probe – Marcos
  • Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. maintains the International Criminal Court has no jurisdiction over the Southeast Asian country
Updated 21 July 2023
Reuters

MANILA: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Friday his government will not cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigation into the thousands of killings committed during his predecessor’s ‘war on drugs’.
Marcos maintained the ICC has no jurisdiction over the Southeast Asian country, which withdrew from the ICC in March 2019.
“We will not cooperate with them in any way, shape or form,” Marcos told reporters, just days after appeals judges at the ICC rejected the Philippines’ attempt to block an investigation by the court’s prosecutors into the anti-narcotics campaign of former president Rodrigo Duterte.
Thousands of people were killed during anti-drug operations that ended in shootouts during Duterte’s six-year term, rights groups say. Police have officially acknowledged roughly 6,200 deaths and reject accusations of systematic executions and cover-ups.
Marcos said the alleged crimes must be dealt with in the country as they were committed in Philippine territory. The justice ministry has promised its own investigation into the drugs war will be fair.
“We continue to defend the sovereignty of the Philippines and continue to question the jurisdiction of the ICC in their investigations here in the Philippines,” Marcos said.
While the Philippines is no longer a signatory to the international tribunal, the ICC’s top prosecutor has said the court does have jurisdiction because the country was a party at the time the alleged crimes were committed.

Topics: Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Rodrigo Duterte

