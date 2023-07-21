You are here

First day of Umrah season welcomes worshippers to Grand Mosque

The Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques announced it is ready to receive the first worshippers of this year’s Umrah season. (Twitter/@ReasahAlharmain)
  • The presidency’s official spokesman, Maher Al-Zahrani, said it had 5,000 manual and 3,000 electric wheelchairs on standby
  • Trained staff will also be on duty overseeing spaces and guiding visitors to the correct spots for prayer
Makkah: The Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques announced it is ready to receive the first worshippers of this year’s Umrah season.
The presidency’s official spokesman, Maher Al-Zahrani, said it had 5,000 manual and 3,000 electric wheelchairs on standby, along with staff to operate them, to ensure a smooth passage for worshippers requiring assistance. These wheelchairs can be reserved through the Tanaqol app.
Trained staff will also be on duty overseeing spaces and guiding visitors to the correct spots for prayer. Doors will be manned, and visitors will be assisted throughout to allow easy entry and exit.
The presidency promises to provide vital services in the northern expansion of the Grand Mosque ranging from the filling of Zamzam water containers, controlling of air conditioning, and providing ample shelving to store copies of the Qur’an. The presidency is also in charge of monitoring the audio and lighting systems, cleanliness of the lavatories, and operating escalators to transport worshippers, especially the elderly.
Al-Zahrani said: “The women’s department will also help with organizing the entry and exit of worshipers to the Grand Mosque and provide gifts to them such as copies of the Holy Qur’an and bottles of Zamzam water, in addition to providing copies of (the) Qur’an in Braille to those who require them.”
He indicated that there are 200 qualified supervisors on the ground who will monitor the spaces and 4,000 workers tasked with washing and cleaning the Grand Mosque 10 times a day. This is in addition to having 800 workers on the ground to distribute 4,500 bottles of Zamzam water to worshipers throughout the Grand Mosque. It is estimated that nearly 500,000 liters of Zamzam water is consumed at the site during Umrah every day.

Red Sea Film Festival announces ‘48Hr Film Challenge’

  • The challenge is supported by the French Cultural Center, the French Consulate in Jeddah, and the French Embassy
JEDDAH: The organizers of the Red Sea Film Festival have selected teams to compete in the “48Hr Film Challenge” for young Saudi talents aspiring to become filmmakers.
The challenge is supported by the French Cultural Center, the French Consulate in Jeddah, and the French Embassy. Its aim is to discover unknown talents and present them to the Saudi and global audiences by providing them with the necessary training, knowledge, skills, and experience to develop their own cinematic projects.
Fifteen teams will compete in the challenge, which will conclude with the screening of the films in August. Two winning teams will be selected, and the leader of each team will be granted the opportunity to participate in cinema and directing events in France in 2024.

Saudi authorities thwart 3 separate attempts to smuggle up to $13.5m worth of Captagon tablets

  • In one case the narcotics were found hidden inside the wheel of one of the vehicles coming through the port
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s  Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at the Haditha port has thwarted three attempts to smuggle more than 539,000 Captagon pills the agency said in a press statement.

The drugs were found hidden in two trucks and a vehicle that came to the Kingdom through the port.

The drugs haul had a combined estimated street value of approximately $5.390m to $13.475m according to research published in the International Addiction Review Journal, which said users paid in the range of $10-$25 a pill.

The authority stated that in the first attempt, 187,200 Captagon pills were found hidden in separate parts of one of the trucks coming through the port.

In another case the narcotics were found hidden inside the wheel of one of the vehicles coming through the port.

Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenaged boys across the Middle East, and the money raised through the sale of all narcotics are usually ploughed back into the drug trade although some find their way into organized crime and terrorism.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports, and is “standing in the way of smuggling attempts, in order to achieve the security of society and protect it from these pests,” the statement added.

At the same time, the authority called on all people to help in the fight against smuggling by contacting it on the number designated for security reports 1910 or via e-mail: [email protected], or the international number +966 11 420 8417.

Saudi filmmaking talents showcased in Jeddah

JEDDAH: A celebration of Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning filmmaking industry was on Thursday held at Jeddah’s Hayy Cinema, the Kingdom’s first independent movie theater.

The one-day Aflamna (meaning, our films) program, staged as part of a collaboration with Cineways, powered by NEOM, showcased three short flicks produced and directed by a trio of Saudi filmmakers from the port city.

One of the movies, “When Red Blooms,” was directed by Tala Al-Harbi, winner of the Red Sea International Film Festival’s 48-hour Film Challenge 2022.

Through her film, the Effat University cinematic arts student took the Hayy Cinema audience on an introspective journey into the mind of a girl burdened by the weight of her own expectations.

Lama Jamjoom, another emerging filmmaker, and a cinematic arts major at the same Jeddah university, presented “Mother Eve,” a heart-warming tale redefining the meaning of motherhood.

Visual and performing arts specialist and director, Abdullah Al-Hijn, showcased his debut work “Tourette,” which tells the story of a young man with Tourette syndrome, a condition of the nervous system.

The film’s writer, Mariam Abdulrahman, said: “We wanted to create a full documentary about Tourette syndrome. However, we wanted the narration to reach the audience, so creating a short film was the best way for exposure.”

Zohra Ait El-Jamar, senior manager of Hayy Cinema, told Arab News: “Cinema is a place not only to watch films but to learn and exchange, and also engage with the audience to give that platform to aspiring Saudi filmmakers to showcase their work.”

El-Jamar said Hayy would be collaborating with this year’s Red Sea International Film Festival.

“We’re planning to do a second screening with three other Saudi shorts later in September,” she added.

In March, Hayy Cinema hosted Hayy Matsuri, a cultural and educational community festival and market that celebrated Japanese tradition, language, and art.

From a tea ceremony demonstration, to origami, Japanese calligraphy, and the art of flower arranging, the program also included musical performances and film screenings.

In May, “The Road to Makkah” was shown as part of the Islamic Arts Biennale, and in June, Hayy Cinema hosted the Red Sea Documentary Film Days, which presented six acclaimed documentaries from France, Guinea, Syria, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, exploring migration, camaraderie, and cinema archives.

El-Jamar said: “Whatever the institution or organization, if it is a like-minded one, we’re always open to collaboration.”

Hayy Cinema has launched a phone app for booking tickets online.

“Demand has been so high we have had to open our second cinema to accommodate audiences,” she added.

Cineways aims to nurture aspiring artists in the filmmaking industry, providing them with a comprehensive range of courses and workshops and helping develop Saudi talent to meet international standards. It works in collaboration with NEOM and the Saudi Film Commission.

KSrelief organizes training course for medical staff in Mukalla

The initiative aimed to support the health sector in Yemen. (Twitter @KSrelief)
  • Participants were trained on modern anesthesia methods which promote rapid recovery and reduce complications after operation is completed
MUKALLA: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action (KSrelief) organized a training course for medical staff on patient recovery after heart surgery in the city of Mukalla, Hadramout Governorate on Thursday. 

The session was part of the Saudi Pulse volunteer program for heart diseases and surgeries in the Hadramout Governorate. 

 

Participants were trained on modern anesthesia methods which promote rapid recovery and reduce complications after operation is completed. 

The initiative aimed to support the health sector in Yemen, and to improve level of health care provided to patients.

The course is part of the humanitarian aid and relief provided by Saudi authorities, through the work of KSrelief.

National Center for Security Operations holds awareness exhibition in Abqaiq Governorate

The Unified Security Operations Center operates in the 13 cities in the Eastern province. (Shutterstock file photo)
  • The Unified Security Operations Center operates in the 13 cities in the Eastern province
ABQAIQ: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Security Operations Center organized a security awareness exhibition in Abqaiq Mall from July 20 to July 22. 

 

The exhibition aims to introduce the emergency number (911) and security services the center provides to all citizens, residents and visitors. 

The Unified Security Operations Center in the Eastern province operates in 13 governorates as well as the city of Dammam.

