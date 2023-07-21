Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash -Palestinian officials

You are here

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian near a shrine in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, in the latest bloodshed in a cycle of violence that has gripped the region. (AP)
  • The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 17-year-old resident of the village had been killed
RAMALLAH: Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during clashes with stone throwers in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian officials said.
Israel’s border police said that during the clash in the village of Umm Safa near the city of Ramallah, “masked suspects threw stones and rocks endangering the lives of troops.”
A border policeman responded with fire and “a hit was identified,” it said.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 17-year-old resident of the village had been killed.
Protests are held Umm Safa every week against Israeli settlements, often escalating into clashes with Israeli forces.
Violence in the West Bank, among territories where the Palestinians seek to establish a state, has worsened over the past 15 months with stepped up Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and assaults by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages.

UN expert decries ‘systematic’ separation of boys in Syrian camps

A general view of al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria April 2, 2019. (REUTERS)
A general view of al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria April 2, 2019. (REUTERS)
UN expert decries ‘systematic’ separation of boys in Syrian camps

A general view of al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria April 2, 2019. (REUTERS)
  • An estimated 52,000 people from 57 countries are reportedly being held in the squalid and overcrowded Al-Hol and Al-Roj detention camps for terrorists and their family members in Kurdish-administered territory
GENEVA: Adolescent boys are systematically being separated from their mothers in detention camps in northeast Syria, a UN expert said Friday, warning the practice was causing irreparable harm and violated international law.
Fionnuala Ni Aolain said that during a visit to the Kurdish-controlled camps, she had noted “the separation of hundreds of adolescent boys from their mothers without any legal procedure.”
This appeared in particular to be happening to so-called third-country nationals, from countries other than Syria and Iraq.
This is “summary separation based on an unproven security risk that male children pose upon reaching the age of adolescence,” she told journalists in Geneva after a five-day visit to Syria.
“Every single boy child I met was clearly traumatized by the separation from their mothers,” she said, adding that she had seen separated boys as young as 11.
“This systematic practice of enforced separation ... is in clear violation of international law.”
Ni Aolain, the special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights while countering terrorism, is the first United Nations rights expert to have gained access to detention camps and prisons in the northeast.

An estimated 52,000 people from 57 countries are reportedly being held in the squalid and overcrowded Al-Hol and Al-Roj detention camps for terrorists and their family members in Kurdish-administered territory.
Sixty percent are children, mostly under the age of 12, said Ni Aolain.
She acknowledged the intense political and security complexity of the situation.
But that in no way justified “the mass indefinite and arbitrary detention of children, particularly boys, in various types of facilities,” she added.
Their repatriation needed to happen “urgently,” she insisted, stressing that besides the US-backed local authorities, the home countries also bore responsibility for these rights violations.
Western governments have faced mounting criticism for not taking back more of their citizens who traveled to Iraq and Syria to volunteer for the Daesh group.
Ni Aolain acknowledged that there had been “some positive movement on repatriation” — with numbers having come down from a high of over 70,000.
But she warned that at the current rate, “these facilities will on average, at a minimum, stay in business for 20 years.”
“Think about that for a two-year-old who is currently living in this facility.”
“There appears to be no understanding that it is an absolute contravention of international law to detain children in what appears to be an unending cycle of cradle-to-grave detention,” she lamented.

Ni Aolain was able to visit and conduct interviews in both camps, although not in the Al-Hol annex, which holds around 10,000 third-country nationals.
She called for broader access.
“We cannot hold 10,000 people in a box where no one sees what happens to them and their children,” she said.
The security rationale for these separations did not hold up, she said, pointing out that grown men were allowed to remain in the general camp population.
At the same time, she said she had seen many young boys in adult male prisons she had visited.
And while repatriations have picked up, countries are generally only taking back women and children, meaning that as these boys age, there will likely be nowhere for them to go.
“That means you’re condemning the boy child in this facility to a life of imprisonment,” she said.

 

 

Grandfather accused in rape-death of 6-year-old girl in Lebanon

A general view of Beirut. (AFP file photo)
A general view of Beirut. (AFP file photo)
Grandfather accused in rape-death of 6-year-old girl in Lebanon

A general view of Beirut. (AFP file photo)
  • The child’s father, who lives in Akkar, took custody of his daughter after he and the child’s mother, Waad Bou Khalil, divorced several months ago
BEIRUT: The death of a 6-year-old girl believed to have been the victim of a brutal rape has sparked outrage in Lebanon, with her grandfather accused of carrying out the attack.

It is alleged the victim, Lynn Taleb, suffered internal bleeding leading to her death eight days after she stayed with her mother at her grandfather’s house in Al-Minieh, north Lebanon.

North Lebanon Prosecutor Mathilda Touma filed a complaint against Taleb’s grandfather on suspicion that he raped his granddaughter, and against her mother for covering up the attack.

The case has shocked the Lebanese public and sparked widespread anger.

The child’s father, who lives in Akkar, took custody of his daughter after he and the child’s mother, Waad Bou Khalil, divorced several months ago.

The daughter was staying with her mother during the Eid Al-Adha holiday when the attack is alleged to have taken place. She died on July 1.

Her mother said that a doctor examined the girl and prescribed drugs as she was suffering from a high temperature.

However, the doctor did not examine the victim’s whole body. The mother refused to keep her daughter at the medical center and took her home. She died the same night.

The girl’s mother published pictures of her daughter on social media, with her face showing extreme terror and fear.

On further examination, it appeared that the girl had been repeatedly raped.

The mother’s family tried to accuse the girl’s father and his family. They issued a statement denying the accusation.

According to a judicial source, judge Touma queried the mother’s conflicting statements and detained her for questioning.

Samples were collected from the detainees, including the victim’s father and family members, for DNA testing.

The victim’s father was later released.

Investigators who went through the mother’s phone believed she was in dispute with her father, Fawaz Abou Khalil.

After being questioned, Khalil was arrested and the case referred to North Lebanon First Investigating Judge Samaranda Nassar.

There are no official figures on rape in Lebanon as most incidents still go unreported.

The 6-year-old girl’s death comes amid a rise in violence against children in recent weeks.

A baby was found abandoned in a trash bag being carried by a stray dog, and a day later two newborns were discovered in a box under the Nahr Ibrahim bridge in north Lebanon.

Domestic violence directed against women in front of their children has also been on the rise.

Sociologist Mamoun Tarabay told Arab News: “The increase in violence in general and turning vulnerable children into scapegoats due to the circumstances of adults show that we are facing severe crises that are translated into violence.”

Tarabay said he believed the victim’s mother was in a “difficult situation,” but should have “chosen to protect her daughter instead of remaining silent.”

Child protection laws in Lebanon are “good and refined, similar to those in Western countries,” Tarabay said. “But the problem lies in the application of these laws and the punishment.”

He blamed “the collapse of informal norms and rules” for much of the problem, adding: “Prostitution has become a kind of business, and drug trafficking is now seen as a sign of cunningness and a source of income.”

Quoting sociologist Maurice Cusson’s book “Why We Punish,” Tarabay said: “As long as we don’t punish people, there won’t be any justice and safety in Lebanon.”

 

 

After decades of struggle in Israel, dozens of African Hebrew Israelites face deportation

  • The community’s long fight to secure its status shines a light on Israel’s strict immigration policy, which grants people it considers Jewish automatic citizenship but limits entry to others who don’t fall under its definition
DIMONA, Israel: For two years, Toveet Israel and dozens of other residents of the Village of Peace have lived in fear.
Dimona, a city on the edge of the nation of Israel’s Negev Desert, has been her home for 24 years. Her eight children were born here and know no other country. Now, she and 130 other undocumented members of the African Hebrew Israelites of Jerusalem face deportation.
Receiving the order to leave two years ago was a “moment of disbelief” for Israel, 53. “I feel like the government has been merciless to me and my children,” she said.
The Hebrew Israelites, as the spiritual community’s members are commonly known, first made their way to Israel from the United States in the 1960s. While members do not consider themselves Jewish, they claim an ancestral connection to Israel.
Around 3,000 Hebrew Israelites live in remote, hardscrabble towns in southern Israel. The Village of Peace, a cluster of low-slung buildings surrounded by vegetable patches and immaculate gardens in Dimona, is the community’s epicenter.
Over decades, the Hebrew Israelites have made gradual inroads into Israeli society. After years of bureaucratic wrangling, about 500 members hold Israeli citizenship, and most of the rest have permanent residency.
But about 130 have no formal status and now face deportation. Some don’t have foreign passports and say they have spent their entire adult lives in Israel and have nowhere to go.
The community’s long fight to secure its status shines a light on Israel’s strict immigration policy, which grants people it considers Jewish automatic citizenship but limits entry to others who don’t fall under its definition.
The African Hebrew Israelites are one of a constellation of Black religious groups in the US that emerged in the late 19th and 20th centuries and encompass a wide spectrum of Christian and Jewish-inspired beliefs.
Some fringe Black Hebrew groups in the US hold extremist or antisemitic views, according to the ADL and the Southern Poverty Law Center. The community in Dimona does not espouse such beliefs.
André Brooks-Key, an African and African American studies professor at Claflin University in South Carolina, said these various religious communities share a belief that certain African peoples are descendants of the biblical Israelites and that the transatlantic slave trade was prophesied in the Bible.
“Regardless of how they understand Jesus or how they dress or any of these other aspects, that underlying theological point is what binds them together,” Brooks-Key said.
The Hebrew Israelites believe they are descendants of the biblical tribes of Israel who, after the Roman conquest in 70 A.D., fled down the Nile and west into the African interior and were ultimately taken as slaves to North America centuries later.
They observe an interpretation of biblical laws formulated by their late founder that includes strict veganism, abstention from tobacco and hard alcohol, fasting on the Sabbath, polygamy, and a ban on wearing synthetic fabrics.
Ben Ammi Ben-Israel, the group’s Chicago-born spiritual leader, said he had a vision in 1966 from the angel Gabriel that Black descendants of the Israelites should “return to the Promised Land and establish the Kingdom of God,” according to the community’s website.
After a brief stint in Liberia, Ben-Israel and several dozen families of followers arrived in Israel in 1968.
Ben-Israel died in 2014 at age 75 and is revered as a messianic figure, Ahmadiel Ben Yehudah, a community elder and spokesperson.
“We’re Judeans by our tribal affiliation,” he said. “There’s a long tradition and continuity of cultural connections that root us here in this land. We didn’t just fall out of the sky.”
Shortly after their arrival, the Hebrew Israelites’ legal problems began. Israel initially granted them citizenship, but subsequently revoked it after changes in its Law of Return, which grants automatic citizenship to Jews.
They remained illegal aliens, some of them stateless after renouncing their American citizenship, until the early 1990s, when they began receiving temporary Israeli residency.
A turning point came in 2002, after a Palestinian gunman killed six people at a bat mitzvah party, including a 32-year-old Hebrew Israelite singer who had been performing. In response, Israel started granting the community members permanent residency.
In 2015, about 130 of them without documentation submitted requests for residency rights, claiming that authorities had reneged on earlier promises to legalize their status.
The Interior Ministry rejected the requests in 2021 and issued deportation orders to 49 people. Four left the country, while the remaining 45 appealed. The rest remain in legal limbo.
The ministry’s Population and Immigration Authority said the individuals subject to deportation had never appeared on lists submitted by Hebrew Israelite leaders and that some had entered Israel recently.
“It’s not clear why their first requests (for residency) were only submitted in 2015,” the authority said, or why the community didn’t submit requests on behalf of those individuals.
The community’s deepened integration into Israeli society over the years has made the idea of deportation especially painful. Dozens of young Hebrew Israelites serve in the Israeli military, and many work for Teva Deli, a vegan food manufacturer.
The community runs a school where its students learn Hebrew and Black history as part of their educations. The majority of Village of Peace residents, particularly members of the younger generation that grew up in Israel, speak Hebrew fluently.
On June 1, the community celebrated New World Passover, a holiday marking the exodus from the United States of the Hebrew Israelites who came to Israel in the 1960s.
Families dressed in vibrant patterned outfits gathered in a public park adjacent to the Village of Peace for live music and a vegan soul food cookout.
Afterward, the community assembled around a stage for a dance performance and a march celebrating Hebrew Israelite soldiers serving in the Israeli military to chants of “We are soldiers of our God.”
Months have dragged on without a decision from the Israeli authorities, leaving the undocumented Hebrew Israelites suspended between their homes in the Holy Land and what they see as exile.
Ben Israel, 55, who grew up in Bermuda and moved to Israel from the US in 1991, is slated to be deported with four of his five children.
“I won’t walk out of here,” he said. “We come to serve the god of Israel, the god of our forefathers, Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. We are Hebrew Israelites. So why not arm-in-arm?”

 

UN food agency worker killed in south Yemen

  • Health minister Qasem Buhaibeh had tweeted his condolences to the World Food Programme staffer's family
  • A WFP spokesperson later confirmed the death saying: “WFP is deeply saddened that a dedicated staff member was killed in Yemen today by unknown gunmen”
DUBAI: A UN food agency staff member has been killed in an attack in Taiz province in southern Yemen, the organization and the health minister of the internationally recognized government said Friday.
Health minister Qasem Buhaibeh had tweeted his condolences to the World Food Programme staffer’s family, calling for security forces to “arrest the criminals” responsible for the killing.
A WFP spokesperson later confirmed the death to AFP, saying: “WFP is deeply saddened that a dedicated staff member was killed in Yemen today by unknown gunmen.
“We cannot comment further at this time. More information will be shared as appropriate,” the spokesperson added.
Buhaibeh had previously identified the staffer before later removing his name and nationality.
The head of the Yemeni presidential council, Rashad Al-Alimi, meanwhile ordered the pursuit of the “criminal elements involved in carrying out the armed attack that resulted in the death of a UN employee and the wounding of others in the city of Turbah”, according to the Yemeni news agency, Saba Net.
Alimi spoke by phone with Taiz governor Nabil Shamsan who said that the attacker had been identified, according to preliminary intelligence.
Fighting between a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels has eased over the past year, although sporadic attacks continue.
Taiz is controlled by the internationally recognized government but is surrounded and blockaded by areas under Houthi control.
In a further sign of easing tensions, Yemeni Airways flew pilgrims direct from Sanaa to Saudi Arabia for last month’s annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed directly and indirectly in more than eight years of fighting in Yemen, resulting in one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
The war has displaced 4.5 million Yemenis internally and pushed more than two-thirds of the population into poverty.
There have also been previous attacks on aid workers throughout the years of the conflict.
In 2018, Lebanese aid worker Hanna Lahoud, who worked for the International Committee of the Red Cross, was killed by unknown assailants in Taiz province.

Landmark defense deals are evidence of warmer Saudi-Turkish relations, experts say

  • They include a pivotal defense-cooperation pact and an agreement with Turkish defense equipment manufacturer Baykar for the supply of drones
  • Analysts predict further agreements and collaborations in military technologies such as drones and other high-tech, AI-driven systems are likely
ANKARA: Ties between Ankara and Riyadh are improving as the bilateral relationship continues to warm following the signing of a significant defense export deal, analysts say.

During his official tour of the Gulf this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a number of agreements with Saudi Arabia late on Monday, which many experts viewed as sending a signal about the future of defense cooperation between the two countries.

They included a pivotal defense-cooperation deal, and an agreement between the Saudi Ministry of Defense and Turkish defense equipment manufacturer Baykar for the supply of drones.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman emphasized the important nature of these agreements, stating that they aim to enhance the readiness of the Kingdom’s armed forces and bolster the country’s defense and manufacturing capabilities.

Haluk Bayraktar, the CEO of Baykar, said the agreement was largest defense and aviation export contract signed by a Turkish company to date. His brother Selcuk Bayraktar is the chairman of the board at the company and its chief technology officer, and is Erdogan’s son-in-law.

Baykar is renowned for its Bayraktar TB2 drones, unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with laser-guided missiles that cost about the same as American and Israeli drones. As part of the deal, Turkiye will also export an undisclosed number of Bayraktar Akinci medium-altitude, long-endurance armed drones for use by Saudi air and naval forces.

The agreement also includes technology transfers and joint-production projects to help enhance the advancement of high-tech development capacities in both countries. Another deal is expected to be signed for the purchase of Turkish smart munitions and other payloads, with plans for them to be produced locally in the Kingdom.

“This significant development is surely the start of a new era in Turkish-Saudi relations,” Sine Ozkarasahin, a defense analyst at the Center for Economics and Foreign Policy Studies (also known as EDAM), an independent think tank in Istanbul, told Arab News.

She believes that in future we can expect “more collaboration between Ankara and Riyadh in the defense industry, in segments such as air defense and missiles, but more prominently in smart weapons, such as autonomous and uncrewed systems and other (artificial intelligence-driven) technologies.”

She added: “Both countries are very invested in (research and development) in the military sector. As illustrated in their Vision 2030 document, the Saudis are currently one of the pioneering countries leading the AI breakthrough in the Middle East.

“Deals like this also demonstrate that they see the potential in Turkiye’s rapidly expanding defense-technological industrial base.”

In the past four years, Turkiye has been offering domestically developed and produced drones, particularly those manufactured by Baykar, for sale to friendly countries with which Ankara seeks to strengthen ties.

Armed Turkish drones, including the Bayraktar TB2, have proven effective in a number of conflict zones, including Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

The TB2 in particular has earned a deserved reputation as a highly capable and cost-effective platform, in the process playing a pivotal role in advancing and fueling the growth of the Turkish defense aeronautics industry.

Ukrainian forces used the flagship Turkish drone for strategic communication in the early stages of the conflict with Russia, and they were credited with helping to halt the Russian advance.

Between 2019 and 2023, Turkiye has signed agreements for the co-production of unmanned aerial vehicles with several countries, including Kazakhstan, Ukraine and now Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom is the seventh nation to purchase Akinci drones from Baykar, and as the list of export clients grows, the latest agreement means that Turkiye has successfully expanded its drone sales to cover all of the wealthy Gulf monarchies. The deal with Riyadh also serves as a significant signal that relations between the two countries are improving.

Meanwhile, Baykar is developing an unmanned fighter jet, a project that highlights Turkiye’s continuing commitment to advancing its capabilities in the unmanned aviation sector.

Leo Peria-Peigne, a research fellow at the Security Studies Center of the French Institute of International Relations in Paris, said that after several years of chilly relations, ties between Riyadh and Ankara are warming, and Turkish authorities are actively seeking to use armaments agreements as part of this process, not only in dealings with the Kingdom but other countries such as the UAE and Egypt.

“Right after the end of the Kingdom’s blockade on Qatar, rumors emerged about a potential armaments contract between (Riyadh and Ankara), especially on UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), rumors that were used as a proof of an improvement in relations,” he told Arab News.

“Also, an armaments contract is also some kind of guarantee that both countries will keep good relations for a while, as most of the profit on these deals is made in training and maintenance services.”

As the Turkish economy struggles with hyperinflation, its defense industry provides an effective way to attract an influx of foreign currencies, Peria-Peigne said.

“Armament contracts are also used by Ankara to enhance its diplomatic attractivness and support its ‘seduction efforts,’ especially toward African and Central Asian countries,” he added.

Meanwhile, Peria-Peigne said, the knock-on industrial benefits to Saudi Arabia expected from such agreements will help the Kingdom diversify its economy in line with the aims of its Vision 2030 agenda, which calls for half of the nation’s military equipment to be manufactured locally by the end of the decade.

