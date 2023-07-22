You are here

PSG drop Mbappe from squad for Asian tour

PSG's Neymar, left, and Kylian Mbappe , right, train at the new Paris Saint-Germain training center Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Poissy, west of Paris. (AP)
PSG's Neymar, left, and Kylian Mbappe , right, train at the new Paris Saint-Germain training center Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Poissy, west of Paris. (AP)
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

PSG drop Mbappe from squad for Asian tour

PSG drop Mbappe from squad for Asian tour
  • Mbappe has been taking part in the club’s pre-season preparations and played the last 30 minutes as PSG entertained Le Havre in a training-ground friendly on Friday, scoring a goal
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

PARIS: French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Friday left Kylian Mbappe out of the squad for a pre-season tour of Japan, casting further doubt on the star striker’s future.
PSG gave no reason for the omission of France’s captain.
The 29-player squad that flies east on Saturday will include Mbappe’s younger brother, 16-year-old Ethan Mbappe as well as the club’s remaining superstar Neymar.
Mbappe has been taking part in the club’s pre-season preparations and played the last 30 minutes as PSG entertained Le Havre in a training-ground friendly on Friday, scoring a goal.
Mbappe declared in May that he would not extend his PSG contract, which expires next year, but indicated he wanted to remain at the club for a final season.
“I still have a year left on my contract and I am going to honor my contract,” he said.
That would allow him to become a free agent next summer and leave PSG for nothing.
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reacted by saying earlier this month that Mbappe “must sign a new contract,“
“We can’t let the best player in the world today leave for free. It’s impossible,” Khelaifi said.
The club are under new management with Luis Enrique as coach.
Their Asian tour opens against Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia in Osaka, on July 25. PSG then play Cerezo Osaka, also in Osaka and Inter Milan in Tokyo before finishing off the tour in Busan, South Korea, against Jeonbuk Motors on August 3.
Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in August 2017 in a 180-million-euro ($196-million) deal and has gone on to establish himself as one of the world’s most prominent players.

 

Topics: Kylian Mbappé

Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

FORT LAUDERDALE, US: Lionel Messi made a Hollywood start to his career in America, scoring a last-second winner in his debut game for Inter Miami on Friday.
Deep in the fourth minute of stoppage time, with the Leagues Cup match against Mexican club Cruz Azul standing at 1-1, Messi won a free-kick just outside the box, in perfect range for his famous left-foot.
The seven-times Ballon d’Or winner took a glance at the position of Cruz Azul goalkeeper Andres Gudino, then put his head down before curling his shot high to the keeper’s right and into the top corner.
The capacity 20,000 crowd at Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium went wild, with some fans running on to the field before being apprehended by security. Smoke bombs in Miami’s trademark pink went off in the area behind the goal, occupied by the team’s most passionate supporters.
Miami and Major League Soccer hope that the arrival of the Argentine World Cup winner and all-time great, will transform the sport and push it into the American mainstream.
If Messi’s debut was any guide, the former Barcelona star still has plenty to offer.
Even before his wonderful goal he had looked sharp and alert, his touch belying the fact that until little over a week ago he was vacationing on a Caribbean beach with his family.
Sergio Busquets, the Spanish midfielder and former Barca team-mate, who has joined Messi for his American adventure, also made a strong impression after they both entered the contest in the 54th minute as part of a triple change with Venezuelan Josef Martinez.
Busquets showed his famous, almost telepathic understanding with Messi remains, after over two years apart from each other, with the midfielder delivering pieces from all angles into the Argentine’s feet.
But it was Messi’s magical finish that will remain long in the memories of Inter Miami fans.
“I knew I had to score, it was the last play of the game. I wanted to score so we didn’t go to penalties. It was very important for us to get this win, it’s a new tournament, it’s going to give us confidence moving forward,” said the Argentine.
In the Leagues Cup group teams are awarded a point each for a draw and then the winner of a penalty shoot-out gets an additional point, but Messi made sure Miami grabbed all three for a win.
He also made sure that the club’s co-owner David Beckham had a broad grin at the final whistle.
“To be honest, as soon as I saw the free kick given I thought this is the way it’s meant to end. Especially when you’ve got players like Leo and Sergio on the pitch, that’s what they produce,” said the former England midfielder.
“It’s so exciting tonight for our fans. All of these people that come down here to see Leo just step onto the pitch, let alone just do what he’s done. It’s a dream come true for everyone in this stadium to see.
“It’s such a moment for this country, such a moment for this league,” he said.
Messi became the biggest name signing in MLS’s history when he joined Miami after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end in June.
NBA great LeBron James, A-list celebrity Kim Kardashian and tennis legend Serena Williams were among the stars who turned out.
Many fans were decked out in replica pink Miami shirts with Messi’s name and number 10 on the back. Others sported Messi masks and banners.
There was some disappointment when the teams were announced with Messi on the bench and it was clear that plans had been made to celebrate his first start as fireworks exploded above the grandstands when the referee blew the whistle to start the encounter.
Against the run of play, Miami took the lead in the 44th minute with a fine, low shot from Robert Taylor which flew off the post.
Messi and Busquets came in with that lead intact but saw the Mexicans draw level through a powerful drive from Uriel Antuna in the 65th minute.
Then came Messis’s moment, the perfect introduction to his new fans and his new country.

Topics: Lionel Messi

Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

Classy Spain send Women's World Cup warning

Classy Spain send Women’s World Cup warning
  • a serious knee injury. This World Cup is just two days and five games in, but already there has been a penalty in every game
Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

WELLINGTON: Rampant Spain issued a Women’s World Cup warning on Friday with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica while Switzerland ensured there would be no fairytale debut for the Philippines.
Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was, meanwhile, the hero for Nigeria by saving a penalty to earn them a 0-0 draw with Olympic champions Canada.
Spain’s buildup to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand was clouded by a simmering row involving a group of 15 players who refused to feature under coach Jorge Vilda.
Three eventually returned to the squad for the World Cup and one of them, Aitana Bonmati, was on the scoresheet in Wellington as La Roja launched wave after wave of attacks at the overwhelmed Costa Rican defense.
An own goal put Spain on their way and after Bonmati netted, Esther Gonzalez made it three in a ruthless six-minute first-half spell to kill off Costa Rica in double-quick time.
In truth Spain should have won by many more — Jennifer Hermoso fluffed a first-half penalty — and did not miss their two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas.
Putellas started as a substitute, but ominously for Spain’s rivals for the title, came off the bench for the last 13 minutes, allaying fears about a possible injury. She only returned in April from a serious knee injury.
This World Cup is just two days and five games in, but already there has been a penalty in every game.
In the first match Friday, Nnadozie denied Canada and their record-breaking goalscorer Christine Sinclair from the spot in front of 21,410 fans in Melbourne.
Nnadozie called it a dream come true as both sides took a point in a tight-looking Group B which is topped by Australia following their 1-0 win over Ireland on Thursday, again through a penalty.
The Philippines were beaten 2-0 by Switzerland as their World Cup debut fell flat.
The tournament minnows thought they had taken the lead in the first half in the New Zealand city of Dunedin but the goal was ruled out for offside in front of 13,711 spectators.
If that was the correct call, the VAR decision which gave the Swiss a penalty on the stroke of halftime was more contentious.

Topics: 2023 Women’s World Cup Spain

Chelsea’s Aubameyang seals three-year Marseille deal
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

Chelsea's Aubameyang seals three-year Marseille deal

Chelsea’s Aubameyang seals three-year Marseille deal
  • "Come on OM... See you in Marseille," the 34-year-old Gabon international said in a short video released by his new club on social media
  • Aubameyang had scored 79 goals in 95 appearances under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

MARSEILLE, France: Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Marseille on a three-year contract, the French Ligue 1 club announced Friday.

“Come on OM... See you in Marseille,” the 34-year-old Gabon international said in a short video released by his new club on social media.

Aubameyang scored just three goals in 22 appearances for Chelsea after reuniting with under former manager Thomas Tuchel in a £10.3m (12 million euros) deal from Barcelona last September.

Aubameyang had scored 79 goals in 95 appearances under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, earning a move to Arsenal in 2018 and finishing as joint top-scorer in the Premier League a year later.

But he was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by Mikel Arteta before being sold to Barcelona just weeks later.

Aubameyang scored 13 goals in 23 matches in six months Spain, but was unable to reproduce that form during a season-long stay at Stamford Bridge.

France-born Aubameyang returns to French football, where he has worn the colours of Lille, Monaco and Saint-Etienne in the past.

He stood out, especially, during his time at German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund (2013-2018), before going lining out for Arsenal (2018-2022), Barcelona (2022) and Chelsea (2022-2023).

Topics: Marseille Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Chelsea

Arab investors taking part in Brazilian football revolution

Arab investors taking part in Brazilian football revolution
Updated 21 July 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

Arab investors taking part in Brazilian football revolution

Arab investors taking part in Brazilian football revolution
  • A 2021 law allowing the country’s clubs to become corporations has transformed the industry
  • Some 50 clubs could be totally or partially bought within a couple of years, expert tells Arab News
Updated 21 July 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: Arab investors are eyeing opportunities as Brazil’s football industry begins to undergo an organizational revolution with profound consequences for the sport and the business surrounding it.

Earlier this month, the UAE’s Mubadala Capital signed an agreement with a football league formed last year in Brazil comprising 15 clubs, including the ones with the biggest numbers of fans such as Flamengo, Corinthians and Sao Paulo.

The deal establishes that starting in 2025, those clubs will negotiate as a group their commercial and TV rights regarding the Brazilian championship. Mubadala will advise them in the process, and will have the right to buy a share of such rights.

The multimillion-dollar transaction includes two blocs – one comprising seven top-division clubs, and another comprising eight second-division clubs.

Another two leagues – one with 24 clubs and another with four – reached a similar deal with a US fund.

Such transactions will not only inject millions of dollars into the industry, allowing it to invest in infrastructure and training new talents, but will also lead to a more professional approach to management, marketing and business opportunities, experts say.

That transformation is also being catalyzed by a 2021 law that allows Brazilian clubs, which have historically been not-for-profit associations, to become corporations.

Known as the SAF law and conceived to help Brazilian clubs solve long-time financial problems with the support of private investors, it has revolutionized the industry.

“Everything is changing fast now with the SAF law and the leagues. Both elements are important drivers and will lead to an unprecedented level of professionalism, business development and international exposure,” Fernando Ferreira, director of Bridge Sports Capital – which intermediates sales of football clubs’ shares to investors – told Arab News.

Football represents only 0.5 percent of Brazil’s gross domestic product, while in Spain it is 1.8 percent, he said.

“Football still has much to grow in the world as a whole when we compare it to the level of entertainment and professionalism attained by US sports. In Brazil, that’s only the beginning,” he added.

Investors who get into the business now, such as Mubadala, have fantastic opportunities in their hands, Ferreira said, adding that about 50 clubs could be totally or partially bought within a couple of years.

Only a handful of them have already been sold. That is the case with Bahia, a club from the city of Salvador founded 92 years ago.

In May, City Football Group – owned by Abu Dhabi United Group – announced that it bought 90 percent of the club.

The conglomerate already owns Britain’s Manchester City and a number of other clubs worldwide, including Uruguay’s Montevideo City Torque.

“Owning clubs in countries that traditionally export athletes, like Brazil and other Latin American nations, is a strategic way of having a steady provider of talents,” Ferreira said.

Brazil is the major source of international footballers, with 1,000 expats every year. In Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, there are more than 100 Brazilian players now, said lawyer and sports consultant Pedro Trengrouse.

“The presence of Brazilian athletes has been decisive in leagues all over the globe. That was not only the case for Pele in the US and Zico in Japan, but also for several other players,” Trengrouse told Arab News.

In Arab nations, Brazilian idols can help increase the competitive level and draw larger audiences to stadiums, thus contributing to the sport’s sustainability, Ferreira said.

“But those nations need to keep investing in the formation of local athletes,” he added, noting that some Gulf countries have been doing so, considering Saudi Arabia’s performance in last year’s World Cup, which included a victory over tournament winner Argentina.

Deals involving Arab investors and Brazilian clubs and players will keep growing in number in the next few years, said Francisco Clemente Pinto, a partner at KPMG who heads its media and sports division in the Latin American country.

“There’s no doubt that other investors from the Arab world are preparing for their next moves in the Brazilian market, and it’s not only a commercial partnership,” he told Arab News.

Arab countries have been working with Brazilian football managers for decades, and know that the South American nation is an expert in creating new talents. That is something they want to learn, Pinto said.

The next transformation in the Brazilian football industry will involve initial public offerings by a number of clubs, he added, something that will further attract investments and promote the entry of new international actors.

“Clubs that are already operating in the stock markets tend to be better valuated by potential investors, so the ones that have already become corporations have an advantage now in comparison to the others,” Pinto said.

A recently launched KPMG study that he led showed that only two Latin American clubs are currently listed as public companies: Chile’s Colo-Colo and Universidad Catolica.

While Brazil is the main target for investors now, some of its neighbors have also been continually attracting partners, especially countries where clubs have been allowed to become corporations such as Chile, Uruguay and Mexico, said Christian Sujoy, CEO of Global Sport Management Group, a consulting agency with offices in several nations including Argentina and Panama.

Although Argentina is a leading nation in the football world and the third-biggest provider of players for international leagues, partnerships with Argentinian clubs are now out of the question.

“Argentinian legislation doesn’t allow clubs to be companies, so partial or total acquisitions of teams aren’t possible now,” Sujoy said.

Other relevant markets in the region include Ecuador, Colombia and Mexico, Ferreira said.

For Trengrouse, the growing relationship between Arab investors and the Brazilian football industry can strengthen partnerships in other economic segments.

“Mubadala invests not only in Brazilian sports, but also operates Rio de Janeiro’s subway, roads in Sao Paulo state, and is financing a green-fuels industrial plant in Bahia. Football can boost other ventures with huge potential,” he said.

Topics: football Brazil

‘It’s crazy, amazing’: Haiti bring hope with World Cup debut

‘It’s crazy, amazing’: Haiti bring hope with World Cup debut
Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

'It's crazy, amazing': Haiti bring hope with World Cup debut

‘It’s crazy, amazing’: Haiti bring hope with World Cup debut
  • While many teams at the World Cup have had to fight for recognition and resources, the Haitians have had to overcome the additional challenges afflicting the Caribbean nation
  • They sealed their first-ever World Cup place by beating Chile in a playoff in New Zealand in February
Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

BRISBANE, Australia: Haiti’s Women’s World Cup debut on Saturday can have “a very big impact” on a country that “is suffering at the moment,” their captain Nerilia Mondesir said ahead of their match against European champions England.

While many teams at the World Cup have had to fight for recognition and resources, the Haitians have had to overcome the additional challenges afflicting the Caribbean nation.

Haiti is the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country and has for years been mired in a vicious cycle of political, humanitarian, economic and health crises.

Add in brutal gang violence, and the United Nations’ top human rights official earlier this year described Haiti’s multiple problems as a “living nightmare.”

All that means the team’s exploits in reaching the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand go beyond sport, Mondesir said on Friday.

“I think it can have a very big impact,” she told reporters in Brisbane of their World Cup debut.

“The country is suffering at the moment and we’re trying with football to represent the country the best we can and give everything for this shirt.

“And try to help people think of something else other than all the troubles we have in the country.”

Because of the strife in their homeland, Haiti were forced to hold training camps and home games in neighboring Dominican Republic.

They sealed their first-ever World Cup place by beating Chile in a playoff in New Zealand in February.

Haiti are in Group D alongside China, Denmark and Saturday’s opponents England and it would be a shock if a young squad progresses to the knockout rounds.

But in the 19-year-old attacking midfielder Melchie Dumornay they have one of the rising stars of women’s football, and Mondesir is relishing the challenge on the biggest stage of all.

“To be here today, I can’t explain... it’s a lot of emotions,” she said.

“We are very, very happy to be here. We are proud to be here.

“It’s crazy, it’s amazing for us.”

Topics: Haiti Women’s World Cup Nerilia Mondesir

