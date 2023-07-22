You are here

More than 500,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

More than 500,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah
The number of Hajj pilgrims who arrived in Madinah totaled 22,718 on Friday according to figures from the Hajj and Visit Committee (SPA)
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

More than 500,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

More than 500,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah
  • 161,750 pilgrims of different nationalities are still in Madinah with hotel occupancy reaching 54 percent
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

MADINAH: A total of 550,580 pilgrims of different nationalities have arrived in Madinah through Friday after performing Hajj, reported state news agency SPA.
Meanwhile, the number of Hajj pilgrims who departed for their countries through Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport have reached 418,734, including 28,113 who left on Friday.
Meanwhile, 161,750 pilgrims of different nationalities are still in Madinah with hotel occupancy reaching 54 percent.

Topics: 2023 Hajj

Saudi Arabia to plant 100 million mangrove trees along its coastlines

Saudi Arabia to plant 100 million mangrove trees along its coastlines
Updated 22 July 2023
Saudi Press Agency

Saudi Arabia to plant 100 million mangrove trees along its coastlines

Saudi Arabia to plant 100 million mangrove trees along its coastlines
Updated 22 July 2023
Saudi Press Agency

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is targeting to plant 100 million mangrove trees along its coastlines in upcoming years, according to National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification (NCVC).
The center has already planted 6 million mangrove seedlings along the coastlines of the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf, with Jazan getting the lion’s share of more than 3.3 million seedlings.
The planting of the mangroves comes within the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
Mangrove trees are of significant importance and constitute a vital marine lifeline that has multiple environmental, economic, and tourist benefits.

Mangrove forests are of the highest efficiency compared to other types of forests when it comes to sequestering carbon.
Moreover, they are natural habitats for migratory birds and help achieve food security by maximizing fish wealth. They also contribute to ridding beaches of pollutants and reducing temperatures and humidity locally.
The NCVC aims to protect, develop, and sustain vegetation cover sites and remove challenges facing them around the Kingdom. It also works to detect encroachments and combat overgrazing.
The Center works to preserve natural resources and biodiversity and support efforts to combat climate change at the local, regional, and international levels, in implementation of the Saudi Green Initiative’s objectives.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia planting trees

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Pakistan, Sudan and Lebanon

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Pakistan, Sudan and Lebanon
KSrelief distributing food parcels in Sudan’s Kassala State. (SPA)
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Pakistan, Sudan and Lebanon

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Pakistan, Sudan and Lebanon
  • These projects are part of humanitarian aid and relief provided by Saudi authorities, through the work of KSrelief
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched projects in Pakistan, Sudan and Lebanon.
In Karachi, the Saudi Noor Voluntary Program was initiated to combat blindness in the city. 
KSrelief, partnership with Al-Basar International Foundation, will examine more than 50,000 cases and distribute 12,000 pairs of glasses as well as perform more than 5,000 operations.
Additionally, KSrelief distributed 2,155 food parcels in Balochistan province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, benefiting 15,085 people in flood-affected areas.
The Ambulance Service of Subul Al-Salam Social Association in Al-Minya city, Lebanon meanwhile carried out 81 emergency missions in collaboration with KSrelief.
The mission ranged from transporting patients to and from hospitals and providing ambulance services for the injured.
KSrelief also distributed 500kg of food parcels on Friday in Sudan’s Kassala State, benefiting 930 people.
The program is part of the 2023 Food Security Enhancement Project and aims to achieve food security for the needy.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Lebanon Sudan Pakistan

Saudi citizens can now invite Muslim friends abroad to perform Umrah on personal visit visa

Saudi citizens can now invite Muslim friends abroad to perform Umrah on personal visit visa
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi citizens can now invite Muslim friends abroad to perform Umrah on personal visit visa

Saudi citizens can now invite Muslim friends abroad to perform Umrah on personal visit visa
  • Aside from performing Umrah, visitors can also make trips to various tourist destinations in the Kingdom
  • Applications for personal visit can be submitted through the visa platform of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Citizens of Saudi Arabia can invite their Muslim friends abroad to the Kingdom to perform Umrah on "personal visit visa," the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said.

Personal visas, which can be obtained online, can either be single entry or multiple entry, the ministry said in a tweet on Thursday.

Aside from performing Umrah rituals at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and visiting the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, visitors can also make trips to various tourism destinations in the Kingdom.

Applications for a personal visit visa can be made through the visa platform of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A single entry visa is valid for 90 days, while a multiple entry visa is valid for one year. A visitor with a multiple entry visa may stay in the Kingdom for up to 90 days with each visit.

On Friday, the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques announced it was ready to receive the first worshippers of this year’s Umrah season. The start of the Umrah pilgrimage is set at least a few weeks after Hajj to allow Hajj pilgrims to return home and avoid congestion in the holy places and airports.

Saudi Arabia has opened its historical sites and other cultural destinations as it develops its tourism industry as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 strategic plan launched in 2016.

The program's goal is to reduce the Kingdom’s reliance on oil exports and diversify its economy by developing and expanding into new industries and sectors.  

Tourism is a key part of the strategy, with the Kingdom aiming to get 100 million visitors by 2030.

Under the plan, the tourism industry is expected to create more than 1 million jobs for the country's growing work force, and at the same time generate revenues for the economy.

A massive boost in spiritual tourism in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah is also planned, with the number of pilgrims expected to rise to 30 million by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia hajj Umrah personal visit visa Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

Saudi minister highlights employment initiatives during G20 labor and employment meeting in India

Saudi minister highlights employment initiatives during G20 labor and employment meeting in India
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi minister highlights employment initiatives during G20 labor and employment meeting in India

Saudi minister highlights employment initiatives during G20 labor and employment meeting in India
  • Ahmed Al-Rajhi, the human resources minister, signed an agreement with his South Korean counterpart for exchange of expertise and cooperation in employment-related fields
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Ahmed Al-Rajhi, the Saudi minister of human resources and social development, on Friday highlighted the ways in which authorities in the Kingdom are working to develop its workforce and their skills, and ensure workers are provided with comprehensive social protections.

He was speaking as he led the Kingdom’s delegation at the G20 Labor and Employment Ministers’ Meeting in Indore, India, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported. The participants at the two-day event, which concluded on Friday, included ministers from G20 member states, the heads of regional and international organizations, and civil society representatives from a number of countries.

Al-Rajhi affirmed the Kingdom’s support for the Indian presidency of the G20 this year. Noting that the issues it is focusing on include key topics such as ways to address the global skills gap, the liberal economy, sharing of economy platforms, social protections and the sustainable financing of social security, he said these are priorities with tangible and continuous effects on labor and employment issues.

He discussed the Kingdom’s approaches to issues such as the development of human resources and skills, and the provision of comprehensive social protections for workers, adding that special consideration is given to modern work patterns when developing strategies.

The minister highlighted some of the most prominent initiatives and programs in the Kingdom, including its sectoral skills councils initiative, a skills accelerator, and a self-employment portal, and noted their achievements and the important effects they are having on the Saudi labor market.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Al-Rajhi signed a memorandum of understanding with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jung Sik, for the exchange of expertise and cooperation in work and employment-related fields.

The agreement reflected the Saudi ministry’s efforts to build and strengthen international relationships with its counterparts in other countries and to enhance bilateral technical cooperation, the SPA reported.

Earlier, the two ministers discussed key issues of common concern, reviewed the historical strategic relations between their nations and stressed the importance of increased cooperation.

Topics: g20 2023 indore India Ahmed Al-Rajhi

Topics: Umrah Saudi Arabia Makkah Madinah saudi tourism Saudi Vision 2030

