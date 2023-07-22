MADINAH: A total of 550,580 pilgrims of different nationalities have arrived in Madinah through Friday after performing Hajj, reported state news agency SPA.
Meanwhile, the number of Hajj pilgrims who departed for their countries through Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport have reached 418,734, including 28,113 who left on Friday.
Meanwhile, 161,750 pilgrims of different nationalities are still in Madinah with hotel occupancy reaching 54 percent.
More than 500,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah
https://arab.news/95gzc
More than 500,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah
- 161,750 pilgrims of different nationalities are still in Madinah with hotel occupancy reaching 54 percent
MADINAH: A total of 550,580 pilgrims of different nationalities have arrived in Madinah through Friday after performing Hajj, reported state news agency SPA.