KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Pakistan, Sudan and Lebanon

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched projects in Pakistan, Sudan and Lebanon.
In Karachi, the Saudi Noor Voluntary Program was initiated to combat blindness in the city.
KSrelief, partnership with Al-Basar International Foundation, will examine more than 50,000 cases and distribute 12,000 pairs of glasses as well as perform more than 5,000 operations.
Additionally, KSrelief distributed 2,155 food parcels in Balochistan province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, benefiting 15,085 people in flood-affected areas.
The Ambulance Service of Subul Al-Salam Social Association in Al-Minya city, Lebanon meanwhile carried out 81 emergency missions in collaboration with KSrelief.
The mission ranged from transporting patients to and from hospitals and providing ambulance services for the injured.
KSrelief also distributed 500kg of food parcels on Friday in Sudan’s Kassala State, benefiting 930 people.
The program is part of the 2023 Food Security Enhancement Project and aims to achieve food security for the needy.
