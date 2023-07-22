You are here

Israel forces kill Palestinian accused of car ramming

Israel forces kill Palestinian accused of car ramming
Mourners chant slogans against Israel while carrying the body of Badr al-Masri, 19, during his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus on Thursday. Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man near a shrine in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, in the latest bloodshed in a cycle of violence that has gripped the region. (AP)
AFP

  • The second Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank within hours
  • The deadly incident came amid rising tensions in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since the 1967 Six-Day War
Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said Saturday, in what the army described as a “car ramming attempt” near Nablus.
Fawzi Mukhalifa, 18, “was killed by the occupation (Israeli) bullets in the town of Sebastia” late on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
He was the second Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank within hours.
The army said troops had responded to “a car ramming attempt” in the northern West Bank town “by firing toward the suspects who were in the vehicle. The driver was neutralized.”
Another “suspect” who had been in Mukhalifa’s car was wounded and arrested, the army said.
The deadly incident came amid rising tensions in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since the 1967 Six-Day War.
The territory has seen a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, as well as a surge in violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities.
Earlier on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry reported the death of Mohammed Al-Bayed, 17, near the city of Ramallah.
Bayed died from injuries sustained by live bullets fired by Israeli forces in the village of Umm Safa, it said, while Israeli border police accused him of attacking officers.
The force said in a statement a “violent disturbance” had broken out “during which suspects threw stones and explosives” at Israeli forces.
“A security guard responded by shooting at a suspect who threw a bomb,” the statement said, adding that “a hit was detected.”
Violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict this year has killed at least 198 Palestinians, 27 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources from both sides.
They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians and three members of the Arab minority.
The West Bank is home to nearly three million Palestinians, as well as around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.

US and Bahrain reaffirm commitment to freedom of maritime navigation

US and Bahrain reaffirm commitment to freedom of maritime navigation
  • It was one of many affirmations of shared aims and commitments included in a joint statement issued at the culmination of the third annual US-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif Al-Zayani during the event in Washington
LONDON: The US and Bahrain on Friday reaffirmed their shared commitment to freedom of navigation in international waters. In particular they noted the importance of ensuring safe passage for commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and condemned acts that put freedom of navigation in jeopardy.

The joint governmental statement followed a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif Al-Zayani in Washington, at the culmination of the third annual US-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue.

“The Strategic Dialogue operationalizes the enduring commitment the United States and the Kingdom of Bahrain have to bilateral and regional security, shared economic prosperity, people-to-people ties, and the principles upholding the international order,” according to the statement.

The two countries reiterated their shared commitment to deterring and confronting any threats to Bahrain, and to the enhancement of regional peace and security.

“The Strategic Dialogue, held both virtually and in person during June and July, included four working groups covering the depth and breadth of bilateral cooperation,” the statement continued.

“(It) advanced joint efforts in regional security, maritime security, and countering emerging and transnational threats through new initiatives to expand counterterrorism assistance and training, cybersecurity, border-security programs, and law-enforcement collaboration.”

The two sides agreed to enhance economic ties within the context of the US-Bahrain Free Trade Agreement, and continue their discussions on trade-related matters, telecommunications, tourism, and new activities supporting energy efficiency and the transition to clean energy.

Ahead of the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, in the UAE this year, which will begin on Nov. 30, the US and Bahrain reiterated their determination to combat climate change through the deployment of clean energy sources and innovations such as carbon-capture technologies.

They also underlined their determination to continue cooperating to develop the US Trade Zone, and their intention for the American Export-Import Bank and the Bahrain Ministry of Finance and National Economy to sign a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the former’s financing of US exports to Bahrain for use in strategic projects.

The statement welcomed closer ties between US and Bahraini universities, noted that the countries enjoy comprehensive and increasingly common educational and cultural exchanges, and said both sides look forward to expanding the opportunities for Bahrainis to study in the US and participate in exchanges.

They commended the increase in cooperation related to the development of youth talent in the past year and signaled their intent to sign a memorandum of understanding on youth affairs.

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities and the US Department of State also plan to sign a similar agreement in the field of cultural heritage to help reinforce longstanding cooperation on cultural exchanges. The two sides also discussed ways to enhance media cooperation and journalism.

In terms of the Abraham Accords — agreements between several Arab Nations, including Bahrain, to normalize relations with Israel, which were brokered by the US — Washington and Manama reaffirmed their commitment to the further development of regional cooperation within the Negev Forum’s working groups, especially those focusing on regional security and health, which Bahrain and the US co-chair.

“The Abraham Accords build on Bahrain’s continued progress in advancing tolerance, coexistence and the promotion of a multicultural society,” the statement said.

The Strategic Dialogue “characterizes the decades-long US-Bahrain friendship and security alliance,” it continued, and the conversations between the countries underscore the importance of shared values, including respect for the principles of sovereignty and international law that are embedded in the UN Charter, along with the obligation to refrain from the threat or use of force that targets the borders, territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

The talks also noted the importance of universal values, human rights, and fundamental freedoms, building on the ongoing cooperation in the Human Rights Dialogue between the two countries. They discussed efforts to counter trafficking in persons, and noted that Bahrain has successfully maintained Tier 1 status for a sixth straight year in the US Department of State’s annual Trafficking in Persons Report.

The two sides concluded by saying that they “look forward to convening the Strategic Dialogue again in the future and to conducting follow-up sessions to promote progress on specific initiatives. This bilateral mechanism reflects and reaffirms our nations’ close partnership and the intention to advance shared priorities that build a secure, safe, peaceful and more prosperous future.”

Iran says will not accept new Swedish envoy in Qur’an row

Iran says will not accept new Swedish envoy in Qur’an row
  • Iran's FM says the Swedish government should first take a serious action over the desecration of the Muslim holy book
  • Iraq says it would not allow a recurrence of last week's storming of the Swedish embassy
TEHRAN/BAGHDAD: Iran announced late Friday that it will not allow a new Swedish ambassador into the country amid a row over Stockholm permitting protests in which the Qur'an was desecrated.

“The Swedish ambassador’s term in Tehran has ended and, according to the president’s order, until the Swedish government takes a serious action over the desecration of the Holy Qur'an, we will not accept the new Swedish ambassador,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told state television.
“The Iranian ambassador will not be sent to Sweden,” he added.
His announcement came after an evening protest in the capital Tehran that saw hundreds of demonstrators gather outside the Swedish embassy.
The protest became a sit-in, with the crowd throwing eggs and tomatoes at the building and vowing to stay put until the Swedish ambassador is expelled from Iran, before later dispersing.
Earlier, protesters gathered after Friday prayers, waving Iranian flags and carrying copies of Islam’s holy book.
“Down with the United States, Britain, Israel and Sweden,” protesters chanted, as some in Tehran burned the Swedish flag.
Similar demonstrations were held in other major Iranian cities including Tabriz in the northwest, Mashhad in the northeast and Isfahan in the center of the country.
The rallies came amid heightened tensions between Stockholm and Muslim countries over a Sweden-based Iraqi refugee who last month burnt pages of the Qur'an outside Stockholm’s main mosque.
In the latest such incident on Thursday, the refugee, Salwan Momika, stepped on the Qur'an but did not burn it. His act triggered renewed condemnation across the Muslim world.
Iran had already summoned the Swedish ambassador on Thursday to protest against Stockholm allowing Momika’s actions on free speech grounds.
Amir-Abdollahian spoke to his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom by phone on Friday.
“The person who committed this unforgivable insult must be arrested, tried, and held accountable for his actions,” a foreign ministry statement quoted him as saying.

Baghdad assures foreign diplomatic missions

In Iraq, the government sought to reassure diplomatic missions in the country of their security on Saturday, saying it would not allow a recurrence of the storming of the Swedish embassy.

The statement from the Foreign Ministry came a day after hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, setting it on fire in protest against plans to burn a copy of the Qur'an in Stockholm. Iraq also expelled the Swedish ambassador.

“The Iraqi government is fully committed to the Vienna Convention that regulates diplomatic relations among countries and assures all resident diplomatic missions of their security and protection,” the ministry said.

“What happened to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden in Baghdad cannot be repeated, and any similar act will be subject to legal accountability,” it added.

Sweden on Friday cited security concerns in a decision to relocate embassy staff after the attack on its embassy compound.

“The embassy’s operations and its expatriate staff have been temporarily relocated to Stockholm for security reasons,” the Swedish foreign ministry said.

Iraq condemned the embassy attack but retaliated against the Stockholm protest by expelling its ambassador, vowing to sever ties and saying it was suspending the operating license of Swedish telecom giant Ericsson.

But an adviser to the premier told foreign journalists Friday that contractual agreements would be respected, and “no company has been suspended, not even Ericsson.”

In Baghdad’s Sadr City protester Sabbah Al-Tai, 45, said expelling Sweden’s ambassador was not enough.

“We want more,” he said.

Crowds gathered there at the order of influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, whose followers were behind the embassy raid late Wednesday.

Some protesters burned rainbow flags which Sadr says highlight the “double standard” of Western governments in defending LGBTQ rights while allowing the desecration of religious texts.

“Through this demonstration, we want to send a message to the United Nations,” said Amer Shemal, a municipal official, urging member states to “penalize any desecration of holy books — those of Islam, of Christianity, of Judaism.”

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites, earlier said it would urge Sweden “to take all immediate and necessary measures to stop these disgraceful acts,” a foreign ministry statement said.

Sweden’s decision to authorize the protest has drawn widespread condemnation from Arab and Muslim countries, including Oman and Kuwait, as well as Jordan and the United Arab Emirates which both summoned Sweden’s charges d’affaires.

The British foreign office also condemned the Qur’an protest, calling it “deeply insulting to Muslims around the world and completely inappropriate.”

Kuwait said it was coordinating with Arab states to hold an emergency meeting of the 57-member Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take “concrete and practical” measures so such an insult to the Qur’an would not be repeated, according to the state news agency.

In an interview published Friday, Momika — who describes himself as an atheist — defended his actions and said they were meant to highlight discrimination against minority groups in Iraq.

“My book-burning was carried out within the bounds of Swedish law,” he told French magazine Marianne. “I will keep burning Qur’ans as long as I am legally allowed to.”

Billstrom called Momika’s protest “a clear provocation” that “in no way reflects the Swedish government’s opinions,” while also stressing a “constitutional right to freedom of assembly, freedom of expression and freedom to demonstrate.”

Supporters of the pro-Iran Hezbollah movement rallied in Lebanon Friday, AFP photographers said. Many protesters chanted that they would “protect God’s book” with their “blood.”
 

Doctors Without Borders staff attacked in war-torn Sudan, warns it may suspend work

Doctors Without Borders staff attacked in war-torn Sudan, warns it may suspend work
  • 18 MSF employees were beaten up by armed men as they were transporting supplies to Khartoum’s Turkish Hospital
  • MSF is one of the few international medical humanitarian organizations still present in Khartoum
  • WHO has verified 51 attacks on health care in Sudan since the conflict began, resulting in 10 deaths and 24 injuries
KHARTOUM: The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity said Friday its team was attacked in Khartoum, warning it may suspend operations at one of the few hospitals still operating in war-torn Sudan’s capital.

Armed men on Thursday beat 18 MSF employees and threatened one with death as they were transporting supplies to Khartoum’s Turkish Hospital, the medical charity said in a statement.
The Turkish Hospital is one of only two medical facilities still open in southern Khartoum, MSF said.
It added both hospitals are in an area of the city controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which since April 15 have been fighting the regular army.
The war, led by feuding generals, has killed at least 3,000 people and displaced more than 3.3 million. Khartoum as well as the western region of Darfur have seen the worst of the violence.
After arguing about the reasons for their presence, the MSF team was “aggressively assaulted by a group of armed men, who physically beat and whipped them” while trying to reach the Turkish Hospital, the Geneva-based organization said.
“They detained one of our drivers and threatened his life before releasing him. They also stole one of our vehicles.”
The incident put their continued activities at the hospital in doubt, it added.
MSF says it is one of the few international medical humanitarian organizations still present in Khartoum.
The incident occurred about 700 meters from the Turkish Hospital, which on the same day, MSF said, received 44 patients wounded in an airstrike.
It said its activities in the hospital would not be able to continue without minimum safety guarantees.
“If an incident like this happens again, and if our ability to move supplies continues to be obstructed, then, regrettably, our presence in the Turkish Hospital will soon become untenable,” said Christophe Garnier, MSF’s emergencies manager for Sudan.
The fighting in Khartoum has intensified as warplanes pound residential areas to try to dislodge the RSF who set up bases there years ago.
Both sides also exchange regular artillery fire.
On Friday, more air raids shook several areas of Khartoum as well as the major city of El-Obeid 350 kilometers (220 miles) to the south, residents said.
The commercial hub is on the road connecting the capital to the vast western region of Darfur, a stronghold of the RSF that has also been gripped by deadly warfare.
El-Obeid airport is coveted by both sides in the conflict for its storage facilities of both aid supplies and gum Arabic, a major Sudan export, although these stocks are likely to have been looted.
MSF said it has treated more than 1,600 war wounded patients in Khartoum since the conflict began.
The World Health Organization has verified 51 attacks on health care in Sudan since the conflict began, resulting in 10 deaths and 24 injuries.

 

UN expert decries ‘systematic’ separation of boys in Syrian camps

A general view of al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria April 2, 2019. (REUTERS)
A general view of al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria April 2, 2019. (REUTERS)
  • An estimated 52,000 people from 57 countries are reportedly being held in the squalid and overcrowded Al-Hol and Al-Roj detention camps for terrorists and their family members in Kurdish-administered territory
GENEVA: Adolescent boys are systematically being separated from their mothers in detention camps in northeast Syria, a UN expert said Friday, warning the practice was causing irreparable harm and violated international law.
Fionnuala Ni Aolain said that during a visit to the Kurdish-controlled camps, she had noted “the separation of hundreds of adolescent boys from their mothers without any legal procedure.”
This appeared in particular to be happening to so-called third-country nationals, from countries other than Syria and Iraq.
This is “summary separation based on an unproven security risk that male children pose upon reaching the age of adolescence,” she told journalists in Geneva after a five-day visit to Syria.
“Every single boy child I met was clearly traumatized by the separation from their mothers,” she said, adding that she had seen separated boys as young as 11.
“This systematic practice of enforced separation ... is in clear violation of international law.”
Ni Aolain, the special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights while countering terrorism, is the first United Nations rights expert to have gained access to detention camps and prisons in the northeast.

An estimated 52,000 people from 57 countries are reportedly being held in the squalid and overcrowded Al-Hol and Al-Roj detention camps for terrorists and their family members in Kurdish-administered territory.
Sixty percent are children, mostly under the age of 12, said Ni Aolain.
She acknowledged the intense political and security complexity of the situation.
But that in no way justified “the mass indefinite and arbitrary detention of children, particularly boys, in various types of facilities,” she added.
Their repatriation needed to happen “urgently,” she insisted, stressing that besides the US-backed local authorities, the home countries also bore responsibility for these rights violations.
Western governments have faced mounting criticism for not taking back more of their citizens who traveled to Iraq and Syria to volunteer for the Daesh group.
Ni Aolain acknowledged that there had been “some positive movement on repatriation” — with numbers having come down from a high of over 70,000.
But she warned that at the current rate, “these facilities will on average, at a minimum, stay in business for 20 years.”
“Think about that for a two-year-old who is currently living in this facility.”
“There appears to be no understanding that it is an absolute contravention of international law to detain children in what appears to be an unending cycle of cradle-to-grave detention,” she lamented.

Ni Aolain was able to visit and conduct interviews in both camps, although not in the Al-Hol annex, which holds around 10,000 third-country nationals.
She called for broader access.
“We cannot hold 10,000 people in a box where no one sees what happens to them and their children,” she said.
The security rationale for these separations did not hold up, she said, pointing out that grown men were allowed to remain in the general camp population.
At the same time, she said she had seen many young boys in adult male prisons she had visited.
And while repatriations have picked up, countries are generally only taking back women and children, meaning that as these boys age, there will likely be nowhere for them to go.
“That means you’re condemning the boy child in this facility to a life of imprisonment,” she said.

 

 

Grandfather accused in rape-death of 6-year-old girl in Lebanon

A general view of Beirut. (AFP file photo)
A general view of Beirut. (AFP file photo)
  • The child’s father, who lives in Akkar, took custody of his daughter after he and the child’s mother, Waad Bou Khalil, divorced several months ago
BEIRUT: The death of a 6-year-old girl believed to have been the victim of a brutal rape has sparked outrage in Lebanon, with her grandfather accused of carrying out the attack.

It is alleged the victim, Lynn Taleb, suffered internal bleeding leading to her death eight days after she stayed with her mother at her grandfather’s house in Al-Minieh, north Lebanon.

North Lebanon Prosecutor Mathilda Touma filed a complaint against Taleb’s grandfather on suspicion that he raped his granddaughter, and against her mother for covering up the attack.

The case has shocked the Lebanese public and sparked widespread anger.

The child’s father, who lives in Akkar, took custody of his daughter after he and the child’s mother, Waad Bou Khalil, divorced several months ago.

The daughter was staying with her mother during the Eid Al-Adha holiday when the attack is alleged to have taken place. She died on July 1.

Her mother said that a doctor examined the girl and prescribed drugs as she was suffering from a high temperature.

However, the doctor did not examine the victim’s whole body. The mother refused to keep her daughter at the medical center and took her home. She died the same night.

The girl’s mother published pictures of her daughter on social media, with her face showing extreme terror and fear.

On further examination, it appeared that the girl had been repeatedly raped.

The mother’s family tried to accuse the girl’s father and his family. They issued a statement denying the accusation.

According to a judicial source, judge Touma queried the mother’s conflicting statements and detained her for questioning.

Samples were collected from the detainees, including the victim’s father and family members, for DNA testing.

The victim’s father was later released.

Investigators who went through the mother’s phone believed she was in dispute with her father, Fawaz Abou Khalil.

After being questioned, Khalil was arrested and the case referred to North Lebanon First Investigating Judge Samaranda Nassar.

There are no official figures on rape in Lebanon as most incidents still go unreported.

The 6-year-old girl’s death comes amid a rise in violence against children in recent weeks.

A baby was found abandoned in a trash bag being carried by a stray dog, and a day later two newborns were discovered in a box under the Nahr Ibrahim bridge in north Lebanon.

Domestic violence directed against women in front of their children has also been on the rise.

Sociologist Mamoun Tarabay told Arab News: “The increase in violence in general and turning vulnerable children into scapegoats due to the circumstances of adults show that we are facing severe crises that are translated into violence.”

Tarabay said he believed the victim’s mother was in a “difficult situation,” but should have “chosen to protect her daughter instead of remaining silent.”

Child protection laws in Lebanon are “good and refined, similar to those in Western countries,” Tarabay said. “But the problem lies in the application of these laws and the punishment.”

He blamed “the collapse of informal norms and rules” for much of the problem, adding: “Prostitution has become a kind of business, and drug trafficking is now seen as a sign of cunningness and a source of income.”

Quoting sociologist Maurice Cusson’s book “Why We Punish,” Tarabay said: “As long as we don’t punish people, there won’t be any justice and safety in Lebanon.”

 

 

