Saudi talent foundation Mawiba trains instructors for new enrichment programs

Updated 1 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

  • Over 3,000 trainees, both male and female, will implement the Mawhiba Academic Enrichment Program and the Mawhiba Research Enrichment Program this year
RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, known as Mawhiba, has completed its professional development program for executive teams in charge of providing enrichment programs for the summer of 2023.

The three-week training program, aimed at program heads, representatives, supervisors and instructors, offered 29 courses totaling 90 hours of training.

Over 3,000 trainees, both male and female, will implement the Mawhiba Academic Enrichment Program and the Mawhiba Research Enrichment Program this year.

The training program covered key scientific and educational topics, including analysis of enrichment unit content and foundations to cater to the needs of gifted students of all ages.

The training focused on current teaching strategies, classroom evaluation tools, and methods to facilitate continued learning during the program, including utilizing virtual classrooms, implementing extended activities for students at home, leveraging educational technologies, and using the Mawhiba e-learning platform.

Instructors have been trained to enhance the essential skills gifted students need, including communication, critical thinking, taking responsibility and initiative, decision-making, overcoming challenges, and the pursuit of excellence.

Mawhiba prioritizes the training and support of instructors working with talented students. They are equipped with necessary knowledge and skills to fulfill their roles effectively, collaborating with strategic partners to maximize learning opportunities during enrichment programs.

 

 

Topics: King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba)

Mall walking: Saudi Arabia’s latest fitness trend

Mall walking: Saudi Arabia’s latest fitness trend
Dhai Al-Mutairi

  • Manal Alanazi: “I like walking at night, and walking around the mall is my best option as I feel safer there than walking around my neighborhood — there’s a security guard at every gate and all around the mall”
RIYADH: An increasingly familiar sight in Saudi Arabia’s malls is people stretching their legs and strolling past shoppers.

Mall walking, or ‘mallercise,’ is a safe — and free — option for people who want to be physically active and would rather not pay a hefty fee to join a gym. It is especially attractive when the hot weather makes outdoor pursuits too uncomfortable. Indeed, mall walking has become prevalent among Saudi residents, a way to keep an eye out for sales while burning calories.

Walking is widely held to be one of the most beneficial forms of basic exercise, and step-counting is a great motivational tactic for achieving fitness goals. So for many men and women, an hour of walking at the mall is a two-for-one.

Manal Alanazi, a 40-year-old Saudi resident of Riyadh, told Arab News: “I like walking at night, and walking around the mall is my best option as I feel safer there than walking around my neighborhood — there’s a security guard at every gate and all around the mall.”

I have been a guard for a long time, and I can tell when people enter the mall if they are here to shop or to exercise.

Ahmed Saeed, Mall security guard

There are more men mall-walking than women, according to Ahmed Saeed, a security guard at Riyadh’s Al-Nakheel Mall.

“I have been a guard for a long time, and I can tell when people enter the mall if they are here to shop or to exercise,” he claimed, adding that mall-walking is especially popular during Ramadan. “That is the busiest time. Partly because of Eid shopping, but mostly because people are trying to either keep up their weight or lose weight ahead of Eid.”

As the number of malls across the Kingdom increases, so too does the number of mall walkers. However, as Saeed Abdullah, a 58-year-old retired engineer from the Eastern Province, noted, not every mall is suitable for exercising.

“I live in Dammam, and although there are several malls here, I only go to one particular mall for my daily walking because it is structured like an indoor running track,” he said.

Mall walking is especially well-suited to older citizens who might not want to go to a crowded gym — and for whom many sports may now pose a physical risk. Fatmah Alomar, a fitness trainer in a Riyadh gym, said “We hardly see senior citizens. Most of our gym members are young girls and middle-aged women.

“In recent years, we added an indoor running track in our gyms to attract more senior citizens to join our centers, and there is a set of machines to help those suffering from knee pain,” Alomar continued.

The mall-walking trend suggests that people in the Kingdom have come up with creative ways to work on their physical fitness. Sports Boulevard, one of the megaprojects being developed in Riyadh, will also make safe, comfortable spaces for walking more accessible to the city’s residents.

Slated to be the world’s largest linear park, Sports Boulevard will include more than 50 sports facilities “to promote the physical and social health of everyone in Riyadh, providing an alternative, permanent and superior option for those exercising in malls,” said Ahmad bin Askar, Sports Boulevard’s chief communications officer.

One of the main aims of Sports Boulevard is to encourage residents of all age groups, including senior citizens, to take up grassroots sports. It will be a combination of “green living through state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities,” according to bin Askar.

 

Topics: mallercise

Who’s Who: Hawazen Al-Hassoun, chief operations officer at PwC Middle East in Saudi Arabia

Hawazen Al-Hassoun
Hawazen Al-Hassoun
Arab News

Who’s Who: Hawazen Al-Hassoun, chief operations officer at PwC Middle East in Saudi Arabia

Hawazen Al-Hassoun
Hawazen Al-Hassoun has been the chief operations officer at PwC Middle East in Saudi Arabia since July 2022.

Al-Hassoun, the first woman to hold this position, oversees all internal services for more than 2,000 employees in six offices around the Kingdom.

She boasts more than 10 years of experience in local and international companies, with a strong focus on implementing operational excellence, driving business process efficiency, and executing strategic initiatives.

Al-Hassoun has held diverse roles encompassing various aspects of business and operations throughout her career. These roles have included responsibilities in areas such as human capital, recruitment, banking and investments, compliance operations, business development, leadership, change management, risk and control, and project management.

She held various positions at JPMorgan Chase Bank before joining PwC Middle East. Al-Hassoun started as a sanctions operations manager and later became the country’s operations risk and control officer before assuming the role of head of operations in JPMorgan Chase Bank’s Riyadh branch.

She received the Excellence Award in Banking Operations in 2017, and the Banking Operations Shield Award the previous year, during her time at JPMorgan.

Following her tenure there, she took the position of vice president and country head of operations at Credit Suisse Saudi Arabia, playing a pivotal role in leading the Saudi operations transformation program.

Her previous experience also includes working in business development, and recruitment and employee relations for Jarir Group.

Al-Hassoun received her bachelor’s degree in English literature from King Abdulaziz University, and a master’s degree in business management from Manchester Metropolitan University.

 

 

Topics: Who's Who

Saudi authorities foil major drug smuggling attempts

Saudi authorities foil major drug smuggling attempts
Arab News

  • Officers seize more than 6 million Captagon pills, 1 ton of qat
  • In Jazan, the Border Guard successfully foiled four separate attempts to smuggle a total of 1,155 kg of qat into the Kingdom
JEDDAH: Saudi authorities have apprehended multiple individuals and confiscated substantial amounts of drugs in operations carried out across the Kingdom.
On Saturday, Saudi officials thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than 6 million Captagon tablets into the country in an operation carried out in cooperation with the Omani police and the Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.
Marwan Al-Hazmi, spokesperson for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said that a total of 6,072,291 amphetamine pills were found hidden in a shipment of sweets, citrus fruit, and nuts.
Al-Hazmi added that the smugglers, a Saudi national and a Syrian, have been arrested.
In Jazan, the Border Guard successfully foiled four separate attempts to smuggle a total of 1,155 kg of qat into the Kingdom.
Police in Hail have arrested two citizens for attempting to smuggle the methamphetamine shabu. The individuals were also found in possession of live ammunition.
In Riyadh, the Criminal Investigation and Research Department captured five citizens who were using three houses as illicit distribution centers. In addition to the arrests, authorities also confiscated drugs, a firearm, a cold weapon, and “significant amounts” of money.
The center’s branch in the Qassim region arrested a Yemeni resident involved in the smuggling of qat and confiscated money found in his possession.
The General Directorate of Narcotics Control in Jouf also arrested three citizens for smuggling “tablets that fall under the medical circulation regulation.”
Preliminary legal procedures against all the individuals involved have been completed and all seized narcotics handed over to the authorities. All those arrested have been referred to the Public Prosecution.
Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in strict confidence via email — [email protected] — or through the designated number for security reports, 1910 from within the country or +966114208417 from overseas. A financial reward is offered if the information leads to the discovery of a crime.

 

Topics: Saudi Zakat Tax and Customs Authority Captagon pills Jazan

14k arrested for labor, residency, border violations in KSA

14k arrested for labor, residency, border violations in KSA
Arab News

  • A total of 7,667 people were arrested for violations of residency laws
  • 4,108 were held for attempting to illegally cross the border
RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 13,931 people from July 13-19 for breaching residency, work and border-security regulations, according to a report published by the Saudi Press Agency on Saturday.
A total of 7,667 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,108 were held for attempting to illegally cross the border. A further 2,156 were charged with labor-related issues.
The report showed that among 874 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 79 percent were Yemeni and 18 percent Ethiopian. A further 85 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and nine were held for abetting violators.
The Saudi Interior Ministry said that anyone facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including through the provision of transportation or shelter, could be jailed for a maximum of 15 years, fined up to SR1 million ($260,000), and have their property confiscated.
Suspected violations of visa or border-security regulations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.
 

Topics: Saudi Interior Ministry illegal workers residency laws

Saudi Arabia to plant 100 million mangrove trees along its coastlines

Saudi Arabia to plant 100 million mangrove trees along its coastlines
Saudi Press Agency

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is targeting to plant 100 million mangrove trees along its coastlines in upcoming years, according to National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification (NCVC).
The center has already planted 6 million mangrove seedlings along the coastlines of the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf, with Jazan getting the lion’s share of more than 3.3 million seedlings.
The planting of the mangroves comes within the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
Mangrove trees are of significant importance and constitute a vital marine lifeline that has multiple environmental, economic, and tourist benefits.

Mangrove forests are of the highest efficiency compared to other types of forests when it comes to sequestering carbon.
Moreover, they are natural habitats for migratory birds and help achieve food security by maximizing fish wealth. They also contribute to ridding beaches of pollutants and reducing temperatures and humidity locally.
The NCVC aims to protect, develop, and sustain vegetation cover sites and remove challenges facing them around the Kingdom. It also works to detect encroachments and combat overgrazing.
The Center works to preserve natural resources and biodiversity and support efforts to combat climate change at the local, regional, and international levels, in implementation of the Saudi Green Initiative’s objectives.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia planting trees

